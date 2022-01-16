You are here

US Africa envoy to begin peace mission for Sudan, Ethiopia

David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
AFP
Reuters

US Africa envoy to begin peace mission for Sudan, Ethiopia

David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
  Satterfield, the former US ambassador to Turkey, was appointed to replace Jeffrey Feltman as special envoy on Jan. 6
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department has announced.
David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from Jan. 17-20.
In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country’s transitional government following a military coup in October.
The meeting aims to “marshal international support” for the UN mission to “facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy” in Sudan, according to the statement.
Satterfield and Phee will then travel to Khartoum, where they will meet with pro-democracy activists, women’s and youth groups, civil organizations and military and political figures.
Their message will be clear: The US is committed to freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people, the statement said. In Ethiopia, the pair will talk with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a resolution to the deepening civil war.
“They will encourage government officials to seize the current opening for peace by ending the airstrikes and other hostilities ... and laying the foundation for an inclusive national dialogue,” the statement read.

Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets in Sudan demanding a return to civilian rule since an Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing deal.

On Friday, the UN human rights office expressed alarm at “multiple, deeply disturbing reports” of airstrikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, saying at least 108 civilians had been killed this year.
They will also ask for the establishment of a cease-fire, the release of political prisoners and the restoration of humanitarian access.
Satterfield, the former US ambassador to Turkey, was appointed to replace Jeffrey Feltman as special envoy on Jan. 6.
Feltman quit just as he visited Ethiopia in a bid to encourage peace talks to end more than a year of war following the withdrawal of Tigrayan rebels.
The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, which last year threatened to march on Addis Ababa, by December had withdrawn to its stronghold, and the government has not pursued the rebels further on the ground.
Feltman had also sought to tackle the crisis in Sudan, but he was treated unceremoniously in October when Sudan’s military ruler, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, carried out a coup just after the US envoy had left the country.
Feltman’s resignation came days after Sudan’s civilian Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, quit, leaving Burhan as the undisputed leader of the country despite Western calls to preserve a democratic transition launched in 2019.

Jailed for life, Pakistani man excels in exams, wins prestigious scholarship

Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
Updated 15 January 2022

Jailed for life, Pakistani man excels in exams, wins prestigious scholarship

Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
  • Naeem Shah is serving 25-year sentence after 2011 murder conviction
  • Country’s premier accounting body is sponsoring his studies
Updated 15 January 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: TV crews poured into Pakistan’s Central Prison Karachi on Friday evening, not to cover a breakout or emergency at the high-security jail, but to report on Syed Naeem Shah, a convict who had earned a prestigious chartered accountancy scholarship.  

Shah has been serving a 25-year sentence at the Karachi jail after he was convicted of murder in 2011. He made headlines when he completed his preliminary education behind bars and last month passed intermediate exams with distinction, having scored 954 marks out of 1,100.

The achievement was followed by recognition from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, the premier auditing body in the country, which offered him a 1 million Pakistani rupee ($5,700) scholarship to complete his accounting studies.

As reporters arrived in the prison, Shah was ready to answer their questions. He had only learned about the award a day earlier.

“Believe me, that was the happiest moment of my life, during my 11 years inside the jail,” the 32-year-old told Arab News. “I could not sleep all night.”

Syed Naeem Shah comes out of his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)

The high-security prison in the capital of Sindh province, once notorious for breeding criminals and housing militants, has for the past few years offered various classes as part of its rehabilitation program, preparing inmates for improved lives after release.

It was the jail superintendent, Hasan Sehto, who during one visit to Shah’s prison wing, inspired the convict to invest his efforts into education.

“He motivated us and said ‘study, don’t waste your time,’” Shah said.  

Kazi Nazir Ahmed, inspector general of prison police in Sindh, said that Shah was a “talented individual” who “just needed a push in the right direction” to achieve his goals.  

“Shah’s case proves that those who end up in jail, for any reason, can return to society as a useful person,” he told Arab News.

“He has the ability to become a good chartered accountant and spend his time outside jail and pursue a very bright future.”

Syed Naeem Shah is studying at his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo) 

Shah could not wait for the news to reach his family.

