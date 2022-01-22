You are here

Startup of the Week: Riyadh-based Nitros eases shipping woes for online retailers

Twitter: (@gonitros)
Twitter: (@gonitros)
Updated 11 sec ago
George Charles Darley

date 2022-01-22

Twitter: (@gonitros)
Updated 11 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Entrepreneur Awsim Asmi has started a business that sets out to ease the logistical headache of sending a product thousands of miles from a small online retailer to a customer’s doorstep.
The CEO of the Riyadh-based platform Nitros saw the firm spring out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw significant changes in shopping behavior from consumers stuck under lockdown restrictions.
Around 209 million extra customers in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Pakistan, — a region known as MENAP — have begun shopping online since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, according to a recent report by global payments company Checkout.com.
Asmi said his platform is a Gulf equivalent of online shipping business Shippo in the US, SendCloud in Europe and ShipRocket in India, which allows small merchants “to automate their shipping operations.”
Asmi founded the business last August, after spending five years as an avionics engineer on projects for Boeing and Airbus when he graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Central Michigan University.
But he said his work now is to streamline deliveries, rather than airplanes.
He told Arab News: “Our mission is to simplify shipping, while lowering shipping costs to the absolute minimum for e-commerce companies and individuals.
“During the pandemic, normal retailing was almost brought to a halt due to lockdown restrictions when everything had to be shipped. Some shipping firms couldn’t keep up with demand, and couriers could barely handle existing volumes, let alone take on more business.”
“I figured that online sellers were looking for a solution that would take care of the technical integration, from e-store through to customer delivery.”“We offer a service that lets customers compare shipping rates, create labels, generate international customs documents, track shipments and make and receive money transfers. All for a small subscription fee, or pay as you go.”
Nitros is currently available in Saudi Arabia and the other five Gulf Cooperation Council nations, and plans to expand into Egypt by the end of this year.
Asmi said he launched the firm as a “bootstrap operation” with his own savings but received a major boost last December with a SR1.1 million ($300,000) pre-seed investment from US venture capital firm 500 Global and OQM Investments, a Saudi Arabian fund.
Asmi added Nitros is growing at 50 percent a month and forecasts 10,000 users by the end of the year, from an existing user base of 820. The business employs nine staff, all of whom have stock options.
But with such rapid expansion, why does Nitros require outside finance, which normally dilutes stock and comes with strings attached?
“Rather than organic growth, the goal for ambitious startups like us is to grow exponentially,” Asmi said.
“I see Nitros becoming the leading shipping aggregator in the MENA region and we plan an initial public offering within five years. In order to achieve that, we have to reinvest all of our revenue back into the company. And even that would not be enough. Venture capital investment propels a startup like us to the next stage.”
Asmi believes this is the right time to start a business in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom moves to reduce its dependence on oil, in part by adopting a more entrepreneurial diversified economy.
He said: “This is becoming a very dynamic place for entrepreneurs. We chose to base ourselves in Riyadh because Saudi Arabia is a massive market with an influx of foreign investment and talent – and logistics is a pillar of that economy.”

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Business & Economy
Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows
US Stocks post worst week since start of pandemic as Netflix disappoints investors
Business & Economy
US Stocks post worst week since start of pandemic as Netflix disappoints investors

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
  • Net profit dropped from SR1.98 billion ($529 million) to SR1.56 billion on an annual basis
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai has recorded a 21 percent decline in profit in 2021 as pandemic and value-added tax, VAT, weighed on revenues.

Net profit dropped from SR1.98 billion ($529 million) to SR1.56 billion on an annual basis, a bourse statement by the dairy giant revealed.

Its gross profit was down 8.6 percent due to structural reforms of subsidy reduction

This followed a challenging year for Almarai amid rising COVID-19 repercussions and supply chain disruptions as well as VAT-related changes in purchases.

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Centres Co. said in a bourse filing that its board of directors accepted the resignation of the CEO Faisal Abdullah Al-Jedaie.

The resignation was accepted on Jan. 20 and it will be effective from 31 January 2022.

