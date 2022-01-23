Arab League convenes to discuss Houthi aggression on UAE

DUBAI: The Arab League held a meeting Sunday to discuss the Houthi militia’s latest attack on the United Arab Emirates, calling for a decisive stance towards the militia attacks against the emirates and Saudi Arabia.
The Arab League statement described the Houthi “terrorist attacks” as a flagrant violation” that are aimed at “disrupting regional peace.”
Last week, drones launched from Yemen struck Abu Dhabi’s airport and three separate fuel tankers, killing three people and wounding seven.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the attack on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE, stressing that the League stands with its member state in the face of these violations, which work to destabilize the security and stability of the region.
The diplomatic adviser to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, stressed that his country will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and national security, and it has the legal and moral right to respond and prevent any aggression on its territory.