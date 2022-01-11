You are here

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022. (AFP)
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
  • Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022
COPENHAGEN: More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization’s top Europe official said on Tuesday.
Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.
“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next 6-8 weeks,” Kluge said.

UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled Tuesday in another scandal over his government’s alleged lockdown breaches as police said they were investigating a Downing Street gathering attended by dozens of top officials.
In the latest in a string of such allegations, Johnson and others allegedly held a drinks gathering in the garden of his official residence in May 2020 when any in-person socialising was outlawed.
An email leaked late Monday indicated that Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant, invited more than 100 Downing Street colleagues to “bring your own booze” to the event, which Johnson and his wife Carrie allegedly attended.
The potentially highly damaging revelations follow a series of similar accusations which emerged last month about Downing Street parties held during later lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas in 2020.
They prompted Johnson to appoint another senior civil servant, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations, and she is now expected to expand her probe to cover the new claims.
Meanwhile in a statement released late Monday, London police said they were also making enquiries over potential breaches of the lockdown laws in relation to the May gathering.
“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office,” the force said.
Johnson has previously denied knowledge that any rules were broken in Downing Street during the pandemic, as he faced weeks of excoriating headlines over the previous allegations before Christmas.
But the latest accusations appear to directly contradict those claims.
In the May 2020 email sent by Reynolds, he wrote: “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.”
Britain at the time was in the throes of its first lockdown, and outdoor social gatherings of any kind were banned.
ITV News, which obtained the email, said around 40 staff ended up gathering in the garden that evening, eating picnic food and drinking.
BBC News, which followed up, said it had contemporaneous emails from some Downing Staff that questioned the wisdom of the invitation.
“It’s right that Sue Gray is looking into this matter independently,” Health minister Ed Argar told Sky News on Tuesday during a round of broadcast interviews.
“I’m not going to make comments that would prejudge or get in the way of that.”
Johnson had hoped to start the new year with a reset of his embattled government, leaving behind the so-called “partygate” scandals that ratcheted up the pressure on his position, after a series of other claims of sleaze.
But many of Tuesday’s newspapers, including those which normally back Johnson and his Conservative party, again splashed the latest revelations over their front pages.
“Enough Boris! You must end ‘partygate’ farce now” implored the typically supportive Daily Express.

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers
Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers
  • Air strike in Tigray killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri
ADDIS ABBA: An air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.
Ethiopian military spokesperson Col. Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin

US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin
MOSCOW: Talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva were a “positive” start to continued dialogue amid tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
“This deserves a positive assessment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“But this is not a process for the sake of process, and it is not something that can be satisfying, because what’s important here is the result. There is nothing to say yet about the result.”

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash
Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash
  • President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission
  • Witnesses had seen the aircraft crash into the sea and helicopters and ships were searching for the pilot
TAIPEI: A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet vanished on Tuesday while on a training mission over the sea and efforts are underway to find the pilot, the government said, in the latest accident to befall the island’s air force.
The defense ministry said the F-16V, the most advanced type in Taiwan’s fleet, went missing from radar screens after taking off from the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan.
President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission and “to further clarify the cause of the accident,” her spokesman said.
The government’s Rescue Command Center said witnesses had seen the aircraft crash into the sea and helicopters and ships were searching for the pilot.
In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast on a routine training mission.
Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea off the southeast coast after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission.
While Taiwan’s air force is well trained, it has strained from repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.
China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Suspect in South African parliament fire back in court

Suspect in South African parliament fire back in court
Suspect in South African parliament fire back in court

Suspect in South African parliament fire back in court
  • Zandile Christmas Mafe arrested around the complex the same day of the blaze
  • No casualties were reported in the fire, but the extensive damage has shaken the country
CAPE TOWN: A man suspected of starting a devastating fire that gutted South Africa’s parliament made his second appearance in court on Tuesday.
The blaze broke out in the Cape Town complex before dawn on January 2, spreading to the National Assembly, the roof of which collapsed.
Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the complex the same day and made his first brief court appearance three days later.
He initially faced charges of breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops, crockery and documents.
Since his arrest, debate has raged in South Africa over whether Mafe, described in the local media as homeless, was responsible for setting the building on fire.
Ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, a group of around 30 people, picketed outside the Cape Town magistrate court demanding Mafe be freed, brandishing handwritten signs such as “Free Mafe,” “He is innocent” and “He is not guilty.”
One homeless person recounted the events of the night the fire started. He was sleeping on a street near the parliament complex and heard a sound like a car collision. He later suspected that was the break-in before the fire started.
A preliminary report by the city of Cape Town last week said the fire detection system appeared “faulty,” and that “sprinklers did not activate” and that they were last serviced in 2017, missing a February 2020 scheduled service.
It took scores of fire fighters more than two days to extinguish the blaze which tore through the wood-panelled assembly chamber where parliamentary debates are held.
No casualties were reported in the fire, but the extensive damage has shaken the country and forced the authorities to move the annual state-of-the-nation address to be delivered next month by President Cyril Ramaphosa to an alternative venue in Cape Town.

