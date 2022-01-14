Saudi Arabia’s attorney general discusses legal cooperation with Russian counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, during his visit to Moscow.
During the meeting, the most prominent joint parliamentary and judicial issues were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing legal cooperation between the two prosecutions, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Krasnov briefed Al-Mujib and his accompanying delegation on the long work record of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office and its most prominent historical turning points.
Al-Mujib spoke about the role of the Saudi Public Prosecution in pursuing criminals, bringing them to justice, and addressing everything that would harm the security, social and economic peace of the country, stressing the unlimited and continuous support that the Public Prosecution receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.
The Saudi Public Prosecution and its Russian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019, which includes legal coordination between the two prosecutions, exchange of expertise and joint work in combating terrorism, corruption and transnational organized crime.
