You are here

  • Home
  • Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals
Medical staff members care for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Strasbourg University Hospital, eastern France, Thursday Jan. 13, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cu4ve

Updated 16 January 2022
AP

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals
  • That includes doctors, nurses and technicians at public hospitals
Updated 16 January 2022
AP

STRASBOURG, France: A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections.
In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.
The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man’s cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical personnel off work.
“There are a lot of patients we can’t admit, and it’s the non-COVID patients who are the collateral victims of all this,” said Dr. Julie Helms, who runs the ICU at Strasbourg University Hospital in far eastern France.
Two years into the pandemic, with the exceptionally contagious omicron impacting public services of various kinds, the variant’s effect on medical facilities has many reevaluating the resilience of public health systems that are considered essential to providing equal care.
The problem, experts say, is that few health systems built up enough flexibility to handle a crisis like the coronavirus before it emerged, while repeated infection spikes have kept the rest too preoccupied to implement changes during the long emergency.
Hospital admissions per capita right now are as high in France, Italy and Spain as they were last spring, when the three countries had lockdowns or other restrictive measures in place. England’s hospitalization rate of people with COVID-19 for the week ending Jan. 9 was slightly higher than it was in early February 2021, before most residents were vaccinated.
This time, there are no lockdowns. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a population health research organization based at the University of Washington, predicts that more than half of the people in WHO Europe’s 53-country region will be infected with omicron within two months.
That includes doctors, nurses and technicians at public hospitals.
About 15 percent of the Strasbourg hospital system’s staff of 13,000 was out this week. In some hospitals, the employee absentee rate is 20 percent. Schedules are made and reset to plug gaps; patients whose needs aren’t critical must wait.
The French public hospital’s 26 ICU beds are almost all occupied by unvaccinated patients, people ”who refuse care, who refuse the medicine or who demand medicines that have no effectiveness,” Helms said.
She denied 12 requests for admission Tuesday, and 10 on Wednesday night.
“When you have three patients for a single bed, we try to take the one who has the best odds of benefiting from it,” Helms said.
In Britain, like France, omicron is causing cracks in the health system even though the variant appears to cause milder illness than its predecessors. The British government this month assigned military personnel, including medics, to fill in at London hospitals, adding to the ranks of service members already helping administer vaccines and operate ambulances.
At the Royal Free Hospital in London, Dr. Leye Ajayi described a patient who faced delays in his initial cancer diagnosis.
“Unfortunately, when we eventually got round to seeing the patient, his cancer had already spread,” Ajayi told Sky News. “So we’re now dealing with a young patient in his mid-50s who, perhaps if we’d seen him a year ago, could have offered curative surgery. We’re now dealing with palliative care.”
Nearly 13,000 patients in England were forced to wait on stretchers more than 12 hours before a hospital bed opened, according to figures released last week from the National Health Service.
Britain has a backlog of around 5.9 million people awaiting cancer screenings, scheduled surgeries and other planned care. Some experts estimate that figure could double in the next three years.
“We need to focus on why performance has continued to fall and struggle for years and build the solutions to drive improvement in both the short and long term,” said Dr. Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine.
Having the capacity to accommodate a surge is crucial, and it’s just this surge capacity that many in Europe were surprised to learn their countries lacked. The people in a position to turn that around were the same ones dealing with the crisis daily.
In the midst of the first wave, in April 2020, WHO’s Europe office put out a how-to guide for health systems to build slack into their systems for new outbreaks, including identifying a temporary health workforce.
“Despite the fact that countries thought they were prepared for a pandemic that might come along, they were not. So it’s building the ship as it sails,” said Dr. David Heymann, who previously led the World Health Organization’s infectious diseases department.
But France had been cutting back hospital beds — and doctors and nurses — for years before the pandemic. Building it back up in a matter of months proved too much when the current wave infected hospital staff by the hundreds each day. Even allowing symptomatic COVID-19-positive health workers to report for work hasn’t been enough.
Britain’s NHS Confederation, a membership organization for sponsors and providers, says the public health service went into the pandemic with a shortage of 100,000 health workers that has only worsened.
The first wave of the pandemic pushed Spain’s health system to its limit. Hospitals improvised ways to treat more patients by setting up ICUs in operating rooms, gymnasiums and libraries. The public witnessed, appalled, retirees dying in nursing homes without ever being taken to state hospitals that were already well over capacity.
After that, the Spanish government vowed not to let such a collapse happen again. Working with regional health departments, it designed what officials call “elasticity plans” to deal with sudden variations in service demands, especially in ICUs.
The idea is that hospitals have the equipment and, in theory, the personnel, to increase capacity depending on the need. But critics of government health policy say they’ve warned for years of inadequate hospital staffing, a key driver of the difficulty delivering care in the current wave.
“The key thing is flexibility, having flexible buildings that can expand, having staff that are flexible in terms of accepting task shifting, having flexibility in terms of sharing loads more of a regional structure,” said Dr. Martin McKee, a public health professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Ultimately, though, McLee said: “A bed is an item of furniture. What counts is the staff around it,” McKee said.
Helms, the Strasbourg intensive care doctor, knows that all too well. Her unit has space for 30 beds. But it has only enough staff to care for the patients in the 26 beds currently occupied, a situation unlikely to change quickly after omicron burns through the region.
In the same hospital’s infectious diseases unit, frantic schedulers are borrowing staff from elsewhere in the facility, even if it means non-COVID-19 patients get less care.
“We’re still in the middle of a complex epidemic that is changing every day. It’s hard to imagine what we need to build for the future for other epidemics, but we’re going to have to reflect on the system of how we organize care,” said Dr. Nicolas Lefebvre, who runs the infectious diseases unit at the Strasbourg hospital.
He said Europe is prepared to handle isolated outbreaks as it has in the past, but the pandemic has exposed weakened foundations across entire health systems, even those considered among the world’s best.
Frédéric Valletoux, the head of the French Hospital Federation, said policymakers at the national level are acutely aware of the problem now. For 2022, the federation has requested more resources from nursing staff on up.
“The difficulty in our system is to shake things up, especially when we’re in the heart of the crisis,” Valletoux said.