“I cannot tell you how happy they will be,” he said.

“I wanted to see the happiness on the face of my mother and wanted to see the happiness on the faces of my brothers.”

But they already knew, when on Friday evening, they gathered around the TV at their home in eastern Karachi’s Muzaffarabad Colony.

“Our family, including my two married sisters who have arrived with their children, have gathered to watch the headlines so we may see Naeem expressing his happiness,” Rehmat Shah, Shah’s elder brother, told Arab News.

The news reached them a day earlier, through social media, as congratulatory messages began to pour in.

When Shah’s mother saw a post revealing the news, she burst into tears, Rehmat said. “She broke into tears due to happiness and excitement.”

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
Updated 16 January 2022
Reuters

Authorities negotiating with man who has apparently taken hostages at Texas synagogue

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
  • A live stream of the congregation's Shabbat morning service on Facebook appeared to capture audio of a man talking loudly
  • ABC reported that the man was claiming to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui
Updated 16 January 2022
Reuters

COLLEYVILLE, Texas: A SWAT police operation was underway Saturday at a Texas synagogue where a man claiming to be the brother of a convicted terrorist has reportedly taken several people hostage, police and media said.
ABC News, citing an unspecified source, said the suspect had taken a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas.
The network reported that the hostage-taker was armed, and had claimed to have bombs in unknown locations.
Quoting a US official briefed on the matter, ABC reported that the man was claiming to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui — who has been dubbed “Lady Qaeda” by US tabloids — and was demanding to have his sister freed from prison.
Siddiqui, a former Pakistani scientist, was in 2010 sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.
A live stream of the congregation's Shabbat morning service on Facebook appeared to capture audio of a man talking loudly — although it did not show the scene inside the building.
In it he could be heard saying, “You get my sister on the phone,” and “I am gonna die.”
He was also heard saying: “There's something wrong with America.”
The stream began at 10:00 am and stopped broadcasting just before 2:00 pm.
The Colleyville police department said in a tweet at 11:30 am (1630 GMT) that it was "conducting SWAT operations" at the address of the Congregation Beth Israel.
In an update two hours later the department said the situation “remains ongoing.”
“We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media,” it said.
At 2:20 pm it said the situation was unchanged.
FBI agents were also on the scene, according to video footage carried by CNN.
The Dallas Morning News reported that police were negotiating with a hostage taker.
The paper said it was unclear how many people were inside the building, citing Colleyville police sergeant Dara Nelson.
She added that no injuries had been reported inside the synagogue.
Texas congressman Colin Allred sent a message of support, saying he was “praying for the congregants in Colleyville.”
“No one should have to fear something like this may happen in their place of worship,” he tweeted.
The police department and city government did not immediately respond to requests for information from AFP.

Outrage after India’s Ladakh removes Urdu mandate in govt department

A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 15 January 2022

Outrage after India's Ladakh removes Urdu mandate in govt department

A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Language has enjoyed official status in border region for more than 130 years
  • Last week, administrator R.K. Mathur issued decree dropping command of Urdu from job requirements in revenue body
Updated 15 January 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Controversy has erupted in Ladakh, an Indian-administered region in greater Kashmir territory, after the official status of the Urdu language was removed from job requirements in a key administration department.

Part of the greater Kashmir region, which has been the subject of dispute between India, Pakistan, and China since 1947, Ladakh is an arid, mountainous area in the Himalayas, covering about 59,000 square kilometers, much of it uninhabitable.

It has fewer than 300,000 residents — over half of them Muslims, with the second dominant group being Buddhists. Muslims are concentrated in Kargil, while Buddhists in Leh, both of which serve as the region’s joint capital cities.

For more than 130 years, the official language of Ladakh has been Urdu, which is spoken by Muslims in the Indian subcontinent.

But last week, Ladakh administrator R.K. Mathur issued a decree that dropped the requirement of fluency in Urdu for job seekers in one of the administration’s key divisions, the revenue department.

