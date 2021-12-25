Report: Truck crashes into bus in Iran, killing 10 people

TEHRAN: A road accident in southwestern Iran killed at least 10 people on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
The official IRNA news agency said the accident happened as a truck hit a minibus that was carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Khorramshahr with the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.
The fatalities include the truck driver and nine workers from the minibus. Three other cars rear-ended the bus and each other. Thirteen injured were taken to local hospitals.
Roads in Iran regularly see such chain-reaction accidents and pileups. Fourteen people, including eight children, were killed in a road accident in March.
Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.
CAIRO: Hundreds took to the streets in several Libyan cities to protest against the cancellation of Friday’s long-awaited presidential election, a blow to hopes of ending a decade of chaos in the North African country.
Several parliamentary candidates and political groups have called for the protests, which underline risks to a fragile stability in the oil-rich nation that’s a haven for militias and still riven by an east-west divide.
Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb. 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.
At a Benghazi rally, protesters raised banners reading “yes for elections, no for postponement.”
“All of Libya must have elections on time. We reject any postponement or manipulation of the Libyan will,” Mohamed Alorfy, an activist told the crowd.
FASTFACT
The US, UK, France, Germany and Italy on Friday jointly called on Libyan authorities to swiftly determine a date for the polling and to issue the final list of presidential candidates.
Earlier, many parliamentary hopefuls have circulated a poster calling for rallies on what they dubbed “Salvation Friday.”
The poster listed the demands of protesters, namely to set Jan. 24 as a final deadline for the poll.
“Do not be passive. Take to the streets and express your opinion. Force them to respect your will,” Al-Salhen Al-Nihoom, a parliamentary candidate from Benghazi, wrote on his Facebook page.
Protesters have also rallied for the same purpose in other cities and towns of eastern Libya including Tobruk and Derna. Small groups also took to the streets in the western city of Misrata, the southern village of Gatroun and the town of Hun in central Libya.
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on politicians to visit the homes of hungry people
Many parents forced to tell children: ‘Santa Claus will not be coming this year’
Updated 25 December 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Christians will celebrate Christmas this year amid some of the harshest economic conditions in the country’s history, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said on Friday.
In his Christmas message, Al-Rahi reprimanded Lebanon’s politicians for “ruminating on disagreements.”
Al-Rahi said: “It would be better if officials would walk among the people, roam the streets, enter homes, visit the sick, talk to parents, listen to their suffering and the cries of their children, and see how many people go to bed hungry every night.
“It would serve them well to see how many people are homeless now, how many girls and boys are not enrolled in schools.
“If they were to see the situation in public hospitals and schools, orphanages and institutions for people with special needs, they would be ashamed of themselves and they would resign,” he said.
“Despite all that, we see the people in power immersed in their conflicts and looking for tricks, compromises and bargains to take revenge, to distance their opponents, to appoint their accomplices, and plot to postpone the parliamentary and presidential elections, only to serve their personal interest, at the expense of Lebanon and the Lebanese,” Al-Rahi stressed.
The patriarch’s plea came as Christmas decorations — much like market activity — appeared timid in most Lebanese regions.
Many Lebanese will not celebrate a festive Christmas this year following the country’s financial collapse and fears over a COVID-19 outbreak over the holidays.
Thousands of Lebanese expatriates, including those who left Lebanon over the past couple of years, have flocked back home for the holidays.
“On Wednesday alone, 91 planes carrying Lebanese returning to spend the holidays with their families and to renew their confidence in Lebanon landed at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport,” said Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamia.
Streets that used to be bright with Christmas lights have plunged into darkness amid the power cuts and rationing hours.
Two years into the country’s unprecedented economic crisis, many Lebanese have forgotten what holiday joy feels like.
People in supermarkets have complained of an additional rise in prices.
“Everything is priced in US dollars or in Lebanese pounds based on the black market exchange rate, except for our salaries. How can we live like this?” Rana, a housewife, told Arab News.
It would be better if officials would walk among the people, roam the streets, enter homes, visit the sick, talk to parents, listen to their suffering and the cries of their children, and see how many people go to bed hungry every night.
