Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts

Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts
Hamane Niang, the president of the International Basketball Federation, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for hosting the finals for a second consecutive year. (@FIBA3x3)
Updated 14 sec ago
Yomn Luqman

Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts

Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts
  • The two-day basketball event begins on Dec. 17 at King Abdullah Economic City, and will feature 12 of the best international teams
  • This year marks the third time Jeddah has hosted a tour event, and the second consecutive year it has hosted the finals
Updated 14 sec ago
Yomn Luqman

RIYADH: On the eve of the start of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals in King Abdullah Economic City, the organizers on Thursday thanked their Saudi hosts and looked forward to a successful event.

Hamane Niang, the president of the International Basketball Federation, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for hosting the finals for a second consecutive year, after last year’s event, which was also in Jeddah. He also thanked Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal for his country’s hospitality and its great support for basketball locally and internationally.

“It is our third time in the Kingdom, which has previously hosted the qualifying tournament in 2019,” Niang said. “Last year we had an amazing final that crowned team Riga from Latvia. Seven of the team members participated in the Tokyo Olympics and achieved good results.

“In addition, the wonderful interaction with the tournaments has exceeded all expectations and the viewing figures reached record levels around the world.”

Niang also commended Jeddah’s 3x3 basketball team for being the first Saudi team to win a World Tour event, at the FIBA 3x3 Prague Masters in September.

Ignacio Soriano, FIBA 3x3 head of events and partnerships, said: “The activities of this international sport have gone back to normal after the pandemic. We will be going back to playing in a safe environment, with players from around the world and in the presence of crowds.”

After adding his own thanks to the event organizers in the Kingdom, he said: “This year’s final will be the ultimate final due to the participation of 16 Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalists. The tournament will also be broadcast to more than 100 countries around the world.”

Ghassan Tashkandi, the president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, said: “Tasking the Kingdom with the organization of the World Tour highlights our beloved country’s success in hosting last year’s championship, which was held in Jeddah. It received the unlimited support of our wise leadership, while (Sports Minister) Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal followed up on the organization of the event.

“The holding of this event is a continuation of the Kingdom’s success in hosting the biggest international championships of various sports and games.”

He added: “We at the Saudi Basketball Federation have harnessed all of our technical and administrative capabilities, under the supervision of the sports minister, to ensure, as always, the success of this year’s FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals.”

The finals take place on Dec. 17 and 18 and will feature 12 of the best teams in the world: Riga (Lativia), Ub (Serbia), Liman (Serbia), Amsterdam Talent & Pro (Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), San Juan PCI Group (Puerto Rico), Jeddah (KSA), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Gagarin (Russia), Princeton (USA), Graz (Austria) and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).

The event is organized by the Sports Ministry in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation as part of the Quality of Life Program.

Lina Almaeena, an executive partner of Jeddah United Basketball Academy, said: “My basketball team, Jeddah United, is participating in private local tournaments on the sidelines of this international championship. This is the third time that Jeddah United has taken part in these competitions at the local level.

“Jeddah United finished in first place during the first and second men’s rounds of the Saudi Basketball Federation Championship, the Saudi Basketball Federation Women’s Championship, and the under-16 girls UN Championship last October.”

Almaeena said that there is a high level of interest in basketball, and sports in general, among female students at private schools from a young age, and that she herself began playing at school.

She added that she is looking forward to the Kingdom hosting more international championships, as it becomes a global destination for sports competitions and events.

Topics: FIBA 3X3 World Tour Jeddah FIBA

Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?

Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?
Updated 17 December 2021
Aadam Patel

Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?

Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?
  • With the signing of a new 10-year deal, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will remain the final race of the F1 season at least until 2030, and so everyone can look forward to doing it all again and again
Updated 17 December 2021
Aadam Patel
As Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the final Formula One Grand Prix race of the season at a frenetic and fever-pitched Yas Marina Circuit last weekend, there was a palpable, collective sense of being present at a moment of sporting history. The thrilling climax of the 2021 F1 World Championship provided a somewhat contentious spectacle, and yet a moment undoubtedly for the ages. From the masses of team personnel and event staff to the thousands of spectators present, including plenty of jubilant Dutch fans (or should I say Verstappen’s Orange Army), each and every individual gathered around the 5.28 kilometer, redeveloped circuit now has a remarkable tale to tell about how they were there as “The Decider in the Desert” played out. A first world title for Verstappen signaled the end of a quite stunning week in Abu Dhabi, a week when Yas Island lived up to its “Yas Vegas” nickname. It exploded into life as a capacity crowd descended on the island from around the world and was greeted with live music and a wide variety of entertainment from some of the world’s most renowned artists. All of this against the backdrop of a thrilling finale to one of the most extraordinary F1 seasons. In the UK, the UAE is widely perceived as a popular holiday destination, known for its large expat population and, indeed, as a playground for the rich. It may have a long-standing reputation for luxury and a warm climate, but now the country is also firmly establishing its status as a global sporting hub. Last month, Abu Dhabi was named the Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination of 2021 at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards. Based on my experiences over the past few months, this came as no surprise whatsoever. I flew to the UAE in October, initially to cover the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and regularly traveled with fellow media professionals from England up and down Sheikh Zayed Road between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Four weeks and 45 matches involving the major cricketing nations of the world. Nice gig. Nice experience. But that was just the starter on my sporting menu. A few days after Australia won that tournament, Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 began, featuring some of the big names in world cricket. If we also consider the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League in September and October, many of the very best international cricketers were based in the Emirates for almost a quarter of the year. Away from the constant spectacle of cricket during my two months in the UAE, the thing that most captured my attention was the sheer flurry and variety of sporting events taking place. UFC Fight Island, a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts events, a concept created in 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, returned to Yas Island in late October this year. The DP World Tour Championship took place in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, marking the conclusion of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, the prize awarded to the player who accumulates the most points during the season. And the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, arguably the UAE’s best-known sporting event, hosted more than 80,000 fans this month over the 50th National Day weekend. During the two weeks leading up to the Grand Prix, those of us in the media were based on Yas Island, commuting daily to and from Zayed Cricket Stadium. From a distance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it sits on the sand like a starship that has landed in the desert. Yet within its shadows lie a stunning array of high-class sporting facilities, not the least of which is the Zayed Cricket Academy. Not a day or night went by without us seeing or getting involved with the wide spectrum of community sport in action, whether it was late-night soccer matches, basketball sessions or trying out the new craze of padel, a racket sport with some similarities to tennis. You name it, they had it, we played it. As the F1 season reached the region in its final weeks, with races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia before the UAE finale, Yas Island began to buzz with activity. In our hotel, regular prices shot up fivefold for the week of the race — no surprise when you could pop down for breakfast and watch the Red Bull and Ferrari entourages take up much of the available space, or even have the pleasant surprise, as we did, of sitting next to driver Charles Leclerc at the restaurant. It was all part of the surreal experience as all eyes turned to Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. For one weekend this man-made island became the focus of the sporting world, as this titanic battle between two men, at opposite ends of their careers, to create sporting legacies played out: Hamilton, the elder and experienced statesman; Verstappen, the young, unfazed challenger. When Verstappen was born in 1997, the Middle East did not have a race on the F1 calendar. In fact, when Hamilton first started driving in F1 in 2007, Abu Dhabi did not even have a circuit. Such is the growing influence now of the region on the sport and its future, four of next season’s races will take place in the Gulf, in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. As Verstappen’s car roared past the checkered flag on the final straight in front of a raucous main grandstand, and a visceral roar of emotional celebration emerged from the Red Bull paddock, the moment ensured that Abu Dhabi will be remembered in the annals of F1 history as the scene for one of its most memorable chapters. It was sporting theater of the highest order. With the signing of a new 10-year deal, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will remain the final race of the F1 season at least until 2030, and so everyone can look forward to doing it all again and again. I flew to the UAE with no plans to attend the Grand Prix but after the memories created last week, it is safe to say that I certainly plan to return. As I left the UAE for Doha, and the culmination of the FIFA Arab Cup, Abu Dhabi was welcoming international swimmers arriving for the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships, as well as the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray for the annual Mubadala World Tennis Championship. In February, the best soccer club sides from each continent, including Chelsea and Palmeiras, will travel to the city for the FIFA Club World Cup, further cementing the status of Abu Dhabi as a global sporting hub. And ahead of the biggest show of all, next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there is a genuine belief now that the region, collectively, has established a reputation as an epicenter for showpiece international sporting events.
Topics: 2021 FIA Formula One Max Verstappen

