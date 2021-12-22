Arab films ‘A Hero,’ ‘Tala’vision’ make Oscars shortlist 

You are here

“A Hero” is by Iranian producer Asghar Farhadi. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Two Arab films, “A Hero” and “Tala’vision,” made the cut as the shortlists for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony were announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this week.

Iranian producer Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” which made the shortlist for best international feature film, tells the story of Rahim, a traditional sign-maker imprisoned for an unpaid debt. During a two-day period of leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint, but things do not go as planned.

Farhadi previously won multiple foreign film Oscars with “A Separation” and “The Salesman.”

“Tala’vision,” by Jordanian filmmaker Murad Abu Eisheh, is competing in the live action short film category.

The film tells the story of a young girl trapped in a war zone who connects with the outside world through a small television, until laws force her father  to get rid of it. 

The list also includes another Arab story, “A Broken House,”  which is shortlisted for best documentary short subject category.

Directed by Jimmy Goldblum, the film revolves around a Syrian artist, Mohamad Hafez, who after receiving a single-entry visa to study architecture in the US, realizes he cannot return home.

He starts to create life-like replicas of his Damascus neighborhood to fight homesickness.

The final list of Oscar nominations will be revealed on Feb. 8, and the awards will be handed out on March 27.

Imaan Hammam was runner-up in the industry vote for Model.com's social movers award. File/Getty
DUBAI: The 2021 Model of the Year Awards has unveiled its full list of winners, with part-Arab catwalkers making their mark.

The Models.com gongs were split into seven categories of male and female model of the year, and breakout star, social mover of the year, top model turned actor, and lifetime achievement award.

Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam was nominated for the social mover award alongside other big names such as Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Indira Scott, and Arizona Muse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawdah (@rawdis)

Somali-Norwegian model and editor Rawdah Mohamed was also nominated in the category, reserved for models who had used their heightened platform to change the world for the better.

Hammam, 25, was put forward for the title following her work with She’s The First, a grassroots organization that helps empower young women through education globally.

British model Adwoah Aboah was voted social mover of the year, with Hammam runner-up in the industry vote. Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid took the top spot in the public vote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Hammam and Hadid were not the only part-Arabs to receive nods in Models.com’s annual awards, which saw American Kristen McMenamy, 57, take home the female model of the year prize.

Algerian-French model Loli Bahia was nominated for breakout star along with other industry newcomers such as Grace Valentine, Georgia Palmer, and Estelle Chen.

The breakout star award is given to those that have racked up coveted campaigns and impressive editorial work in a short period of time and are set to leave a lasting mark on the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

Bahia, 19, who has walked for the likes of Chanel, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Givenchy, and Valentino came second in the public vote behind American model Quannah Chasinghorse, who also took top spot in the eyes of the industry insiders.

As for Arab men, French-Algerian model Takfarines Bengana was among the male nominees for breakout star.

Other notable winners included “Squid Games” star HoYeon Jung, who was voted top model turned actor in the industry and public polls.

Models.com’s 2021 lifetime achievement award was presented to iconic British supermodel Kate Moss, 47.

DUBAI: The Arabic remake of the hit Italian feature “Perfect Strangers” is coming to Netflix on Jan. 20, 2022, the streaming giant announced this week.

The film, with 18 national versions, tells the story of seven close friends who get together for dinner, and decide to play a game that involves placing their cell phones on the dinner table, and agreeing to share every call, text and voice message as it comes.

What starts out as fun quickly unravels as untold secrets reveal more than expected. 

The Arabic version, titled “As-hab wala A’az,” features a pan-Arab cast, including Lebanese award-winning director and actor Nadine Labaki, Egyptian star Mona Zaki, Jordanian-Egyptian icon Eyad Nassar, and Lebanese actors Georges Khabbaz and Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Abou Abboud.

The film marks Wissam Smayra’s debut as a film director. 

  • The 33-year-old passionate racer is gearing up for the most challenging rally in the world — Dakar 2022
  • Al-Obaidan will set off in a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside co-driver Ashley Garcia, speeding across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves on a thrilling 12-day journey
JEDDAH: Fresh off the road from the Hail International Rally, the last round of the World Cross Country Championship, 33-year-old rally racer Mashael Al-Obaidan, who won second place in the T3 class, is gearing up for the 2022 Dakar Rally, the most challenging rally in the world. She sat down with Arab News ahead of her next big adventure this coming January.

Competing in the T3 category, Al-Obaidan will set off aboard a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside her co-driver Ashley Garcia. They will speed across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves and rocky terrain on a thrilling 12-day journey.

I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength.