Maronite Patriarch, Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
The price of a kilogram of chestnuts — a popular food during the holiday season — reached 150,000 Lebanese pounds ($99), while the price of an imported mango reached 50,000 Lebanese pounds.
A Christmas staple, the traditional cake, is also expensive, and being sold in many stores for more than 300,000 Lebanese pounds.
Jewelry traders have reported almost no sales during the Christmas season, and many parents have told their children that Santa Claus will not be coming on Dec. 25.
Meanwhile, a growing number of beggars have been imploring restaurantgoers for food scraps, with four out of five Lebanese are now living below the poverty line.
The most humiliating scene this Christmas came when public sector employees, members of the military and security service personnel were filmed queuing for hours in front of banks to collect their salaries.
The Lebanese Central Bank had issued a circular allowing public sector workers to buy dollars from banks at a fixed exchange rate.
And by taking those dollars and exchanging them for Lebanese pounds at the black market rate, some employees were able to net an extra 450,000 Lebanese pounds for every $100.
Based on the black market rate, military personnel now make less than $50. Before the economic crisis, their salaries were equivalent to about $1,000.
Footage of the scenes went viral online, provoking outrage from hundreds of activists and Lebanese citizens.
“Market activity is slow,” said Nicolas Chammas, chairman of the Beirut Merchants Association.
“We had hoped things would pick up during the holidays, especially after the losses that the sector endured during summer,” he added.
“Unfortunately, shoppers were few and their purchasing power has significantly diminished. This is the weakest holiday season we’ve experienced since 1975.
“Even in the midst of the war, the market had never witnessed such depression. Very few people bought toys, electronics, jewelry, and perfumes this year.
“Before the economic crisis, these products were resulting in an income of $250 million per week before Christmas. Today, we estimate only $10 million to $15 million per day. This is a real disaster.”
He attributed the change to a decline in purchasing power among the Lebanese public.
People need to secure their basic needs first in terms of food and fuel before they can consider buying gifts, Chammas said.
“We’ve hit rock bottom. Only about 50 percent of shops have survived the crisis, but not all will make it through the year,” he added.
“The few people who contributed to market activity this Christmas are expatriates who returned to Lebanon for the holidays.”
Pierre Al-Ashkar, head of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners in Lebanon, has warned that the return of expatriates during the holiday season will fail to revitalize the tourism sector.
He said that about 90 percent of expatriates own homes in Lebanon. Very few Arab tourists are also arriving for holiday, Al-Ashkar added.
Youth exodus takes joy out of festivities in Syria
Daesh “has gone, but the sadness remains,” he lamented, the scent of molasses filling the air around him
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP
AL-QARYATAIN: Inside a Syrian monastery desecrated by Daesh, Matanios Dalloul stood alone by the shattered altar where a once-thriving community celebrated Christmas before the threat of death drove them out.
The 62-year-old is one of 20 Christians remaining in the central town of Al-Qaryatain out of the community that boasted 900 members before conflict broke out a decade ago.
Tracing a cross against his body between piles of broken stone, the lone parishioner prayed for long life for the remnants of a dwindling community which has nobody left under the age of 40.
“The holidays need people, they need young boys and girls, not just piles of stone,” Dalloul said, gesturing at what remains of the mud brick walls of the Mar Elian monastery.
“It is people who generate holiday cheer, and if people do not return, there will be no joy.”
The town of Al-Qaryatain in Homs province was once viewed as a symbol of coexistence between Christian and Muslim communities who had lived together for centuries before Daesh seized the area in 2015.
Daesh razed the fifth-century Syriac Catholic monastery of Mar Elian (Saint Elian) and abducted hundreds of Christians, who were locked in an underground dungeon in the desert for 25 days before being freed.
FASTFACT
The last time the churches of Al-Qaryatain celebrated Christmas was in 2015 before the arrival of Daesh, said 62-year-old Matanios Dalloul whose three children have all emigrated to Europe or Canada.
