Bali's highland village keeps the deceased above ground

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
In the secluded cemetery, each corpse is partially shielded by a small woven bamboo cage. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
  • In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree
Updated 27 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

BALI: In Bali’s highland village of Trunyan, corpses are laid out at the foot of a fragrant banyan tree and left to decompose in the open air. A villager who died almost two months ago is the latest member of the lakeside cemetery, where the centuries-old funeral tradition has remained alive despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can still see the face,” village resident and local guide Ketut Mawon told Arab News on a recent visit. He was pointing to a corpse that was dressed in traditional Balinese clothing and with a face that appeared to be intact.

To reach Trunyan, one must take a 15-minute boat ride from the main road to reach the other side of Batur crater lake.

In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree, which they believe absorbs the pungent smell of decaying bodies.

Even as the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced drastic changes to funeral rituals around the world, a solemn send-off as they’ve always known remains an option for Trunyan villagers.

The public health crisis meant corpses had to be wrapped in layers of plastic, before being placed inside a body bag, and then a casket. The transformed ritual often denied family members a chance to care for the bodies of their loved ones one last time, leaving instead a quick burial performed by undertakers clothed in full protective gear designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the people of Trunyan still ride their canoe to reach the nearby cemetery, which is only accessible by boat and only permits men to take part in the ceremony.

“The pandemic has not changed any of the rituals, but we do wear face masks and maintain our social distancing from one another,” Mawon said.

In the secluded cemetery, each corpse is partially shielded by a small woven bamboo cage. Despite the visibly decaying bodies and bones, there was no putrid smell. Coins, bank notes, snack packaging and other daily necessities, as well as photos of the deceased, are left scattered around the site, placed there by family members for the dead to take to the afterlife.

While their skeletons are scattered on the ground, the skulls are stacked on top of a nearby stone altar. When there is no room left, the oldest of the corpses are removed to a nearby ossuary to allow space for new corpses.

“This cemetery is assigned only for 11 corpses. If there are less than that, it is fine, but it cannot be more than that. It is what our ancestors have told us,” Mawon said.

Village residents continue to maintain the centuries-old tradition, even as funeral rituals have drastically changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be granted a final resting place at the special cemetery, the deceased must fulfill certain conditions: They must either be village priests, or have died of a natural cause and be married. Of the 11 spots, four are assigned for the village priests, with the bamboo shacks marked by a white cloth cover.

A separate cemetery is located not too far away, and is especially assigned for babies and those who are unmarried. There is also another space for those who died of unnatural causes, or whose bodies are scarred.

“In the second cemetery, the corpses are left also in the open but there is no fragrant tree there so they smell, but in the third one, we bury them,” Mawon explained.

In October, two villagers died under a landslide following a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Bali. They were among those buried in the third cemetery, according to Mawon.

Every five years, the villagers perform the last part of Balinese funeral ritual known as Ngaben, a final send-off for the souls on to the next life. However, the version carried out by Trunyan residents is a little different.

“Unlike the rest of the Balinese, we don’t cremate the effigies in our Ngaben ceremony, but we float them along with their belongings that are left scattered here to the lake,” Mawon said.

The Bali Aga people are Bali’s indigenous people, whose ancestors are believed to predate the 16th-century Majapahit empire.

Their unique funeral rites were quite the tourist attraction, especially among foreign visitors. Up to 20 boats each carrying eight passengers made their way to the cemetery every day, before the pandemic.

In 2019, more than 6 million international travelers visited Bali.

“After the pandemic hit, we only had local visitors,” Mawon said.

Though Bali’s international airport has been officially open for foreign visitors since mid-October, the island has yet to welcome an international direct flight. The relatively few foreigners visiting Bali have instead arrived in Jakarta with a special business visa, before continuing the trip on a domestic flight to the province.

The popular holiday destination has instead seen a surge of domestic tourists holidaying for Christmas and New Year, but calls for a change in the requirements for international arrivals are mounting still.

Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati is among those urging the central government in Jakarta to reevaluate current requirements.

“We don’t mean to differentiate, but the market segment is different. Domestic tourists are concentrated in southern Bali,” Sukawati said during a panel discussion on Dec. 17, “while foreign tourists, their stay is more distributed (in other parts of Bali).”

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms
Updated 5 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms
  • More than 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea reported
Updated 5 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck the Philippines earlier this month has risen to 389, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country scrambles to address the threat of disease outbreaks in affected areas.

Super Typhoon Rai, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, first made landfall on Dec. 16, bringing torrential rains, violent winds, floods and storm surges to the Visayas and Mindanao islands. By the time it exited the archipelago two days later, more than 506,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, according to latest data from the NDRRMC.

“To date, there are 314,676 individuals being aided in 1,179 evacuation centers,” Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, told reporters, adding that about 256,000 other people are sheltering with relatives.

More than 1,100 people were injured during the storm, while 64 others are still missing as officials put the number of affected people at more than 4 million.

The NDRRMC said that most of the victims are located in central and southern Philippines, particularly in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Dinagat Islands, as well as Siargao island.

Though power has been restored in 154 affected towns and cities, some areas remain without water supplies, and communication lines are yet to be fully restored, officials said.

As the government rushes to deliver aid, the threat of disease outbreak now looms after more than 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea were reported in recent days.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 80 people are being treated for acute gastroenteritis in the Dinagat Islands, while 54 cases of diarrhea were recorded at a hospital on the neighboring tourist island of Siargao, with 16 more reported in Cebu.