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
Updated 16 December 2021
Reuters

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
  • UEFA is set to launch a video aimed at players featuring doctors explaining the benefits of vaccinations
Updated 16 December 2021
Reuters

MANCHESTER: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has urged players across Europe to get vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19 but said it was still a personal choice, for now.

UEFA is set to launch a video aimed at players featuring doctors explaining the benefits of vaccinations.

“For me, I believe in science and I got vaccinated,” Ceferin told a news conference on Thursday.

“I think that they should get vaccinated as soon as possible but I still believe, for now, it is a personal choice,” he added.

“We have to be smart, we have to explain things, people are not stupid, people understand when you explain, in a nice way not judging them, but explaining why vaccinating is good.”

Ceferin said the video featured only doctors explaining the benefits of the vaccine as well as addressing questions about side-effects.

“I think that sooner or later, if not all, the vast majority will understand it,” the Slovenian said.

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed on Thursday after a number of positive cases in the Leicester squad, as outbreaks at clubs threaten to play havoc with the fixture list.

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed on Thursday after a number of positive cases in the Leicester squad, as outbreaks at clubs threaten to play havoc with the fixture list.

Topics: UEFA vaccination campaign Aleksander Ceferin

Premier League fixtures hit by COVID-19 as postponements rise

Premier League fixtures hit by COVID-19 as postponements rise
Updated 16 December 2021
Rueters

Premier League fixtures hit by COVID-19 as postponements rise

Premier League fixtures hit by COVID-19 as postponements rise
  • Leicester City's home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday was the first to go followed by Man United's clash with visiting Brighton on Saturday
  • As the situation escalated the Premier League announced later that four more games this weekend had also been postponed
Updated 16 December 2021
Rueters

LONDON, England: The Premier League fixture list was thrown into chaos on Thursday as six games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks, taking the total for the past week to nine.
Leicester City’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday was the first to go followed by Manchester United’s clash with visiting Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
As the situation escalated the Premier League announced later that four more games this weekend — Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham United v Norwich City and Everton v Leicester City — had also been postponed.
“The League understands fans will be disappointed these games have had to be postponed and apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption caused,” a statement said.
“All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”
With infection rates from the omicron variant accelerating across the country and the government racing to deliver vaccine booster jabs, the prospect of more games being called off grow.
Earlier in the day, Brentford manager Thomas Frank called for all Premier League games in the coming week to be postponed to allow clubs to recover their depleted squads.
Tottenham, who reported 13 positive tests among players and staff, have already had two league games postponed, as have Manchester United, Watford and Leicester.
United’s game at Brentford was called off on Monday and in a statement on Thursday the club said it would “suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.”
On Wednesday Burnley’s home match with Watford was called off shortly before kickoff after the visitors reported cases.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on Wednesday criticized the Premier League after an initial request to have Thursday’s game against Tottenham postponed was turned down.
Rodgers, who had nine players unavailable, said lucrative TV deals were being prioritized over the health of players.
“I’m pretty sure that’s the case,” Rodgers told reporters when asked. “In terms of players, managers and coaches, we all want to play the games. Ultimately the health of a player is the priority. If players are available, you get a better product.”
The Premier League said the decision to grant a postponement came after Leicester reported more cases and were left with an “insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.”
On Monday the Premier League said it was re-introducing emergency measures after a record 42 COVID-19 infections nL1N2SY19O were recorded in the past week among players and staff.
Players now need to take lateral flow tests every day and two PCR tests per week.
League rules state that if a team cannot raise 14 players then a game can be postponed although other factors, such as impact on preparation and whether or not there has been an “uncontrollable outbreak” are taken into account.
The Premier League’s policy is to address postponements on a case-by-case basis.
Explaining the latest four postponements, the league said Brentford and Watford were dealing with ongoing outbreaks and had closed their training grounds, while bottom club Norwich had an insufficient number of players owing to COVID-19, injuries and illness.
Brighton, who lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, had tried unsuccessfully to have that game postponed because of COVID cases.
Speaking on Thursday, Brentford boss Frank said he was dealing with 13 cases at the London club.
“The COVID cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs,” he told a news conference.
“Everyone is dealing with it and everyone has a problem at this moment in time. To postpone this round (of Premier League games) and the Carabao (League) Cup would give everyone a week at least to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is fine and we break the chain at every club.”
Two more Premier League games are scheduled for later on Thursday with Liverpool hosting Newcastle United and Chelsea at home to Everton. Liverpool were without three players after suspected positive tests while Chelsea’s preparations were hit with four players unavailable.
December and the holiday season is traditionally a packed program for English football, with many games shown on live TV. But the bumper schedule could be shredded by the wave of infections sweeping through clubs.
The UK reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections for the second day running on Thursday with 88,000 new cases.
With so many games being postponed, the question of players’ vaccination status has again been raised.
The Premier League’s last released data in mid-October said 81 percent of players had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose with 68 percent double vaccinated.
The English Football League released its latest vaccination figures nL4N2T13SS on Thursday, revealing that 25 percent of players in November said they were not intending to get vaccinated.

