What We Are Reading Today: No Property in Man by Sean Wilentz

What We Are Reading Today: No Property in Man by Sean Wilentz
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: No Property in Man by Sean Wilentz

What We Are Reading Today: No Property in Man by Sean Wilentz
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Americans revere the constitution even as they argue fiercely over its original toleration of racial slavery.

Some historians have charged that slaveholders actually enshrined human bondage at the nation’s founding.

Sean Wilentz shares the dismay but sees the constitution and slavery differently. Although the proslavery side won important concessions, he asserts, antislavery impulses also influenced the framers’ work.

“No Property in Man” invites fresh debate about the political and legal struggles over slavery that began during the Revolution and concluded with the Confederacy’s defeat.

It drives straight to the heart of the most contentious and enduring issue in all of American history, according to a review on goodreads.com.

What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 
books
What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 
What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock

What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 

What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 

What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Author: Harley Rustad

Lost in the Valley of Death is about one man’s search to find himself, in a country where for many Westerners the path to spiritual enlightenment can prove fraught, even treacherous.
“But it is also a story about all of us and the ways, sometimes extreme, we seek fulfillment in life,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Lost in the Valley of Death includes 16 pages of color photographs.
“Expertly investigated and brilliantly written by Canadian magazine editor and writer Harley Rustad, this was without a doubt one of the best works of nonfiction,” said the review.
It is an “utterly fascinating and enthralling mixture of biography, travel memoir, and unsolved mystery,” said the review.
“The writing was really good and engaging. The author presents the story fairly and passionately.”
In August 2016, an experienced American trekker named Justin Alexander Shetler ascended to a high Himalayan lake on a pilgrimage in the Parvati Valley of northern India, never to be heard from again. Rustad tells his story.

 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’

What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock

What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock

What We Are Reading Today: The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

Author: Richard F. Katz

Magma genesis and segregation have shaped Earth since its formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. Now, for the first time, the mathematical theory describing the physics of magmatism is presented in a single volume. The Dynamics of Partially Molten Rock offers a detailed overview that emphasizes the fundamental physical insights gained through an analysis of simplified problems. This textbook brings together such topics as fluid dynamics, rock mechanics, thermodynamics and petrology, geochemical transport, plate tectonics, and numerical modeling. End-of-chapter exercises and solutions as well as online Python notebooks provide material for courses at the advanced undergraduate or graduate level.
This book focuses on the partial melting of Earth’s asthenosphere, but the theory presented is also more broadly relevant to natural systems where partial melting occurs, including ice sheets and the deep crust.

 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’
What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time
books
What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time

What We Are Reading Today: 'Quiet'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’
Updated 22 January 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Quiet’
Updated 22 January 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Susan Cain

“Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking” is a nonfiction book written by American author and lecturer Susan Cain.
The book discusses our attitude as a species towards introversion, and how in underestimating introverted individuals we miss out on the valuable qualities they can offer.
Cain presents us with the Extrovert Ideal, a phrase denoting a social value system that rewards and praises extroverted over introverted tendencies.
The book goes on to highlight the untapped potential of introverts; how by shedding light on these qualities we can utilize the advantage they hold in formulating thoughts and opinions away from social affirmation.
It is bolstered with examples from famous introverted individuals from past and present with great contributions to humankind, such as Rosa Parks, Chopin and Dr. Seuss.
The book has been in The New York Times bestseller list for eight years, and is translated into 40 languages.

 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time
books
What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time
What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra

What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time

What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time

What We Are Reading Today: Maria Theresa: The Habsburg Empress in Her Time
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

Author: Barbara Stollberg-Rilinger

Maria Theresa (1717–1780) was once the most powerful woman in Europe.

At the age of 23, she ascended to the throne of the Habsburg Empire, a far-flung realm composed of diverse ethnicities and languages, beset on all sides by enemies and rivals.

Barbara Stollberg-Rilinger provides the definitive biography of Maria Theresa, situating this exceptional empress within her time while dispelling the myths surrounding her.

Drawing on a wealth of archival evidence, Stollberg-Rilinger examines all facets of 18th-century society, from piety and patronage to sexuality and childcare, ceremonial life at court, diplomacy, and the everyday indignities of warfare.

She challenges the idealized image of Maria Theresa as an enlightened reformer and mother of her lands who embodied both feminine beauty and virile bellicosity, showing how she despised the ideas of the Enlightenment.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra
What We Are Reading Today: The Psychology of Money
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Psychology of Money

What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra

What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra

What We Are Reading Today: The Process of Animal Domestication by Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Across the globe and at different times in the past millennia, the evolutionary history of domesticated animals has been greatly affected by the myriad, complex, and diverse interactions humans have had with the animals closest to them. 

The Process of Animal Domestication presents a broad synthesis of this subject, from the rich biology behind the initial stages of domestication to how the creation of breeds reflects cultural and societal transformations that have impacted the biosphere.

Marcelo Sanchez-Villagra draws from a wide range of fields, including evolutionary biology, zooarchaeology, ethnology, genetics, developmental biology, and evolutionary morphology to provide a fresh perspective to this classic topic.

Relying on various conceptual and technical tools, he examines the natural history of phenotypes and their developmental origins.

He presents case studies involving mammals, birds, fish, and insect species, and he highlights the importance of domestication for the comprehension of evolution, anatomy, ontogeny, and dozens of fundamental biological processes.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Psychology of Money
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Psychology of Money
What We Are Reading Today: Grief: A Philosophical Guide by Michael Cholbi
books
What We Are Reading Today: Grief: A Philosophical Guide by Michael Cholbi