Topics: COVID-19

Related

Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
UK study finds more omicron hospitalizations in youngest children, but cases mild
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
World
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Protesters hit French streets to fight new vaccine pass

Protesters hold placards and French flgas during a demonstration against the health pass and Covid-19 vaccines, on Trocadero plaza in Paris, on January 15 2022. (AFP)
Protesters hold placards and French flgas during a demonstration against the health pass and Covid-19 vaccines, on Trocadero plaza in Paris, on January 15 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP

Protesters hit French streets to fight new vaccine pass

Protesters hold placards and French flgas during a demonstration against the health pass and Covid-19 vaccines, on Trocadero plaza in Paris, on January 15 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: Thousands demonstrated in cities across France on Saturday against tighter restrictions on people not vaccinated against Covid-19, as parliamentary wrangling continued over a draft law.
But turnout was significantly lower than the previous weekend’s demonstrations according to official estimates, with interior ministry estimates putting the national figures at half that of last week.
In the capital Paris, the largest single gathering set off from near the Eiffel Tower, called by far-right anti-EU presidential candidate Florian Philippot.
Other demonstrations harked back to the 2018-19 “yellow vests” protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s perceived favoring of the wealthy.
There were also marches in major cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse and Lille.
People in the crowd chanted “no to the vaccine” or “freedom for Djokovic,” seizing on the case of men’s tennis number one Novak Djokovic, who is fighting the Australian government to compete unvaccinated in next week’s Grand Slam Australian Open.
“Novak is kind of our standard-bearer at the moment,” demonstrator Pascal told AFP in Bordeaux.
He was marching alongside parents with children at a tennis club in the western city, where he said the coach risked losing his job for refusing vaccination.

