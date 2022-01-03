Tabuk governor meets secretaries-general of the regions’ councils

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Monday met the secretaries-general of the regions’ councils, on the occasion of holding the sixth meeting for the regions councils’ trustees in the Kingdom hosted by the governorate.
Prince Fahd praised the care provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to development throughout the regions of the Kingdom, with the follow up of the minister of interior, stressing the important role of the regions’ councils in determining the needs and setting the priorities in all areas.
He also praised the role of the trustees in ensuring continuous communication and coordination to achieve objectives and report on the needs and requirements of citizens.
Prince Fahd also stressed the importance of the role of Saudi women in enhancing development, praising the efforts of the trustee of the region’s council, Khuloud Al-Khamis, and her role in the performance of the council as the first female secretary-general of a region in the Kingdom.
He stressed the importance of these meetings to exchange expertise and ideas, present visions and proposals, and benefit from changes and capabilities that could develop the work and unify the objectives.
The secretaries-general of the regions’ councils expressed their gratitude for Prince Fahd’s directions, which are aimed to achieve development and sustainability based on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Ancient secrets of love and happiness — set in stone across Arabian Peninsula
Rock engravings are offering surprising clues about the Arabian Peninsula’s earliest cultures
MAKKAH: Ancient inscriptions on rocks throughout the Arabian Peninsula are helping to paint a picture of the earliest Arabic cultures, including economic and social conditions — and even people’s thoughts on love, marriage and happiness.
The engravings provide evidence of early religious belief and ritual performances, as well as details of professions, crafts and currencies, and also highlight the professionalism and skill of the engravers, according to Dr. Salma Hawsawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University in Riyadh.
“Writing is an invention of man,” Hawsawi told Arab News. “It is a means of exchanging ideas and knowledge, as well as discussing it within societies, regardless of class, beliefs and sects.”
She added that historical information gleaned from these inscriptions can reflect the feelings of love, fear, longing, sadness and happiness felt by people at the time.
“That is why inscriptions are seen as a true witness of what the people of that era experienced, which highlights the region’s cultural depth.”
Hawsawi said that writing and engraving were regarded as professions. “Writing, in general, illustrates the level of civilization and education that Arab society reached, and also demonstrates writing’s role in the progress of humanity.”
The existence of writing in civilizations of all kinds is proof of their importance in codification, communication and relations between societies.
Dr. Salma Hawsawi
She said that writing developed through two stages — “the pre-alphabet stage, which is figurative writing, or depicting material things in the human environment to denote moral aspects through rock drawings. Then, after that, symbolic with syllabic sounds.”
According to Hawsawi, cuneiform script spread throughout Mesopotamia from about 3,200 B.C. and was used until A.D.100.
Hieroglyphic script was in use in Egypt by 4,000 B.C., while Ugaritic script was used in northern Syria. Sinaitic script dates back to 1,400 B.C. and was invented by a group of Canaanites working in turquoise and copper mines in the Sinai desert.
Meanwhile, Phoenician script, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., and Punic script spread throughout North Africa from 300 B.C. until A.D. 300.
“The existence of writing in civilizations of all kinds is proof of their importance in codification, communication and relations between societies,” Hawsawi said.
Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. Some of the inscriptions had a religious aspect, focusing on the names of gods and religious rituals, while others were more social, discussing personal status, marriage, divorce, and people’s names.
Engravings also provided details of tribal names and locations, as well as professions and crafts, trade provisions, currencies, and exports and imports.
“On the political level, inscriptions included the names of kings and rulers, wars and the rise and fall of states,” she said.
“These inscriptions are an important source of historical and cultural knowledge of the region. The spread of these inscriptions and their large number give us an idea of the level of knowledge and culture reached by the societies and the attention they paid to writing and documentation.”
Hawsawi said that inscriptions can be found on rocks in an arranged or random manner, depending on the writer’s skill, as well as on the facades of temples, houses and even gravestones. Some depicted society through famous events or the aphorisms of its rulers.
In southern Arabia, Ancient South Arabian script was used from about 800 B.C. the A.D 600. Inscriptions are widespread, and can be found on stones, timber, and bones in eastern Arabia, Al-Faw, Najran and as far north as AlUla.
“The Zabur script also appeared in the south and dates back to about 500 B.C. Some say that the ancient South Arabian script and Zabur script emerged at about the same time,” Hawsawi said.
In the north of the Arabian Peninsula, Thamudic script was in use from 800 B.C. and consisted of 29 characters. Inscriptions have been found on rock facades along the trade route from the far south of the Arab world to the far north.
The Safaitic script is similar to the Thamudic script and dates back to the first century B.C. Dating back to the ninth century, the Aramaic script contains 22 letters, taken from Phoenician writing, and spread widely in the ancient world, especially in Mesopotamia, Iran, India, Egypt and the northern Arabian Peninsula.
Hawsawi pointed out that “the Dadanite and Lihyanite scripts date back to the sixth or fifth centuries B.C. and contain 28 letters, some of which resemble the Thamudic and ancient South Arabian scripts. It is written from right to left and the words are separated by a vertical line. The Palmyrene and Syriac scripts derived from Aramaic date back to the first century B.C. The Nabati script is derived from the Aramaic, however some of its letters have changed in terms of form and adding a dot, giving way to the Arabic script in which we write today.”
She said that writing in Arabian Peninsula societies differed from that of other cultures due to its distinctive scripts and range of topics.
“Life and related events were recorded, unlike other civilizations that focused on codifying political events,” she said.
