Amazon sues financial crime agency in latest twist of Indian battle

A man inspects trucks before they enter an Amazon storage facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Multiple Amazon executives, including its India head, had been summoned by the ED in recent weeks
NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc is taking India's financial crime fighting agency to court, seeking to quash an investigation into one of its 2019 deals, a court filing seen by Reuters shows.
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for months been probing Amazon's $200 million investment in India's Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.
The investment is at the center of protracted legal battles, as Amazon has used the terms of that deal — and cited contract breaches by Future — to stall the $3.4 billion sale of the Indian company's retail assets to a rival.
In an 816-page filing, seen by Reuters, Amazon calls the investigation a "fishing and roving" inquiry, saying the ED had sought privileged legal advice and opinions from Amazon and other information not connected to the Future Group deal.
Multiple Amazon executives, including its India head, had been summoned by the ED in recent weeks and the investigation had caused "unnecessary harassment," the US e-commerce giant said in its filing to the Delhi High Court on Dec. 21.
"The directions by the ED asking for disclosure of legally privileged documents and litigation privilege information is derogatory of the principles" laid out in Indian constitution, Amazon said in the filing, which is not public.
"The investigation is a fishing and roving exercise."
Amazon and the ED, which does not make details of its investigations public, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case will likely be heard on Thursday.
The filing is the latest twist in the long-running dispute between Amazon and Future. Though India's antitrust body suspended their 2019 deal last week, saying Amazon had suppressed information when seeking approvals for it, the ED's probe is independent of that.
The dispute centres around three commercial agreements signed between Future and Amazon entities, which a Singapore arbitration panel — also hearing the dispute — has said must be read together when reviewing the transaction.
Future contends conflating the commercial agreements would effectively mean the deal violated Indian law.
Amazon's court filing contained a notice from the ED dated Feb. 19 which sought details of its investment in Future, including copies of agreements, bank account details and other related internal communication.
It also showed the ED is conducting a far wider probe, and had sought details of big vendors on Amazon's e-commerce website in India, including sales numbers for those that account for more than 5% of total sales on Amazon.in.
The notice came after a February Reuters investigation which found Amazon helped a small number of sellers prosper on its Indian platform, giving them discounted fees and using them to bypass foreign investment laws.
Amazon said at the time it was confident it complied with regulations and that it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace."

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • Viktor Orban has said the integration of Bosnia into the EU will be challenging because of its large Muslim population
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.
Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”
During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European Union.”
“I am doing my best to convince Europe’s great leaders that the Balkans may be further away from them than from Hungary, but how we manage the security of a state in which 2 million Muslims live is a key issue for their security too.”
Reaction in Bosnia was sharp, with some Bosniak parties asking for a ban on Orban’s planned official visit to Sarajevo and the head of the Islamic community, Grand Mufti Husein Kavazovic, calling his statement “xenophobic and racist.”
“If such ideologies become the basis on which the policies of a united Europe are based, then it takes us back to the times when the European unity was to be build on similar fascist, Nazi, violent and genocidal ideologies that led to the Holocaust and other horrific crimes,” he said in a statement.
The Bosniak member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic, called Orban’s statement “shameful and rude.”
“It is not a challenge for the EU to integrate 2 million (Bosnian) Muslims, because we are an indigenous European people who have always lived here and we are Europeans,” he said.
Bosnia, which is made up of Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats, is going through its gravest political crisis since the end of the civil war in the 1990s. With tacit support from Russia and Serbia, Bosnian Serbs are threatening to form their own army, judiciary and tax authority, reviving fears of another bloody breakup of the Balkan country.
During his speech on Tuesday, Orban also said Hungary wouldn’t support EU sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik as threatened by Germany and some other member states because of his separatist stands.
“Sarajevo has lost its nerve, it is attacking everyone — Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, now Hungary. Not to mention Russia,” Dodik said Wednesday, referring to support he has allegedly received from those countries.
Orban has been known for his anti-migration policies, claiming Muslim migrants are the greatest threat to Europe’s Christian values. He has also been supporting quick accession of Serbia into the EU despite the increasingly autocratic policies of his ally, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
More than 100,000 people were killed and millions were left homeless during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia when Bosnian Serbs tried to create ethnically pure territories in order to join them with neighboring Serbia.
 

Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
AFP

  • Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him
WASHINGTON: Though he isn’t even a year into his first term, US President Joe Biden says one factor could help convince him to run again in 2024: a rematch against 2020 rival Donald Trump.
“That would increase the prospect of running,” Biden told ABC News on Wednesday.
When asked about whether he would stand for re-election, the 79-year-old Democrat responded that he would.
“But look,” he said. “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again.”
And if that means facing off once more against 75-year-old former president Trump, who launched a no-holds-barred campaign against Biden last year?
“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said with a smile.
“Sure, why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee?“
Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him.
It was under that bogus premise that Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s presidential win.
Though Biden’s second-in-command Kamala Harris was once considered his potential political successor, there are questions about her political future as rumors have swirled through Washington that the president and vice president’s relationship is not strong.
Harris, 57, seems to be struggling to find her place in the White House, where she has been charged with tackling particularly sensitive missions, such as minority voting rights and migration issues.
Meanwhile Trump has repeatedly hinted at another possible White House campaign, but has yet to announce his plans.
iba-caw/mlm

Updated 33 min 26 sec ago
AP

  • The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown in and around Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019
BEIJING: China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games.
State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases.
One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities, the order said. It took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.
Social media posts recorded panic buying of groceries and household products, with the government saying new supplies would be brought in on Thursday.
Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases over the previous 24 hours, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry.
China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.
China has adopted strict pandemic control measures under its policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing. While the policy has not been entirely successful while leading to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.
Those measures have been stepped up in recent days ahead of the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 4.
The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019.
China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of COVID-19.

 

 

 

Updated 23 December 2021
AP

  • That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified
Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.
Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.
“Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at this,” he said.
An analysis from the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team estimated hospitalization risks for omicron cases in England, finding people infected with the variant are around 20% less likely to go to the hospital at all than those infected with the delta variant, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more.
That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified: 56,000 cases of omicron and 269,000 cases of delta.
A separate study out of Scotland, by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and other experts, suggested the risk of hospitalization was two-thirds less with omicron than delta. But that study pointed out that the nearly 24,000 omicron cases in Scotland were predominantly among younger adults ages 20 to 39. Younger people are much less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19.
“This national investigation is one of the first to show that omicron is less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than delta,” researchers wrote. While the findings are early observations, “they are encouraging,” the authors wrote.
The findings have not yet been reviewed by other experts, the gold standard in scientific research.
Ascano noted the studies have limitations. For example, the findings are specific to a certain point in time during a quickly changing situation in the United Kingdom and other countries may not fare the same way.
Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said that in the Scottish study, the percentage of younger people was almost twice as high for the omicron group compared with the delta group, and that “could have biased the conclusions to less severe outcomes caused by omicron.”
He nonetheless said the data were interesting and suggest omicron might lead to less severe disease. But he added: “It’s important to emphasize that if omicron has a much higher transmission rate compared to delta, the absolute number of people requiring hospitalization might still increase, despite less severe disease in most cases.”
Data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have also suggested omicron might be milder there. Salim Abdool Karim, a clinical infectious disease epidemiologist in South Africa, said earlier this week that the rate of admissions to hospitals was far lower for omicron than it was for delta.
“Our overall admission rate is in the region of around 2% to 4% compared to previously, where it was closer to 20%,” he said. “So even though we’re seeing a lot of cases, very few are being admitted."

Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US Department of the Treasury designated members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies for providing support to the terrorist group. 
“Al-Qaeda and its regional affiliates continue to pose a threat to countries around the world (and) the United States is taking action today to stem the funding of this terrorist group by designating members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies as Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” the State Department said in a statement.
The US designated Haytham Ahmad Shukri Ahmad Al-Maghrabi, who was one of the initial members of an Al-Qaeda support network in Brazil, Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Awadd, who had received bank transfers from other Al-Qaeda associates in Brazil, and Ahmad Al-Khatib, who is based in Brazil; as well as Awadd and Al-Khatib’s companies. 
“The continued activities of this Brazil-based network demonstrate that Al-Qaeda remains a global terrorist threat (and) the United States is committed to working with our partners, including Brazil, to disrupt Al-Qaeda’s financial support networks,” the statement added.

