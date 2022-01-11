French official says 300-400 Russian mercenaries operate in Mali

You are here

A Malian army soldier patrols in Gao. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

  • French official: ‘I would say there are around 300-400 members of Wagner and there are also Russian trainers, who provide equipment’
  • Mali’s junta has said the new forces are military instructors who came with equipment they bought from Russia
Reuters

PARIS: From 300 to 400 Russian mercenaries are operating in central Mali, a senior French armed forces ministry official said, challenging an assertion by the West African country’s junta that only Russian military trainers are deployed there.

Other West African nations have closed their borders with Mali, severed diplomatic ties and imposed economic sanctions in response to its delay in holding elections following a 2020 military coup, the 15-state regional bloc said on Sunday.

The moves were also a response to the arrival of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

“I would say there are around 300-400 members of Wagner and there are also Russian trainers, who provide equipment,” the French official told reporters at a briefing late on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Russian mercenaries had deployed with Malian forces to the center of the country.

Mali’s junta, which has proposed a five-year transition rather than stepping down in February as initially planned, has said the new forces are military instructors who came with equipment they bought from Russia.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. President Vladimir Putin has said the group does not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law.

France has thousands of troops fighting extremist militants in the Sahel region and in December joined 15 other countries, mostly European states operating in Mali, in condemning the possible arrival of mercenaries.

Paris has said any such move would be incompatible with the French presence in Mali.
“The fact that Wagner is in a different part of Mali limits the risk of interaction which would be very difficult (for us) to accept,” the French official said. “They (the junta) made the choice to turn their backs on the Europeans, the Americans and Africans and that brings consequences.”

He said consultations were under way between France and its European partners, who have provided special forces in Mali, on how to respond. Decisions are likely at European Union level at the end of January, he said.

Updated 41 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

  • Biden wants to build public support for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, particularly the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
Reuters

ATLANTA: President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a full-throated appeal for US voting rights legislation stalled in Congress and said Democratic lawmakers should make a major change in Senate rules to override Republican opposition.
In a speech designed to breathe life into the fight to pass federal voting laws and convince skeptical Democratic activists of his commitment, Biden called Republicans cowardly and he also committed to changing the US Senate’s “filibuster” rule to pass legislation.
Calling it a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden put the voting rights effort on par with the fight against segregation by slain civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
Republicans must choose which side of history they want to be on, Biden said, contrasting American civil rights heroes with some of US history’s most notorious white supremacists.
“Do you want to be on the side of Martin Luther King or George Wallace?” Biden asked, referring to the segregationist former Alabama governor. “Do you want to be on the side of (former congressman) John Lewis or Bull Connor? The side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?“
Connor was a commissioner of Birmingham, Alabama, and Davis the head of the pro-slavery Confederate States during the US civil war.
Biden likened the voting rights effort to the struggle against the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, an attack Biden called an “attempted coup.”
His tone echoed remarks last week, on the one year anniversary of the attacks, reflecting a new White House calculus after a year focused on working with Republicans.
“Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president, to protect America’s right to vote. Not one,” Biden said, referring to Trump and voting rights.
Trump has said the 2020 election was stolen by Biden’s Democrats through voter fraud, despite recounts and investigations that found no evidence to back his claim. Since then, Republican lawmakers in 19 states have passed dozens of laws making it harder to vote. Critics say these measures disproportionately affect minorities.
Before Biden spoke, there was a moment of solemnity as he and Vice President Kamala Harris stood before King’s gravesite with King’s family standing nearby, heads bowed. After the ceremony, Biden and Harris spoke nearby at the combined campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, two historically Black schools.
Biden wants to build public support for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, particularly the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both have so far withered under united opposition from Republicans, who argue they would impose questionable national standards on local elections.
Biden said if no breakthrough on the legislation can be achieved, lawmakers in the Senate should “change the rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”
The filibuster is a parliamentary maneuver to require a 60-vote majority in the Senate for passage instead of a simple majority.
“Sadly the United States Senate, designed to be the greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,” Biden said.
Republicans quickly criticized Biden’s filibuster proposal as overreach.
“What the Democrats have coined a ‘voting rights’ bill is really just a partisan, political power grab. And now they want to eliminate the filibuster in order to advance this terrible legislation, which would only compound confusion in our election process,” Senator Mike Crapo said after Biden’s speech.
It was Biden’s most direct plea to date for the Senate to change its rules. Whether the votes exist among Democrats to change the rule remains unclear.
Biden said he had been having quiet conversations with lawmakers about the legislation in recent months but that “I’m tired of being quiet.”
Harris, who introduced Biden, warned that without national legislation, newly passed laws in Republican states could impact as many as 55 million Americans.
“If we stand idly by our entire nation will pay the price for generations to come,” said Harris.
Georgia was a battleground state in the 2020 election, and Democrats won two crucial US Senate seats in runoff contests in January 2021 that gave them effective control of the chamber. Later in the year, the Republican-led state legislature approved sweeping voting restrictions. The US Justice Department sued, saying the law infringes the rights of Black voters.
Democrats are girding themselves for tough 2022 congressional elections that could strip them of their majority and the chance to change federal voting laws.
Many civil rights activists say Biden should have done more during his first year in office to push for reforms, and some, including Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, did not attend his speech.
Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he spoke to Abrams and despite a schedule mix-up, they are “on the same page.”

Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court

Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

  • The coronation has yet to take place, and Misuzulu did not attend Tuesday’s hearing
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: One of the six widows of South Africa’s Zulu king launched a legal succession bid Tuesday arguing that she is the monarch’s only legitimate widow as they had a civil marriage, while he wed his five other wives only according to traditional rites.
King Goodwill Zwelithini died in March last year at age 72 after 50 years on the throne, leaving behind his six wives and at least 28 children.
In his will he had named his favorite, third wife Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, as regent of the more than 11 million Zulus who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa’s population.
But Shiyiwe died suddenly in April — just a month after the king — leaving a will designating their son Misuzulu Zulu, 47, to ascend to the throne.
The coronation has yet to take place, and Misuzulu did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.
However several other Zulu royals were present, some wearing animal skins around their shoulders or a fur crown on their heads.
A lawyer for Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the king’s first wife who is contesting Misuzulu’s right to the throne, asked the court: “Does a civil marriage preclude customary marriage?“
The “validity of the customary marriages is one of the main issues, your worship,” Nigel Redman added.
The judge, Isaac Madondo, acknowledged that the case presented “not only a legal issue (but also concerned) the conflict of law between common law and custom law.”
The first queen is also seeking half of the royal inheritance before the court in Pietermaritzburg, capital of South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.
The Zulu king, who had no executive power but wielded great moral influence over his subjects, owned thousands of hectares of land as well as several palaces and other properties.
Some Zulus say royal matters have no business going before a court, and dozens of Zulu warriors wearing animal skins and carrying shields and spears protested outside the courthouse on Tuesday, singing traditional songs.
Queen Sibongile’s two daughters, princesses Ntombizosuthu and Ntandoyenkosi, are for their part contesting the validity of the will.
They say a handwriting analysis determined that the signature was forged.
The hearing was to resume on Wednesday.

Deadly bus blast hits southern Philippines

Deadly bus blast hits southern Philippines
Updated 12 January 2022
Ellie Aben

Ellie Aben

MANILA: An explosion on a bus killed at least one child and injured six other people in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, a military official has confirmed, as authorities launched an investigation into what has been described as a “terroristic act.” 

Seven individuals were initially hurt in the blast on Tuesday morning on the national highway in Cotabato province, military spokesman Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said. 

“So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (The) post-blast investigation is ongoing to determine what type of explosive was planted at the rear end of the bus,” he told reporters. 

Among the victims is a five-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. Baldomar said an infant and a three-year-old are also among the wounded. 

Police Chief MSG Randy Hampac, a spokesman for the local police in Aleosan town, where the incident took place, described it as “plainly a terroristic act” in a radio interview. 

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon. Local media outlets initially reported that the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device. 

The attack came just two days after the government imposed stricter security measures ahead of the 2022 election period in the Philippines. 

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Dionisio Carlos said on Sunday that some 14,000 military and police personnel had been deployed across the country to implement a nationwide ban on carrying firearms, and to prevent election-related violence. In addition, at least 2,000 checkpoints have been established at strategic locations all over the country.

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral
Updated 12 January 2022
AP

  • ‘This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the church community of Rome’
  • Italian news reports identified the deceased as a 44-year-old former militant of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, who died over the weekend of a blood clot
AP

ROME: The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.
Photos and video of the scene outside St. Lucia church following the Monday funeral service were published by the Italian online news portal Open. They showed around two dozen people gathered outside the church as the swastika-draped casket emerged, shouting “Presente!” with their right arm extended in the fascist salute.
In a statement Tuesday, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest, nor the priest who celebrated the funeral, knew what was going to transpire outside after the funeral Mass ended.
It called the swastika-emblazoned Nazi flag “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity.”
“This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the church community of Rome and for all people of good will in our city,” it said.
The statement quoted the parish priest, the Rev. Alessandro Zenobbi, as distancing himself and the church from “every word, gesture and symbol used outside the church, which are attributed to extremist ideologies far from the message of the Gospel of Christ.”
Italian news reports identified the deceased as a 44-year-old former militant of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, who died over the weekend of a blood clot.
Pope Francis is technically the bishop of Rome, but he delegates the day-to-day management of the diocese to his vicar, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.

Indonesia to give free COVID-19 booster shots

Indonesia to give free COVID-19 booster shots
Updated 12 January 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • The government U-turn on plans to charge most Indonesians for their third jab, will see the program start on Wednesday with priority given to the elderly and vulnerable groups
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided free for all citizens.

The government U-turn on plans to charge most Indonesians for their third jab, will see the program start on Wednesday with priority given to the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Although the primary COVID-19 vaccine doses have been state subsidized, officials and government bodies had repeatedly suggested that booster jabs would only be free for citizens aged 60 and over and those without the means to pay.

In his Tuesday statement, Widodo pointed out that the booster program was an “important effort to increase the people’s immunity considering that the coronavirus continues to mutate.”

He said: “With that in mind, I have decided that the administration of the third doses will be free for all Indonesians. Because, once again, the safety of the people is our priority.”

Indonesians who received their second vaccine shot at least six months ago would be eligible for a third dose, he added.

More than 116 million people in the southeast Asian country have been fully vaccinated, out of a government-set target of 208 million.

On Monday, the country’s food and drugs regulatory agency BPOM gave its approval for the emergency use of five COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, namely CoronaVac by China’s Sinovac, Zifivax from China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom, Vaxzevria by the UK’s AstraZeneca, Spikevax from the US’ Moderna, and Comirnaty by America’s Pfizer.

Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases and in excess of 144,000 deaths. In July, the country grappled with a devastating second wave of infections, driven by the delta variant, but case numbers have dwindled since then.

 

