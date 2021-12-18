You are here

Morocco arrests 25 'terrorism' suspects linked to Daesh: security source

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source
File photo of members of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, which oversees counter-terrorism operations, escort a suspect outside a house in Tangier. (AFP)
Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source
  • Arrests took place in several cities on December 8 as part of "ongoing efforts to fight terrorist dangers"
  • Authorities seized weapons including firearms and ammunition, as well as documents on bomb-making and material "glorifying the Daesh group"
RABAT: Moroccan security forces arrested 25 people this month on suspicion of supporting Daesh group and planning “terrorist” attacks in the kingdom, a security source told AFP on Saturday.
The arrests took place in several cities on December 8 as part of “ongoing efforts to fight terrorist dangers,” the source said on condition of anonymity.
Some of the suspects have already been referred to the judiciary, the source added.
Moroccan news outlets had reported a nationwide counter-terror operation on December 8 — the largest of its kind in recent years — but official sources had not confirmed the crackdown.
Reports on Saturday said that during the operations, authorities seized weapons including firearms and ammunition, as well as documents on bomb-making and material “glorifying the Daesh group.”
They said investigations revealed the suspects were planning to carry out “specific” terrorist attacks inside Morocco.
Counter-terrorism police said Friday that they had thwarted a suspected Daesh bomb plot and arrested an alleged supporter of the group, in cooperation with US intelligence services.
The security source told AFP the operation had “no connection” to the arrests earlier this month.
On October 6, counter-terrorism police announced the dismantling of a “terror cell” in the northern city of Tangiers and the arrest of five suspects accused of plotting bomb attacks.
Since 2002, Moroccan police say they have dismantled 2,000 “terror cells” and arrested 3,500 people in cases linked to terror, according to figures published in February.

Topics: Morocco Daesh terrorist

Lebanon imposes curfew for unvaccinated to prevent new holiday outbreak 

Lebanese security services have imposed a three-week curfew for unvaccinated residents, with fines for those who break it. (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese security services have imposed a three-week curfew for unvaccinated residents, with fines for those who break it. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon imposes curfew for unvaccinated to prevent new holiday outbreak 

Lebanese security services have imposed a three-week curfew for unvaccinated residents, with fines for those who break it. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Ambulance teams transport 80 to 100 cases to hospitals every day, says Red Cross chief
  • UN secretary-general to meet with president, parliament speaker, PM and civil society representatives
Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese security services have imposed a three-week curfew for unvaccinated residents, with fines for those who break it, from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Jan. 9, 2022, amid rising cases across the country. 

The committee that follows up on coronavirus disease preventative measures said it would exclude those “with at least one vaccine dose or a negative PCR test in the last 48 hours and children under 12.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases, mostly in people between 30 and 39 years old, some of whom had received three vaccine doses. In addition, 14 deaths were recorded.

The ministry said: “We have had 22,168 active cases these last 14 days,” adding only 34 percent of people had received two vaccine doses, with the lowest vaccination rate recorded in the Bekaa region.

Lebanese Red Cross Secretary-General George Kettaneh said that “ambulance teams transport 80 to 100 cases to hospitals every day, while over 1,200 oxygen concentrators have been distributed.”

So far, Lebanon has had 60 cases of the new omicron variant, but Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad noted it is “rapidly spreading … two and a half times faster than the delta variant.”

Those who have received three vaccine doses have greater protection against omicron, he added.

Lebanon fears yet another outbreak over the holidays, particularly since the medical sector is exhausted amid shortages in staff, fuel, oxygen, medical supplies and medicines.

Suleiman Haroun, head of the Syndicate of Private Hospital Owners, said: “Hospitals are still able to accommodate patients, but they are of course under a lot of pressure, especially since 80 to 90 percent of COVID-19 beds are occupied.”

Haroun added: “We fear the numbers will rise. The majority of cases currently do not require intensive care, but some patients are staying up to three weeks in the hospital.”

