Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps

Anghami launches new original podcast ‘Shagaf’

DUBAI: Audio streaming platform Anghami has launched a new original podcast, “Shagaf,” featuring Arab women entrepreneurs from the fields of business and technology.

The show is hosted by female entrepreneur Emon Shakoor, who is the founder and CEO of Blossom Accelerator, Saudi Arabia’s first female-focused accelerator. “As an entrepreneur running an accelerator with a focus on women, empowering female founders is what I strive for,” said Shakoor.

The weekly podcast’s guests include Yara Ghouth, founder of online marketplace Naseej Market, and designer Nasibah Hafiz, who has her own fashion brand, among others.

Shakoor added that working with Anghami on the podcast is a “great way to get our literal voices heard” and share the realities of starting a business. “We want to share real stories with real women,” she added.

In Saudi Arabia, 67 percent of podcast listeners tuned in at least once a week, 30 percent of them listened to podcasts on a daily basis, while 22 percent did so three times a week, according to a report by podcast network Rising Giants Network.

The report also found that Anghami was growing in popularity in the Kingdom with 32 percent of those questioned saying it was their favorite platform.

“Podcast consumption is growing fast in MENA (the Middle East and North Africa),” said Zeina Tabbara, Anghami’s podcast lead.

“We’re developing podcasts in key categories such as lifestyle, sports, and tech (and are) truly excited to work with Emon who is passionate about the startup landscape in Saudi and MENA,” she added.

“Shagaf” is part of a bigger series of podcasts that Anghami aims to produce and stream, the company said in a statement.

The show is now available to stream on Anghami with new episodes dropping every Sunday.