Six years have passed since Russian-backed regime forces ousted Daesh from the town but most of the Christians who fled have not returned and those who remain have neither a church nor a priest to turn to this holiday season.
The last time the churches of Al-Qaryatain celebrated Christmas was in 2015 before the arrival of Daesh, said Dalloul whose three children have all emigrated to Europe or Canada.
“Now, there are no open churches, nor a priest to oversee Christmas mass,” he said.
Dalloul is not alone in his disappointment.
Bassam Debbas said he does not have a single relative left in Syria and will therefore spend Christmas alone, working in a small workshop where he produces grape molasses.
“I don’t have anyone left, not a father, nor a mother, nor siblings, nor a wife ... I will spend the holiday as though it is any other day, any other working day,” the 61-year-old said.
Debbas returned to Al-Qaryatain this year to resume the family trade of molasses production from a small workshop where grapes are fermented and then cooked.
Constant power cuts make the cooking a challenge but he is trying to maintain bare minimum production levels despite the odds.
Outside his home, the street is empty. Traces of Daesh rule are still visible on the crater-riddled walls of neighboring buildings, most of which are either leveled or abandoned.
“The holidays have become completely different since Daesh arrived and brought sadness into the hearts of the people,” Debbas said.
Daesh “has gone, but the sadness remains,” he lamented, the scent of molasses filling the air around him.
Inside Samira Khoury’s home, red rosary beads hang from a small golden cross placed on a wooden table.
A single red candle is lit beside a portrait of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. There are no Christmas decorations.
The 68-year-old and her three sisters were among dozens of Christians kidnapped and locked up by Daesh in 2015.
“Since that day, happiness has disappeared completely from our home,” she said, huddling by a heater.
Without relatives or neighbors to celebrate with, Khoury said “happiness tastes different and the holidays don’t look” the way they used to.
“Nothing is the same,” she said.
Feeding a small stove with fire wood, Phillipe Azar said his Christmas is once again blighted by the sadness of loss.
“My family has left and my friends are dead,” said the 49-year-old, who lives alone in a 10-room house once bustling with relatives.
Azar — who hasn’t put up any Christmas decorations since the start of Syria’s war in 2011 — said he will spend the holiday near his heater.
He may invite an 80-year-old friend over for a glass of wine but that is only if he is in good enough health to come visit.
“The Christmas tree has been packed in a box since 2011,” Azar said.
“Who should I put it up for? Why would I celebrate alone, without my siblings, neighbors and friends?“
Restoration of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity uncovers long hidden treasures
This Christmas, visitors to the purported birthplace of Jesus Christ can encounter details uncovered for the first time in centuries
A baptismal font, a glass lantern and a mosaic of an angel are just some of the surprise discoveries made during repairs
Updated 25 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Years of meticulous restoration work at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem have uncovered a precious trove of previously undiscovered artworks, relics and artifacts dating back centuries.
Christians believe Jesus Christ was born at the site where the church now stands — an event that is celebrated every year on Dec. 25. As such, Bethlehem and the church itself are considered places of pilgrimage by Christians the world over.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have reduced the long lines of pilgrims and tourists to a trickle over the past two years, but those fortunate enough to attend will have noticed significant changes at the site since renovations began.
Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012, a church was first completed at the site in 339. The edifice that replaced it after a fire in the sixth century retains elaborate floor mosaics from the original building.
Thanks to several years of sensitive restoration work, many hidden details have been revealed for the first time in centuries, including original stonework, detailed ornamentation and precious objects lost to time.
Renovation work began in 2013 after a generous donation from Palestinian philanthropist Said Khoury, who during a visit noticed that rainwater was seeping into the church through its deteriorating roof.
Determined to do something to protect the site, Khoury, then chairman of the Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the matter and donated half a million dollars to kick-start the restoration.
The Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of Nativity was established and, before long, donations to support the renovation were flooding in from around the world.
An international tender was made with the help of CCC to ensure the renovation work was carried out to the highest standards in order to protect the church’s World Heritage status.
