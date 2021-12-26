You are here

  • Home
  • Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vc927

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
  • President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta.
“His participation in the national resistance and the anti-dictatorship struggle...reflected his continuous devotion to the ideals of freedom and justice, which he defended throughout his life,” Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.

Topics: Greece president Karolos Papoulias

Related

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
World
Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
World
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
  • Among the victims of Thursday’s attack was Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP in Burkina Faso
  • The attack was the deadliest since mid-November when 57 people, including 53 gendarmes, were killed
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
ABIDJAN: Burkina Faso’s government declared two days of mourning starting on Sunday after 41 people died in an attack by suspected jihadists in the troubled north.
“The search mission in the area of an ambush by armed terrorist groups... has established a toll of 41 bodies. The president decrees national mourning of 48 hours,” said a government statement issued on Saturday evening.
The government said the dead included members of an official self-defense force known as the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP), set up to support the army.
Volunteers receive 14 days of training and are then sent out on patrols and surveillance missions, equipped with light arms.
Among the victims of Thursday’s attack was Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP in Burkina Faso, the statement said.
“The identification of the victims is still underway,” said the government statement.
According to local media, the ambush targeted a convoy of traders escorted by VDP near Ouahigouya, a town not far from the Mali border.
The attack was the deadliest since mid-November when 57 people, including 53 gendarmes, were killed.
Like its neighbors Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence since 2015, attributed to armed jihadist groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group.
The fighting has left at least 2,000 people dead and 1.4 million displaced.

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban
  • The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring female actors
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.
The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs.
“Women traveling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif MuHajjir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative.
The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring female actors.
The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.
MuHajjir said Sunday that the hijab would also be required for women seeking transport. The ministry’s directive also asked people to stop playing music in their vehicles.
The Taliban’s interpretation of the hijab — which can range from a hair covering to a face veil or full-body covering — is unclear, and the majority of Afghan women already wear headscarves.
Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.
In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools — but many girls still remain cut off from secondary education.
Early this month, the Islamist group issued a decree in the name of their supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women’s rights.
The decree did not mention girls’ access to education.
Activists hope that the Taliban’s battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest countries in the world will lead to them making concessions to women.
Respect for women’s rights has repeatedly been cited by key global donors as a condition for restoring aid.
Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s previous stint in power.
They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave home with a male chaperone and banned from work and education.

Topics: Afghanistan women Taliban

Related

Number of Afghans claiming UK asylum doubles since Taliban takeover
World
Number of Afghans claiming UK asylum doubles since Taliban takeover

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
  • An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.
An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.
The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, a town west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare. Moves to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and again to Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975.
He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1986, the first black Anglican archbishop of Cape Town. Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later had his passport confiscated for the first time. He got it back for trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the UN secretary-general, the pope and other church leaders.

Topics: Desmond Tutu South Africa equality

Related

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
World
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
Zimmermann, Desmond help Nationals beat Braves
Sport
Zimmermann, Desmond help Nationals beat Braves

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border
  • North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: Militants targeted an army post in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing a soldier in a firefight overnight, Pakistan’s military said.
The attack took place in the Shewa area of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement Saturday. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The military said that during an intense exchange of gunfire a soldier was killed. It said a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. No additional details were released.
North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army run school was attacked in December 2014 in the provincial capital of Peshawar. The attack killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Militant attack

Related

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan ‘can play important role’ in improving conditions in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan ‘can play important role’ in improving conditions in Afghanistan

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
  • James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.
Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law.”
Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo’s resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.
Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi didn’t directly address Smith’s decision in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear that the attorney general’s report was the intersection of gross prosecutorial misconduct and an abuse of government power for political purposes,” Azzopardi said.
James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law. But she said pursuing potential criminal penalties would be up to prosecutors.
According to the report, the trooper said Cuomo ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, where she kept her gun, while she held a door open for him as he left an event at Belmont Park on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, to break ground on a new arena for the NHL’s New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track’s main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.
The trooper, a member of Cuomo’s security detail, told James’ investigators that Cuomo’s conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”
James’ report said that although the trooper was upset by Cuomo’s unwanted touching, she did not feel she could do anything about it.
“I’m a trooper, newly assigned to the travel team. Do I want to make waves? No,” she said, according to the report. “I’ve heard horror stories about people getting kicked off the detail or transferred over like little things. ... I had no plans to report it.”
The trooper told James’ investigators that what happened at Belmont Park was just one of many instances of Cuomo’s “flirtatious” and “creepy” behavior toward her.
One time, in an elevator, he traced his finger from her neck to her back, she said. Another time, he asked to kiss her in the driveway outside his Mount Kisco home and proceeded to peck her cheek, she said.
“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely?” she told investigators.
The Nassau County investigation was limited to the encounter at Belmont Park, which is on the county’s border with New York City. Authorities in other parts of the state have been looking into other allegations in James’ report.
In October, the Albany County sheriff’s office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Cuomo, but a week later the district attorney asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence.
The D.A. said that the sheriff’s one-page criminal complaint, based on allegations from a woman who said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast at the governor’s mansion in late 2020, was “potentially defective.”
At the prosecutor’s request, a court delayed Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment until Jan. 7.
Following the release of James’ report, the US Department of Justice launched a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo. The exact nature of the inquiry and its current status is unclear.

Topics: Andrew Cuomo

Related

CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Media
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
World
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

Latest updates

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
Saudi Batic’s rights issue undersubscribed at $68m, rump offering starts Dec. 28
Saudi Batic’s rights issue undersubscribed at $68m, rump offering starts Dec. 28
UAE aims to reform age old family monopolies in boost to investment
UAE aims to reform age old family monopolies in boost to investment
Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
From Bella Hadid to Shanina Shaik, how part-Arab stars are celebrating the festive season
From Bella Hadid to Shanina Shaik, how part-Arab stars are celebrating the festive season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.