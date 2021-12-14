You are here

Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects

Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects
Egyptian construction crews arrive in the southern Gaza Strip, June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The most prominent of the six projects is the development of the waterfront at the corniche, northern Gaza
  • There is also the construction of residential communities across three cities
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza Strip’s reconstruction, which includes six major projects.

Ibrahim Al-Sheneqi, who is head of the Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, said at the inauguration ceremony of the second phase that the country’s political leadership had stressed the need to seek the help of Palestinian labor, contractors, and Palestinian companies capable of implementing the projects.

“The foundations of reconstruction that were agreed upon by the two sides were laid to ease the burdens on the Palestinian people as an Egyptian contribution and to complement the Egyptian pivotal role toward the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The first stage included the removal of rubble, which was completed in 65 days, with 85,000 cubic meters of rubble removed.

The most prominent of the six projects is the development of the waterfront at the corniche, northern Gaza.

There is also the construction of residential communities across three cities. The first is called Dar Misr 1 in the Zahra area, the second city Dar Misr 2 is in Jabalia, and Dar Misr 3 is in the town of Beit Lahia.

This phase includes a project to develop important intersections in the squares of Al-Shujaiya and Al-Saraya by constructing two bridges to break the bottlenecks in the two areas.

The undersecretary of the ministry of public works and housing in Gaza, Naji Sarhan, said the announcement of the start of the second phase was taking place in conjunction with the arrival of an Egyptian engineering delegation.

He added that the delegation’s visit was in the context of discussing the plans and implementation work underway in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after Israeli attacks in May this year.

Sarhan indicated in press statements that the ministry was discussing with the Egyptian delegation during the Gaza visits how to speed up the reconstruction process, the next steps for reconstruction, and the establishment of residential complexes.

He expected that Egypt would start the reconstruction process by constructing the three housing complexes (the American School in northern Gaza, the veterans’ area in Karama, and Al-Zahraa in the middle), which is more than the 3,000 housing units previously announced by Egypt.

Sarhan confirmed that Israeli attacks had caused direct material losses of $450 million, as well as indirect losses.

The damages to the housing sector were the demolition of nearly 1,650 housing units in total. More than 60,000 housing units suffered partial damage.

He said the direct damage to infrastructure and economic, agricultural, educational and health facilities was estimated at about $150 million, about $95 million in the economic development sector and $30 million in social development, stressing there were no commitments to completely rebuild demolished residential towers until now.

Egypt, which brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions, sent an engineering delegation to the Gaza Strip in mid-September to discuss reconstruction projects and advance their implementation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi previously announced a financial grant of $500 million to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel’s intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country’s chemical weapons facilities.
In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in the Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile. But Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north.
“We have a neighbor who has already proved that it doesn’t hesitate to use chemical weapons even against its own people,” he said. “(Syrian President Bashar) Assad must not have chemical weapons.”
Israeli officials have declined to comment on the Washington Post report.
Military affairs commentators in Israel, who often are briefed by top defense officials, said the timing of the report was not a coincidence and comes as negotiators are meeting with Iran in Vienna to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has close ties with Syria and has sent troops to back the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s decade-long civil war.
“It was a signal to all of the actors, Iran and the United States, that Israel is serious about acting against the development of non-conventional weapons by its enemies,” wrote Yossi Yehoshua in the Yediot Ahronot daily.
Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal between global powers and Iran, which granted Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Instead, it has called for an accord with even tighter safeguards on Iran’s nuclear program and addresses other Iranian military behavior, such as its missile program and support for anti-Israel militant groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel also supports a “credible” military threat against Iran as leverage.
Israel believes Iran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.
One of the strikes cited by the Washington Post, on June 8, was reported by Syrian state media as an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital Damascus and in the central province of Homs, that prompted a response from Syrian national air defenses. There was no mention in official media of what was targeted in the strikes, although loud explosions were heard in Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that closely monitors the war in Syria, reported Israeli planes struck military targets in the countryside of Homs and Damascus. It said the targeted sites included a scientific research center in the vicinity of the village of Khirbet Al-Tineh, northwest of Homs, in addition to an ammunition depot likely to belong to Hezbollah, south of Homs. The strikes killed 11 soldiers, including a colonel, it said.
Unconfirmed reports published by pro-Assad media at the time identified the colonel as a leading chemist at the Scientific Studies and Research Center, Gen. Ayham Sueleiman Ismail.
The center is a government agency described by the Syrians as a facility for the advancement of scientific research in the country but has been long described by Syria watchers as an outfit for the development of chemical, biological and other weapons.
Israel is believed to have struck facilities associated with the SSRC on numerous occasions in the past.
Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack that the West blamed on Damascus. By August 2014, the Assad government declared that the destruction of its chemical weapons was completed, but its initial declaration of chemical stockpiles and production sites to the OPCW has remained in dispute. OPCW investigators have blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on President Bashar Assad’s government.
Earlier this year, the UN’s disarmament chief, Izumi Nakamitsu, told the Security Council that Damascus’ declaration of its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites nearly eight years ago remains incomplete.

