Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea saves a shot from Newcastle United’s midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin during the English Premier League match on Dec. 27, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

  • Edinson Cavani equalizer cancels out Allan Saint-Maximin’s spectacular opener to leave Magpies with only one win all season and stuck in 19th position
NEWCASTLE: A point after a wonderful performance full of verve in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St. James’ Park was arguably the high point of Eddie Howe’s reign so far.

But when all is said and done, at the end of the Premier League season, it is not Newcastle United’s points tally against the top six teams in England that will keep them in the division. It will be the results against those around them that will define 2021-22.

And so far, it is fair to say neither have really been good enough. No team has conceded more goals than Newcastle this season. No team has won less games. They have set a new Premier League record for the number of goals given away in the calendar year — 80 — and just one team has fewer points.

However, and this has caveats, there was enough in their performance against Ralph Rangnick’s Manchester United to suggest that when May rolls around, the fate of their season will be anything but a foregone conclusion. It really should be given the statistics.

It was a case of so near, yet so far for Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Monday night — and for 63 minutes it felt like lift-off for Newcastle United.

A jinking run and finish from Allan Saint-Maximin set Tyneside alight with hope and promise.

And for more than an hour a makeshift Newcastle backline held firm, with Cristiano Ronaldo cutting a clearly frustrated figure at the head of a blunted Red Devils attack.

But just as three points began to appear on the horizon — only the second of a troubled campaign — an Edinson Cavani hammer blow dented survival hopes and brought Howe’s Magpies and a capacity 52,000 crowd back down to earth with a bang.

“We are desperately disappointed not to win,” said head coach Howe in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw. “We defended really well. I thought we were tight in our lines. I thought that we were really diligent, tactically excellent.”

“And we were really good in transition, a counter attack threat throughout the game. We created so many chances to get that second goal, which would have proved crucial in the end.”

With Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock all absent from the matchday squad, Howe was forced to make six changes to the side beaten 4-0 by Manchester City last time out.

Howe was unable to even name a full bench with kids Elliot Anderson and Joe White again present, with two goalkeepers — Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman — also named.

The recalled Saint-Maximin took just seven minutes to light the touchpaper for the home team.

Cutting in from the left, the Frenchman jinked his way into a yard of space on the Man United area and, while falling to the ground, managed to dig out a shot that left David de Gea rooted to the spot. Cue wild celebrations.

One goal to the good, Newcastle dominated the midfield battle, with Fred and Scott McTominay second best to the very impressive duo of Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.

Top scorer Callum Wilson, who succumbed to injury just before half-time, had the ball in the net on 37 minutes, but his joy was cut short with the lifting of the linesman’s flag.

Having seen his side bettered in almost every department in the opening 45, Rangnick changed the emphasis at the break as he introduced Uruguayan Cavani.

The frontman popped up in spaces the passive and petulant Ronaldo refused to occupy.

That change, which strongly improved Manchester United as an attacking force, could not quite halt the flow at the other end, though, as Saint-Maximin somehow failed to turn home from just six yards as the Magpies pushed for a second.

As Newcastle’s counter-attacking became more sporadic, so Cavani began to influence.

On 70 minutes, the home side’s resolve crumbled as Cavani first saw a shot blocked, only to turn home the rebound with Martin Dubravka helpless.

Just five minutes later a chance fell his way again, but rather than claim the winner, his finishing failed him as he skewed wide with the goal at his mercy. A let-off for Howe’s men.

The visitors’ profligacy in front of goal galvanized Newcastle and the final stanza of this enthralling encounter belonged to the hosts.

And it is fair to say Newcastle were just a post’s width away from what would have proven a vital, relegation battle-reinvigorating victory. Substitute Jacob Murphy curled a right-footed effort from the left on to the inside of de Gea’s goal, only for the Spaniard to somehow get across and parry Miguel Almiron’s top corner-bound shot into the Gallowgate End.

With that, it ended all square. A point gained or two points dropped for Newcastle? Ultimately for Howe, that evaluation depends at what cost, as goalscorer Saint-Maximin and six-goal Wilson both look to have picked up medium-term injuries.

“Callum’s injury doesn’t look good. I don’t know what it is, or the extent of it. But looking at it, it didn’t look good. I felt the worst for him in that moment,” said Howe. “He thought he’d taken a kick and that’s why he got up and tried to run it off. That wasn’t to be.”

He added: “Maxi? I don’t know how bad that is. We will have to see how that one is. That’s the big disappointment from tonight.”

With numbers already short, what does that mean for Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton?

Howe continued: “We need to count the cost and see where we are. We will count the bodies up and see whether we have enough to play the game.”

With injuries mounting, January just around the corner and United’s new majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, ready to spend big in the window, a COVID-19 call-off on Thursday might not be the worst thing for the Magpies, strategically speaking.

NEOM and Red Sea Development Company named as sponsors of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will compete in the event, which takes place in Riyadh from Jan. 12 to 16
  • This is the second time the Super Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia; Jeddah hosted the competition in 2020, when Real Madrid ran out winners
JEDDAH: NEOM has been named as the main partner of the Spanish Super Cup, while the Red Sea Development Company will be the main tournament sponsor. The event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the second time, runs from Jan. 12 to 16.

The announcements were made on Wednesday by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sport. The four teams competing in the event are Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, respectively La Liga champions and runners-up, and Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, respectively the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey.

