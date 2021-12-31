Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy

You are here

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a tough US response to any invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)
  • After a 50 minute phone call both presidents indicated support for further diplomacy on the tense standoff between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine
  • Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,"
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a tough US response to any invasion of Ukraine, while the Kremlin leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a “colossal mistake.”
After a 50 minute phone call — their second in just over three weeks — both presidents indicated support for further diplomacy on the tense standoff between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.
Putin was “pleased” overall with the talks, foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters. A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the tone “was serious and substantive.”
But there was no disguising the depth of disagreement — or the dangerously high stakes on the fringes of eastern Europe — ahead of in-person negotiations between high-ranking Russian and US officials on January 10.
Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Ushakov, referring to Washington’s repeated threats of economic sanctions as a response to a Ukraine attack, said this would be “a colossal mistake. We hope this will not happen.”
Ushakov also said that Russia is looking for a concrete “result” in the January talks in Geneva, while the White House said it, too, wanted action — de-escalation by Russia’s massive military presence on the Ukrainian border.
“President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation,” Psaki said.
Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening former Soviet territory Ukraine with a new invasion. Some 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the border of the country, where Putin already seized the Crimea region in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war which erupted that same year in the east.
Moscow describes the troop presence as protection against expansion of NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.
Earlier this month, the Russians issued a sweeping set of demands, including guarantees that NATO not expand and a bar on new US military bases in former territories of the Soviet Union.
The United States rejects what it calls a bid by the Moscow to dictate independent countries’ futures.
In a readout after the call, the Kremlin stressed that Biden told Putin that US offensive weapons would not be deployed in Ukraine. The White House, however, said Biden merely reaffirmed existing policy.
“President Biden made clear that the US is continuing to provide defensive security assistance to Ukraine and is not introducing offensive strike weapons. This was not a new commitment,” a US official told AFP.
And US officials repeated warnings of blistering economic sanctions backed both by Washington and EU capitals if Russia does attack Ukraine further.
Biden “laid out two paths,” a senior administration official said. “One is a path of diplomacy... and the other path is more focused on deterrence, including serious costs.”
The January talks will see Russian officials sitting down separately with negotiators representing the United States, NATO and the regional OSCE security forum, which also includes the United States.
Russia’s delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Ukraine, which wants to join NATO but has been told it is far from being ready to win acceptance, is eager not to be cut out of any wider deal.
US officials have been at pains to insist that no decision will be taken behind the Ukrainians’ backs and that while US troops would not be sent to defend the country against Russia, ongoing deliveries of weapons and other military assistance are set to expand if Moscow attacks.

  • The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26
  • The "sharply increasing staff absences" coincide with "a 10-month high for the number of patients”
LONDON: Hospital staff absences due to Covid have more than doubled in a month in England as the virus surge puts strain on beds, according to data published Friday.
The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26, NHS England said.
The “sharply increasing staff absences” coincide with “a 10-month high for the number of patients,” warned national medical director Stephen Powis.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898 on Wednesday, the highest level since early March, and a rise of 40 percent in a week.
“We don’t yet know the full scale of rising omicron cases,” Powis acknowledged. “The NHS is on a war footing and staff remain braced for the worst.”
The UK is one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with a death toll of 148,421.
NHS England has already started building temporary field hospitals to contain a possible overspill of inpatients if beds in main hospitals become full.
It plans to make available as many as 4,000 “super-surge beds,” in some cases using existing hospital facilities such as gyms or education centers.
It is also trying to free up hospital beds by sending medically fit patients to care homes, hospices and even hotels.
Despite the surge in cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opted not to increase virus curbs over the festive period in England, unlike the devolved governments of the other UK regions, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The prime minister is focusing on encouraging the public to take up booster jabs, so far administered to more than 33 million.
In a New Year’s Eve message he urged people to “make it your New Year’s resolution — far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary.”
The UK medical regulator MHRA also announced Friday that it has approved Pfizer’s new antiviral pill for over-18s.
The Paxlovid pill for high-risk people with Covid was authorized last week by the US Food and Drug Administration for those aged 12 and over.
Pfizer says clinical trials prove the pill reduces hospitalization and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent.
The UK government announced earlier this month that it had signed deals to buy more than 4 million courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid and US rival Merck/MSD’s molnupiravir.

