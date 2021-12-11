Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties

You are here

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Series of musical concerts, art, architectural exhibitions to be held
  • Italian Embassy publishes book on bilateral relations
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy and Kuwait celebrate 60 years of official recognition with a series of musical concerts, art and architectural exhibitions outlining the two nations’ mutual cooperation.

The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue for a week to mark Italy’s recognition of Kuwait in 1961.

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years that would hopefully continue to “contribute to regional and international stability and security.”

Baldocci said one of the highlights of the week’s events would be the two concerts of the Quartetto Indaco (Indigo Quartet) on Dec. 11 and 12, the first organized by the Italian Embassy together with the International Women’s Group at the National Library of Kuwait, and the second by the embassy at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

He added that the concerts would be a welcome reprieve from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would introduce Kuwaitis to Italy’s musical tradition as part of several events to be held in the new year.

The musical events are taking place in collaboration with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana (Chigiana Musical Academy), which conducted events in Kuwait in November 2019 and February 2020.

This December’s events will mark the official opening of Italy’s musical season in Kuwait, which will feature six concerts of ensembles and soloists, Baldocci added.

Two exhibitions will also be inaugurated on Dec. 14 and 15: An exhibition of Islamic art at the American Cultural Center, and one on urban planning in Kuwait.

To mark the anniversary, the Italian Embassy has published a book titled “Bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait.”

In the foreword, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio commended the nations’ “mutual solidarity” which saw Rome assist Kuwait during Iraq’s invasion in 1990, and Kuwait support Italy during the pandemic.

Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Over 190 Houthi militants were killed after the Arab Coalition carried 26 operations against the group in Marib over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Saturday.  

The attacks in Marib destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units, it said. 

 

Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp
Updated 11 December 2021
AP

  • Hamas said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were part of its aid work
AP

BEIRUT: The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and injuring a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.
Hamas in a statement Saturday described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage. It gave no word on casualties but residents in the camp said at least one person was killed.
Hamas said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were to be distributed as part of its aid work in the camp.
“Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of false news that accompanied the incident,” the militant group said in its statement. It added that reports about the cause of the blast and the “deaths of dozens” are baseless.
Immediately after the blasts, Lebanese troops deployed around the camp and briefly prevented people from entering or leaving.
NNA said the state prosecutor in southern Lebanon has asked security agencies and arms experts to inspect the Hamas arms storage site inside the camp.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Bahrain reports first case of omicron

Bahrain reports first case of omicron
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

Bahrain reported on Saturday its first case of omicron, the new mutated version of COVID-19, according to state news agency BNA. 

The person infected with omicron was traveling from abroad, the health ministry said without mentioning which country they traveled from. 

The ministry said it found no contact cases after carrying out a follow-up process.

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas
Updated 11 December 2021
Reuters

Reuters

RAMALLAH: Palestinians held municipal elections in the occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise and amid rising anger with President Mahmoud Abbas after he canceled planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year.
More than 400,000 Palestinians were eligible to cast ballots for representatives in 154 village councils in the West Bank, where Abbas’ Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule. Municipal votes are typically held every four or five years.
But the elections are not being held in Gaza, whose Islamist rulers Hamas are boycotting the vote amid a rift with Abbas’ Fatah party. And the 86-year-old leader postponed votes in the West Bank’s major cities, like Ramallah, where Fatah’s performance would be seen as a referendum on his rule.
“These elections cannot be an alternative to legislative elections,” said Ahmad Issa, 23, outside a polling station in the village of Bir Nabala. “We need (legislative) elections, to give a horizon to youth, and to make reforms, laws and change.”
Abbas, already sagging in opinion polls, drew widespread anger in April when he canceled legislative and presidential elections scheduled for the summer, citing Israeli curbs on Palestinian voting in East Jerusalem.
Abbas’ rivals, including Hamas, accused him of using the Jerusalem voting dispute as an excuse to cancel elections that polls showed he and his party would lose to the Islamist group. Abbas, who has ruled by decree for over a decade, denies this.
A spokesman for Hamas, which boycotted previous municipal elections in 2012 and 2017, said in a statement the group “refuses to participate in partial elections that are tailored to Fatah, and conducted by the PA,” calling on Abbas to reschedule the canceled summer votes.
Hamas has enjoyed a surge in popularity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since fighting an 11-day war with Israel in May. The group won student council elections this year at several top West Bank universities, an important barometer of support.
The Palestinians seek statehood in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally, and peace talks between the two sides broke down in 2014.
Hamas won the Palestinians’ last legislative election, in 2006. That laid the ground for a political rupture: Hamas seized Gaza after fighting a short civil war with Fatah in 2007, and has ruled the coastal enclave ever since.