In a bid to avoid an outbreak over the holidays, the committee that follows up on COVID-19 preventative measures imposed a limit of 50 percent capacity at any venue.

In addition, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels will deny entry to those without at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or a negative PCR test in the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Lebanon on Sunday to meet with President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as civil society representatives.

Political observers ruled out the possibility of this affecting the work of the Cabinet, which has been paralyzed since mid-October.

The Canadian Embassy in Lebanon has urged Canadian nationals to “exercise a high degree of caution in Lebanon due to an unpredictable security situation and the risk of terrorist attack.”

The embassy advised people to avoid certain areas, namely the southern suburbs of Beirut, Tripoli, Baalbek-Hermel, all Palestinian camps and areas south of the Litani, “due to the presence of armed groups and the risk of violence from organized crime, kidnappings and threat of terrorist attacks.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanin Coronavirus COVID-19 curfew

Houthi move to send home Iranian diplomat sparks debate in Yemen

A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

WSJ reported Houthis sent request to the Arab coalition to allow Hassan Erlo to fly back to Iran

A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
  • WSJ reported Houthis sent request to the Arab coalition to allow Hassan Erlo to fly back to Iran
Updated 18 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi plan to send Iran’s envoy in Sanaa back to his home country has sparked a debate among Yemenis who have mostly disputed reports about a possible rift between the militia and the Iranian regime.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Houthis had sent a request to the Arab coalition, which controls Yemeni airspace, to allow Hassan Erlo to fly back to Iran.

Iran appointed Erlo as ambassador in Houthi-controlled Sanaa in Oct. 2020, a move that sparked outrage in Yemen and prompted the government to call him a “de facto ruler” of Houthi-controlled territories who commanded military operations against Yemeni forces.

Yemeni political and military analysts, politicians and rights activists ruled out the possibility of tension between the Houthis and Iran.

“Al-Houthi is an essential part of Iran's sectarian project to conquer or destroy the region,” Yassen Saeed Makkawi, an adviser to the Yemeni president, tweeted.

For more than a decade, Yemeni governments have accused the Iranian regime of supporting the Houthis with advanced weapons, politically and financially, citing interceptions of weapon shipments bound for the militia, the death of Iranian, Lebanese and Iraqi military officers during fighting in Yemen, biased media coverage of Iran-funded media establishments and Erlo’s appointment.

If there was no presence of Iran's military experts on the ground, the government and the Arab coalition would have expelled the Houthis from Sanaa and other areas under their control, experts said.

Col. Yahiya Abu Hatem, a Yemeni military analyst, said the Iranian official might have been infected with COVID-19 or wounded in airstrikes. 

He added that, with this move, Iran might try to prove that the Houthis were the sole controller of its decisions in Yemen.

“Al-Houthi is a faction of Iran's Revolutionary Guards outside the borders of Iran. What unites Al-Houthi with Iran is the rebels' dependency and absolute loyalty to Iran. Any talk of a dispute between Houthis and Iran is just nonsense,” Abu Hatem said.

Saleh Al-Baydani, a Yemeni political analyst, argued that the “sick” Iranian official was supposed to be evacuated on a flight arranged by a mediator and was canceled due to the latest airstrikes by coalition planes on Sanaa. “This faltering evacuation is purely due to medical and not political reasons.”

Other Yemenis noted that Iran had fabricated news about rifts to give recognition to the Houthis and to alleviate international pressure on the movement.

Fahed Taleb Al-Sharafi, a Yemeni journalist, said the Revolutionary Guards directly supervised the Houthis. “The story of the Houthi dispute with Erlo is an Iranian ploy with the aim of bringing recognition and easing the increasing international pressure on the Houthis.”

Other Yemenis agreed there were disputes between Iran and the Houthis that had emerged during recent months, after Iranian military plans failed to lead to the Houthi occupation of the central city of Marib.

