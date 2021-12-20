You are here

  Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Alternative Press Syndicate is a group of independent journalists unaffiliated with the official Lebanese press
LONDON: A Lebanese judge rejected on Monday a request by the Order of Press Editors to ban all activities of the Lebanese Alternative Press Syndicate, citing an insufficient “sound legal basis.”

The Alternative Press Syndicate is a group of independent journalists unaffiliated with the official Lebanese press and its associated syndicates.

Last Friday, head of the Lebanese Order of Press Editors Joseph Al-Kassifi submitted an urgent legal request to ban the Alternative Press Syndicate from “practicing any activity through visual, audio and electronic media,” and to prevent the syndicate from “publishing any news, statements or articles of any kind.”

But the judge responsible for the decision, Elias Salah Mkhaiber, rejected the request.

Al-Kassifi, who was recently appointed, claimed that Alternative Press Syndicate practices violate Lebanese law. “They constitute a clear and direct violation of the rights, role and tasks of the Order of the Press Editors, and threaten the proper work of the union,” he said.

In response, the syndicate said that it would not back down from its fight for an independent media and will continue — through hundreds of journalists — to fight the destructive methods of the Order aimed at silencing independent journalism.

Al-Kassifi’s decision was also met with heavy criticism and backlash from the public, journalists and rights groups, who warned that it represented the continued repression of independent journalists and media in Lebanon.

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.”

  • New age rating launched for international films
DUBAI: The UAE Media Regulatory Office has announced that new movies will be released in cinemas without any censorship.

The decision means that adult and explicit content will not be cut from film content. It comes as part of the introduction of a new 21+ age rating on top of the previous 18+ category.

The Media Regulatory Office said on Twitter that according to the new classification, “the movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version, and the classification is given based on the standards of media content in the country.”

It stressed the importance of “age classification standards for audience entry.” Cinemas must strictly adhere to the new age rating, which will require inspecting customers’ proof of age and identification documents.

  • Prior to joining Grey Dubai, Maldonado spent the last few years at Wunderman Thompson, most recently in the role of executive creative director
Dubai: Advertising and communications group Grey has appointed Pablo Maldonado as the new executive creative director of Grey Dubai.

Maldonado will work closely with Managing Director Philippe Berthelot, and will be responsible for defining and driving the creative vision and strategy across Grey’s offerings. He will lead the creative output for key client accounts and all creative projects for the agency.

“Pablo’s creative vision and expertise are much admired, and I know he will make a big impact in this part of the world just as he has been in other regions,” said Berthelot.

Prior to joining Grey Dubai, Maldonado spent the last few years at Wunderman Thompson, most recently in the role of executive creative director. He played a key part in scoring the first-ever Cannes Grand Prix in Innovation for Argentina with the Buenos Aires office. The winning campaign, “Degree Inclusive,” for Unilever featured the world’s first deodorant designed for people with upper limb and visual disabilities.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Maldonado’s 16-year advertising journey has seen him work at different agencies such as Publicis, Y&R, DDB, Mullen Lowe, and indie shops across different markets including Argentina, Mexico, and the US.

He has created campaigns for brands such as Burger King, Bose, GSK, Philips, Renault, and Microsoft. He has won over 400 awards at creativity and effectiveness festivals around the world, and has also sat on juries for various awards. 

“This is an exceptional opportunity for me to leverage my experience and create innovative work for Grey in a region that is more eclectic than ever,” said Maldonado.

  • He will continue working with Publicis Groupe in an advisory role
DUBAI: Raja Trad, executive chairman for the Middle East and Turkey at Publicis Groupe, has decided to retire after over four decades with the company in the region. He will step down from his role on Jan 1.

He will continue working with the group in a new capacity as senior advisor to CEO Bassel Kakish, who was appointed to the role earlier this year.

Trad started his career with Leo Burnett in 1981, rising to the role of CEO for the Middle East and North Africa of the agency in 2003. He was named CEO of Publicis Communications ME, heading the creative agencies Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Publicis Middle East, in 2016. He was also on the executive management team for Publicis Sapient Middle East.

In June 2018, Trad was appointed to the newly created role of executive chairman for Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey. The appointment was the next step in the implementation of Publicis Groupe’s country model, launched in April 2017.

Throughout his career, Trad has been an active member of the advertising and communications industry in the region. During this time, he has received many accolades including the Lebanese Order of the Cedar (Knighthood).

He was appointed to the advisory board of the Dubai International Chamber in 2021 and the Dubai Design and Fashion Council by the Dubai government in 2014.

“Amongst the very good assets that were brought to us during the acquisition of Bcom3, there was Raja Trad with whom I have developed a strong professional relationship,” said Maurice Lévy, chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe.

