Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties

ROME: Italy and Kuwait celebrate 60 years of official recognition with a series of musical concerts, art and architectural exhibitions outlining the two nations’ mutual cooperation.

The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue for a week to mark Italy’s recognition of Kuwait in 1961.

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years that would hopefully continue to “contribute to regional and international stability and security.”

Baldocci said one of the highlights of the week’s events would be the two concerts of the Quartetto Indaco (Indigo Quartet) on Dec. 11 and 12, the first organized by the Italian Embassy together with the International Women’s Group at the National Library of Kuwait, and the second by the embassy at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

He added that the concerts would be a welcome reprieve from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would introduce Kuwaitis to Italy’s musical tradition as part of several events to be held in the new year.

The musical events are taking place in collaboration with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana (Chigiana Musical Academy), which conducted events in Kuwait in November 2019 and February 2020.

This December’s events will mark the official opening of Italy’s musical season in Kuwait, which will feature six concerts of ensembles and soloists, Baldocci added.

Two exhibitions will also be inaugurated on Dec. 14 and 15: An exhibition of Islamic art at the American Cultural Center, and one on urban planning in Kuwait.

To mark the anniversary, the Italian Embassy has published a book titled “Bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait.”

In the foreword, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio commended the nations’ “mutual solidarity” which saw Rome assist Kuwait during Iraq’s invasion in 1990, and Kuwait support Italy during the pandemic.