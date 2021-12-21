You are here

Milan clubs choose 'Cathedral' design for new San Siro

Milan clubs choose ‘Cathedral’ design for new San Siro
A rendition of the ‘The Cathedral’ project by Populous. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Milan clubs choose ‘Cathedral’ design for new San Siro

Milan clubs choose ‘Cathedral’ design for new San Siro
  • The project is called ‘The Cathedral’ because it was inspired by Milan’s cathedral — the Duomo di Milano
  • It means the beginning of the end for the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — commonly referred to as San Siro
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

MILAN: AC Milan and Inter Milan moved a step closer to building their own stadium as they announced on Tuesday the design for the new San Siro.
“The Cathedral” project by Populous was chosen over Manica-Cmr Sportium’s “The Rings of Milano” design.
“The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognizability,” AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said. “An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness.”
It means the beginning of the end for the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — commonly referred to as San Siro — where the two rival teams currently play their home matches.
The new stadium will be built next to the Meazza, which is expected to be partially demolished and turned into a smaller arena after it hosts the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The project, which will be finalized next year, is called “The Cathedral” because it was inspired by Milan’s cathedral — the Duomo di Milano — as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.
No timeline has been given but Scaroni told The Associated Press recently that he expected it to be finished by 2024 or 2025.
The stadium will be part of a new district dedicated to sport and leisure that will include extensive green space.
Populous designed Tottenham’s stadium as well as Wembley Stadium in London and Yankee Stadium in New York.
“The Cathedral is set to become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world ... and will become the heart of a new neighborhood,” said Christopher Lee, the company’s managing director for the region. “It will celebrate the cultural heritage of Milan and it will be enjoyed by the Milanese population for many generations to come. A stadium of Milan and for Milan.”

Topics: AC Milan Inter Milan ‘The Cathedral’

Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings

Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings

Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings
  • The Italian champions said that they had given investigators documents relating to player sales
  • Inter said that no-one at the club is under investigation
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan confirmed on Tuesday that Italian prosecutors were investigating the sale of players carried out by the club in recent seasons, the latest probe into football transfer dealings in the country.
In a statement, the Italian champions said that they had given investigators documents relating to player sales in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, with prosecutors in Milan wanting to “verify the regular accounting of the related capital gains.”
Inter said that no-one at the club is under investigation, that no charges have been formally presented and that the investigations being carried out are preliminary.
Transfers in Italian football have been under the microscope since the country’s football federation (FIGC) launched its own investigation into a series of suspicious deals in October.
The majority of the transfers being looked at by the FIGC involve Juventus, who are also being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for allegedly making false communications to investors and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions.
That probe regards some 282 million euros ($319.2 million) of capital gains declared in Juve’s accounts from the past three seasons on a host of transfers.

Topics: Inter Milan prosecution Italy

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
  • Mashael Al-Khayal won the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup, following in the footsteps of her sister Modawi
  • Al-Khayal aspires to represent the Kingdom at the Olympics
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fencing champion Mashael Al-Khayal, 15, has joined a British club in London in a bid to improve her skills and snatch more wins for the Kingdom.

She won the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup last year, following in the footsteps of her sister Modawi, who previously bagged a gold in the same competition.

The seven-day Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup was organized by the Panamerican Fencing Confederation, in which 150 players from various parts of the world participated.

Al-Khayal now hopes that she can represent the Kingdom at the Olympics.

Al-Khayal said that she is keen on abiding by the club’s discipline and training. She added that she loves the sport and hopes she can become a professional player one day and represent Saudi Arabia in more international competitions when she is older.

“I started fencing in the summer of 2018 when I was 12-years-old, and I participated in many competitions, both at home and abroad, the last of which was the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup,” Al-Khayal noted.

Her mother, Tahani, outlined her many successes: “Mashael has won the silver medal in the Kingdom’s Fencing Open Championship, the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup, the bronze medal for teams in the 6th GCC Women’s Games in Kuwait, and the silver medal for teams in the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah, in addition to several others.”

Topics: Mashael Al-Khayal fencing Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad
Updated 21 December 2021
John Duerden

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad
  • Moroccan forward released by Al-Nassr in late November may fire Jeddah club to 1st SPL title in 13 years
  • The signing of Hamdallah almost certainly guarantees goals – that spells bad news for the rest of the Saudi Professional League
Updated 21 December 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: It was not quite as shocking as Eric Cantona joining Manchester United from then champions and rivals Leeds United in 1992, or Luis Figo ditching Barcelona for Real Madrid in 2000, but the sight of former Al-Nassr star Abderrazak Hamdallah popping up on Al-Ittihad’s social media feed last week did make fans around the country sit up and take notice.

“I’m very happy to join Al-Ittihad, a great club, with great supporters. I aspire to pursue the glory of past Moroccan players with the club,” the striker said.

He arrived in Jeddah on Monday to formally complete the deal and, assuming all goes well, the 31-year-old will be eligible to play from the start of 2022.

Have Al-Ittihad just secured themselves the title? Many will think so.

As the halfway stage of the season approaches, the Tigers are top with a game in hand over Al-Shabab in second and Damac in third. The Jeddah giants will be keeping an eye on defending champions Al-Hilal who are four points back.

