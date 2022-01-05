You are here

  • Home
  • Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Nirvana band members, from left, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving an award for best alternative video at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sept. 2, 1993. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bh685

Updated 05 January 2022
AP

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
  • The dismissal came after Elden’s attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants’ motion to dismiss by a Dec. 30 deadline
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged that the image of him nude as a 4-month-old on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is child pornography.
Judge Fernando M. Olguin on Monday granted a motion to dismiss the suit from the defendants, who include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain, but left the door open for plaintiff Spencer Elden to refile an amended version.
The dismissal came after Elden’s attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants’ motion to dismiss by a Dec. 30 deadline. The attorneys declined comment Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed in August in federal court in California, said that Elden had suffered “lifelong damages” as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.
The motion to dismiss filed Dec. 22 by Nirvana’s attorneys argues that the suit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action, and that another law it cites wasn’t enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.
The motion says the lawsuit is “on its face, not serious,” and Elden’s conduct reflects that.
“Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed ‘Nirvana Baby,’” the document says. “He has reenacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title ‘Nevermind’ tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self parodying, nude-colored onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he has used the connection to try to pick up women.”
The judge gave Elden’s attorneys until Jan. 27 to file an amended complaint that addresses the issues raised in the defendants’ motion, or the suit will be more definitively dismissed.
One of Elden’s attorney’s, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press in August that he filed the lawsuit when he did because he “finally has the courage to hold these actors accountable.”
Mabie said despite the photo being 30 years old, the lawsuit was within the statute of limitations of federal child pornography law for several reasons, including the fact that the image is still in circulation and earning money.
The suit sought at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the record labels involved in the release and re-release of “Nevermind,” and cover photographer Kirk Weddle.
Elden’s father was a friend of Weddle, who took pictures of several swimming babies in several scenarios at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.
When the photo was shot, Nirvana was a little-known band with no sense they were making a generation-defining album in “Nevermind,” their first major label release, whose songs included “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come as You Are” and “Lithium.” Cobain died in 1994.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Topics: Nirvana Lawsuit

Related

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Offbeat
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Offbeat
Nirvana, Kiss induced to Rock Hall of Fame

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
  • The trial witness was charged with perjury just days after Willie Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: A Philadelphia man was freed from prison Tuesday after 37 years in a case marred by detectives who allegedly offered a witness sex and drugs at police headquarters in 1983 in exchange for false testimony.
The trial witness was charged with perjury just days after Willie Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984. But Stokes didn’t learn about that perjury plea until 2015, decades into a life sentence.
Stokes, 61, walked out of a state prison near Philadelphia eager to get a hug from his mother and a corned beef hoagie. His mother was too nervous to come after several earlier disappointments, so he greeted other family members instead.
“Today is a tremendous day. We’re all very thankful,” said his lawyer, Michael Diamondstein. “However, it’s also a sad day, because it reminds us of how lawless, unfair and unjust Philadelphia law enforcement was for so long.”
Both detectives who allegedly offered witness Franklin Lee a sex-for-lies deal to help them close a 1980 murder case are now deceased. Lee was in custody on unrelated rape and murder charges at the time, and said he was also promised a light sentence.
“I fell weak and went along with the offer,” Lee told a federal judge in November, recalling his testimony at a May 1984 preliminary hearing when he claimed Stokes, a neighborhood friend, had confessed to killing a man during a dice game named Leslie Campbell.
Lee recanted the story at Stokes’ murder trial in August 1984, but Stokes was nonetheless convicted and sent to prison for life. Days later, Philadelphia prosecutors charged Lee with perjury — not over his trial testimony, but over the initial testimony he’d given at the preliminary hearing. Lee pleaded guilty, admitting he’d made up the confession, and was sentenced to a maximum seven-year prison term.
“The homicide prosecutors that used Franklin Lee’s testimony to convict Willie Stokes then prosecuted Franklin Lee for lying on Willie Stokes. And they never told Willie Stokes,” Diamondstein argued at the November hearing in federal court.
Stokes’ mother, now elderly, has been planning for his homecoming as his appeals gained traction, only to face repeated setbacks, she told The Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported on the case.
But Lee’s mother also played a role early on.
In federal court testimony last November, Lee said his girlfriend — who detectives summoned to have sex with him at police headquarters back in 1983 and who was allowed to bring marijuana and a few dozen opioid pills — told his mother about the deal he’d struck.
His mother told the woman not to go down to the station again. Instead, police secured him a sex worker the next time, Lee said.
“Once I talked to my mother, she told me, ‘I didn’t raise you like that, to lie on a man because you got yourself in a jam,’” Lee testified, according to the transcript. “She said, ‘I couldn’t care if they give you 1,000 years. Go in there and tell the truth.’ And that’s what I did.”
One surviving prosecutor, now in private practice, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday. However, he has given a statement saying he doesn’t remember either case, according to court files.
Philadelphia police offered no immediate comment on the case.
The US magistrate who heard the appeal called the omission an “egregious violation of (Stokes’) constitutional rights,” and a US district judge agreed, overturning the conviction last week.
As for Lee, he ended up serving 35 years on the rape, murder and perjury charges. He got out of prison two years ago and now works as an assembly line supervisor.
He apologized to Stokes in court “for the problem I caused.”
“I’m going to take his tears to indicate he’s accepting the apology,” US Magistrate Judge Carol Sandra Moore Wells said.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him. That decision should come before a scheduled Jan. 26 hearing in state court, a spokesperson said.