“The Italian firm that won the tender, Piacenti, are expert restorers for three generations and they carried out the work according to the specifications that were dictated by UNESCO,” Mazen Karam, CEO of the Bethlehem Development Foundation, told Arab News.
Karam and his foundation colleagues, who raise funds and supervise the renovation work, are thrilled with the number of new discoveries that have been made over the course of the restoration. These included a beautiful, hand-crafted glass lamp.
The restoration team also discovered a baptismal font hidden under a layer of marble, and uncovered an angel on the northern wall of the basilica, which had been covered with plaster.
“The angel is just one of the many surprise discoveries that we have seen in the church once the renovation process began,” said Karam.
Another big surprise was the discovery of the building’s original door, now faithfully restored, which is believed to have been gifted to the church by an Armenian king.
Tour guides encourage visitors to see the church after dark from the direction of Manger Square to experience the full effect of the new lighting installed among its restored walls.
On entering the church, visitors pass through the Door of Humility — a stone entrance that was deliberately built with a low ceiling that forces worshippers to bow in reverence.
Once inside, visitors can fully appreciate the tireless effort that has gone into restoring the lofty ceilings, pillars, walls and paintings.
Perhaps most importantly, the restoration has halted the scourge of rain damage. The last time the roof underwent major repairs was in 1480 during the Mamluk period. “Now we can say with confidence that the ceiling will be good for another 1,000 years,” Karam said.
During the repairs, the whole roof was covered with 1,625 square meters of new lead sheeting and around 8 percent of its wooden trusses replaced with ancient wood brought from Italy, reinforced with steel connectors to protect the basilica from seismic activity.
FASTFACTS
The church roof last underwent major repairs in 1480 during the Mamluk period.
UNESCO removed the church from its List of World Heritage in Danger in 2019.
Restoration to date has cost around $15m, but a further $2.8m is needed.
All 42 of the church’s wooden window frames were replaced and fitted with UV-deflecting double glazing. About 3,365 square meters of internal plastering, 3,076 square meters of external stone facades, and 125 square meters of wall mosaics were renovated, consolidated and cleaned, while 50 stone columns were restored and repainted.
Such was the success and quality of the restoration work that UNESCO removed the Church of the Nativity from the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2019.
The Bethlehem Development Foundation said it was particularly grateful for the “extremely professional and respectful” support of the presidential committee and the Palestinian government, which ensured that resources and expertise were made available.
To date, the restoration work has cost around $15 million. However, the repairs are not yet complete, and an estimated $2 million in additional funding will be needed to finish this phase of the project.
Work completed to date includes the restoration of the sixth-century marble tiles for the Bema in front of the Orthodox Iconostasis and transept south.
Projects yet to be funded include the conservation of the front-yard stone tiles, the installation of a firefighting system and microclimate controls, structural consolidation at the north and south corners of the basilica, the consolidation of its external southern wall against seismic activity, and the restoration of the central nave.
Perhaps the most sensitive portion of the church that remains to be refurbished is the Grotto of the Nativity, a subterranean space where Christians believe Jesus was born. The precise spot is marked by a silver star.
The foundation said that the grotto is in urgent need of repairs, which will cost an estimated $2.8 million, having suffered centuries of earthquakes, fires, and the wear and tear of hosting millions of visitors.
However, the issue is not entirely a question of money. Given its religious significance, any work on the grotto must first be approved by the three churches that guard the site — Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian.
Restoration of the site could also deny pilgrims and tourists access to the grotto for up to eight months.
“The grotto will require a number of things before we can begin working on it,” the foundation told Arab News. “We need the approval of the three churches and we expect that this will require a further $2.8 million and will require that all works, including the grotto, can be completed by 2023 if the needed funding is secured.”
One solution the churches, Bethlehem municipality and the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism would like to see is a phased restoration that allows for scheduled prayer and some visits to the grotto.
Karam said that this approach will allow the Church of the Nativity to remain both a place of worship and a site of historical curiosity to people of all faiths and denominations while it undergoes repairs.
“Your visit will help keep it alive as a testimony to the living church and will prevent it from turning into a museum,” he said.