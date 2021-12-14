Man United game postponed as EPL coronavirus cases hit high

You are here

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L), Manchester United's Brazilian defender Alex Telles (C) and Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) prepare to take a freekick during the their match. (AFP/File)
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

LONDON: The English Premier League reported its highest weekly coronavirus infections as Manchester United's meeting with Brentford became the second match in three days to be postponed due to outbreaks.
There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing.
Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. The Premier League board accepted United's request to postpone Tuesday's scheduled match at Brentford in London less than 24 hours before kickoff.
“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad,” the Premier League said in a statement late Monday. "First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimize risk of further infection among players and staff. The league wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19.”
The first game to be called off this season due to coronavirus cases was Tottenham's trip to Brighton last Sunday due to at least eight players at the north London club contracting COVID-19.
Norwich and Aston Villa have also reported coronavirus cases at their clubs.
They come amid growing concerns in Britain about the spread of the omicron variant, which has led to the reintroduction of some coronavirus restrictions.
The Premier League has emulated national regulations by asking for face masks to be worn again around clubs, while going further than the government by reintroducing social distancing. The frequency of testing on players and staff will also increase.
“The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country,” the competition said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”
The government's appeal for people to get booster vaccines against the coronavirus was backed on Monday by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who urged his staff and players to get jabbed.
“The doctors suggest that they have to do it,” Guardiola said. “Most of us have (had) it already. The players, for their age, the moment they have to do it, everybody is going to decide and they are going to do it.”
The league last provided details on vaccinations in October when it said only 68% of players had been jabbed twice and 81% had received at least one dose.
The Premier League has avoided a shutdown since the 100-day pause in the season from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The 40 positive cases at the turn of 2021 was the previous highest number of infections at Premier League clubs in a week since testing started to be announced in May 2020.

Two sporting giants Barcelona and Boca Juniors collide in the inaugural Maradona Cup

The Maradona Cup will be played in honor of the late great Argentine maestro, Diego Armando Maradona between Barcelona and Boca Juniors. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
The Maradona Cup will be played in honor of the late great Argentine maestro, Diego Armando Maradona between Barcelona and Boca Juniors. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 14 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji
&
Abdulelah Batobarh

Two sporting giants Barcelona and Boca Juniors collide in the inaugural Maradona Cup

The Maradona Cup will be played in honor of the late great Argentine maestro, Diego Armando Maradona between Barcelona and Boca Juniors. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • The late Diego Maradona had strong links with both Barcelona and Boca Juniors
Updated 14 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji & Abdulelah Batobarh

RIYADH: Fans around the world will be tuning in to the inaugural Maradona Cup on Tuesday, which kicks off with a must-see matchup between Spanish giants, Barcelona and Argentine titans, Boca Juniors.

The match will be played in honor of the late great Argentine maestro, Diego Armando Maradona, who passed away on Nov. 25 2020, sending shockwaves throughout the footballing world.

Known for his flamboyant style on and off the pitch, few had such a lasting impact on the sport still felt to this day.

During a press conference held in Riyadh on Monday, Xavi Hernandez, former Barcelona player-turned-current first team manager told reporters he grew up idolizing Maradona, and tomorrow's game will be much more than a friendly.

He said he was honored and privileged to be a part of an event paying tribute to one of the sports biggest icons.

The two teams participating in Tuesday's event have close ties to the late Argentine.

Maradona donned the famous colors of Boca Juniors from 1981 to 1982. Shortly after, he transferred to Barcelona, where he went on to represent the club from 1982 to 1984.

In such a short span of time Maradona was able to endear himself to the fans of both clubs and it is a testimony to his greatness that he is revered by both sets of fans as one of their greatest-ever players.

Dani Alves, the Barcelona right back who is currently in his second stint for the club, said he feels nervous to be back at Barcelona but added it was the best decision of his career to return and is ready to give his “home” all he’s got in tomorrow's Maradona Cup, which will be his first game back since rejoining the club.

