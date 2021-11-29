You are here

Who's Who: Sarah A. Assiri, first secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sarah A. Assiri. (Supplied)
Sarah A. Assiri. (Supplied)
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Sarah A. Assiri, first secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sarah A. Assiri. (Supplied)
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

Sarah A. Assiri has been first secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2018. She is currently working with the minister of state for African affairs, Ahmad Kattan, and is learning from his knowledge and experience.
Assiri is also in charge of international cooperation in African affairs, representing the country in the Friends of Sudan Group, and is in charge of the Horn of Africa region.
She has visited African countries with Kattan and is looking forward to seeing more of the continent’s diverse beauty.
In 2017, Assiri worked with the Saudi ambassador in Yemen, Mohammad Al-Jabir, who helped to expand her perception of diplomacy and grow in the humanitarian and development fields.
She worked with organizations such as the Saudi Fund for Development, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and the Saudi Reconstruction and Development Program for Yemen.
She also worked with the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières, representing Saudi Arabia on several occasions.
Assiri has highlighted to UN headquarters the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, which are helping to alleviate suffering in the country.
During Japan’s presidency of the G20 in 2019, Assiri was part of the Saudi delegation headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Nagoya, where she worked until the leaders’ summit last November,
She led the workshop that followed the extraordinary meetings of the G20 foreign ministers on border management. Earlier in her career, Assiri worked as a teacher for a short period. Twitter: @Sa400

She graduated from King Saud University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the College of English Language and Literature in 2012.
Assiri is passionate about writing and is interested in arts and culture. In 2017, she started an Arabic language blog, writing about everyday life, travel, films, music, and literature.
Her diplomatic life started in 2009, and she remembers the words of the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Saud Al-Faisal: “Diplomacy is not only a job, but also a lifestyle.”

Saudi foreign minister meets Mexican officials

Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Mexican officials

  They discussed enhancing investment opportunities in a number of sectors as well as bilateral efforts in stabilizing energy markets
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with a number of Mexican officials as he visited the country.
He met his counterpart Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City on Monday.
The pair discussed coordinating efforts to serve the interest of their nations.
They also praised Saudi Arabia and Mexico’s efforts on international security and stopping the spread of weapons that threaten the people across the globe.
Prince Faisal also met Energy Secretary Rocío Nahle.
They discussed enhancing investment opportunities in a number of sectors as well as bilateral efforts in stabilizing energy markets.
Prince Faisal also had meetings with the President of Mexican Council on Foreign Affairs Sergio M. Alcocer and the President of the Mexican Senate Olga Sánchez Cordero.
Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, on a tour of Latin America, arrived in Brazil on Thursday to meet officials in Brasilia then opened the Kingdom’s new embassy building in the country on Friday.

Riyadh Season: Groves offers relaxing spa, shopping, entertainment, culinary experience

The zone contains several open spaces including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover its various activities. (AN photos by Saleh Al-Ghanim)
Updated 30 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Riyadh Season: Groves offers relaxing spa, shopping, entertainment, culinary experience

The zone contains several open spaces including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover its various activities. (AN photos by Saleh Al-Ghanim)
  This place is 'all about nature, relaxation, and quietness, so each zone has its flavor'
Updated 30 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: One of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, the Groves, has opened its doors for visitors to experience its spa, restaurants, shops, and shows.

The Groves has combined work and relaxation through an area called The House, which consists of business meeting rooms in a luxurious environment.
Siham Hassanain, general manager of the Groves, told Arab News that the zone was a garden that reflected its name, meaning field of trees.
She said: “Visitors can hear the sound of fountains, water, and birds ... the place also has a special scent. The logo of the Groves contains the four elements of life which are water, air, fire, and earth.
“So, I used these four elements of life in the Groves. The water resembles the relaxation of the place, fire means action and attractions, earth means food, and air means memories.”
The zone contains several open spaces including Al-Jalsa, an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can view the site and discover its various activities.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Groves has combined work and relaxation through an area called The House, which consists of business meeting rooms in a luxurious environment.

• People can enjoy a number of attractions while at the Groves, including birds of Eden, an afternoon high tea experience where a selection of the finest teas are served in an aviary filled with classical live music.

People can enjoy a number of attractions while at the Groves, including birds of Eden, an afternoon high tea experience where a selection of the finest teas are served in an aviary filled with classical live music. Other restaurants such as GEM.IN.I and El Lechazo offer a range culinary delights.
Followers of fashion can buy from local designers showcasing their latest collections, and dog owners and their pets can meet in Riyadh’s first-ever canine park, Lucaland.

Dog owners and their pets can meet in Riyadh’s first- ever canine park, Lucaland.