Mashael Al-Obaidan

Al-Obaidan started racing when she was a kid. What began as a fun day out with her father and a love for desert and off-roading adventures on quad bikes, eventually turned into a hobby, then a passion for traveling and competing.
“My dad gave me a quad as a gift when I was a kid, and I grew up exploring the world of buggies, dirt bikes, and motorcycles from a young age,” she said. “While studying in the US for my master’s degree, I would take a VW camper van and go touring for months at a time. I would visit hot springs, waterfalls or go scuba diving. That’s how I discover myself and started to take dirt bike courses, which became a hobby, and received my motorcycle license.”
That was merely a first step into what she was truly passionate about. “When I returned to Saudi Arabia and discovered the Dakar was taking place here, I called SAMF (the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation) and asked if I could be issued with a competition license. I kept pushing and finally HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal called me personally to say I was ready to race, and I took part in the Dakar Experience in 2019, where I did a single stage,” she said.
She credits her family’s support for helping her get this far. “My parents have always supported me. They are always in touch with me while I am competing.”
In preparation for Dakar 2022 next January, Al-Obaidan told Arab News she loves adventure and nature, and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
“I was in Dubai a couple of weeks ago testing with South Racing for four or five days in the dunes of the Empty Quarter. Also, I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength,” she added.
To physically prep for the race, Al-Obaidan would run up the emergency staircase of buildings as fast as she could. “It was challenging because there are no windows, not so much of a breeze even, and you have no idea how far there is to go. You think your legs won’t carry you anymore, then you get to the rooftop and achieve a high with this incredible view at the top.”
Last March, Al-Obaidan won the T3 class in the Cross Country Baja World Cup tour held in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
She realized she was living her dream as well as unlocking doors and breaking down barriers, and she said: “At the beginning, I wasn’t sure what people would say, but all I’m getting is love and support. One thing that really touched me is a former teacher in high school got in touch with me out of the blue. She told me something she’d never shared with anyone before. She said she had always been in love with rallying and followed it in newspapers. It was a dream for her to compete in rallying and she said how happy she was that I was living out her dream.”
With a budget enough for one international event, last August, Al-Obaidan participated in the Baja Espana Aragon, known as the “mini Dakar,” alongside Emirati co-driver Ali Mirza in their South Racing Middle East Can-Am Maverick on a two-day whirlwind of a race. Al-Obaidan, the first Saudi female driver to compete in a European Baja round, came 7th.
“The Baja Espana Aragon was the hardest round,” she explained. “The terrain was completely new, the dust was something else, and we had to stop a couple of times because I couldn’t see my co-pilot any more. There were big rocks, water splashing, no windshield and at one point, I lost four-wheel drive. But I finished really strong against competitors who have been doing this sport for more than 15 years.”
She added: “The relationship with your co-driver is everything and they probably account for 55 percent of you finishing the race. We spend hours together and you need a synergy. The first thing I do before starting an event is that I tell my co-pilot ‘I trust you’ so whatever they say, I will follow.”
Regarding the changes she observed in Saudi society, she said: “It’s opening in Saudi Arabia, yes, there are a lot of things we still need to change and provide, but it’s amazing. We are paving the way. We are understanding the journey to tell other females how to join us.”
With an aim to finish Dakar 2022 and compete in next year’s Baja, she concluded: “I want to race more and more. When you do that, you understand yourself and where you stand. At this stage, I’m sticking with T3 class but moving forward I’d like to race in the T1. I still have a lot to learn, but am excited for the future.”

  • The film, through Adam, highlights how the refugees are tethered to their trauma, constantly reminded of it during the pandemic
JEDDAH: Audiences at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah were offered a glimpse into the life of Adam, a child refugee living during COVID-19 in Berlin-based Saudi director Mujtaba Saeed’s short film “Zawal.”
The film explores the nature of fear and how it takes different forms depending on the context, in the director’s latest on-screen venture.
Saeed, 34, told Arab News: “Fear is a primal instinct that helps us identify danger, but it can have adverse effects that hinder our ability to assess the consequences.”
During his time in Berlin, Saeed was exposed to the film industry and rich art scene and became invested in hearing from the refugees who lived in a camp in the city. Saeed said that the uncertainty brought about by the current pandemic was disproportionately affecting refugees, whose lives were already marked by instability.

“The already turbulent living conditions for the often-marginalized refugees make them more vulnerable to the hardships presented by the pandemic,” said Saeed.
In his film, he strives to portray the fear and panic that COVID-19 instilled in the hearts of refugees — men, women and children alike.
The film, through Adam, highlights how the refugees are tethered to their trauma, constantly reminded of it during the pandemic.
In his search for a protagonist, Saeed decided to cast a child refugee who had never been exposed to the lights and camera in order to capture the true essence and depth of pain.

The fear experienced by Adam is deeply rooted in his identity as a child refugee.
Mujtaba Saeed
Saudi director

“The fear experienced by Adam is deeply rooted in his identity as a child refugee,” the director said.
When asked about the relevance of the title “Zawal,” which translates to dissipate or disappear, Saeed said that the story marks the beginning and the end of pain as it transcends conceptual fear.
“The takeaway is what the audience makes of it,” he told Arab News. “My approach is to relay and translate the intense fear that uncertainty poses to the most vulnerable, creating factions among them. With that, audiences get a better understanding of refugees’ plight and are moved to compassion for them.”
His advice to young directors and future filmmakers is to read often, as it widens one’s horizons, and watch different cinematic works.

 

DUBAI: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé is the latest brand ambassador for Dior, following in the steps of Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson as the face of the Parisian maison’s male fragrance Sauvage.

He will also serve as the brand ambassador for Artistic Director Kim Jones’s men’s collections.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

The 23-year-old shared the news with his 63.2 million Instagram followers: “I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance.”

In a statement, Dior said: “The house of Dior is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé, with whom it shares the same values of exacting standards and generosity.”

The World Cup-winning football star has a well-documented penchant for Dior, and is often spotted sporting looks from the French maison while off-duty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

Memorably, Jones personally gifted Mbappé the first draft of the “Air Dior” sneakers.

The LVMH-owned brand entered into a two-year partnership with Mbappé’s club PSG in early September to kit out the team.

The French footballer, who was born to an Algerian mother and a Cameroonian father in Paris, joins a long line of footballers who have leant their support to luxury brands including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