Topics: philadelphia

Related

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Offbeat
Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff photos
World
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff

‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog
This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog "North" lying on a mountaineer as they are rescued by HGSS servicemen on the mountain of Velebit. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog "North" lying on a mountaineer as they are rescued by HGSS servicemen on the mountain of Velebit. (AFP)
  • “Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries,” Croatia’s mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the dog lying on top of Brkic as he lay in a stretcher
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

ZAGREB: A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday.
The dog, called North, kept Grga Brkic warm after he was injured in a fall while out hiking and was unable to move. The other two hikers with him were unable to reach them, so they raised the alarm.
First responders credited the eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute with having helped keep Brkic safe.
The incident happened when the group went for a weekend hike in the Velebit mountain range along the country’s Adriatic coastline.
“Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries,” Croatia’s mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the dog lying on top of Brkic as he lay in a stretcher.
The dog “curled around him and warmed him” during the high-altitude rescue mission, the post added.
Nearly 30 first responders eventually reached the injured hiker where he was stranded, nearly 1,800 meters above sea level.
“The minutes and seconds before they arrived were so slow,” Brkic told Croatian media.
“This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner told the Jutarnji List daily paper. The dog itself emerged none the worse from the experience, he added.
Croatia’s mountain rescue service has nevertheless warned against taking dogs for hikes in difficult conditions, especially during harsh winter weather when specialized climbing equipment is required.

 

Topics: Dog saves hiker life in Croatia

Related

Special Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
Saudi Arabia
Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food
Offbeat
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
  • Rania Barakat and her husband went to Frontier Justice on Jan. 1, 2020, to shoot at its gun range
  • The woman was told she would not be allowed to use the range unless she removed her hijab
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