In Paris, demonstrators bore French and regional flags, with banners bearing messages like “it’s not the virus they want to control, it’s you.”
“It’s Nazism, it’s apartheid, I haven’t been jabbed and I’m against vaccines in general,” said Claire, a demonstrator in her sixties.
Two others, Laurence and Claire, told AFP they were vaccinated “but we’re against the pass for teenagers. We don’t see why they’re being vaccinated because they aren’t in danger.”
According to figures gathered by the police and released by the interior ministry Saturday, the turnout was 54,000 across France, compared to 105,200 a week ago.
Demonstrators had hoped to keep up the pressure after Macron’s declaration earlier this month that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated with new restrictions until they accepted a coronavirus shot.
The latest stage of that policy came into force Saturday. The government-issued “health pass” has been deactivated for tens of thousands of people who have not received a booster vaccination within seven months of their first course of shots.
The pass is required for access for everything from bars and restaurants to cinemas and other public buildings, as well as for travel on France’s high-speed rail network.

The government is working to transform the health pass into a “vaccine pass,” under a bill currently being debated in parliament, which will require proof of vaccination.
Negative coronavirus tests or proof of recovery from a bout with Covid-19 will no longer be enough.
The tougher measures have been pushed hard by the government as it faces a wave of infections with the faster-spreading omicron variant.
On Friday, 330,000 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in France, with an average of almost 300,000 over the preceding week. But the pressure on hospitals has not grown at the same pace.
Health Minister Olivier Veran has said omicron is less dangerous and patients ill with the variant need shorter hospital stays.
MPs in the National Assembly passed the vaccine pass bill to the Senate upper house in the early hours of Saturday.
It is likely to be finally passed Sunday after back-and-forth between the two houses over questions such as the minimum age for the pass and whether proprietors should be empowered to check customers’ identities.
 

Topics: France Coronavirus omicron vaccine

Related

France to ease UK travel restrictions
World
France to ease UK travel restrictions
Omicron appears to cause less severe disease than delta, its behavior has kindled hope that it could be the start of a trend that eventually makes the virus milder like a common cold. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Turkey lifts PCR requirement for unvaccinated in some areas

US Africa envoy to begin peace mission for Sudan, Ethiopia

David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP
Reuters

US Africa envoy to begin peace mission for Sudan, Ethiopia

David M. Satterfield. (AFP file photo)
  • Satterfield, the former US ambassador to Turkey, was appointed to replace Jeffrey Feltman as special envoy on Jan. 6
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department has announced.
David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from Jan. 17-20.
In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country’s transitional government following a military coup in October.
The meeting aims to “marshal international support” for the UN mission to “facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy” in Sudan, according to the statement.
Satterfield and Phee will then travel to Khartoum, where they will meet with pro-democracy activists, women’s and youth groups, civil organizations and military and political figures.
Their message will be clear: The US is committed to freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people, the statement said. In Ethiopia, the pair will talk with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a resolution to the deepening civil war.
“They will encourage government officials to seize the current opening for peace by ending the airstrikes and other hostilities ... and laying the foundation for an inclusive national dialogue,” the statement read.

HIGHLIGHT

Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets in Sudan demanding a return to civilian rule since an Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing deal.

On Friday, the UN human rights office expressed alarm at “multiple, deeply disturbing reports” of airstrikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, saying at least 108 civilians had been killed this year.
They will also ask for the establishment of a cease-fire, the release of political prisoners and the restoration of humanitarian access.
Satterfield, the former US ambassador to Turkey, was appointed to replace Jeffrey Feltman as special envoy on Jan. 6.
Feltman quit just as he visited Ethiopia in a bid to encourage peace talks to end more than a year of war following the withdrawal of Tigrayan rebels.
The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, which last year threatened to march on Addis Ababa, by December had withdrawn to its stronghold, and the government has not pursued the rebels further on the ground.
Feltman had also sought to tackle the crisis in Sudan, but he was treated unceremoniously in October when Sudan’s military ruler, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, carried out a coup just after the US envoy had left the country.
Feltman’s resignation came days after Sudan’s civilian Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, quit, leaving Burhan as the undisputed leader of the country despite Western calls to preserve a democratic transition launched in 2019.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Ethiopia lashes out at WHO chief for Tigray war remarks
World
Ethiopia lashes out at WHO chief for Tigray war remarks
Update First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests
Middle-East
First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests

Jailed for life, Pakistani man excels in exams, wins prestigious scholarship

Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
Updated 16 January 2022

Jailed for life, Pakistani man excels in exams, wins prestigious scholarship

Syed Naeem Shah speaks to Arab News outside his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)  
  • Naeem Shah is serving 25-year sentence after 2011 murder conviction
  • Country’s premier accounting body is sponsoring his studies
Updated 16 January 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: TV crews poured into Pakistan’s Central Prison Karachi on Friday evening, not to cover a breakout or emergency at the high-security jail, but to report on Syed Naeem Shah, a convict who had earned a prestigious chartered accountancy scholarship.  

Shah has been serving a 25-year sentence at the Karachi jail after he was convicted of murder in 2011. He made headlines when he completed his preliminary education behind bars and last month passed intermediate exams with distinction, having scored 954 marks out of 1,100.

The achievement was followed by recognition from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, the premier auditing body in the country, which offered him a 1 million Pakistani rupee ($5,700) scholarship to complete his accounting studies.

FASTFACT

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered a 1 million Pakistani rupee ($5,700) scholarship to Syed Naeem Shah to complete his accounting studies.

As reporters arrived in the prison, Shah was ready to answer their questions. He had only learned about the award a day earlier.

“Believe me, that was the happiest moment of my life, during my 11 years inside the jail,” the 32-year-old told Arab News. “I could not sleep all night.”

Syed Naeem Shah comes out of his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo)

The high-security prison in the capital of Sindh province, once notorious for breeding criminals and housing militants, has for the past few years offered various classes as part of its rehabilitation program, preparing inmates for improved lives after release.

It was the jail superintendent, Hasan Sehto, who during one visit to Shah’s prison wing, inspired the convict to invest his efforts into education.

“He motivated us and said ‘study, don’t waste your time,’” Shah said.  

Kazi Nazir Ahmed, inspector general of prison police in Sindh, said that Shah was a “talented individual” who “just needed a push in the right direction” to achieve his goals.  

“Shah’s case proves that those who end up in jail, for any reason, can return to society as a useful person,” he told Arab News.

“He has the ability to become a good chartered accountant and spend his time outside jail and pursue a very bright future.”

Syed Naeem Shah is studying at his barrack at the Central Prison in Karachi on Jan. 14. (AN photo) 

Shah could not wait for the news to reach his family.

“I cannot tell you how happy they will be,” he said.

“I wanted to see the happiness on the face of my mother and wanted to see the happiness on the faces of my brothers.”

But they already knew, when on Friday evening, they gathered around the TV at their home in eastern Karachi’s Muzaffarabad Colony.

“Our family, including my two married sisters who have arrived with their children, have gathered to watch the headlines so we may see Naeem expressing his happiness,” Rehmat Shah, Shah’s elder brother, told Arab News.

The news reached them a day earlier, through social media, as congratulatory messages began to pour in.

When Shah’s mother saw a post revealing the news, she burst into tears, Rehmat said. “She broke into tears due to happiness and excitement.”