The board delegated the managing director Mohamad Rafic Mourad as CEO effective from 01 February 2022 until further notice, the statement said.

 

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase
  • The Shariah-compliant loan is provided by Al Jazira bank
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Real Estate Co., also called Alakaria, has secured a bridge loan of SR400 million ($106.6 million) to finance part of the price of the land it’s purchasing in the east of Riyadh. 

The Shariah-compliant loan is provided by Al Jazira bank, the company said in a bourse filing, with a financing duration of 360 days. 

Alakaria earlier said it was buying raw land in the east of Riyadh with a total value of SR727.09 million. The rest of the funds will come from the developer’s “self-generated resources.”

Topics: real estate Alakaria Riyadh

Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows

The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows

The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
  • A slew of new government policies in the region have impacted the data published by LinkedIn
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cybersecurity specialists, talent acquisition experts, and back end developers are among the fastest-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to new data from global professional networking firm LinkedIn.
The pandemic, digitalization and a slew of new government policies in the region have all impacted the list published by the company this year, which reveals that a staggering 9 in 10 MENA professionals feel confident in their current role. This increased confidence is in turn driving a desire among the workforce to change jobs, with 72 percent of professionals in KSA considering a switch this year.
Skills such as network security and user interface design are also some of the fastest growing skills in the region, as technology continues to hold center stage in the region’s agenda.
It was found that the desire to consider a new job role seems to decrease with age with nearly nine in 10 — 87 percent — of Gen Z surveyed looking for a change compared to the 71 percent of boomers and Gen X.
Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets said: “A staggering 8 in 10 professionals in the UAE and KSA are considering changing their jobs.
“This is part of a larger global trend that has also seen companies revamp policies and benefits to not just hire, but also retain quality talent.
“Candidates are being increasingly selective about the organizations they choose to apply for — citing flexibility, compensation, and company culture as critical factors.”

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets


The research also claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work, while almost half — 48 percent — of the workers surveyed in Saudi Arabia think their confidence in their role will only get better in 2022.
Competition in the Kingdom was found to have dropped by around 29 percent, and job seekers across markets are in a stronger position to negotiate salaries and terms that benefit their ideal world of work.
One of the key motivators of this surge in worker confidence is the increase in flexible working, with 51 percent of the workforce saying that it has made them more confident to think about trying a new career.

Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia successor ITA

Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia successor ITA
Updated 23 January 2022
Reuters

Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia successor ITA

Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia successor ITA
  • Germany’s Lufthansa is set to buy a 40 percent stake in state-owned Alitalia’s successor ITA Airways
Updated 23 January 2022
Reuters

MILAN: Germany’s Lufthansa is set to buy a 40 percent stake in state-owned Alitalia’s successor ITA Airways and a deal could be unveiled next week, Italian daily Il Foglio reported on Saturday.

ITA Airways started flying on Oct. 15 with nearly 2,300 employees and a fleet less than half the size of that operated by Alitalia, the 75-year old former national carrier which passed through a dizzying succession of restructurings and changes of ownership.

The newspaper did not give a price for any deal, but said the two companies were very close to agreeing over some key terms, such as the role of Rome’s Fiumicino airport as a hub for direct flights to Africa and some routes to the Americas.

An ITA spokesperson said on Saturday that the airline’s top management would present a strategic plan to the company’s board on Jan. 31. A data room would be opened in the following days, he added, allowing a potential bidder or partner to have access to key financial documents to assess the value of the company.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

The report comes after sources told Reuters on Jan. 12 that ITA was in contact with Lufthansa, British Airways and United States-based Delta Air Lines for an equity partnership, saying that formal talks could start by the end of March.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said at that time that the German carrier was open to the possibility of a partnership with ITA, whereas Delta denied it planned to invest in ITA.

The German government currently holds 14 percent of Lufthansa shares following a bailout at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and aims to sell its stake by October 2023 at the latest.

The group was saved from bankruptcy by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium with $10.21 billion in financial support approved by the European Commission.

A German economy ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the Italian newspaper report.

A deal with ITA would be subject to a European Union competition approval, Il Foglio said.