The decision was immediately welcomed as “reformative” by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a Ladakh parliamentarian from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Usage of Urdu in Ladakh was discriminatory. No tribe and no community in Ladakh follows Urdu and it’s nobody’s mother tongue. Not even the Muslims here speak Urdu,” Namgyal said on social media.

“Now Urdu is not a compulsory language for recruitment in the Ladakh Revenue Department. It is true freedom from the psychological colonialism of Article 370 as well as liberation from the imposed Urdu language by Kashmiri rulers over Ladakh,” he tweeted.

Namgyal was referring to Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the Jammu and Kashmir region, of which Ladakh used to be part of.

The Indian government scrapped the article in August 2019, and divided the Muslim-majority state of Kashmir into federally administered units. Ladakh became its own unit in October 2019.

The abrogation of Kashmir’s autonomy was followed by a crackdown on political activity, arrests of hundreds of political leaders and a series of administrative measures allowing more outsiders to settle in the region, raising concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

Muslims in Ladakh see the removal of Urdu from the revenue department as part of the bifurcation of Kashmir.

“Ever since Ladakh has been made a union territory there has been an attempt to undermine Islamic ethos in the region,” Sajjad Kargil, a Ladakh-based political activist, told Arab News on Saturday.

“The language issue is one more attempt to deliberately undermine Muslims of Ladakh despite Urdu being the official language of the region.”

Ladakh-based writer Abdul Ghani expressed concerns that the abrupt move would “create disruption.”

He said: “All the records in Ladakh are in Urdu and this abrupt shift in language policy will disturb everything.

“Our suggestion to the government was to set up a committee to study this change and then gradually move to a neutral language. Otherwise, people will face lots of inconveniences.”

Ladakh native Prof. Siddiq Wahid, former vice chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, told Arab News that the move is an attempt to “widen religious fault lines among people.”

He said: “It comes within the context of the generally anti-Muslim and Islamophobic atmosphere that has been fanned in India.

“The comic attempt to cancel a language, albeit a sad event, seems unsurprising.”

Gonbo Lba, a Buddhist social activist from Ladakh, said that though the decision could help non-Urdu speakers, he disapproved of the political motives surrounding it.

“I feel this will help those people who don’t know Urdu. Most of the government schools are teaching Urdu, but not private schools, so the opportunities for younger generations are limited,” Lba said.

“Both sides — those who are opposing the change and those who are celebrating the move —  are making an unnecessary fuss about it.”

 

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
  • Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors
  • Experts don’t know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

