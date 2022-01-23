Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

Jeddah Chamber hosts webinar on Saudi-Japanese trade

JEDDAH: The Saudi-Japanese relations have witnessed in recent years significant developments in various economic sectors, under the initiative of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, according to Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Naghi was delivering closing remarks at a webinar on Japanese investment opportunities for the Saudi private sector, on Jan. 19.

“One of the major objectives of Jeddah Chamber is to make efforts toward activating the trade exchange, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“We have seen an increase in the movement of Japanese activity in the Kingdom in various fields, from conventional infrastructure projects to the newly emerged business areas such as entertainment, education and smart technologies,” he said.

In light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Jeddah Chamber has recently prioritized seven industrial sectors, which include: Logistics, trade and merchandises, manufacturing, healthcare, education and human resource development, urban development, culture and tourism. The webinar efficiently touched upon each sector through presentations made by Japanese companies that are leading providers of technologies and services.

“We hope this will enhance another collaboration between the Kingdom and Japan to add to the value of the business community in Jeddah,” Naghi said.

“Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels. We assure that Jeddah Chamber, in cooperation with the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East and its branch in Jeddah Chamber, is fully prepared to make all possible efforts to achieve all that serves the common interests of the two countries under the directives of Saudi Vision 2030 from our wise leadership in Saudi Arabia, and to achieve the goals of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, in efforts to develop and strengthen economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan,” Naghi added.

He thanked the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, together with Izuru Shimmura, the consul general of Japan in Jeddah, and the Japan Desk in Jeddah Chamber, for their efforts in putting together an informative webinar about Japanese investment opportunities available to the Saudi private sector, especially to the members of Jeddah Chamber.