You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bjqd

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Jennifer C. Lena

Two centuries ago, wealthy entrepreneurs founded the American cathedrals of culture—museums, theater companies, and symphony orchestras—to mirror European art. But today’s American arts scene has widened to embrace multitudes: photography, design, comics, graffiti, jazz, and many other forms of folk, vernacular, and popular culture. What led to this dramatic expansion? In Entitled, Jennifer Lena shows how organizational transformations in the American art world—amid a shifting political, economic, technological, and social landscape—made such change possible.
By chronicling the development of American art from its earliest days to the present, Lena demonstrates that while the American arts may be more open, they are still unequal. She examines key historical moments, such as the creation of the Museum of Primitive Art and the funneling of federal and state subsidies during the New Deal to support the production and display of culture.

 

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

In 1177 B.C., marauding groups known only as the “Sea Peoples” invaded Egypt. The pharaoh’s army and navy managed to defeat them, but the victory so weakened Egypt that it soon slid into decline, as did most of the surrounding civilizations.

After centuries of brilliance, the civilized world of the Bronze Age came to an abrupt and cataclysmic end. Kingdoms fell like dominoes over the course of just a few decades. No more Minoans or Mycenaeans. No more Trojans, Hittites, or Babylonians.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

In 1814, after decades of continental conflict, an alliance of European empires captured Paris and exiled Napoleon Bonaparte, defeating French military expansionism and establishing the Concert of Europe.

This new coalition planted the seeds for today’s international order, wedding the idea of a durable peace to multilateralism, diplomacy, philanthropy, and rights, and making Europe its center.

Glenda Sluga reveals how at the end of the Napoleonic wars, new conceptions of the politics between states were the work not only of European statesmen but also of politically ambitious aristocratic and bourgeois men.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Orchids
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Orchids

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

Ever since Carl Sagan first predicted that extraterrestrial civilizations must number in the millions, the search for life on other planets has gripped our imagination. Is Earth so rare that advanced life forms like us — or even the simplest biological organisms — are unique to the universe? How to Find a Habitable Planet describes how scientists are testing Sagan’s prediction, and demonstrates why Earth may not be so rare after all.

James Kasting has worked closely with NASA in its mission to detect habitable worlds outside our solar system, and in this book he introduces readers to the advanced methodologies being used in this extraordinary quest.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Orchids
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Orchids
What We Are Reading Today: Armies of Sand by Kenneth M. Pollack
Art & Culture
What We Are Reading Today: Armies of Sand by Kenneth M. Pollack

What We Are Watching Today: Cosmos: Possible Worlds

What We Are Watching Today: Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Updated 07 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Watching Today: Cosmos: Possible Worlds

What We Are Watching Today: Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Updated 07 December 2021
Arab News

Authors:  Ann Druyan, Brannon Braga

Ever look up and wonder what lies behind the sparkle of each star? Are we alone in the universe? Is it possible that our planet, Earth, is the only habitable planet out there in the vastness of space?
“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” is a documentary television series that follows up with famous astrophysicist Carl Sagan’s 1980 television series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.” Following his one-time mentor’s footsteps, the show is presented by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
The series consists of 13 episodes. Viewers are transported through time to a possible future for mankind, first contact with aliens, exploring old civilizations that lived thousands of years ago, and discussing current challenges facing mankind and what the future will hold for today’s children.
While watching, a curious child within you will emerge, asking a thousand deep questions. How will the future of space exploration make the lives of future generations better? Can we explore the universe? Can we survive outside of our comfort zone, our home planet, or will we continue damaging it at such an alarming rate that we one day have to leave?

 

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Watching Today: ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’
Lifestyle
What We Are Watching Today: ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’
What We Are Watching Today: Jaiden Animations
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Watching Today: Jaiden Animations

‘All the Women Inside Me’ a complex tale of coping with family, society

‘All the Women Inside Me’ a complex tale of coping with family, society
Updated 06 December 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

‘All the Women Inside Me’ a complex tale of coping with family, society

‘All the Women Inside Me’ a complex tale of coping with family, society
Updated 06 December 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Shortlisted for the 2021 International Prize for Arabic Fiction is the novel “All the Women Inside Me” by award-winning novelist and journalist Jana ElHassan. The story is about the complex life of a woman and how she copes with her family, society, and the unhappiness that plagues her. Translated into English by Michelle Hartman, ElHassan’s novel is an intimate look at the many things that seem to be out of the young woman’s control and how she navigates a path to help her survive.

Sahar is 30 years old and lives in Tripoli, Lebanon. Her story does not have a linear timeline. Instead, it is told in vignettes of memories: of her leftist father who rejects love, religion, and relationships for the sake of keeping his political persona alive; of her mother who yearns for a love that always seems too distant for her to grasp; of her husband Sami whose love she must now escape from; and of Hala, a friend whose misery matches hers but who gives her the strength to go on.

Admitting as much, Sahar observes her life just like her readers. She is disconnected from reality, which is too harsh and loveless. She believes that those who submit to reality are the ones who are caged and that she is free in her imagination to love and be loved. Although she grows up in a large house, everything has always been closed-off and separated. Each room has always been meticulously kept, not to be lived in but to show a certain decorum, as ElHassan describes: “The place was like a gun with a silencer; there was always continuous pressure on the trigger. Shots were fired and penetrated deep.”

ElHassan seamlessly weaves Sahar’s story into the city of Tripoli and its society. Patriarchy runs deep in the world of her character and so ElHassan’s story is of a woman trying to understand her position in the world, to see where and if she belongs. She explores how society reacts to this woman and pushes to the forefront the choices people have in life. Some live according to their principles, some choose joy, some choose to be miserable and subservient and scoff at those who choose independence. As for Sahar, her choice is to escape.

Topics: All the Women Inside Me

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
Navy commander fired over vaccine refusal
US Navy personnel walk past a Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk helicopter after the USS Blue Ridge docked during a visit in Manila Bay. (AFP file photo)
Daesh figure pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
Men, allegedly affiliated with the Daesh group, gather in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on October 26, 2019. (AFP)
‘The Internet’s on fire’ as techs race to fix software flaw
Lydia Winters shows off Microsoft's "Minecraft" built specifically for HoloLens at the Xbox E3 2015 briefing before Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP)
US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans
A group of Venezuelan political police officers, SEBIN, with their faces covered stand on guard at the main door of SEBIN headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.