Five months after Erlo’s arrival in Sanaa, the Houthis announced resuming a major military offensive to seize control of the city. 

They suffered thousands of losses and largely failed to achieve their goal, despite making rapid progress in Marib and Al-Bayda provinces.

Faisal Al-Majidi, an undersecretary at the Justice Ministry, said the Iranians were seeking to replace Erlo after failing to capture Marib. “This is nothing more than an Iranian stance after its failure to capture Marib,” he said.

Najeeb Ghallab, an undersecretary at the Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News that less influential figures in the Houthi movement were not happy with the sweeping Iranian influence on it, mainly during the war. 

“Those people are seeking a natural relationship with Iran, not Iran’s full control of the movement,” Ghallab said.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Iran Houthis Coronavirus

Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf

Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf

Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Saturday it carried 19 operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf during the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The bloc said at least 80 militants were killed and 11 vehicles were destroyed in the attacks.

Topics: Yemen

Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration warns of dangers of corruption in economic spending and health relief

Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration warns of dangers of corruption in economic spending and health relief
Updated 18 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration warns of dangers of corruption in economic spending and health relief

Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration warns of dangers of corruption in economic spending and health relief
Updated 18 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, issued at the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that concluded on Friday, warned of the increasing risks of corruption, represented in economic spending and health relief.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, called for securing the response to emergencies and crises by collecting best practices and challenges, with the aim of developing guidelines to enhance cooperation to prevent, identify, investigate and prosecute corruption in times of emergency and during response and recovery from crises, according to the Middle East News Agency.

More than 2,100 participants from governments, regional and intergovernmental organizations, civil society, the academic community and the private sector from more than 150 countries, attended physically and virtually to participate in the work of the ninth session of the conference under the Egyptian presidency last week.

There were more than 70 events on the sidelines of the session, which included discussions on corruption, gender, health care, COVID-19, sports, education and youth.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is considered the only legally binding global instrument against the crime of corruption.

The convention, which came into force in December 2005, has almost universal compliance and has been ratified by 189 countries.

Under the convention, countries are legally obliged to prevent and criminalize corruption, strengthen international cooperation, recover and return looted funds and improve technical assistance and information exchange in both the public and private sectors.

At the conference’s closing session, Ghada Wali, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Head of the UN Office on Crime and Drugs, announced that countries had agreed on eight resolutions that support international efforts to combat corruption in the coming years.

Wali said that the Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration on fighting corruption in times of crisis stresses the need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic with integrity, and it helps countries support their readiness to face future emergencies.

Wali alluded to decisions taken during the current session related to recovering looted funds, activating regional and international cooperation, education and youth empowerment, and following up on commitments made during the previous sessions of the conference to strengthen the prevention of corruption and encourage cooperation among the supervisory institutions.

The member states agreed that the US should host next year’s session.

Topics: Egypt

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian woman on Saturday stabbed an Israeli settler near a disputed holy site in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, wounding him slightly, a border guard spokesperson said.
The attack took place near a flashpoint site known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarch and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque, a place revered by both faiths.
Israeli border guards said they had arrested the attacker, a 65-year-old Palestinian woman from a nearby village, the statement added.
The wounded man was a 38-year-old resident of the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.
Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regard as illegal.
Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank with some 200,000 Palestinian residents, also has some 1,000 Jewish settlers living there under heavy protection from the Israeli army.
The attack comes as Israeli security forces continue a manhunt for the assailants behind a deadly shooting on Thursday near the northern West Bank wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh.
Israel’s army said Palestinian attackers opened fire on a car, killing 25-year-old Jewish religious student and settler Yehuda Dimentman.
No one has claimed responsibility for that attack, but multiple Palestinian organizations praised the shooting.
It is the latest violence over the past month, which has seen Palestinian attacks on Israelis and the killing of Palestinians by Israeli troops during clashes.
On Friday, United Nations Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “alarmed by the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, which is claiming the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.”

Topics: Palestinian Israel West Bank