KANSAS: A firearms store and gun range in suburban Kansas City refused to let a Muslim woman use the range unless she removed her hijab, a Muslim civil rights organization alleged in a federal lawsuit.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the law firm of Baldwin & Vernon in Independence alleges that the gun range at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit enforces its dress code in a discriminatory way that disproportionately affects Muslim women.
Rania Barakat and her husband went to Frontier Justice on Jan. 1, 2020, to shoot at its gun range. According to the lawsuit, Barakat was told she would not be allowed to use the range unless she removed her hijab, a religious head covering worn by some Muslim women.
Frontier Justice officials said in a statement posted on Facebook that the dress code rules, which have been in place since the store opened in 2015, are designed to protect people from being burned by expended brass and are not discriminatory.
The gun range requires shooters to remove all head coverings except baseball caps facing forward. A store manager explained that shrapnel could cause the hijab and skin to burn.
The couple told the manager they had used several other shooting ranges with no problems caused by the hijab, and that people wear long sleeves and shirts that cover their necks to protect them from shrapnel, according to the lawsuit.
The manager said the gun range had different rules, according to the lawsuit. The couple left the store after the manager became “aggressive and loud,” the suit alleged.
The lawsuit contends that it is Frontier Justice’s policy to turn away Muslims wearing hijabs, citing several social media posts from other Muslims about being refused use of the shooting range. It also claims that Instagram posts from Frontier Justice show customers wearing baseball caps turned backward, and hats and scarves.
“It is completely unacceptable for a business establishment to deny service to customers based on their religious beliefs — and that is exactly what Frontier Justice has done,” Moussa Elbayoumy, chairman of the board of CAIR-Kansas, said in a statement. “The claim that a hijab somehow presents a safety issue is merely a bad excuse in an attempt to justify a pattern of discriminatory treatment of Muslim women.”
The statement from Frontier Justice said it has had no complaints about its policies except from Barakat. It also offers Muslims who want to wear the hijab a chance to use a shot simulator or to wear a swim hijab.
“It saddens us that anyone would say we are not inclusive, given that we serve all races and religions every single day in all of our stores. We pride ourselves on this fact, and we strongly believe in America and the Second Amendment that is for every single American. Period,” Bren Brown, president of Frontier Justice, said in the statement.
CAIR asked the US Department of Justice in July to investigate civil rights practices at Frontier Justice.
At the time, Brown said Barakat was not discriminated against and was asked to follow a dress code that is applied to all patrons equally, The Kansas City Star reported.
The lawsuit asks the federal court to find that Frontier Justice’s policies regarding the wearing of hijabs violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act and prohibit the gun range and its employees from acting in ways that discriminate against anyone based on their religion.

Topics: Kansas Shooting range Muslim woman hijab

Related

UK inquest into hijab-wearing kickboxer’s death calls for more paramedics
Sport
UK inquest into hijab-wearing kickboxer’s death calls for more paramedics
Meet the hijab-wearing model who fled war in Somalia and became a Vogue fashion editor
Lifestyle
Meet the hijab-wearing model who fled war in Somalia and became a Vogue fashion editor

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

The UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s Eve celebrations broke two Guinness World Records as they dazzled hundreds of thousands of spectators welcoming the new year. 

The “RAKNYE 2020” fireworks’ first Guinness World Record title was for the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display’ following the tower of fireworks 1,055.8 meters high, taller than any skyscraper in the world.

The second Guinness World Record title was for the most remote operated multi rotors/drones launching fireworks simultaneously,’ when 452 drones launched fireworks simultaneously to create the ‘Happy New Year’ visual in the sky.

The 12-minute spectacle was choreographed to orchestral music and was also a tribute to the UAE as it continued to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UAE.

The grand finale included a multi-color display of lights followed by a large expanse of white that illuminated the skyline of Ras Al-Khaimah with a message of hope and ambition.

“RAKNYE2022 is our tribute to the leadership and people of Ras Al-Khaimah and the UAE not only as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our nation but also in preparation for the Next 50 Years,” a spokesperson of the organizing committee said.

“With this event, we once again underlined the reputation of Ras Al-Khaimah as the leading tourism destination that welcomes visitors from across the world.”

