You are here

  • Home
  • China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments

China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments

China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjatf

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments

China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande Group’s main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan ($707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday.


The company had been seeking a six-month delay for redemption and coupon payments on its 6.98 percent January 2023 bond at a meeting with bondholders held Jan. 7-13.

The putable bond gave holders the right to sell them back to the issuer early on Jan. 8. 

Topics: economy China Evergrande Investors

Related

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Business & Economy
China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles

Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles

Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
  • The rally in sales was also attributed to a rising demand for luxury cars
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

BMW saw its highest-ever annual sales in China last year, amid a strong focus on electric vehicles and resilience in the face of global chip shortages and pandemic drawbacks.

China saw a leap of 9 percent to 846,000 units in sales from BMW and Mini cars in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

A major contributor to the record year was the hybrid and electric vehicles lineup, with around 48,000 units sold, representing a 70 percent hike from a year earlier.

The rally in sales was also attributed to a rising demand for luxury cars.

The Chinese market is to see BMW unveil seven new hybrid or electric car models in the ongoing year.

In line with the German automaker, the whole Chinese automotive industry boomed in 2021, driven by higher sales of such vehicles.

Market-wide automobile sales were up 4.5 percent, rising for the first time since 2018, as sales of hybrid or electric vehicles jumped 169 percent, Bloomberg noted, citing data by the China Passenger Car Association.

Topics: economy Automakers cars BMW Electric Vehicle

Related

Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla
Business & Economy
Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM wants to convince the world that mining can be done in a sustainable manner, according to the CEO of the megacity being built on Saudi Arabia’s northwest Red Sea coast.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Nadhmi Al-Nasr said that the  $500 billion project is starting with “no legacy” when it comes to excavations, but has ambitions to bring “technology and innovation” to the sector.

He acknowledged that mining has a bad reputation, saying: “No matter what we do, mining perception is not good enough yet.”

Al-Nasr added: “We are digging into technology and innovation and the call for how can we bring aboard a green full chain mining from the mining field all the way to export and in-between industry.”

He went on to argue that "it is time for the mining industry to compete with the oil industry" as he called for the sector to move to "the next era."

"Oil has made the big move to move to the next generation we need the same in the mining sector," said Al-Nasr.

NEOM will be powered entirely by clean energy and will cover 10,000 square miles, an area 33 times the size of New York.

Topics: FMS2022 NEOM

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
World needs more copper if it wants to move away from fossil fuels, says mining chief
Business & Economy
World needs more copper if it wants to move away from fossil fuels, says mining chief

Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP

Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP

Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP
  • Saudi Arabia targets that by 2030 half of the Kingdom’s energy will be generated from renewable sources
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Downstream mining activities and industrialization, which aims to satisfy the future needs of renewable energy, are encouraged in Saudi Arabia, the head of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program told Arab News.

Suliman Bin Khaled Al-Mazroua said laws and regulations in the Kingdom stimulate investments in the downstream mining sector, especially with the ongoing shift to renewable energy.

Saudi Arabia targets that by 2030 half of the Kingdom’s energy will be generated from renewable sources.

“That would require a lot of mining activities and downstream industry for silica, copper and others,” he added.

He indicated that copper is in short supply, while cobalt use needs to rise 13 times by 2040 to satisfy future needs of electric vehicles. Current production of EVs is around 3 million cars per year, but this is expected to go up to 71 million units in 2040.

“The priority, of course, is for the needs of copper, the needs of gold, and the needs of phosphate, silica and steel,” Al-mazroua said, adding that they are among the top 10 minerals targeted by his organization

In addition, mining in the Kingdom is done in compliance with environmental concerns. He noted that Ma’aden, Saudi Arabia’s national mining champion, carefully addresses these issues. The company preserves water and re-treats it using newly-built pipelines. It also uses renewable energy in powering facilities instead of opting for oil and other polluting sources.

When asked about how NIDLIP is enabling mining investments in the Kingdom, Al-mazroua said that, from the financial perspective, mining loans are now provided through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund with very low interest rates. Also, there has been an improvement in the provision of data for investors. The CEO of NIDLIP explained that the Saudi Geological Survey now supplies investors with the data they require.

Al-mazroua indicated that Saudi Arabia is endowed with many resources of varying kinds.

He said: “The beauty of Saudi Arabia is that if you go to the right side of Saudi Arabia, the Eastern part, you will see a lot of gas and oil. If you go to the left side, you will see a basket of all kinds of materials. We have gold, we have copper, we have phosphate, all types of materials.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia FMF2022

Related

World needs more copper if it wants to move away from fossil fuels, says mining chief
Business & Economy
World needs more copper if it wants to move away from fossil fuels, says mining chief
Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor

Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Microsoft is investing $50 million in a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol next year, LanzaJet said.


The airline industry is considered one of the hardest to decarbonize. Renewable aviation fuel accounted for less than 0.1 percent of current global jet fuel demand of about 330 million tons in 2019, investment bank Jefferies said last year.

Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.


LanzaJet, based in Chicago, said it has nearly completed on-site engineering at its Freedom Pines Biorefinery, with plans to start producing 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel per year from sustainable ethanol, including from waste-based feedstocks, in 2023.


Oil majors, airlines and other petroleum trading companies including Suncor Energy Inc., British Airways and Shell are also funding the company.


The White House said last year that it wants to lower aviation emissions by 20 percent by 2030, as airlines face pressure from environmental groups to lower their carbon footprint.


The Biden Administration has touted tax credits for production of sustainable jet fuel as part of its Build Back Better legislation, which is currently stalled in Congress.


The European Union is aiming to increase the amount of SAF blended in petroleum jet fuel to 63 percent by 2050.


Microsoft created the Climate Innovation Fund in 2020 to invest $1 billion over the next four years to speed up the development of carbon removal technology.

Topics: economy Biofuel Microsoft aviation Green carbon emissions Net Zero

Related

UK designs hydrogen powered jet concept with zero emissions
Business & Economy
UK designs hydrogen powered jet concept with zero emissions

Europe to see $1 trillion energy bill in 2022

Europe to see $1 trillion energy bill in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 January 2022

Europe to see $1 trillion energy bill in 2022

Europe to see $1 trillion energy bill in 2022
  • In addition, lower wind speeds limited green energy output
Updated 13 January 2022

Surging natural gas prices and hyperinflation could see energy costs for consumers hit the $1 trillion mark on the continent, Bloomberg reported.

The figure compares to $500 billion in 2019.

While prior peaks were attributed to rallying oil prices, this peak is principally associated with the rising cost of heating households and powering green plants.

“Consumers and industry across the region are likely going to have to make some tough choices about their energy consumption,” Bloomberg reported, citing Investment Banking firm Citigroup analysts.

Natural gas – which accounts for a quarter of the continent’s energy requirements - saw benchmark prices rise as much as 250 percent last year. Since natural gas is used as a power plant fuel, climbing gas prices are reflected in electricity rates as well.

In addition, lower wind speeds limited green energy output.

Government driven initiatives – such as Sweden’s $664 million package subsidizing power consumers – are being implemented across the continent to ease the pain of skyrocketing energy costs.

Topics: economy Gas Prices gas Europe

Related

Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low
Business & Economy
Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low

Latest updates

China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi to perform at Coachella 2022
Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi to perform at Coachella 2022
Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP
Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.