The Super Cup is returning to Saudi Arabia, this time in the capital Riyadh, two years after it was hosted by Jeddah. Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semi-finals next month, marking the first time “El Clasico” has been played in the Kingdom.

Madrid fans will be hoping for a repeat of the 2-1 victory over their great rivals at the Camp Nou in October. This time it will be Xavi Hernandez in the Barca dugout in place of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked shortly after that home defeat two months ago.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will take on a struggling Athletic Bilbao in the other Super Cup semi-final.

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico.

Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
  • The chance to play regularly against strong competition has helped develop skills and improve fitness levels, they said
  • “I want to be the first Saudi player in English Premier League,” said White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani
RIYADH: The final whistle has blown in the group stage of the Regional Football League, the first official league competition for female soccer players in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Yamamah, Jeddah Eagles and Eastern Flames crowned champions of the central, western and eastern divisions, respectively.

In addition to the pride and joy they felt while competing in a league of their own, the players said it gave them the chance to develop their technical skills and improve their physical fitness, in anticipation of a chance to represent their country in a Saudi national women’s team in the future.

Sama Al-Sabiani of western division side White Lion said she really enjoyed playing in the first women’s league in the Kingdom, and that it had helped improve the organization of the team and resulted in remarkable improvements in the performance of the players as it gave them the opportunity to play against strong opponents,

“As players, we gained endurance and played with a higher fighting spirit than ever before; we gave it our all,” she said.

“Not only did we give a great performance, we really enjoyed ourselves.”

The 16-team league provided strong motivation for the players to develop and improve their skills, Al-Sabiani said, and White Lion trained really hard for it, although ultimately they finished outside the top three in their division who now proceed, with the top three in the central division and the top two from the eastern division, to the national championship, which begins at King Abdullah Sports City on New Year’s Day.

“As players, we fought and won several games, and we aspired to more victories to qualify for other leagues in the future,” Al-Sabiani added.

Rana Abdullah Saeed, a midfielder for The Storm, who finished second in the western division, said: “I had a great experience and I am very happy that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has taken this step. I am sure the SAFF will organize more leagues in the future and will continue to support women's football in particular, and sports in general.”

She added that the new league has had a very positive effect on her game.

“I was able to improve my technical skills and this experience has given me the motivation to develop my performance both on and off the field, making sure I eat right and educate myself more by reading sports books and watching videos on YouTube,” she said.

“This league, in particular, has helped me discover my strengths and weaknesses and I aspire to represent the Saudi national team thanks to my recent experience.”

White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani also said that the experience of playing in the Regional Football League had helped her to improve her skills and gain experience, and also helped the players to develop a competitive team spirit. She added that she benefited from playing under pressure and on natural grass.

“I was able to maintain my fitness level and meet many talented players,” Al-Shamrani said. “I also had the opportunity to speak with the undersecretary for planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, Adwa Al-Arifi, and listen to her advice. I will never forget her support when I was injured.

“I aspire to be the best player in the league and represent the Saudi national team and I want to be the first Saudi player to participate in the English Premier League.

“I would like to thank Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the SAFF for giving us this opportunity and I am sure the best is yet to come.”

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

  • Tournament organisers pushed back the deadline from December 27 until January 3
  • Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among favourites
CAIRO: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the all-time top African goal scorer in the Premier League, headlines Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations squad named on Wednesday.
Although the official date for the release of players to join their national teams was December 27, tournament organizers pushed back the deadline until January 3, which allows Salah to feature in Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea this Sunday.
However, midfielder Mohamed Magdy, recent winner of the African Super Cup with Cairo club Al Ahly, and winger Mostafa Fathi of Egyptian rivals Zamalek, were both overlooked by coach Carlos Queiroz for the tournament in Cameroon which runs from January 9 to February 6.
Both had featured in the Arab Cup in Qatar earlier this month.
Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among the favorites and open with a Group D clash against Nigeria on January 11 before playing Guinea Bissau and Sudan.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohamed el-Shennawi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco/EGY), Mohamed Gad (ENPPI/EGY)
Defenders: Akram Tawfik (Al-Ahly/EGY), Omar Kamal Abdel Wahed (Future/EGY), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad Jeddah/KSA), Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh (Zamalek/EGY), Ayman Ashraf (Al-Ahly/EGY), Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Abd El Moneim (Future/EGY), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek/EGY)
Midfielders: Amr Al Suleya(Al-Ahly/EGY), Hamdi Fathi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Emam Ashour Zamalek/EGY), Abdallah Said (Pyramids/EGY), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Zizo (Zamalek/EGY), Mohanad Lasheen (El Gaish/EGY)
Strikers: Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart/GER), Mohamed Sherif (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray/TUR), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Trezeguet (Aston Villa/ENG), Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids/EGY)

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19

  • "The players are in good health and self-isolating at home", Barcelona said in a statement
  • Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December
BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club said Wednesday, bringing to six the number of infected first team players.
“The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” Barcelona said in a statement.
The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.
Barcelona, currently seventh in La Liga, travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.
Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.
According to La Liga and Spanish Football Federation rules, a match is suspended when a team does not have at least 13 players, of which five must be from the first team.
This puts Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at risk because the latter team has up to 17 infected players, according to press reports, making it the hardest-hit squad in the first division.
Real Sociedad has reported 10 infected players, Cadiz has five and RCD Mallorca four.

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game

  • Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19
LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus again and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, the club said Wednesday.
Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic.
Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
“Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said.
Arteta was previously the assistant coach at City.