Topics: Pakistan Syed Naeem Shah

Related

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect dead

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect dead

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)
  • Hostage taker demanded release of jailed Pakistani doctor Aafia Siddiqui, suspected of having ties to Al-Qaeda, according to ABC
  • CAIR denies hostage-taker's claim that Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was involved
Updated 16 January 2022
AFP

COLLEYVILLE, US: All four people taken hostage in a more than 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue have been freed unharmed, police said late Saturday, and their suspected captor is dead.
The siege in the small Texas town of Colleyville — in which the suspect was apparently demanding the release of a convicted terrorist — had sparked an outpouring of concern from Jewish organizations in the United States and the Israeli government.
Colleyville police chief Michael Miller told a news conference a “rescue team breached the synagogue” on Saturday evening and rescued three remaining hostages — all adults — being held inside. A first hostage had been released unharmed a few hours earlier.
“The suspect is deceased,” Miller told reporters.
FBI Dallas Special Agent Matt DeSarno said the four hostages — who included a much-loved local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker — did not need medical attention.
“He did not harm them in any way,” he said.
There were reports from journalists at the scene of a loud explosion and gunshots at the synagogue shortly before the press conference.
That was more than 10 hours after police were alerted to the emergency at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas.
Officers evacuated the synagogue’s surroundings and cordoned off the area, the police force said.
ABC News reported that the hostage-taker was armed and had claimed to have bombs in unknown locations. That was not confirmed by police although Miller said that “bomb techs are clearing the scene.”
At about 3 am local time (0800 GMT) the police force tweeted that it was “now safe for residents who were evacuated to return.”
Quoting a US official briefed on the matter, ABC reported the man was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui — a Pakistani scientist who in 2010 was sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan.
She is currently being held at a prison in Fort Worth, Texas.
DeSarno told the news conference the suspect had been identified, but did not disclose his identity.
The FBI special agent did not confirm the suspect’s demands, but said they were “focused on one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community” — and that he did not believe there was an ongoing threat.
ABC initially said the man claimed to be Siddiqui’s brother, but later clarified her brother is in Houston — while experts said the word the man used in Arabic was more figurative and meant “sister” in the Islamic faith.
Siddiqui’s lawyer said she “has absolutely no involvement” in the hostage situation in a statement to CNN. The lawyer confirmed that the man was not Siddiqui’s brother and said she condemned his actions.
DeSarno said police negotiators “had a high frequency and duration of contact with” the hostage-taker.
“There were times when it stopped for periods of time and like many hostage situations, the relationship between the negotiators and hostage-taker had been floating a little bit and sometimes got intense,” he said.


A live stream of the congregation’s Shabbat morning service, available on Facebook for around four hours during the standoff, appeared to capture audio of a man talking loudly — although it did not show the scene inside the building.
He could be heard saying, “You get my sister on the phone,” and “I am gonna die.”
He was also heard saying: “There’s something wrong with America.”
Beth Israel congregation member Ellen Smith described the situation as “shocking and horrifying” in a CNN interview.
She said the congregation was a “tight” community, and the rabbi in particular was “the best human I think anyone could ever meet.”
But she said it was “not shocking” the crisis occurred in a Jewish community.
“Cases of anti-Semitism have risen lately, but since Jews were first walking the Earth, we have been persecuted,” she said.
President Joe Biden pledged to “stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country.”
“I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted: “This event is a stark reminder that antisemitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide.
“To the Jewish community in Colleyville and around the world: You are not alone — we stand united with you.”
“No one should ever be afraid to assemble in their place of worship,” the Jewish Community Relations Council said in a statement, while the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it was in contact with Colleyville Jewish leaders to “provide any assistance possible.”

Topics: US Texas Synagogue

Related

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
World
California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
Nigerian soldiers patrol in Aba, in a pro-Biafra separatists zone, southeastern Nigeria. (AFP file photo)
World
Babies among nearly 100 hostages freed in northern Nigeria

Outrage after India’s Ladakh removes Urdu mandate in govt department

A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 16 January 2022

Outrage after India’s Ladakh removes Urdu mandate in govt department

A stranded resident of Ladakh, a union territory in India, is thermal screened before being seated in buses which will take them back to Ladakh, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Language has enjoyed official status in border region for more than 130 years
  • "Ever since Ladakh has been made a union territory there has been an attempt to undermine Islamic ethos in the region"
Updated 16 January 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Controversy has erupted in Ladakh, an Indian-administered region in greater Kashmir territory, after the official status of the Urdu language was removed from job requirements in a key administration department.

