German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. (Reuters)
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
  • The government is planning to put a permanent system in place to purchase and provide shots rapidly
  • "We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It's not over," Lauterbach said
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.
Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
“If we get a variant that is as contagious as omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a new vaccine in a very short time,” Lauterbach said.
The government is planning to put a permanent system in place to purchase and provide shots rapidly at any given time because there could be serious new outbreaks, he said.
“We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It’s not over,” he said.
Germany closed large vaccination centers in several states last summer when demand for COVID-19 shots briefly declined to a trickle before picking up again.
The omicron variant now accounts for 44 percent of coronavirus infections in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said.
On Saturday, the RKI counted 55,889 newly reported corona infections within 24 hours, more than double the number a week earlier.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders tightened the rules for restaurant and bar visits on Friday as part of efforts to encourage more people to get a third vaccination, or booster shot, but shortened quarantine periods.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament will also soon discuss a draft bill for a general vaccination mandate.

Topics: Germany omicron COVID-19 vaccination

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots
  • Leen Clive, born in Damascus, was due to represent UK in Mrs World final in Las Vegas
  • My husband and my baby girl had their visas granted, but mine was refused — the only difference is my place of birth’
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British beauty queen originally from Syria believes she was banned from entering the US because of the country of her birth.

Leen Clive, a trainee doctor, was due to represent the UK at the final of the Mrs World competition in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

Clive, 29, who was born in Damascus and arrived in England in 2013, said her family’s visa applications had all been approved but hers was rejected.

“I applied with a British passport. I am representing Britain and I’m a British citizen, so I had no idea I’d be banned from the US,” Clive told the BBC.

“My husband and my baby girl had their visas granted, but mine was refused — and the only difference is my place of birth.”

US officials said in a statement: “Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.” 

 

 

The US government says on its website that people applying for visas who are citizens of countries that America considers sponsors of terrorism, such as Syria, must be interviewed by a consular officer. 

Emma Hardy, Clive’s local MP, said she is trying to intervene on her behalf. Clive said she has asked the US Embassy in the UK to show “common sense.”

If her appeal proves unsuccessful, it will leave the UK without a competitor in the contest for married women.

“I’m still hopeful. I know I’m running out of time, but if someone from the embassy could look at my application then things could be different,” Clive said.

Topics: UK Syria US beauty pageant

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
  • Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: The world recorded more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, an AFP tally showed on Saturday.
An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.
New global case numbers have soared by 270 percent since the highly contagious omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.
But Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020, with an average of 6,237 per day recorded in the period between January 1 and 7.
Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems.
Countries around the world have reintroduced restrictions and ramped up vaccination programs in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
Europe, as well as the United States and Canada, are the world’s infection hotspots. The two regions respectively represented 49 percent and 33 percent of global Covid cases in the past week.
Covid cases skyrocketed by 47 percent in Europe and 76 percent in the United States and Canada compared with the previous week.
In the same period, Covid infections increased by 224 percent in Oceania, 148 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 116 percent in the Middle East and 145 percent in Asia.
The number of new cases reported in Africa remained stable but, as elsewhere, were at their highest level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The figures are based on official statistics produced by national health authorities.
A significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases go undetected despite intensified testing regimes since the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing policies also vary from one country to another.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Topics: COVID-19

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
  • Police reported that at least six people had frozen to death in their cars
  • Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities said Saturday.
Police reported that at least six people had frozen to death in their cars, while it was not immediately clear if others had died from asphyxiation after inhaling fumes in the snowdrift.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the military had mobilized to clear roads and rescue thousands still trapped near Murree, around 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad.
Video shared on social media showed cars packed bumper-to-bumper, with one-meter-high (three-foot) piles of snow on their roofs.
“People are facing a terrible situation,” Usman Abbasi, a tourist stuck in the town where heavy snow was still falling, told AFP by phone.
For days, Pakistan’s social media has been full of pictures and video of people playing in the snow around Murree, a picturesque resort town built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for its colonial troops.
The Punjab province chief minister’s office said Murree had been declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset at the tragedy.
“Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” he tweeted.
“Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.”

Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital.
“It’s not only the tourists, but the local population is also facing severe problems,” tourist Abbasi told AFP.
“Gas cylinders have run out and drinking water is not available in most areas — it’s either frozen or the water pipes have been damaged due to severe cold.”
He said hotels in the town were running out of food, and mobile phone services were patchy.
The town of around 30,000 clings to the side of steep hills and valleys and is serviced by narrow roads that are frequently clogged even in good weather.
Sheikh Rashid said residents had sheltered people trapped in the town and provided blankets and food to those they could reach on the outskirts.
Authorities said schools and government buildings had taken in those who could make it to the town from the clogged roads.
Helicopters were also on standby for when the weather cleared.
Rescue 1122, Pakistan’s emergency service, released a list naming 21 people it said had been confirmed dead.
It included a policeman, his wife and their six children.
Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab government, said they had frozen to death inside a trapped car.

Topics: #pakistan

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Updated 08 January 2022
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in COVID-19 cases was 26,303 on Sept. 11, 2021.

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
  • Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, they said at a news conference
  • There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

BEIJING: A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said.
Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, they said at a news conference.
The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers (85 miles) southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings.
Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. Photos from the state-owned China News Service showed scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.
There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Service on some sections of a high-speed rail line from Lanzhou in Gansu province to the Xinjiang region was halted because of damage to several tunnels, Xinhua said. Some lines between Qinghai and Tibet were closed and inspectors were sent to check the tracks.
Rescue and firefighting teams in Qinghai and neighboring Gansu province have sent about 500 rescuers to the epicenter, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online statement. Another 2,260 rescuers from neighboring provinces were on standby.
The ministry and the China Earthquake Administration dispatched a team to Qinghai to help investigate the situation and resettle any affected residents.

Topics: China earthquakes