Saudi airports providing additional services for Dakar Rally
GACA said special facilities and procedures have been set up, permits issued, service areas provided and air-support aircraft licensed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it has prepared the Kingdom’s airports to deliver a number of additional services during the 2022 Dakar Rally, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
This year’s rally, organized by the Ministry of Sports with the supervision of the Saudi Automobile Federation, marks the third consecutive year the Kingdom has hosted the event. It has attracted more than 650 participants from 70 countries, making it the biggest Dakar Rally so far in terms of number of entrants.
The airport services that have been provided for the event include special reception areas, the facilitation of arrival and departure procedures, and areas for finalizing travel procedures, the authority said. In addition, an area has been provided for the operation of 15 helicopters registered with the Helicopter Aircraft Company, 10 of which are locally registered, and six winged aircraft have been licensed for air-support purposes such as medical evacuation.
The authority added that it has equipped service areas and facilities, is providing permits for rally organizers, operators and participants, and published three guidebooks about rally licensing requirements, refueling outside airports, and dealing with dust.
The GACA said it has issued permits to enter and use airports, in addition to coordinating with the Saudi Air Navigation Services Company to organize air traffic required for Dakar Rally operations.
The 2022 Dakar Rally began on Jan. 1 and continues until Jan. 14.
Saudi based language complex launches proficiency courses for non-native Arabic teachers
It will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the spread of Arabic content, stress the language’s role as one of constant dialogue and communication among nations
JEDDAH: The King Salman International Complex for Arabic Language is launching proficiency courses for non-native Arabic teachers in Saudi Arabia and abroad.
The project comes within the framework of KSICAL’s services and programs in the Arabic language to improve the institution’s global status and become teaching pioneers.
It seeks to raise the proficiency of non-native Arabic teachers, improve their academic knowledge, and provide them with the necessary skills related to the preparation and evaluation of Arabic language educational materials. It will also promote the global presence of Arabic and support it.
The first course of the project, which will last for 10 months, is being launched this month. There will be four courses in the Kingdom and 30 virtual courses. Experts and academics specializing in Arabic will offer these courses.
The project seeks to train 800 teachers through theoretical and applied courses that will focus on planning, linguistic policies, preparing and setting Arabic language curricula, adequate teaching methods, and the foundations and methods of automated Arabic language processing.
It will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the spread of Arabic content, stress the language’s role as one of constant dialogue and communication among nations, and promote its message of knowledge and expertise exchange among people.
Those wishing to enroll in the training courses can coordinate with the institutions they are working in to be nominated.
They must have obtained the appropriate educational qualifications, professionally and academically linked to the course’s subject, and passed the pre-test linguistic proficiency test. The complex will reveal the details of the training courses through its Twitter account @KSGAFAL.
KSICAL was established following a government decision.
It comes within the framework of the Human Capability Development Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs that are aimed at promoting the role of the Arabic language locally, regionally, and internationally, expanding its presence, and protecting it.
The complex seeks to become a global reference for the Arabic language and its applications by publishing research and specialist books in Arabic, building Arabic tests and setting their standards, developing regulations and dictionaries, supporting the enrichment of Arabic content, and utilizing AI to serve the Arabic language.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets senior Bahraini officials to strengthen joint parliamentary work
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh held talks with Bahraini crown prince and speaker of the Council of Representatives
RIYADH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Monday praised the historical relations that unite his country and Saudi Arabia during a meeting with the Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.
The Saudi official arrived in Manama on Sunday, as part of an official visit at the invitation of Fawzia Zainal, speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, to strengthen joint parliamentary work between the two countries.
Al-Asheikh thanked the Bahraini crown prince for his interest and keenness to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries at all levels, and praised the efforts made by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, headed by Prince Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During his visit, he also held talks with Zainal, where she praised the steady growth and progress in bilateral relations and said the two countries are a model of cohesion and solidarity in the face of various circumstances and challenges.
She added that Saudi Arabia “represents a safety valve for regional stability, an impenetrable dam, a center of strategic depth, and a global force that is becoming more firmly established day by day.”
Zainal praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian role and its support for the interests of Arab and Islamic nations.
She said that Saudi Arabia remains Bahrain’s largest trading partner, due to the distinguished economic cooperation and the huge trade exchange, especially in light of the work of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which plays an important and strategic role in developing aspects of cooperation.
Al-Asheikh thanked Zainal for the invitation and said his visit and the discussions that take place are an opportunity to strengthen joint parliamentary work and coordinate positions and views.
He stressed the importance of effective communication and mutual visits between the two councils in opening wider and broader horizons of joint action.
Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists
Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an e-visa service for cruise tourists.
Through Twitter, the ministry on Sunday said that the e-visa would be issued to people arriving in Saudi Arabia via cruises, and that applications could be filed through its electronic platform.
Proof of a cruise ticket purchase is required to apply for the visa, it added. Applications will then be processed before a visa is issued through the ministry’s digital embassy platform.
Tourism plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification.
As a result, Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 10 percent.
Part of the Kingdom’s strategy involves job creation and the construction of additional tourism facilities, including hotels.
Last month, the Madinah-based University of Prince Mugrin signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.
Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in various tourism specializations. It aims to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism and hospitality sectors. Cruise Saudi aims to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.
Similarly, Saudia, the Kingdom’s national airline, signed an agreement last November with MSC Cruises and Cruise Saudi to provide 20,000 seats on its flights from Europe and North America to Jeddah.
Military personnel and civil servants are working round the clock at Jeddah’s Red Sea Operations Center to provide tourist yachts with entry licenses. The multi-agency center assists foreign yacht owners and local agents in both Arabic and English, enabling them to enter Saudi waters.
It comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reinforce tourism through marine activities, Cmdr. Hasan Al-Asmari, the manager of the center, told Arab News.