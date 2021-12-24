Morocco extends flight ban because of virus

Italy pledges support for Baghdad

ROME: The Italian government has pledged its support to Iraq to further its goals for stabilization and to continue the fight against terrorism.

Iraq’s president and prime minister held talks on Thursday in Baghdad with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

President Barham Saleh stressed the need to defuse the region’s crises and prevent escalation through dialogue.

“Iraq is an indispensable element for regional stability,” he said in a statement.

Saleh and the chief of Italian diplomacy discussed bilateral ties and efforts to “strengthen them in various fields, and joint bilateral cooperation in the face of various challenges, especially those related to combating terrorism and extremism, strengthening economic and cultural relations, confronting the dangerous repercussions of climate change and protecting the environment,” a spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News.

Saleh praised “Italy’s supportive role for the Iraqi security forces in combating terrorism within the international coalition and Nato, in addition to contributions in the humanitarian and social aspects.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of benefiting from Italy’s experience in fighting corruption and organised crime networks.

“Di Maio and Al-Kadhimi discussed ways to develop Iraqi-Italian relations in various political and economic areas and in the war on terrorism,” the same source told Arab News.

The two parties also discussed improving security relations, especially with regards to the training of Iraqi forces under the NATO framework, with the defense pact moving to a non-combat role in the country.

Di Maio reaffirmed Rome’s support for Iraq and its government.

“Italy is committed to stabilization and development of this country, and to continue help the government in a concrete way to fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to “bring views closer and enhance local and regional stability,” and wished for a boost of bilateral commercial relations.

Italy is part of the international coalition of troops in Iraq, with some 1,000 Italian soldiers currently deployed. The country will head the NATO mission in Iraq from May 2022.