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Gideon Greif was denied the award for his involvement in revisionist bodies that minimized the Srebrenica genocide
  • Greif ‘has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial’
LONDON: The German government has reversed its decision to honor an Israeli Holocaust historian in response to his alleged denial of Bosnian Muslims in 1995.

Berlin had come under harsh criticism for its decision to award Gideon Greif, an expert on the history of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with a high-level award.

“The proposal to award Professor Greif the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany was withdrawn. This was done by the previous federal government,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday, referring to the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Foreign Ministry pointed to work conducted by the commission on Srebrenica — where the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims was carried out — on behalf of the Serbian semi-autonomous region within Bosnia and Herzegovina. That commission’s conclusions, the Foreign Ministry said, “contradict the case law of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, the International Court of Justice and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.”

In a letter sent to a Bosniak Islamic scholar and cited in Bosnian-language media, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier linked the award reversal to Greif’s position as head of the commission, which is said to have minimized the death toll of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide by Serbian nationalists.

The commission also contested claims that the Srebrenica killings constituted an act of genocide. Swathes of the ethnically diverse Balkan region descended into vicious communal violence following the dissolution of the Yugoslavian Republic in 1992.

Berlin’s decision to strip Greif of his award, added the Foreign Ministry, “does not, however, reduce the recognition of the services that Professor Greif has earned in researching the Holocaust and the German Jews who emigrated to Israel.”

Greif told Israeli newspaper Haaretz Thursday that he had been unofficially informed he would not be receiving the award — and said Bosnian Muslim Brotherhood members were responsible for ruining his reputation.

“The fact that I am Jewish and an Israeli scholar is the reason for such violent, vicious personal attacks,” he said, blaming “Islamic Brotherhood organizations” in Bosnia for orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

“It’s a black stain on Germany. They are murdering the Holocaust victims for a second time,” the historian added.

The award reversal was welcomed in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told Haaretz in a statement that “no one should be allowed to minimize events that have been judicially and legally established in international courts.”

She added: “Denial of the Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide empowers perpetrators, which results in the glorification of the convicted war criminals and threatens the repeat of the most horrendous events in our history.”

Menachem Rosensaft, associate executive vice president of the World Jewish Congress, told Haaretz: “The German government’s decision not to honor Gideon Greif with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is wholly appropriate.

“Gideon Greif has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial, and honoring him, even with respect to his prior academic work … would have been tantamount to endorsing his wholly specious and both morally and jurisprudentially offensive distortion of the facts regarding the slaughter of Bosniak Muslims.”

  • 2021 started with hope, as life-saving vaccines rolled out to around 60 percent of the world’s population
  • Health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed
LONDON: The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.
The past 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar and Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.
But it was the pandemic — now entering its third year — that again dominated life for most of humankind.
More than 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.
Countless more have been sickened — subjected to outbreaks, lockdowns, lock-ins and an alphabet spaghetti of PCR, LFT and RAT tests.
The year 2021 started with hope, as life-saving vaccines were rolled out to around 60 percent of the world’s population, although many of its poor still have limited access and some of its rich believe the jabs are part of some ill-defined plot.
As the year drew to a close, the emergence of the omicron variant pushed the number of daily new Covid-19 cases past one million for the first time, according to an AFP tally.
France became the latest country to announce omicron was now its dominant coronavirus strain on Friday.
In Britain, the United States, and even Australia — long a refuge from the pandemic — the variant’s prominence is driving record new cases.
Parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first to welcome in the new year from 1000 GMT.
But from Seoul to San Francisco, celebrations have again been canceled or curtailed as infections rise.
In Sydney, which in normal times bills itself as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world,” the vast harbor where people gathered to watch the city’s famous fireworks was notably uncrowded.
With tourists still unable to enter the country and many residents fearful of the rapid spread of omicron, tens of thousands were estimated to have attended, rather than the one million-plus who normally flock to the foreshore.
Still, the city saw New Year’s Eve in with a bang — igniting six tons of technicolored fireworks that lit up the Opera House and floating barges, turning the Harbor Bridge rainbow-like.
“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the bad things that have happened,” 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard told AFP as she waited for the show.
Dubai is planning a pyrotechnics spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, despite a slew of infections in the UAE.
Meanwhile the northern emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah will attempt to break two world records with a huge fireworks display.
In South Africa — the first country to report omicron back in November — a curfew was lifted late Thursday to allow festivities to go ahead.
Health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed — crucially without a significant increase in deaths.