UN ‘cautiously welcomes’ Sudan accord amid post-coup erosion of trust

UN ‘cautiously welcomes’ Sudan accord amid post-coup erosion of trust
Updated 11 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

  • While acknowledging the Nov. 21 agreement is ‘far from perfect’ envoy Volker Perthes said it could prevent bloodshed and be a step toward a return to order
  • He added that there is strong opposition to the deal among a large section of people in the country who feel ‘betrayed’ by the coup
Ephrem Kossaify

The UN “cautiously” welcomed the agreement reached on Nov. 21 in Sudan between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the leaders of October’s military coup.
During a meeting on Friday to discuss the latest UN report on the situation in the country, Volker Perthes, the UN’s special representative for Sudan, told the Security Council that the agreement is “far from perfect” but could help to avoid further bloodshed and provide a first step toward comprehensive dialogue and a return to constitutional order.
But he pointed out that there is strong opposition to the deal from a large segment of Sudanese stakeholders, including parties and associations within the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, resistance committees, civil society organizations and women’s groups, who feel “betrayed” by the coup.
“Forthcoming decisions on government formation, high-level appointments and the establishment of transitional institutions will test the will and ability of the stakeholders to seek a common way out of the crisis,” said Perthes.
The military takeover on Oct. 25, during which Hamdok and other senior officials and activists were arrested, sparked protests across the country in what Perthes described as “the greatest crisis to date” faced by the political transition in the country.
The coup “exposed and deepened the mistrust between the military and civilian components, and within the civilian components” themselves, he told the members of the Security Council.
According to the UN, at least 44 people were killed and hundreds injured when Sudanese security forces used lethal force to crack down on peaceful protesters.
Perthes said this has caused the crisis to escalate as protesters continue to organize mass demonstrations in an effort “to reclaim the revolution and push for civilian rule.”
He once again urged military leaders to reverse all unilateral decisions they have made in the wake of the coup, including the appointment of civilian members to the Sovereignty Council.
Referring to the ongoing state of emergency declared on the day of the coup by its leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Perthes warned that “a lack of inclusivity and consensus could cause further fragmentation.
Referring to Nov. 21 agreement, which stipulates the formation of technocratic cabinet, Perthes warned that such a move, while potentially a step toward advancing the political transition, could also create “a constitutional challenge if not based on consultations with the Forces for Freedom and Change.”
He said: “Sudan’s military and political leaders will primarily have to rebuild trust with their own domestic public, particularly with the young generation,” and added that Sudanese authorities also need to work on regaining financial, economic and political support from the international community.
For this to happen, the envoy reiterated the need to release all political detainees, halt arbitrary arrests, guarantee the right to peaceful protest, and bring to justice those guilty of using violence against protesters.
Other key steps toward rebuilding trust among the international community include allowing the prime minister to freely form his own technocratic cabinet, lifting the state of emergency and restoring freedom of the press.
However, Perthes called on the international community to adopt a balanced approach to Sudan and not block aid to the country for too long.
“In the aftermath of the coup, the decision by donors to pause international development assistance is having a significant impact on the livelihoods of the Sudanese people, and risks rolling back the hard-won achievements of the past two years,” he said.
In addition, he urged Sudanese authorities to guarantee meaningful participation by women in the political process. The message from women in the country is clear, he said: “There can be no going back on the hard-earned gains on women’s rights, and they are asking for the international community’s support in this regard.