The Maradona Cup match is one of a series of events being held for the first time as part of Riyadh Season 2021.

Tomorrow's event promises to be an emotional day for fans attending the game and for the players themselves as they will look to deliver on the pitch and give the people a memorable game befitting the man it's set to honor.

Topics: football soccer Maradona Cup Saudi Arabia Barcelona Boca Juniors

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce
  • An embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem"
  • UEFA had earlier blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider"
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League.
An embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday’s draw following a “technical problem.”
PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United in a tie that would have seen old rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against one another.
However, the reworked draw sees them play record 13-time European champions Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
UEFA had earlier blamed a “material error” due to a “technical problem with the software of an external service provider” as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would have to be redone three hours later.
With the draw being streamed live from UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the problem was made evident when Manchester United’s name was drawn to face Villarreal, despite the fact the two clubs could not have played one another having been in the same group.
The ball containing United’s name did not then appear to be replaced correctly and so they were not included as possible opponents for the next team to come out of the pot.
With the whole draw compromised, a red-faced UEFA was left with little choice but to start again.
Qatar-owned PSG, with their array of attacking stars in Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, now face a Real side currently top of La Liga, managed by former Paris coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The Spaniards knocked PSG out at the same stage in 2017/18 and relations between the clubs have recently been at a low ebb with Real openly courting the signature of Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of this season.
Madrid are unlikely to be happy with the new draw as they had initially been given an easier tie on paper against Benfica in the very first match-up before the problems occurred.
“It was surprising, shameful and difficult to understand considering millions of viewers were waiting for the draw,” Madrid’s director of institutional relations, former player Emilio Butragueno, told the club’s television channel.
Liverpool had initially been drawn against knockout-phase debutants Red Bull Salzburg of Austria. They now face three-time former winners Inter, the Serie A champions and current Italian league leaders.
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Inter’s city rivals AC Milan twice in the group stage.
Salzburg instead got six-time winners Bayern Munich, while last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will play Ajax.
City had initially been paired with Villarreal but coach Pep Guardiola accepted that a new draw was the only fair solution.
“I think it is fair. It was a mistake but sometimes these things can happen. If there was a mistake you have to repeat so it is not suspicious,” he said.
Villarreal now face Juventus, while the one tie in the original, botched draw that was repeated later sees reigning champions Chelsea face French title-holders Lille.
Thomas Tuchel’s side, who could have been paired with Bayern or Madrid having come second behind Juventus in Group H, will be relieved at that draw.
United’s tie against Atletico means the Spanish club coming up against Ronaldo, who has knocked them out of the competition five times in the last decade, including winning two Madrid derby finals when with Real.
The first legs will be played in the second half of February with second legs in early March.
This season’s final will be played in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on May 28.
The mess-up with the draw comes at a bad time for the European game’s governing body, at the end of a year in which relations with some of the continent’s biggest clubs were soured by the botched attempt at a breakaway 12-team Super League.
UEFA will soon introduce a new format for the Champions League group stage from 2024 which will see the number of clubs increase from 32 to 36 with each team guaranteed 10 group games compared to the current six.

 

Topics: UEFA champions league Manchester United Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

US Open champion Emma Raducanu out of Mubadala World Tennis Championship after positive COVID-19 test

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Getty Images North America)
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Getty Images North America)
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

US Open champion Emma Raducanu out of Mubadala World Tennis Championship after positive COVID-19 test

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Getty Images North America)
  • Teen was set to play Belinda Bencic on Dec. 16
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the tournament's organizers have confirmed.

“Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon,” they said. “We are looking at alternative top female competitors to go head-to-head with Belinda Bencic; further updates will be provided in due course.”

