Twitter bans Republican legislator’s personal account for COVID-19 claims

ColossalBit launches Dubai’s first metaverse restaurant

DUBAI: A Dubai-based consultancy specializing in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and non-fungible tokens, has launched a first-of-its-kind restaurant and lounge in the UAE city.

Located in Central Park Towers in Dubai International Financial Center, ColossalBit’s MetaTerrace aims to combine the digital and physical worlds in a resto-lounge that will have a virtual reality room to facilitate the metaverse experience.

Visitors will use VR glasses allowing them to step into alternate worlds, meet different people, have drinks, and engage in NFT and cryptocurrency discussions, the company said.

Ciro Arianna, co-founder and chief executive officer of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace, pointed out that the venue aimed to be truly futuristic by giving people the option to make bookings and transactions through most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs.

“MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the center of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” he added.

ColossalBit is an early investor of Kaloscope, a social metaverse startup, looking to consolidate the NFT sector.

Kirck Allen, CEO and co-founder of Kaloscope, said: “Kaloscope is innovating the NFT space by providing a platform to project, collect, and interact with NFTs in mobile AR, VR, and XR (augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality).”

Kaloscope also offers exclusive passes where holders can unlock perks in the real world such as special surprises coming soon at the MetaTerrace, he added.