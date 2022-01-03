Twitter bans Republican legislator’s personal account for COVID-19 claims

You are here

Georgia Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter’s move as un-American. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 03 January 2022
AP

  • Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the ‘strike’ system Twitter launched in March
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock. Four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene blasted Twitter’s move as un-American. She wrote that her account was suspended after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database that includes unverified raw data.
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”
Twitter had previously suspended Greene’s personal account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week. The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.
The first-term lawmaker has repeatedly stirred controversy over inflammatory commentary.
On social media, she has voiced support for racist views, unfounded QAnon pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories such as the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and calls for violence against Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Last February, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called her embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.” The Democratic-led House that same month tossed her from her two committee assignments, the House Education and Labor Committee as well as the House Budget Committee.
In July, Twitter suspended Greene for a week after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus vaccine claims that are “killing people.” Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, saying it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.
Among Greene’s final tweets was one Saturday that falsely referenced “extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths,” according to tweets stored in the Internet Archive.
Last week, Greene also boasted on Twitter about talking to the former president by phone. She said she had received Trump’s permission to clarify his stance that he is against vaccine mandates though he encourages people to get the vaccine and booster. Trump was booed by some audience members in Dallas on Dec. 19 when he said he had received a COVID-19 booster shot.
On Sunday, the White House’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the US has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new COVID-19 cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. The omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven a surge in new cases across the country.

Hong Kong news outlet to close amid crackdown on dissent

Citizen News chief writer Chris Yeung at a press conference after the news outlet announced its closure. (AFP)
Citizen News chief writer Chris Yeung at a press conference after the news outlet announced its closure. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2022
AP

Hong Kong news outlet to close amid crackdown on dissent

Citizen News chief writer Chris Yeung at a press conference after the news outlet announced its closure. (AFP)
  • Hong Kong online news site, Citizen News, to shut down in light of police raids and crackdown on press freedoms
Updated 03 January 2022
AP

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong online news site said Sunday that it will cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet.
Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook post Sunday. It said it would stop updating its site on Jan. 4, and it would be shuttered after that.
“We all love this place, deeply. Regrettably, what was ahead of us is not just pouring rains or blowing winds, but hurricanes and tsunamis,” it said in a statement.
“We have never forgotten our original intent. Sadly, we can no longer strive to turn our beliefs into reality without fear because of the sea change in the society over the past two years and the deteriorating media environment.”
Citizen News is the third news outlet to close in recent months, following pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and online site Stand News. Authorities have moved to silence dissent in the semi-autonomous city, once known as a hub for vibrant media outlets, after Beijing implemented a sweeping national security law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The impending closure of Citizen News came days after authorities raided Stand News and arrested seven people — including editors and former board members — for allegedly conspiring to publish seditious material. Stand News announced on the same day that it would cease to operate.
Two of Stand News’ former editors who were arrested were later formally charged with sedition.
In December, the opposition was shut out from elections under a new law that puts all candidates to a loyalty test, and monuments commemorating the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing were taken down.
The US and other Western government have condemned diminishing press and civil freedoms that Beijing promised to uphold for 50 years following Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week defended the raid on Stand News, telling reporters that “inciting other people ... could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”

ColossalBit launches Dubai’s first metaverse restaurant

Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

ColossalBit launches Dubai’s first metaverse restaurant

  • New resto-lounge will feature VR room enabling metaverse experience
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai-based consultancy specializing in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and non-fungible tokens, has launched a first-of-its-kind restaurant and lounge in the UAE city.

Located in Central Park Towers in Dubai International Financial Center, ColossalBit’s MetaTerrace aims to combine the digital and physical worlds in a resto-lounge that will have a virtual reality room to facilitate the metaverse experience.

Visitors will use VR glasses allowing them to step into alternate worlds, meet different people, have drinks, and engage in NFT and cryptocurrency discussions, the company said.

Ciro Arianna, co-founder and chief executive officer of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace, pointed out that the venue aimed to be truly futuristic by giving people the option to make bookings and transactions through most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs.

“MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the center of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” he added.

ColossalBit is an early investor of Kaloscope, a social metaverse startup, looking to consolidate the NFT sector.

Kirck Allen, CEO and co-founder of Kaloscope, said: “Kaloscope is innovating the NFT space by providing a platform to project, collect, and interact with NFTs in mobile AR, VR, and XR (augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality).”

Kaloscope also offers exclusive passes where holders can unlock perks in the real world such as special surprises coming soon at the MetaTerrace, he added.

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

Updated 03 January 2022
AP

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

  • The image posted on the Jerusalem Post’s website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani
Updated 03 January 2022
AP

DUBAI: Hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper early Monday, replacing its content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program on the anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian general.
While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the image posted on the Jerusalem Post’s website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in Iraq two years ago Monday.
The image included an exploding target from a recent Iranian military drill designed to look like the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona. The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that reprocess the reactor’s spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel’s nuclear bomb program.
Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.
In a tweet, the Jerusalem Post acknowledged being the target of hackers.
“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel,” the English-language newspaper wrote. “We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

 

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government. The hack comes after Israel’s former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged his country was involved in Soleimani’s killing.
Iran as well did not immediately acknowledge the hack early Monday. However, the country in recent days has stepped up its commemorations of the slain Revolutionary Guard general. Memorial services were scheduled to be held Monday marking his death.
As the head of the Quds, or Jerusalem, Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members have deployed into Syria’s long war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.
Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of the embattled Assad.
US officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied that. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a hero fighting Iran’s enemies abroad.

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic

Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic

  • The project aims to contribute to raising the number of Arabic articles in the encyclopedia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5.
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities have concluded a project to enrich Arabic content in the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, translating 31 articles from English into Arabic.
The Wikidowen project is one of the initiatives of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, represented by the Saudi Center for Digital Content, in cooperation with the College of Languages and Translation at the University of Jeddah.
The project aims to contribute to raising the number of Arabic articles in the encyclopedia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5.
The work was carried out by the students of the College of Languages and Translation at the university, where they received a virtual training course on how to edit on Wikipedia, which was then approved and corrected by the encyclopedia’s editors and administrators.
The project aims to enrich the Saudi, Arab and Islamic content in Wikipedia, through creation, development, and translation, by referencing literature and documented information, highlighting the history and civilization of the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic worlds, and working to bridge the gap between Saudi Internet users and digital content.
It also aims to publish digital education material on Saudi history and civilization, and work to correct mistakes and false information.

Two TV journalists freed in Sudan after mass street protests

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

Two TV journalists freed in Sudan after mass street protests

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
  • Authorities cut phone lines and the internet and cracked down on media, also including the satellite channel Al-Arabiya
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have released two journalists from Asharq television channel, a day after detaining them as deadly violence flared during renewed protests against the military government, the station said Friday.
During Thursday’s protests in and near Khartoum, “five uniformed security officers” held journalists Maha Al-Talb and Sally Othman and their teams in their office for several hours, the channel said.
Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan launched a coup on Oct. 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Burhan’s promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.
Protesters charge that the deal simply aims to give the cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to continue the regime built by former autocratic President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in 2019 following mass protests.
In the worst street clashes since Hamdok’s return, five demonstrators were killed and dozens wounded by bullets on Thursday, said the independent Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.
Authorities also cut phone lines and the internet and cracked down on media, also including the satellite channel Al-Arabiya.
Othman was interrupted by soldiers in the middle of a live broadcast and can be heard saying in a clip shared widely on social networks: “I will not be able to continue, the authorities are now forbidding me to continue with you.”
Sudanese police blamed the incident on “reprehensible individual actions” which would be investigated.
The Doctors’ Committee charged that “crimes against humanity” were committed in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, on Thursday.
It said five demonstrators were killed by bullets to the head or chest, and that ambulances were blocked and at least one seriously injured person was forcibly removed from an ambulance by the security forces.
Street clashes since the October coup have claimed 53 lives.