In Rio, celebrations on Copacabana Beach will go ahead in a scaled back format — though crowds of revellers are still expected.
“People have only one desire, to leave their homes, to celebrate life,” 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues said.
Some Brazilians are more circumspect, such as Roberta Assis, a 27-year-old lawyer.
“It’s not the moment for large gatherings,” she said.
Authorities in Seoul are showing similar caution, barring spectators from a traditional midnight bell-ringing that will instead be live-streamed.
In India, fearing a repeat of a devastating virus surge that overwhelmed the country in April and May, cities and states have imposed restrictions on gatherings, with Delhi implementing a 10:00 p.m. curfew.
Mumbai police on Friday issued evening bans on people visiting public places such as the city’s beaches and seafront promenades, normally popular sites for seeing in the new year — with the restrictions set to last two weeks.

The World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases.”
“This... will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Many Western leaders have been hesitant to reimpose strict controls seen in 2020, for fear of sparking a new economic downturn.
But on-again-off-again restrictions have still prompted frequent, vocal and occasionally violent anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine and anti-government protests.
Experts and non-experts alike hope that 2022 may be remembered as a new, less deadly phase of the pandemic.
“Hopefully 2022 is going to be better for everyone,” said 31-year-old reveller Oscar Ramirez in Sydney.
“Everyone in the world needs a big change.”

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England
  • Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings
LONDON: Officials have warned revellers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the UK were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, instead focusing on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of infections.
Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home.
While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish party-goers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said traveling would be the “wrong course of action.”
Opinions have been divided on whether Johnson’s Conservative government was taking a risky gamble in not enforcing tougher coronavirus measures in England as the omicron variant drove infections to record high numbers.
Figures released Thursday showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the UK jumped to 11,898, up 44 percent from a week earlier. Confirmed new daily cases hit a record of 189,213 on Thursday, and the government reported 332 deaths, the highest figure since March.
While the data is patchy due to delays in reporting over the holidays, the figures suggest there have not been large numbers of seriously ill patients.
“Although the numbers are going up and going up increasingly rapidly, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people is providing significant reassurance,” Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, told The Times.
But immunologist and government scientific adviser Peter Openshaw said while UK hospitals haven’t yet reached the “threshold” of being overwhelmed, “it looks like that will be reached quite quickly.”
Some believe Johnson’s strategy is risky and that large crowds gathering indoors for New Year’s Eve will likely lead to a further rise in infections.
“It is quite risky, given the fact we’re now approaching 200,000 cases per day –- there is a high rate of infection in the community,” Dr. Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, told Times Radio.
Johnson has urged people to take a rapid coronavirus test before going out and meeting with others on Friday, or to celebrate outdoors if possible. While firework displays have been canceled in London for the second year in a row, many parties were going ahead and many revellers were still expected to turn out in the capital later in the day.

  • ‘We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022’
MANILA: The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

“In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.

Philippine officials earlier warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus could spread.

The health ministry recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections on Friday and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, double the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

“We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022,” presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told a regular news conference.

With roughly 2.84 million total confirmed cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

The Philippines has so far detected four omicron cases, all of which were in quarantine, although the country’s genome sequencing capacity is limited.

“It is prudent to assume that omicron is already in circulation, or is already in the community,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a separate news conference.