Topics: UAE

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery
Updated 30 December 2021
AP

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery
  • COVID-19 measures kicking in Monday will mean an enforced rest for popcorn machines and ice creams
  • The ban of at least 3 weeks on eating and drinking applies to theaters, sports venues and public transport
Updated 30 December 2021
AP

MARLY-LE-ROI, France: No more munching, crunching and slurping at the movies in France.
The country’s increasingly fraught fight against an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections is putting a stop to eating and drinking at French cinemas, just as they show signs of recovering from the brutal economic bashing of lockdowns last year.
COVID-19 measures kicking in Monday, once France’s New Year’s celebrations are out of the way, will mean an enforced rest for popcorn machines and ice creams left in cold storage. The ban of at least three weeks on eating and drinking also applies to theaters, sports venues and public transport.
For cinema owners hoping to lure back movie fans who switched to home-viewing during the pandemic, not being able to tempt them with candies and soft drinks is another blow. French cinemas sold 96 million tickets in the eight months they have been reopened this year, a jump of 47 percent compared to 2020. But ticket sales are still down 55 percent compared to 2019, before the pandemic, the National Center for Film and Moving Images said Thursday in its look at French cinemas’ annual sales.
Benoit Ciné Distribution, which supplies 70 percent of France’s cinemas with popcorn, sweet treats and drinks, was deluged with both order postponements and delivery requests from movie houses expecting good sales on the final weekend before the food and drink ban, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Matrix Resurrections” featuring on billboards.
“It’s like being told to apply the emergency brake to the high-speed train,” said Vincent Meyer, a director at Benoit.
Against raging coronavirus infections, the government is hoping its latest measures will also apply a brake on the fast-spreading omicron variant, but without derailing France’s economic recovery that is a vote-getter for President Emmanuel Macron, facing reelection in April.
As well as the food and drink ban, there’ll once again also be limits on crowd numbers at public venues, with no more than 2,000 allowed indoors and 5,000 outdoors. The limits don’t apply to election campaign rallies, infuriating some musicians who will no longer be allowed to perform for stand-up crowds. Some suggested, only half-jokingly, that they may rebrand their concerts as political rallies.
France’s COVID-19 death toll is already at more than 123,000 people. New infections are higher than they have ever been and hospitals are again overburdened with the gravely sick. Many health experts had called for stricter measures than those announced by the government this week, with some pushing for renewed closures of schools and businesses. France reported another 206,243 coronavirus infections Thursday, just shy of the record 208,000 cases set Wednesday.
Michel Enten, manager of the Le Fontenelle cinema in the town of Marly-le-Roi west of Paris, was relieved to stay open, even if he’ll no longer be able to sell cotton candy, popcorn, ices and drinks. He says he has lost about half of his clientele during the pandemic. He expects the ban on food and drinks to hit larger cinemas particularly hard and says it may even help lure back fans to smaller, arty cinemas like his.
“There are lots of people who hate hearing the sounds of popcorn in the auditoriums,” he said. “Perhaps we will win over new movie fans, people who were watching Netflix and are saying to themselves, ‘Now there’s no more popcorn, let’s run to the cinema.’“
Cinemagoers said they understood the need for new measures, although some struggled to see any logic in not being able to indulge their sweet cravings in cinemas or theaters when restaurants are still allowed to serve food and drinks.
“It’s going to be strange to just go to the cinema and do without all these little moments,” Vincent Bourdais said as he lined up in Marly-le-Roi for “Spiderman.”
“Often, when one imagines the cinema, one thinks of the auditorium, the beautiful posters, the popcorn, the smells.”

Topics: France Movies pop corn ice cream COVID-19

Related

France: COVID-19 tests needed for trips to overseas territories
World
France: COVID-19 tests needed for trips to overseas territories
France suspends transit ban for Britons living in EU
World
France suspends transit ban for Britons living in EU

Latest updates

Saudi, Greek ministers reaffirm opposition to Iran’s nuclear ambitions
Saudi, Greek ministers reaffirm opposition to Iran’s nuclear ambitions
Macron says he wants to ‘get on the nerves’ of non-vaccinated
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference. (AFP file photo)
North Korea starts New Year with apparent ballistic missile launch
This file photo distributed July 4, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. (AP)
Hackers interrupt briefing by lawyers for those killed in airliner downed by Iran
Hackers interrupt briefing by lawyers for those killed in airliner downed by Iran
US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.