Topics: COVID-19 EPL Liverpool Manchester United Newcastle United

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Updated 16 December 2021
Jon Pike

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
  • Team selection and other key decisions backfired as Australia romped to victory. Captaincy in cricket remains complex task, captains must prepare for criticism, sometimes unjust
Updated 16 December 2021
Jon Pike

One of the early dictums that I learnt in club cricket about the role of a team captain centered on the need to possess the ability to get the right people in the right place at the right time. This is much easier to say than put into practice and covers a multitude of circumstances and conditions.

The dictum came to mind at the start of the first Test match of the Ashes series in Brisbane last week.

At the toss of the coin to determine which captain would have the choice of whether to bat or bowl first, England captain Joe Root won the flip and decided to bat first. Another dictum of the game which I was advised to follow in my early days was, “if you win the toss, bat: If you are in doubt, think about it, then bat: If you have serious doubts, consult a colleague, then bat.”

In the history of Test match cricket, England’s captains have chosen to bat on 80 percent of the occasions on which they have won the toss. Australia and India are only slightly below this percentage. What might explain the other 20 percent?

The most usual, but not only, reason is that the pitch appeared to offer an advantage to those who choose to bowl first. This was the case at Brisbane, where the pitch had a green tinge, the skies were overcast, and the forecast unsettled. These are conditions reminiscent of England, in which the ball is more prone to move around off the pitch and in the air.

In 2002 at Brisbane, England’s captain thought he saw some moisture on the pitch and, on winning the toss, asked Australia to bat. They went onto score 492 in the first innings, winning the game and the series convincingly. The decision is part of cricket legend. In 1954, the England captain chose to bowl at Brisbane and Australia scored 601, going on to win the match. The series outcome was very different, as England changed the composition of its bowling attack and went onto a 3-1 series victory.

These were the precedents which hung over the England captain last week. He chose the conventional route. England were bowled out for 147 and, despite clawing back some ground, were ultimately heavily defeated. Root has received much criticism for failing to get the right people in the right place at the right time.

There is another aspect to this dictum, which relates to the selection of the team. Over the years in Test cricket, a variety of methods have been used, including a selection panel without the captain, one with the captain, one with only the coach and the captain, and permutations of these methods.

In Brisbane, the decision of captain and coach was to omit both of England’s senior, most successful but ageing quick bowlers, either of whom would have been fancied to take advantage of the first day’s conditions.

This decision was also criticized on the basis that the right people had not been put into the right place at the right time. The captain defended the decision on the basis that it was prudent to consider how the pitch was likely to play over the whole five days of the match and that the workload of the two players in question needed to be managed. In the event, England’s batting, for the most part, was not good enough.