There is no doubt that there is still a lot of football to be played but it is also clear that the league leaders have just massively increased their firepower.

With Al-Nassr, the team that Hamdallah joined in 2018, he was quick to make his mark, finishing as the league’s top scorer in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, with a return of 34 and 29 goals, respectively. Hugely impressive figures such as those — he was also top scorer in the 2020 AFC Champions League — made the North African one of the most feared marksmen outside of the big European leagues. In total he scored 112 goals in 107 games for the Yellows and also contributed a not insignificant 24 assists. Those statistics are simply fabulous.

That is why there has been interest from all over the world since his recent release from Al-Nassr. The relationship between player and club has been strained for some time and there are various reasons and reports as to why this was. What is clear however is that Al-Nassr decided to cancel Hamdallah’s contract on Nov. 23 without giving an official reason.

His move to Al-Ittihad does seem to have come as a surprise to the Riyadh club but former Al-Nassr player Ibrahim Al-Issa believes that a clean break was needed.

“After the many problems that came from Hamdallah and the failure to reach an agreement with the administration, his exit was the best solution. The club is bigger than anything else and their interest is the most important thing and this decision works for both team and player,” Al-Issa said.

That remains to be seen. With interest from Boca Juniors, Raja Casablanca, and clubs in Turkey and Egypt, it is likely that Al-Nassr would have preferred the sharpshooter to go and play overseas. Not just Al-Nassr — as other teams in the title race will surely not want to see Hamdallah, one of the Arab world’s top strikers in recent years, go to the SPL leaders.

Al-Ittihad already have one of the league’s top forwards in Romarinho, though the Brazilian plays a little deeper than Hamdallah. The idea of the new Moroccan star linking up with Igor Coronado, one of the most skillful players in the league, indeed the whole region, is a scary one. Not only can Coronado score, but he is a creator supreme, and top of the assist charts this season with eight. It could be a deadly combination: South American creativity and North African accuracy.

For Al-Ittihad coach Cosmin Contra, Hamdallah’s arrival will be a boost as the team have scored plenty of goals this season but have been reliant on the two Brazilians — as well as the aerial threat from central defender Ahmed Hegazi — for goals. New French striker Youssouf Niakate has failed to find the target since joining on loan and his position is now uncertain. Another source of goals will be welcome.

For Al-Ittihad there has been a worry that there has not been a league title since 2009. For one of Asia’s biggest clubs, that is too long and there is a danger of a dry spell becoming a mental burden and it may already be so. The Tigers need to get their hands on the trophy sooner rather than later and with the club not being involved in next year’s AFC Champions League, unlike title rivals Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, who also have the FIFA Club World Cup in February, this is a great chance for Al-Ittihad to become champions for the first time in 13 years.

The signing of Hamdallah does not guarantee that but he almost certainly guarantees goals. That spells bad news for the rest of the Saudi Professional League.

Topics: Al-ittihad Abderrazak Hamdallah Morocco

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
  • United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago
  • "Manchester United's players have started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis," the club said
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of two Premier League matches.
United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their matches at Brentford and at home against Brighton were subsequently called off.
“Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis,” the club said in a statement.
“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning.
“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture — the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Monday, December 27.”
The Premier League announced on Monday that it would continue with its schedule despite widespread coronavirus outbreaks, which forced the postponement of six of the weekend’s 10 fixtures.
The English top flight reported 90 new coronavirus cases among players and staff last week — a big leap from 42 in the previous week.
United are currently sixth in the Premier League table having played two games fewer than most of the teams above them.
They are due to travel to face struggling Newcastle next Monday, with a home game against Burnley three days later.

Topics: Manchester United COVID-19 Premier league

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women’s Regional Football League

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women’s Regional Football League
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women's Regional Football League

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women’s Regional Football League
  • The top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships in Jeddah next year
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Al-Yamamah club have won the “Central” division of Saudi Arabia’s new women’s Regional Football League after a comprehensive 8-0 win over Ittihad Al-Riyadh club in the ninth and penultimate round of the competition.

Noura Abdulmohsen and Al-Bandari Mubarak both scored hat-tricks for Al-Yamamah, while Lulwa Osama chipped in with two goals.

Al-Yamama will officially be crowned with the Central Region Shield after the 10th and final round of action next Friday.

The Regional Football League, organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, kicked off last month with 16 teams taking part in the first phase. Games have mostly been played in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The league is split, as its name suggests, into three regions: A six-team Central region, a six-team Western region, and a four-team Eastern region.

Matches will be played in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the winner of each group declared champion of their region.

The top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships, which will be held in Jeddah at the start of next year.

Elsewhere, Sama club managed to achieve its third victory in a row, defeating Blue Arrows 7-1.

Sarah Muhammad scored a hat-trick for Sama, with the other goals coming from an Al-Anoud Ibrahim double, and one each by Al-Adha Fahd and Nour Al-Iman. Dina Howaidi scored a consolation goal for the Blue Arrows.

Al-Tahadi defeated Al-Himma 6-1 in the penultimate round, as teams jostled to get into leading positions and ensure qualification for the national championships.

Topics: Al-Yamamah Saudi Arabia Regional Football League

