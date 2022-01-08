You are here

  • Home
  • World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Union Station on January 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5z74d

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
  • Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The world recorded more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, an AFP tally showed on Saturday.
An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.
New global case numbers have soared by 270 percent since the highly contagious omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.
But Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020, with an average of 6,237 per day recorded in the period between January 1 and 7.
Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems.
Countries around the world have reintroduced restrictions and ramped up vaccination programs in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
Europe, as well as the United States and Canada, are the world’s infection hotspots. The two regions respectively represented 49 percent and 33 percent of global Covid cases in the past week.
Covid cases skyrocketed by 47 percent in Europe and 76 percent in the United States and Canada compared with the previous week.
In the same period, Covid infections increased by 224 percent in Oceania, 148 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 116 percent in the Middle East and 145 percent in Asia.
The number of new cases reported in Africa remained stable but, as elsewhere, were at their highest level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The figures are based on official statistics produced by national health authorities.
A significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases go undetected despite intensified testing regimes since the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing policies also vary from one country to another.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Topics: COVID-19

Related

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
World
Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
AFP

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
  • Police reported that at least six people had frozen to death in their cars
  • Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities said Saturday.
Police reported that at least six people had frozen to death in their cars, while it was not immediately clear if others had died from asphyxiation after inhaling fumes in the snowdrift.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the military had mobilized to clear roads and rescue thousands still trapped near Murree, around 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad.
Video shared on social media showed cars packed bumper-to-bumper, with one-meter-high (three-foot) piles of snow on their roofs.
“People are facing a terrible situation,” Usman Abbasi, a tourist stuck in the town where heavy snow was still falling, told AFP by phone.
For days, Pakistan’s social media has been full of pictures and video of people playing in the snow around Murree, a picturesque resort town built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for its colonial troops.
The Punjab province chief minister’s office said Murree had been declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset at the tragedy.
“Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” he tweeted.
“Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.”

Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital.
“It’s not only the tourists, but the local population is also facing severe problems,” tourist Abbasi told AFP.
“Gas cylinders have run out and drinking water is not available in most areas — it’s either frozen or the water pipes have been damaged due to severe cold.”
He said hotels in the town were running out of food, and mobile phone services were patchy.
The town of around 30,000 clings to the side of steep hills and valleys and is serviced by narrow roads that are frequently clogged even in good weather.
Sheikh Rashid said residents had sheltered people trapped in the town and provided blankets and food to those they could reach on the outskirts.
Authorities said schools and government buildings had taken in those who could make it to the town from the clogged roads.
Helicopters were also on standby for when the weather cleared.
Rescue 1122, Pakistan’s emergency service, released a list naming 21 people it said had been confirmed dead.
It included a policeman, his wife and their six children.
Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab government, said they had frozen to death inside a trapped car.

Topics: #pakistan

Related

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in COVID-19 cases was 26,303 on Sept. 11, 2021.

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
  • Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, they said at a news conference
  • There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

BEIJING: A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said.
Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, they said at a news conference.
The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers (85 miles) southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings.
Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. Photos from the state-owned China News Service showed scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.
There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Service on some sections of a high-speed rail line from Lanzhou in Gansu province to the Xinjiang region was halted because of damage to several tunnels, Xinhua said. Some lines between Qinghai and Tibet were closed and inspectors were sent to check the tracks.
Rescue and firefighting teams in Qinghai and neighboring Gansu province have sent about 500 rescuers to the epicenter, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online statement. Another 2,260 rescuers from neighboring provinces were on standby.
The ministry and the China Earthquake Administration dispatched a team to Qinghai to help investigate the situation and resettle any affected residents.

Topics: China earthquakes

Related

China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting
Business & Economy
China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting
China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting
Business & Economy
China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

ALMATY: Kazakhstan authorities have detained the former head of the country’s national security committee on suspicion of treason, they said on Saturday as the former Soviet republic is roiled by its worst unrest in 30 years.
Karim Massimov, who was fired from the powerful intelligence body this week as protests raged across the nation, was detained along with several other officials, according to the committee, which did not name them or provide further details.
Reuters was unable to immediately contact Massimov, a two-time ex-prime minister who worked closely with former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s ruler for three decades until he turned over the presidency to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2019.
Dozens of people have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched over the past week in the worst violence https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/stability-turmoil-whats-going-kazakhstan-2022-01-06 experienced in the Central Asian nation, a major oil and uranium producer, since it became independent in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed.
The demonstrations began as a response to a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against Tokayev’s Russian-backed government and 81-year-old Nazarbayev, whose family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.
After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed control of the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city Almaty on Friday. Tokayev said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kazakh-president-says-constitutional-order-has-mostly-been-restored-2022-01-07 to put down a countrywide uprising.

Topics: Kazakhstan

Related

Kazakhstan on Jan. 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (AFP)
World
UN calls on all involved in Kazakhstan unrest to choose peace over violence 
Kazakhstan on Jan. 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (AFP)
World
UN calls on all involved in Kazakhstan unrest to choose peace over violence 

Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record

Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record

Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record
  • Other high-ranked Australian lawmakers including Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Defense Minister Peter Dutton have contracted and overcome the illness
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he tested positive to COVID-19, joining other top government officials in contracting the disease as the daily infection rate surpassed 100,000 for the first time amid an outbreak of the omicron variant.
“Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to COVID-19,” Frydenberg wrote in a short message which he posted to Twitter and Facebook late on Friday.
“I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,” he added without elaborating or disclosing which variant he had.
Other high-ranked Australian lawmakers including Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Defense Minister Peter Dutton have contracted and overcome the illness.
Under current Australian COVID-19 guidelines, people who return a positive test and those deemed “close contacts” must isolate for seven days.
Australia has been posting successive record numbers of new daily infections, with another surge on Saturday.
The country reported 116,024 new cases, smashing the previous day’s record of just over 78,000. Nearly 100,000 of the new cases were in the most populous states Victoria, which is home to the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, and New South Wales.
The state of Western Australia had not reported its daily count. Victoria noted that its daily caseload, which more than doubled the previous day’s to 51,356, included the results of rapid antigen tests taken up to a week before that could only be tabulated after being submitted on a website starting from Friday.
The country reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths, its highest since the peak of the Delta wave in October 2021.
Australian leaders, including Frydenberg, have been urging the country to move on from a strategy of stop-start lockdowns now that more than 90 percent of the population aged over 16 is fully vaccinated.
But state leaders have been reintroducing restrictions amid exploding case numbers, mostly of the highly transmissible omicron variant. A day earlier, New South Wales canceled non-urgent surgery to clear hospital space for COVID-19 patients and resumed a ban on dancing and drinking while standing up in bars.

Topics: Australia

Related

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Vaccine-skeptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head
World
Vaccine-skeptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head

Latest updates

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates for 2022 fair
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates for 2022 fair
At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic
Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic
Former world champion Paul ‘Silky’ Jones looks to give back to UAE’s young boxing community
Former world champion Paul ‘Silky’ Jones looks to give back to UAE’s young boxing community

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.