The order in which team members were asked to bat is another aspect of the dictum. This is mainly self-evident, in that some are better equipped to open the batting than others, having the ability to deal with the new ball when it is at its hardest, delivered, usually, by the opposition’s fastest bowlers. Great powers of concentration, essential for any batter, are required especially for this role.

Positions three to six in the order are normally occupied by the other specialist batters in the team, whilst bowlers and, sometimes, the wicketkeeper, fill the lower order, in a sequence that normally reflects their batting abilities. These do get argued about and it is the captain’s task to settle the order and keep peace.

The captain may also need to make decisions during the match about changing the batting order. This may be required in an attempt to improve the speed at which runs are scored or to cope with an injury.

At any standard of cricket, a crucial role for the captain is in deciding who bowls when and at which end of the pitch. Some grounds have slopes, others have shorter boundaries on one side compared with the other, whilst local weather conditions may need to be taken into consideration.

In Perth, Western Australia, for example, the afternoon sea breeze, known locally as the “Fremantle doctor,” was known to have a noticeable effect on the flight of the ball, causing both captain and bowlers to have definite preferences from which end of the ground to bowl.

It is the task of the captain to decide when to change one bowler for another. This will be determined by any one of a number of factors. A common reason is that the bowler is tired or tiring. Weather conditions may have suddenly changed favoring one type of bowler. Those batting may have scored too heavily off one bowler. A new batter may be known to be weak against a particular bowler, who may be brought on immediately.

Captaincy in cricket is a complex task and captains must be prepared for criticism, sometimes meted out unjustly. A captain must understand not only the technical abilities of team members but also their psychological traits and how these affect their relations with team members and ability to perform under pressure. These need to be melded into a coherent whole, operating within a set of tactics appropriate for each match. This does beg the question as to why anyone would want to be captain?

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games
Updated 16 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games
  • After Thursday night’s visit to Anfield, the Magpies will host both Manchester clubs before heading back to Merseyside to meet Everton
Updated 16 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has hinted he could take key Newcastle United players out of the firing line at Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Magpies continue their grueling run of festive fixtures with a trip to Anfield, following on from their Leicester City hammering at the weekend.

On Sunday, Howe’s team host Manchester City, before December is rounded off with Manchester United on Tyneside and a visit to Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

And while Howe is keen to play his strongest team across the run of tough encounters, he understands the need to rest some players, such as top scorer Callum Wilson, for battles down the line.

“Sounds easy, doesn’t it? It is very much a balance,” said Howe. “When you are in my position, there has to be a managing act with all of the players in this period, particularly ones with different (injury) histories.

“We have to make sure we get the majority of the squad through these games in a good way but you also have to bring your strongest team as well. I have to get that balance right.”

While many in his position would hardly be relishing the prospect of facing arguably the two best sides in Europe on current form in less than four days, Howe is not of that mindset.

He said: “I describe this as a great opportunity. We are facing the best teams in the land.

“This is a chance to see where we are, a chance to impose ourselves on them. These are fantastic occasions. Anfield for a night game has a fantastic atmosphere. We know we will have to be at our best to get something.”

This evening sees the best attack in the Premier League pitted against the worst defense — and Howe is under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

“It is a big challenge for us but one we look forward to,” said Howe. “Liverpool are in outstanding form, with their attacking players linking really well at the moment, but I think we have to learn lessons from the Leicester game — a game in which we came under minimal pressure.

“We still conceded at key moments in the game,” he said. “Having a solid backline, defensive shape is key in this game and we need to get organization to the highest level, because Liverpool will find a hole in that.”

Howe added: “The other way, we have players who can hurt them — on transitions we are a real threat. It is important to bring a threat, a challenge to them. We go there ready to perform.”

On the injury front, the Magpies have close to a clean bill of health ahead of facing Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although two key players are set to be sidelined for much of the festive period.

“Paul Dummett is still out long-term, although he is making good progress,” said the head coach. “We hope to get him back some time soon, although he hasn’t trained with the group yet.

“We have lost Federico Fernandez due to an injury,” added Howe. “We are not sure to what extent, but we’ve certainly lost him for this game and the majority of the games over the festive period, I’d think.”

Topics: football Eddie Howe Newcastle Newcastle United Newcastle United Takeover

