Feras N. Sheraiff is currently working in one of the leadership teams at the Ministry of Economy. He was appointed this November as the deputy minister of strategic planning and institutional excellence.
At the ministry, the leadership team believes that employees are the main drivers in collective success, therefore the ministry has announced a transformation process, which will be managed by a dedicated transformation office.
In collaboration with different teams, the office will address the various challenges that the ministry is facing in a systematic and sustainable manner.
Over the next three months, the office will be undertaking a deeper analytical study at the ministry, after which the office will develop initiatives to enact concrete changes.
Prior to this, Sheraiff was the interim CEO of the AlUla Development Co. from April to November 2021.
He was also working at the Ministry of Culture as an adviser to the minister’s executive office, a position he held from August 2020 until last November.
He has previously worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning as an adviser to the deputy minister. While in this position, he worked on the Kingdom’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.
From 2015 to 2018, Sheraiff worked in Bahrain as Papermoon’s managing director. He spent the formative years of his professional life from 2006 to 2015 at Saudi Aramco.
In the oil giant, he initially worked in the treasury department on a risk, compliance and reporting assignment.
Later, he moved to the credit analysis team within the same department before finally working on the King Abdullah Sports City project in the finance and commercial department in 2013.
In 2012, he received his MBA in corporate finance from Babson College. He received his BSc in accounting and financial management from the University of Hull in 2006.
Who’s Who: Feras N. Sheraiff, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Economy
https://arab.news/mm3gz
Who’s Who: Feras N. Sheraiff, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Economy
Feras N. Sheraiff is currently working in one of the leadership teams at the Ministry of Economy. He was appointed this November as the deputy minister of strategic planning and institutional excellence.