Most storm victims located in central, southern areas of country.

“Cases in Caraga were admitted to hospitals while the report from Cebu is currently being validated by our regional epidemiology and surveillance units,” Vergeire said. She added that the Philippines Department of Health is still investigating the cause of the outbreak, which is suspected to be contaminated water.

“There is a possibility of contamination because of damaged underground pipes. That’s what we are looking at. We have already deployed epidemiology teams to those areas to determine the source or cause of the gastroenteritis,” said Vergeire.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte previously instructed all concerned agencies and local officials to attend to the medical needs of the typhoon victims, especially those who remain in evacuation centers.

“Evacuation centers are risky because people there can contaminate each other. You only need one cough and it will spread,” Duterte said in a meeting with local and military officials over the weekend.

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
  • PM Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party
  • Hospitals in Britain have warned that staff absences due to COVID-19 could risk patient safety
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party, despite Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all bringing in new rules.
Although partial figures reported by the government on Monday showed 98,515 new cases of COVID-19 in England, Javid said ministers would not be taking any new steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the coming days.
Once data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is added to the English figures, it is likely to show cases for Britain as a whole only slightly below a Dec. 24 peak of 122,186.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters, adding: "When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures."
He said that the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus now accounted for around 90% of cases across England and urged people to celebrate New Year cautiously.
The government's attention is focused on the number of patients being hospitalised with Omicron after early data last week suggested the variant carried a lower risk of admission.
The latest data showed the number of patients in hospital in England with COVID-19 was its highest since March, at 8,474, but a long way off peaks above 34,000 in January.
A combination of factors, including Britain's vaccination programme, the lag between infections and hospitalisations and the potentially less harmful effects of the Omicron variant have all been put forward by health experts as possible explanations for lower numbers.
Nevertheless, Britain has reported a total of 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far.
Johnson met with his top scientific and medical advisers on Monday to discuss the latest data.
With Britain's state-funded healthcare system already stretched, any sign the number of admissions threatens to overwhelm hospitals could lead to the reintroduction of rules limiting people's freedom to socialise.
"We will watch carefully what is happening in the hospitals," Javid said. "Should, in the future, we need to act, of course we won't hesitate to do so."
Hospitals in Britain have warned that staff absences due to COVID-19 could risk patient safety. Many industries and transport networks are also struggling with worker shortages.
However, Johnson is under pressure from his own Conservative Party after a string of political scandals that have undermined his authority. Many Conservative lawmakers are sceptical that the benefits of new restrictions outweigh their economic costs.
Data released on Monday showed that numbers of shoppers and diners in London's West End on Dec. 26 - historically one of the busiest shopping days of the year - were down week on week, and only just above half their pre-pandemic levels. 

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia's Aceh

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh
  • More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a military crackdown
  • UNHCR said the boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted on Sunday in waters off Bireuen, Aceh
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: A boat carrying scores of Rohingya refugees including women and children broke down and was stranded in waters off the coast of Aceh province on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, local authorities and humanitarian groups said on Monday.
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Monday the boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted on Sunday in waters off Bireuen, Aceh and it was working with local authorities to rescue the group.
There were about 70 refugees in the boat, Amnesty International’s Indonesia branch said, citing local authorities.
Badruddin Jusuf, a local fishing community leader, estimated the number aboard at 120 and said they had been given food.
Amnesty said fishermen had appealed to local authorities to rescue the stranded Rohingya.
“There needs to be joint responsibility between regional countries to conduct search and rescue so that (refugees) can avoid dangers at sea...,” said Amnesty Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid.
More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees said included mass killings and rape. Rights groups documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.
Myanmar authorities say they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees have reached Aceh at intervals over the past few years, all of whom had been at sea for months.

Somali president suspends PM's powers, accusing him of looting land

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land
  • PM’s powers suspended in probe over land
  • President also fires commander of marine forces
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended the powers of the prime minister amid a corruption probe in what the assistant information minister said amounted to an “indirect coup.”
Mohamed accused Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defense ministry investigation. All other ministers would continue with their duties, he said.
Roble was not immediately available for comment. But the government spokesperson, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, said on Facebook the president’s action was unconstitutional.
He said the prime minister would continue with his duties.
Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble on Sunday each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections in a dispute analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgency Al-Shabab.
Mohamed also said he had removed the commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.
Dirir and a spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
Assistant Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said the deployment of security forces around Roble’s office would not prevent Roble from carrying out his duties.
“What is going on this morning is (an) indirect coup but it will not win,” Adala said on Facebook.
In September, Mohamed suspended Roble’s power to hire and fire officials in a dispute nominally over a murder investigation that generated months of tension in a country riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries.
Mohamed and Roble first clashed in April, when the president unilaterally extended his four-year term by two years, prompting army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in the capital, Mogadishu. The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and organizing delayed legislative and presidential elections. 

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules
Updated 27 December 2021
AP

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules
  • The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and US visas, according to Chinese media reports
Updated 27 December 2021
AP

BEIJING: Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.
An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”
It wasn’t clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city of Xi’an and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in six weeks.
Xi’an, which is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp rise from previous days. The city of 13 million people has been locked down, with only one person per household allowed out every two days to shop for necessities.
The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and US visas, according to Chinese media reports.
The consulate in San Francisco did not name Delta but said in a short statement Sunday that many flights from the US to China had been delayed or canceled in recent days including a flight that turned back more than halfway to its destination.
The consulate “had made a stern representation to the airline,” the statement said.

