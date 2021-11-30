You are here

  • Home
  • Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn

Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn

Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psmem

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn

Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

More than SR8 billion ($2.13 billion) of foreign investment has poured into Saudi Arabia’s IT market, Assistant Minister Munir El-Desouki has revealed.

Speaking as part of a virtual Fintech tour, El-Desouki argued the telecom sector in the Kingdom is also now becoming attractive to outside investors.

“With the unlimited support it received from our government and in partnership with the private sector, we were able to jump the Kingdom’s ranking in internet speeds from the 105th to the 6th globally,” he said.

“We invested in minds to bridge the digital skills gap. We trained more than 55,000 male and female trainees in qualitative digital skills, as part of the Future Skills initiative,” he added.

El-Desouki said the ministry has helped increase the Saudization rate in the sector to 58 percent, and has also seen the participation rate of women rise from 7 percent in 2017 to 28 percent.

The ministry launched the National Information Technology Development Program with a budget of SR25 billion to strengthen the telecom system, increase its effectiveness, and ensure its sustainability.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is determined to raise the contribution of the digital economy to the Kingdom’s domestic product, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haytham Al-Ohali said.

He added that the ministry actively contributes with their partners in the government and private sectors to the development of the financial technology market.

Topics: foreign investment Broadband

Related

Update Saudi Arabia approves new authority for the Red Sea amid more steps to develop and protect it
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia approves new authority for the Red Sea amid more steps to develop and protect it
Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France

NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport

NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport

NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: BP is planning a new large-scale green hydrogen production facility in the North East of England to deliver up to 500 megawatts of power ‎by 2030.

The British energy giant will build an initial 60 MW green hydrogen plant as the first step in its HyGreen Teesside project, with production set to begin by 2025, according to Recharge News.

The project is expected to fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen ‎transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonization of heavy transport, airports, ports, and ‎rail in the UK, BP said.

The company said that it will rely on renewable energy power purchase agreements at first, but eventually aims to plug in the clean power it is developing in and around the UK, including offshore wind farms. 

BP's proposals echo Saudi Arabia utilities developer ACWA Power and NEOM's plan for a hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

ACWA Power expects construction work on its green hydrogen plant in NEOM to start in the first half of 2022, according to the company’s CEO.

The Saudi project aims to produce 650 tonnes a day of hydrogen, the production of nitrogen by air separation using Air Products technology, and the production of 1.2 million tonnes annually of green ammonia using Haldor Topsoe technology.

Topics: NEOM BP Hydrogen energy

Related

NEOM’s OXAGON port to handle up to 9m TEUs
Business & Economy
NEOM’s OXAGON port to handle up to 9m TEUs
Update NEOM to see world’s largest floating industrial complex OXAGON video
Business & Economy
NEOM to see world’s largest floating industrial complex OXAGON

UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time

UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time

UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: The UAE’s retail sector showed signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2021 as shoppers returned to malls or embraced e-commerce to send sales above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels for the first time.

Point-of-sale transactions rose by 7 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to a recent report by retail giant Majid Al Futtaim.

The company, which runs major shopping malls in the region, such as Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, said the change was significant because it was the first time “consumer spending exceeded levels last seen in 2019.”

MAF group chief executive officer Alain Bejjani, said: “Our research shows a continuation of the buoyancy in consumer sentiment, with further positive indicators pointing to solid growth and momentum in the non-oil sector.”

Despite the COVID-19 health crisis having crippled consumer spending amid salary cuts and job losses, Dubai Economy, a government body set up to diversify the emirate’s economy, recorded the highest level of consumer confidence in a decade over the third quarter, the MAF report said.

However, the survey results were compiled before the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, which may set back progress in the final quarter of this year.

According to MAF, footfall in its outlets in the third quarter jumped 18 percent compared to the same period a year ago, while online shopping was up by 34 percent over the same quarter.

“The adoption and acceleration of e-commerce and food delivery services are a great example of how changes to consumer behavior have become a ubiquitous part of post-pandemic day-to-day life for us all,” Bejjani added.

He pointed out that the recovery of retailers would depend heavily on innovation “in order to effectively cater to both new preferences and old habits.”

Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 has helped with the economic recovery (Shutterstock)

Bejjani noted that many factors had led to this “cautious optimism,” including an aggressive COVID-19 vaccination drive that allowed the UAE to lift restrictions relatively faster than other countries.

The revival of trade and tourism had also helped retailers, MAF added, and the positive economic outlook may be applied to the UAE’s Gulf neighbors, citing data organization Oxford Economics’ projection of up to 5.1 percent regional gross domestic product growth in 2022.

Other factors behind the retail recovery include Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020, as well as the emirate’s growing real estate transactions, which official figures claim to be the “highest since 2015.”

Bejjani said: “While there are undoubtedly risks ahead, overall, we see much from which to draw strength, as the economic recovery continues to accelerate, and our communities adapt to living in a new post-pandemic world.”

Topics: retail UAE Dubai

Related

Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits
Middle-East
Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits

KSA takes steps to boost private investments in heritage sector

KSA takes steps to boost private investments in heritage sector
Updated 54 min ago
Arab News

KSA takes steps to boost private investments in heritage sector

KSA takes steps to boost private investments in heritage sector
Updated 54 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has launched 100 projects and 34 initiatives to create investment opportunities for the private sector in the Kingdom’s heritage sector, said Jassir Al-Herbish.

The CEO of the commission told CNBC Arabia on Monday that the commission was working on 100 projects in the education sector, exploration companies, exploration missions, and on the activation of nonprofit organizations and the local community.

Al-Herbish said the commission will launch local and international exploration missions and the target is to reach 95 missions by 2030.

He said the commission has so far discovered around 10 percent of the Kingdom’s ancient archeological sites. Its goal is to discover 90 percent of the hidden treasures. Fifty initiatives will be launched by 2030 to achieve that goal, Al-Herbish added.

The commission unveiled its strategy for the development of the Saudi heritage sector on Sept. 29, which relies on eight main pillars to develop the nation’s culture as a lifestyle, for economic growth, and to enhance the nation’s international standing.

In 2021, it established the National Antiquities Register to record, manage and preserve archeological and historic sites in the Kingdom. There were 624 new archeological and historic sites recorded this year, with more than 8,000 locations registered so far.

Al-Herbish said the Saudi heritage is considered as an economic resource and the commission aims to transform the cultural heritage into a sustainable product by facilitating its management and financing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 heritage tourism

Related

Photo: (Twitter @MOCHeritage)
Saudi Arabia
Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia takes more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia takes more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia takes more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia takes more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea
  • The Saudi cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of a new body to protect the coral reefs and sea turtles in the Red Sea
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea, which the Kingdom deems to be a big contributor to the growth of its tourism industry. 

The Saudi cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of a new body to protect the coral reefs and sea turtles in the Red Sea, as well as organizational preparation work for a new authority in the area, according to the cabinet's weekly statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea

Related

IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea
Corporate News
IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea
Star-studded Indian film ‘83’ to have world premiere during Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
Lifestyle
Star-studded Indian film ‘83’ to have world premiere during Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s house of representatives approved a presidential decree that includes imposing a 10 percent customs tax on imported mobile phones, to promote local industry.

Egypt’s Minister of Finance explained that the amendments aim to encourage investment, maximize production facilities and strengthen competitiveness of goods manufactured there in international markets.

Mohamed Maait added that computers and tablets are excluded from the tax, because they constitute a tool for digital transformation and the development of the education system. 

The amendment of some categories of customer tariffs comes in light of the conclusions reached by the Higher Council of Customs Tariffs in Egypt, head of the Egyptian customs authority, El-Shahat Ghaturi said. 

Topics: economy Egypt telecoms mobile phones Egypt tax

Related

Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector
Business & Economy
Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector

Latest updates

Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn
Foreign investments to Saudi Arabia’s IT market hit $2.13bn
Bahrain Catholic cathedral to be consecrated on Dec.10
Bahrain Catholic cathedral to be consecrated on Dec.10
NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport
NEOM-like BP hydrogen project to fuel UK transport
UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time
UAE retailers ‘cautiously optimistic’ as sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels for first time
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.