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Scheme aims to improve delivery of public services through better leadership
  • Program is in line with Egypt Vision 2030, planning minister says
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has launched a new program in cooperation with the UAE designed to improve leadership in government and the delivery of public services.

Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, said the 10-day program, titled “Government Leaders and Service Development,” was for administrative staff working in supply and social rehabilitation offices, comprehensive centers for people with disabilities, real estate and documentation offices, post offices, technology centers in Cairo and Giza, and the General Investment Authority.

She said it aimed to develop the leadership skills of the participants in line with the future direction of the Egyptian government and Egypt Vision 2030, and to enable employees to apply those skills in the services sector.

Al-Saeed added that the scheme would allow Egyptian employees to apply methods developed in the UAE to deal with challenges and deliver quick and tangible solutions.

At the launch of the program, Khaled Mostafa, Egypt’s permanent undersecretary of the ministry of planning, said it came within the framework of the cooperation protocol signed between Egypt and the UAE in 2018 in the field of government development.

One of the main features of that deal was the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, along with building capabilities and training programs, he said.

Mostafa pointed to the importance of the agreement in improving the quality of life of citizens and providing effective government services.

He added that improving service delivery mechanisms would improve access to such services and their quality.

As Egypt improved its competitiveness, it would attract more investors, international partners and projects, which would in turn create more job opportunities, Mostafa said.

Francesco Bongarrà

  • According to the study, nearly one person in five (19.9 percent) of those polled, aged 15 and older, said they would like to emigrate to live, work or study abroad
  • The study found that Europe (mainly France, Italy and Germany) was the top destination mentioned by seven in 10 potential migrants, followed by North American and Arab countries
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: One in five Tunisians would like to leave the country to find a better future, a report released by the Tunisian National Institute of Statistics has revealed.

The report was published in cooperation with the National Observatory on Migration and funded by the EU as part of the ProGreS Migration program.

It presents the main results of the first research on international migration conducted in the country between July 2020 and March 2021, providing an insight into migration from Tunisia’s perspective.

According to the study, nearly one person in five (19.9 percent) of those polled, aged 15 and older, said they would like to emigrate to live, work or study abroad.

However, only 14.3 percent of those who expressed a desire to leave said that they had already adopted a plan to do so.

The main reasons given for wanting to emigrate were to look for work, to find better working conditions and the hope of building a better life.

The study found that Europe (mainly France, Italy and Germany) was the top destination mentioned by seven in 10 potential migrants, followed by North American and Arab countries.

The willingness to emigrate varied significantly between genders — 25.6 percent of men compared to 14.7 percent of women.

The survey also revealed that the intention to emigrate decreased with age. While younger people expressed a strong desire to leave Tunisia, adults were less interested in going abroad — from 39.5 percent of 15 to 29-year-olds to 2.2 percent among people in their 60s.

The intention to emigrate increased with the level of education (from 2.7 percent among the illiterate to 29.5 percent among those with a higher level of education) and was even higher among those who had completed a professional training course (32.5 percent).

As far as marriage status was concerned, singles and separated or divorced were more willing to leave — 36.6 percent, 19.9 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively. Interest was significantly lower among those who had lost a spouse (2.2 percent) and married couples (9.3 percent).

The report said that unemployment represents a key factor for Tunisians wanting to leave: 35.8 percent of the unemployed polled said they wanted to go, as against 18.5 percent of the employed.

Read the full report analyzing all possible aspects of migration in Tunisia.

Since the beginning of this year more than 10,000 Tunisians have arrived in Italy despite joint efforts of the Tunisian and Italian governments to control the departures of migrants from the North African country.

When the political turmoil began in Tunisia, at the end of July, Italian intelligence services estimated that more than 15,000 Tunisians could reach Italy by the end of the year if the situation in the country did not improve.

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt ranked first in Africa and 53rd globally out of 154 countries in the Global Knowledge Index, jumping 19 places compared to last year when it came in at 72nd.

The index measures global knowledge as a comprehensive concept closely related to sustainable development and the various dimensions of contemporary human life.

It comes under the umbrella of the joint initiative, known as the “Knowledge Project,” between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the UN Development Program.

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar remarked that Egypt’s progress in the index reflects the development of higher education, scientific research and innovation in the country.

AFP

NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Iraq on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of “terrorism” offenses in a prison in the city of Nasiriyah in the mainly Shiite Muslim south, two security sources told AFP.
One of those executed was found guilty of involvement in a summer 2013 car bombing in Nasiriyah, one of the sources said. A second was convicted for his part in a similar attack in Karbala province further north, the source added.
Iraq executed more than 50 people in 2020, the fourth highest number in the world, according to human rights group Amnesty International. Many were convicted members of the Islamic State jihadist group.
The group overran large swathes of northern and western Iraq in a lighting offensive in 2014 before eventually succumbing to counter-attacks by government forces in 2017.
Murder as well as terrorism offenses is punishable by death in Iraq.
Tuesday’s executions bring the number put to death this year to 17, according to an AFP tally.
All were executed in Nasiryah prison.