Part of the greater Kashmir region, which has been the subject of dispute between India, Pakistan, and China since 1947, Ladakh is an arid, mountainous area in the Himalayas, covering about 59,000 square kilometers, much of it uninhabitable.

It has fewer than 300,000 residents — over half of them Muslims, with the second dominant group being Buddhists. Muslims are concentrated in Kargil, while Buddhists in Leh, both of which serve as the region’s joint capital cities.

For more than 130 years, the official language of Ladakh has been Urdu, which is spoken by Muslims in the Indian subcontinent.

But last week, Ladakh administrator R.K. Mathur issued a decree that dropped the requirement of fluency in Urdu for job seekers in one of the administration’s key divisions, the revenue department.

The decision was immediately welcomed as “reformative” by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a Ladakh parliamentarian from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Usage of Urdu in Ladakh was discriminatory. No tribe and no community in Ladakh follows Urdu and it’s nobody’s mother tongue. Not even the Muslims here speak Urdu,” Namgyal said on social media.

“Now Urdu is not a compulsory language for recruitment in the Ladakh Revenue Department. It is true freedom from the psychological colonialism of Article 370 as well as liberation from the imposed Urdu language by Kashmiri rulers over Ladakh,” he tweeted.

Namgyal was referring to Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the Jammu and Kashmir region, of which Ladakh used to be part of.

The Indian government scrapped the article in August 2019, and divided the Muslim-majority state of Kashmir into federally administered units. Ladakh became its own unit in October 2019.

The abrogation of Kashmir’s autonomy was followed by a crackdown on political activity, arrests of hundreds of political leaders and a series of administrative measures allowing more outsiders to settle in the region, raising concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

Muslims in Ladakh see the removal of Urdu from the revenue department as part of the bifurcation of Kashmir.

“Ever since Ladakh has been made a union territory there has been an attempt to undermine Islamic ethos in the region,” Sajjad Kargil, a Ladakh-based political activist, told Arab News on Saturday.

“The language issue is one more attempt to deliberately undermine Muslims of Ladakh despite Urdu being the official language of the region.”

Ladakh-based writer Abdul Ghani expressed concerns that the abrupt move would “create disruption.”

He said: “All the records in Ladakh are in Urdu and this abrupt shift in language policy will disturb everything.

“Our suggestion to the government was to set up a committee to study this change and then gradually move to a neutral language. Otherwise, people will face lots of inconveniences.”

Ladakh native Prof. Siddiq Wahid, former vice chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, told Arab News that the move is an attempt to “widen religious fault lines among people.”

He said: “It comes within the context of the generally anti-Muslim and Islamophobic atmosphere that has been fanned in India.

“The comic attempt to cancel a language, albeit a sad event, seems unsurprising.”

Gonbo Lba, a Buddhist social activist from Ladakh, said that though the decision could help non-Urdu speakers, he disapproved of the political motives surrounding it.

“I feel this will help those people who don’t know Urdu. Most of the government schools are teaching Urdu, but not private schools, so the opportunities for younger generations are limited,” Lba said.

“Both sides — those who are opposing the change and those who are celebrating the move —  are making an unnecessary fuss about it.”

 

Topics: India Urdu RSS BJP

Related

Special At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
World
India’s Ladakh region gets ‘world’s highest altitude movie theater’

Latest updates

Coalition in Yemen kills more than 280 Houthis in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Coalition in Yemen kills more than 280 Houthis in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Dubai real estate sales in 2021 record highest value since 2009
Dubai real estate sales in 2021 record highest value since 2009
Egypt sees first private issuance of green bonds 
Egypt sees first private issuance of green bonds 
Egypt, UK ministers talk climate change agenda ahead of COP27
Egypt, UK ministers talk climate change agenda ahead of COP27
Two Mideast representatives runners-up at Mrs World competition
Two Mideast representatives runners-up at Mrs World competition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.