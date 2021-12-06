You are here

Models Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio touch down in Jeddah 

Shanina Shaik took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of her trip. (AFP)
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Models Shanina Shaik and Sara Sampaio touched down in Jeddah just in time for the winter festivities — and they made sure to treat their combined 10 million Instagram followers to glimpses of the Kingdom. 

Shaik, who is of Saudi-Lithuanian-Pakistani-Australian decent, took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of her trip, which included spending time at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

“Off to the races,” she captioned a photo on her feed, in which she can be seen posing in front of a teal-colored Toyota FJ Cruiser. 

She attended the races as a guest of the Ministry of Sport, according to a pass she showed off on Instagram, and went on to share snaps of the crowded stands at the adrenaline-fueled event. 

The model also shared a short clip featuring Portuguese Victoria’s Secret star Sampaio, who made a cheeky appearance in Shaik’s video.

For her part, Shaik seems to be in the middle of a jet-setting period, having just informed her followers on Instagram that she was heading back to London, from her home Los Angeles, for the holiday season. 

The UK trip came just a couple of days after the model celebrated Thanksgiving in the US with her loved ones, including her partner, record label owner Matthew Adesuyan.

According to Shaik, her trip across the Atlantic will not be a brief one. 

“I won’t be back for a long time,” she captioned a picture of her suitcase on Instagram Stories, adding “I didn’t pack light.”

She also shared a snap of her two pet dogs, writing: “So sad! I don’t want to leave my boys.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model told her 2.5 million Instagram followers that it has been a while since she took a long flight.

Her most recent trips include going to Miami to celebrate the Michael Kors x 007 collection in October and to Ecuador to serve as a bridesmaid for her friend and fellow model Jasmine Tookes’s wedding in September. 

And now the model can add Saudi Arabia to her packed winter itinerary.