“Under his leadership, we have grown regularly and steadily with some of the best work produced in the region. Loved by teams and clients, Raja has always felt a genuine responsibility towards both. This, combined with his human and moral values, has made Raja so special,” he added.

Trad said: “During the course of my over four decades-long career, we have witnessed the transformation of countries, companies, and spawning of new industries and technologies that have immeasurably changed the way we look at the world and do business.”

He added: “I have always believed that my success was driven by the opportunity to work in a great company amongst truly talented colleagues, a leadership team that believed in the mission, and wonderful clients who entrusted us with working on brands that transformed people’s lives.”

 

AP outraged as photographer beaten by Israeli police

  • Video from the scene shows Illean standing in front of a white car when one of the officers approaches him, pushes him backward onto the ground and then proceeds to punch him several times
JERUSALEM: An Associated Press photographer was pushed and beaten by Israeli police in an unprovoked attack while covering a protest in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, sending him to the hospital with head injuries.
The AP said it was outraged by the violence against staffer Mahmoud Illean, while a prominent journalists’ advocacy group called for disciplinary action against the officers involved.
Illean had been covering a weekly demonstration in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where longtime Palestinian residents are battling efforts by Jewish settlers to evict them from their homes.
The case, which has drawn global attention and fueled Israeli-Palestinian tensions, has been before Israel’s Supreme Court for months.
According to Illean, Friday’s demonstration was relatively quiet, with only minor scuffles between Israel’s paramilitary border police and protesters.
He said that about 15 minutes after the demonstration wrapped up, he was approached by a group of border police officers who threw stun grenades toward him.
Video from the scene shows Illean standing in front of a white car when one of the officers approaches him, pushes him backward onto the ground and then proceeds to punch him several times.
A second video showed Illean photographing police attacking several other journalists before the officer turned on him. Illean’s face was bleeding and he was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital for X-rays.

  • The new magazine will introduce Arab youth - aged 15 years and above, to original Saudi and Arabic Manga characters along with adaptations of Japanese characters
  • The magazine aims to spread the culture of reading and writing fiction amongst Arab youth and ignite their creativity
RIYADH: Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) today announced the launch of Manga Arabia Youth magazine, specifically curated for readers aged 15 years and above. Manga Arabia Youth magazine features original Saudi and Arabic creative content, newly developed concepts and characters, as well as Japanese characters in an innovative and localized Middle Eastern setting.

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) said: “The launch of Manga Arabia Youth magazine marks the second phase in the Manga Arabia project, following the successful launch of Manga Arabia Kids magazine. This is yet another step in our group’s transformation, growth and expansion strategy. We believe in empowering Arab content creators and spreading the culture of reading and writing fiction. The launch of Manga Arabia Youth is indicative of our commitment to sparking creativity among the region’s youth, helping to develop their skills through training and workshops. It is a strategic investment in a brighter future.”

Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, said: “Manga Arabia Youth is an ambitious cultural project, through which we strive to inspire our youth, foster their imagination, and empower them with the unique characters and storylines of Manga. Ultimately, our magazine works to sharpen this generation’s skills and capabilities, provide them with innovative tools to overcome challenges, and stimulate their creative thinking with dynamic storytelling. The potential for this generation to create is incredible and we aim to nurture it through a variety of public programs led by Manga Arabia”

Dr. Bukhary added: “Manga Arabia Youth features relatable topics and moral tales, communicating the power of patience, courage, endurance, the value of friendship, trust, and more. The magazine is unique, as it provides both adapted popular Japanese stories and original local creative content - all produced to the highest international standards. We are excited for our audiences to get to know the beloved characters of Manga Arabia Youth.”

The inaugural issue debuts with original stories like Long Live the Dead, an Arabic illustration that delivers meaningful messages such as the importance of searching for the truth, as well as courage, strength, persistence, and forging ahead. Another Arab original concept, entitled Wanderers, showcases the importance of finding your true self, in addition to values like courage, friendship, and cooperation. Juxtaposed with the original Arabic content, the magazine features adapted famous Japanese stories, through content licensing partnerships with Japanese companies and publishing houses, including Kodansha and Shueisha. Among those translated works are fan-favorites Ajin, Vinland Saga, The Promised Neverland, Haikyuu, and Attack on Titan.

Manga Arabia Youth will be available through a monthly print issue and a weekly digital version that can be accessed and downloaded for free via the mobile application, providing the readers a seamless and pleasant experience. As part of the Manga Arabia project, both Manga Arabia Kids and Manga Arabia Youth will be distinguished from each other through content developed to target the relevant age group for each title.