DUBAI: Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.
That means more people in whom the virus can further evolve. Experts don’t know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there’s no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them.
It’s why they urge wider vaccination now, while today’s shots still work.
“The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants,” Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said.
Since it emerged in mid-November, omicron has raced across the globe like fire through dry grass. Research shows the variant is at least twice as contagious as delta and at least four times as contagious as the original version of the virus.
omicron is more likely than delta to reinfect individuals who previously had COVID-19 and to cause “breakthrough infections” in vaccinated people while also attacking the unvaccinated. The World Health Organization reported a record 15 million new COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 3-9, a 55 percent increase from the previous week.
Along with keeping comparatively healthy people out of work and school, the ease with which the variant spreads increases the odds the virus will infect and linger inside people with weakened immune systems — giving it more time to develop potent mutations.
“It’s the longer, persistent infections that seem to be the most likely breeding grounds for new variants,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s only when you have very widespread infection that you’re going to provide the opportunity for that to occur.”
Because omicron appears to cause less severe disease than delta, its behavior has kindled hope that it could be the start of a trend that eventually makes the virus milder like a common cold.
It’s a possibility, experts say, given that viruses don’t spread well if they kill their hosts very quickly. But viruses don’t always get less deadly over time.
A variant could also achieve its main goal — replicating — if infected people developed mild symptoms initially, spread the virus by interacting with others, then got very sick later, Ray explained by way of example.
“People have wondered whether the virus will evolve to mildness. But there’s no particular reason for it to do so,” he said. “I don’t think we can be confident that the virus will become less lethal over time.”
Getting progressively better at evading immunity helps a virus to survive over the long term. When SARS-CoV-2 first struck, no one was immune. But infections and vaccines have conferred at least some immunity to much of the world, so the virus must adapt.
There are many possible avenues for evolution. Animals could potentially incubate and unleash new variants. Pet dogs and cats, deer and farm-raised mink are only a few of the animals vulnerable to the virus, which can potentially mutate within them and leap back to people.
Another potential route: With both omicron and delta circulating, people may get double infections that could spawn what Ray calls “Frankenvariants,” hybrids with characteristics of both types.
When new variants do develop, scientists said it’s still very difficult to know from genetic features which ones might take off. For example, omicron has many more mutations than previous variants, around 30 in the spike protein that lets it attach to human cells. But the so-called IHU variant identified in France and being monitored by the WHO has 46 mutations and doesn’t seem to have spread much at all.
To curb the emergence of variants, scientists stress continuing with public health measures such as masking and getting vaccinated. While omicron is better able to evade immunity than delta, experts said, vaccines still offer protection and booster shots greatly reduce serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths.
Anne Thomas, a 64-year-old IT analyst in Westerly, Rhode Island, said she’s fully vaccinated and boosted and also tries to stay safe by mostly staying home while her state has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the US
“I have no doubt at all that these viruses are going to continue to mutate and we’re going to be dealing with this for a very long time,” she said.
Ray likened vaccines to armor for humanity that greatly hinders viral spread even if it doesn’t completely stop it. For a virus that spreads exponentially, he said, “anything that curbs transmission can have a great effect.” Also, when vaccinated people get sick, Ray said their illness is usually milder and clears more quickly, leaving less time to spawn dangerous variants.
Experts say the virus won’t become endemic like the flu as long as global vaccination rates are so low. During a recent press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that protecting people from future variants — including those that may be fully resistant to today’s shots — depends on ending global vaccine inequity.
Tedros said he’d like to see 70 percent of people in every country vaccinated by mid-year. Currently, there are dozens of countries where less than a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. And in the United States, many people continue to resist available vaccines.
“These huge unvaccinated swaths in the US, Africa, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere are basically variant factories,” said Dr. Prabhat Jha of the Center for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. “It’s been a colossal failure in global leadership that we have not been able to do this.”
In the meantime, new variants are inevitable, said Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota.
With so many unvaccinated people, he said, “the virus is still kind of in control of what’s going on.”

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings
  Malaysia's foreign minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, made similar comments on Thursday
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leader said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should continue excluding Myanmar’s junta from its meeting until it cooperates on an agreed peace plans.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a video call on Friday urged the regional group’s new chair, Cambodia, to engage all sides in Myanmar’s conflict, Singapore’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Lee told his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen that ASEAN should continue inviting a non-political representative from Myanmar to its meetings and any decision to change that “had to be based on new facts.”
His remarks follow a controversial visit last week by Hun Sen to Myanmar, where he met Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government whom ASEAN excluded from its leaders’ summit for his failure to implement the five-point plan to end hostilities and allow dialogue after a coup last year.
Malaysia’s foreign minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, made similar comments on Thursday, saying some ASEAN members felt Hun Sen should have discussed his trip with fellow leaders beforehand, as it could be seen as recognizing the junta.
Lee told Hun Sen any engagement with Myanmar needed to include “all parties concerned,” including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party.
The Singapore leader said that despite Myanmar’s peace commitments, the military has made further attacks against its political opponents and imposed further prison sentences on Suu Kyi.
Hun Sen made some proposals to Lee on how to coordinate a cease-fire in Myanmar and deliver humanitarian assistance, according to the statement. Lee responded these could be complicated because there had been no access to all parties, although Singapore did not object to the idea in principle.
All of Cambodia’s proposals, as ASEAN chair, should be further discussed among ASEAN foreign ministers, Lee said, according to the statement.
“Prime Minister Lee hoped that Cambodia would consider his views and those of other ASEAN leaders,” it said.
Cambodia on Wednesday postponed the inaugural meeting of its ASEAN chairmanship, scheduled for next week, because some foreign ministers had expressed “difficulties” in attending.
Lee’s remarks also come days after Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on his Facebook page that Singapore backed Cambodia’s approach on the Myanmar crisis.

