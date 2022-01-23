Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, has unveiled a new inspection and clearance module as part of its Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform. The move is in line with its continued mission to digitally transform trade and logistics in Abu Dhabi.
Inaugurated in May 2020 by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development, the ATLP is an innovative single-window solution designed to unify trade and logistics services across Abu Dhabi, including sea, land, air, industrial and free zones.
Integrating directly with Abu Dhabi Customs’ online services, regulatory authorities, as well as supporting free zone, bonded warehouse, and e-commerce operations, the new inspection and clearance module will not only enable traders to oversee their end-to-end cargo clearance via ATLP but will also enhance related processes in line with the initiatives facilitating trade in the emirate and the UAE as per global requirements and standards.
Rashed Abdulkarim Al-Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and head of Logistics Sector Development Committee in Abu Dhabi, said: “The unveiling of Maqta Gateway’s inspection and clearance module as part of ATLP is an instrumental development that aligns directly with the leadership’s vision to transform the UAE into a regional and global hub for trade underscored by a robust, reliable, and innovation-powered sustainable economy.”
ATLP’s new module will dramatically improve information sharing through the implementation of a centralized registration process. It also helps streamline customs procedures by adopting an advanced electronic declaration mechanism, whereby goods can be pre-notified by submitting an electronic customs declaration document.
This is in addition to streamlining administrative processes through a single optimized interface that allows all involved parties to share, review, and process trade data.
The integration of the platform with other regulatory authorities such as border control agencies will ensure smoother cross-border operations. Simplifying and enhancing the flow of information exchanged will dramatically shorten import, transit, and export lead-times of goods, lessen instances of overlapping controls and duplication of work, as well as significantly lower operational and administrative costs.
Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, head of Digital Cluster at AD Ports Group and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “The latest addition of our ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub powered by global best practices and innovation.”