Raducanu said: “After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

Topics: tennis Abu Dhabi UAE Emma Raducanu Mubadala World Tennis Champhionships

Mashael Aleidan eyeing Dakar dream after strong Hail Rally finish

Saudi racer Mashael Aleidan has said that her promising finish in the Hail Rally is the perfect preparation for Dakar Rally 2022. (Supplied)
Saudi racer Mashael Aleidan has said that her promising finish in the Hail Rally is the perfect preparation for Dakar Rally 2022. (Supplied)
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Mashael Aleidan eyeing Dakar dream after strong Hail Rally finish

Saudi racer Mashael Aleidan has said that her promising finish in the Hail Rally is the perfect preparation for Dakar Rally 2022. (Supplied)
  • Aleidan began her sporting career as a football player and scuba diver before turning to racing
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi racer Mashael Aleidan has said that her promising finish in the Hail Rally has played an important role in her preparations for next year’s iconic Dakar Rally.

Aleidan finished second in the T3 category and 12th in the general standings.

She said: “My experience was amazing because the terrain was good and I have learned a lot from it. The Dakar Rally will be launched in a few weeks, and I have got huge support from the people of Hail, which helped me to achieve success.

“The terrain was tough during the first day, but was good and even beautiful on the second day. The third day was the most enjoyable for me, and the fourth day was characterized by too many holes, which was why my strategy differed.”

Aleidan said that rally races require specific strategies around speed — something that she successfully mastered during the Hail event.

She added that the Hail International Rally was “the best way” to prepare for Dakar, which she is looking forward to taking part in.

Aleidan began her sporting career as a football player and scuba diver before turning to racing after she obtained a motorcycle driving license in 2013 in the US.

Her beginnings were in Al-Thumamah in Riyadh, where her father taught her how to drive. In addition, she used to play football at university, and in 2010 played in matches against UAE and Bahraini clubs.

Aleidan was pursuing a master’s degree at a US university when she heard of the Dakar Rally, eventually setting the goal of taking part in the race, which she will achieve next year.

She previously won the title at the 2020 Sharkiyah Rally, and placed seventh in the World Championship in Spain.

Aleidan said that she wants to continue racing and aims to develop her performance so that she can challenge top competitors.

She trains four hours a day, three days per week in Dubai, Qasim and Hail.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City
  • Grealish has scored just two goals for City since his British record transfer from Aston Villa
  • City manager Guardiola has no doubt the England midfielder can cope with the 13-game barren run and will eventually start firing again
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has backed Jack Grealish to end his goal drought as Manchester City’s record signing struggles to justify his £100 million ($132 million) fee.
Grealish has scored just two goals for City since his British record transfer from Aston Villa.
The 26-year-old last netted in September in City’s Champions League win over Leipzig, with his only Premier League goal for the champions coming in August against Norwich.
Grealish has been unable to emulate his eye-catching Villa displays in a City shirt and he missed a golden opportunity to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win over Wolves.
But City manager Guardiola has no doubt the England midfielder can cope with the 13-game barren run and will eventually start firing again.
“He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday.
“He has chances to score two or three goals every game and it one day he is going to do it. He could have had a hat-trick against Watford and in the last game one or two goals again.
“The way he is playing is good but when you play a fantastic team like Wolves, who are incredibly well organized defensively, it is a good compliment for them that the fact to break their structure is so complicated. It was difficult for all the players, not just Jack.
“Never in my career did I find one season when every player stays, from the beginning to the end, in top form. There are highs and lows.
“But he doesn’t have to score. What he has to do is play like he knows what to do, feel that his contribution is helping to win games and the rest will come.”
Premier League leaders City host Leeds on Tuesday and Guardiola admitted his side will have to suffer if they are to survive Marcelo Bielsa’s high-tempo tactics.
Leeds took four points off City last season and Guardiola expects another difficult night.
“Leeds are one of our toughest opponents. They play in a special unique way and we play against this special unique way just two times a year,” he said.
“We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games.
“There is no single game that they don’t create more chances than the opponents. This is the type of game where we know we will have to suffer. We have to try to adapt and impose what we want to do.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Jack Grealish