Hassanain, founder of Siham International Trading Co., a Saudi firm operating in the hospitality, food, and beverage industry, noted that the Groves was located in the city’s Diplomatic Quarter with commanding views of Wadi Hanifah.
“Nature and trees are all around. Wadi Hanifah offers a unique experience ... a place to relax.
“Each zone in Riyadh Season has its own unique experience. If you want a vibrant area, go to Boulevard Riyadh City. Visit Al-Murabaa to try international restaurants. If you are looking for an Arabian night experience in the desert, Riyadh Oasis is the place.
“But the Groves is all about nature, relaxation, and quietness, so each zone has its flavor,” she added.

Madinah Library offers visitors 180,000 books

Madinah Library offers visitors 180,000 books. (SPA)
Updated 30 November 2021
SPA

Madinah Library offers visitors 180,000 books

  The library houses around 180,000 books and 71 classifications, most of which are books on the prophetic biography with 86 titles, and other specialist administrations and departments
Updated 30 November 2021
SPA

MADINAH: The Prophet’s Mosque Library in Madinah is seeking to enrich visitor knowledge through its 180,000 books.

The library, which is affiliated with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, is considered one of the most important places that visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque are keen to visit.

It aims to offer people the opportunity to acquire skills and expertise, as well as enrich their knowledge, through its diverse range of books in more than 21 languages.

The library houses around 180,000 books and 71 classifications, most of which are books on the prophetic biography with 86 titles, and other specialist administrations and departments.

It also includes a smart digital library offering computers with e-books.

Authorities have allocated a location for the library on the northwestern roof of the second expansion of the mosque.

 

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli president's visit to West Bank holy site

Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli president's visit to West Bank holy site

Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia denounced the visit of Israel’s president to Ibrahimi mosque in the West Bank, calling the act a flagrant violation of its sanctity.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop the Israeli government and its officials’ continuous practices towards Islamic sanctities, according to a Saudi foreign ministry statement. Saudi Arabia called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop the Israeli government and its officials’ continuous practices towards Islamic sanctities.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the site on Sunday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, sparking scuffles between Israeli security forces and protesters.

Herzog said he was visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs, known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque,  in Hebron to celebrate the ancient city’s Jewish past and promote interfaith relations. But his visit to the city, known for its tiny ultranationalist Jewish settler community and difficult living conditions for Palestinians, drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and left-wing Israelis.

— With Reuters

Largest cybersecurity conference in the world kicks off in Riyadh

The conference, one of the largest in the world in the cybersecurity field, aims to enhance the advanced cyber skills of the region’s youth. (Supplied)
Updated 30 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Largest cybersecurity conference in the world kicks off in Riyadh

  Companies from around the world are taking part in the event
Updated 30 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The @Hack conference, one of the largest in the world in the cybersecurity field, kicked off in Riyadh on Nov. 28, with companies from around the world taking part.

Ahmed Abdulkhaliq, central area manager of a company related to security systems, told Arab News that the conference is significant to his work because it showcases cutting-edge developments in information and server security.
“I work in maintenance and operation of the security equipment field, and it’s very important for us to know the new technology regarding cybersecurity because most of our work is related to governmental sectors,” Abdulkhaliq said.
Usually hosted in the US and now in the Kingdom, the three-day conference specializes in connecting cybersecurity enthusiasts and companies.
@Hack showcases everything new in the field and offers activities for visitors including training, lectures and competitions. It aims to bring together major cybersecurity companies such as Kaspersky, IBM and Cisco.

Competitors trying to solve the loophole in one of @hack conference activity. (AN photo by Saad Al Enazi)

About 80 specialized training courses and workshops hosted by global cybersecurity experts are being offered at the conference.
@Hack will also hold competitions, with a total prize fund of SR1 million ($266,000) on offer. There is also an interactive space for exchanging technical opinions, networking and building professional relationships.
In the business hall, more than 170 companies displayed their services and their latest innovations, including major international companies, local government and private sector organizations and emerging technology businesses.
The conference is organized within the activities of the Riyadh Season 2021 by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, in partnership with Blackhat and the General Entertainment Authority.

Competitors trying to solve the loophole in one of @hack conference activity. (AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

Reham Ahmed, an IT student, said that she heard about @Hack from Blackhat, and is interested in cybersecurity and digital forensics.
“It is my first time attending an event related to cybersecurity, and I saw a lot of big companies here like Starlink. When I heard that @Hack is not in Los Angeles this year but in Riyadh, I knew that this event would be big, and of course, because it’s one of Riyadh Season’s activities,” Ahmed said.
One of the most important strategic objectives of the conference is to enhance the advanced cyber skills of the region’s youth, support them with technical skills in preparation for digital transformation, attract business tourism, and entice technology companies to Riyadh and the Kingdom.

