  South Africa's Justin Harding leads after day two of Dubai Desert Classic

South Africa’s Justin Harding leads after day two of Dubai Desert Classic

Justin Harding leads Dubai Desert Classic field by two shots at the end of second round. (Getty Images Europe)
Justin Harding leads Dubai Desert Classic field by two shots at the end of second round. (Getty Images Europe)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

South Africa’s Justin Harding leads after day two of Dubai Desert Classic

Justin Harding leads Dubai Desert Classic field by two shots at the end of second round. (Getty Images Europe)
  Tyrell Hatton is two shots back as chasing pack eyes fresh charges
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Overnight joint-leader Justin Harding claimed the outright lead on the second day of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic after a host of potential challengers failed to capitalize at Emirates Golf Club on Friday.

Starting the day seven under par following a grandstand opening round of 65 on Thursday, Harding carded a steady four-under-par round of 68, including a magnificent eagle on the par-four 15th hole, to reach the clubhouse with a two-shot cushion at 11 under par.

“I’ve played this golf course well over the years. I had a good final round a couple years back and was in contention last year and played badly on the Sunday. My game seems to be close. If I can control the putter and make some putts, (I’m) always going to be there or thereabouts, which is nice,” said Harding.

Leading the chase is Tyrell Hatton, who is aiming for a fifth career victory in Rolex Series events this week. The Englishman bogeyed the par-four first hole for the second day running before recovering with seven birdies en route to a six-under-par round of 66.

With Harding bidding to become only the third South African to lift the famous Dallah Trophy, compatriot Erik Van Rooyen, the world number 63, fired a 67 to finish Friday three strokes behind his fellow countryman. Van Rooyen threatened to finish even closer to Harding before a sole bogey on the iconic par-four eighth hole spoiled the 31-year-old’s otherwise blemish-free card.

“It’s what we play for — to be in contention, especially in these Rolex Series events. I can’t wait for Sunday,” said Van Rooyen, who sits at eight under par alongside Fabrizio Zanotti. The Paraguayan carded a two-under-par round of 70 following an impressive 66 on Thursday.

After his three-under-par opening round of 69, Richard Bland was on course to set the early morning pace before a late collapse saw the Englishman card a double-bogey and bogey on the final two holes. Posting a second round of 68, Bland — who become the oldest-ever first-time winner of a DP World Tour event when he clinched the British Masters at The Belfry in 2021 — is in a five-strong chasing pack at seven-under alongside two-time Dubai Desert Classic victor Rory McIlroy, world number five Viktor Hovland, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, and Denmark’s Joachim B. Hanson, who began the day as joint leader.

Following a two-under-par opening round, defending champion Paul Casey is poised to challenge at minus six after a second-round score of 68.

“I made some mistakes and I wasn’t feeling 100 percent,” Casey said. “I tweaked my neck and I’m not physically right, but I’m not unhappy. I’m actually quite happy that I did a good job of managing and getting round.”

Casey’s compatriot Lee Westwood, twice a runner-up on the Majlis Course, posted a second consecutive round of 69 to join Casey and fellow countrymen Sam Horsfield, Richard Armitage and Tommy Fleetwood on six under par.

Other high-profile players who will complete this year’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic after making the halfway cut include world number 2 Collin Morikawa at three under par, and a raft of former Majlis Course conquerors, notably 2017 champion Sergio Garcia at three under par; 2018 champion Li Haotong at one under par; and 2012 winner Rafa Cabrera-Bello at one over par.

In a boost to home hopes, UAE-based amateur Josh Hill, 17, will see out all four rounds of his maiden Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic appearance after a two-over-par round of 74 left the young Englishman sitting at level par through 36 holes.

“It was a bit of a struggle to be honest. I didn’t play that well, so I’m proud of the way I dug in and kept positive,” said Hill. “Even though it was disappointing, there are lots of positives. I dug deep which I’m pretty happy with.”

Elsewhere, fans of all ages are making the most of free entry to the event, experiencing a wide range of food and entertainment offerings in a buzzing Tournament Town, which is open until 11 p.m. daily though to Sunday.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will continue its commitment to breast cancer awareness on Pink Saturday, with players, caddies, officials and fans encouraged to wear something pink for the cause.

Held in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, Pink Saturday will see Tournament Town run a ‘Best Dressed’ competition and on-the-spot prizes for spectators. In addition, visitors are encouraged to post images of a special flower display to their social media channels to further raise awareness.

Topics: golf UAE Dubai dubai desert classic

Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton

Updated 5 sec ago

Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton

Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton
Updated 5 sec ago
DERBY, England: Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton, saying Friday he wasn’t ready to leave his current job at second-tier Derby.
Rooney, who started his playing career at Everton and had a second spell at Goodison Park before retiring, said he was approached via his agent and thought long and hard before declining the opportunity at the Premier League club.
“I believe I will be a Premier League manager,” the former England and Manchester United striker said. “I believe I’m ready for that, 100 percent. And if that is with Everton one day in the future, that would be absolutely great.
“But I’ve got a job here that I’m doing at Derby County which is an important job to me.”
Everton are looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez, who was fired this month as the team slides toward the relegation zone. Everton are in 16th place and just four points above the bottom three.
Rooney has been Derby’s manager since November 2020 — previously he’d been the team’s player-coach — and has received plaudits for the job he has done at the club amid its financial crisis.
Derby entered administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — in September and have been docked a total of 21 points this season because of their financial problems. They are in next-to-last place in the Championship, eight points from safety.
Rooney said last week he was “flattered” by the speculation linking him with the Everton job.
Frank Lampard, Rooney’s former England teammate, is among the favorites to fill the vacancy.

Howe reveals motivational speech by Newcastle United chief Al-Rumayyan

Eddie Howe has revealed details of a motivational speech given to Newcastle United players by PIF chief and club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, during their Saudi training camp. (Facebook/@newcastleunited)
Eddie Howe has revealed details of a motivational speech given to Newcastle United players by PIF chief and club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, during their Saudi training camp. (Facebook/@newcastleunited)
Updated 28 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe reveals motivational speech by Newcastle United chief Al-Rumayyan

Eddie Howe has revealed details of a motivational speech given to Newcastle United players by PIF chief and club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, during their Saudi training camp. (Facebook/@newcastleunited)
  The PIF chairman visited players at their warm weather training camp in Jeddah, which wraps up on Friday evening with a match against SPL leaders Al-Ittihad
Updated 28 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

JEDDAH: Eddie Howe has revealed the details of a motivational speech given to Newcastle United players by Public Investment Fund chief and club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The Magpies take on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Jeddah this evening, a game which rounds off a six-day trip to the Kingdom, the club’s first since they were bought by majority shareholders PIF.

As part of the trip, Howe confirmed Al-Rumayyan visited the players at their Jeddah training base.

The governor of the PIF outlined his short-term vision for the team, according to Howe — and it was a speech that really resonated with the United staff.

“I’ve spoken with the chairman,” said Howe. “We met him one of the day and that was a great experience to hear his thoughts on the club, his vision and how the future looks.

“I think the players enjoyed that, I enjoyed that. A lot of people around the PIF team have been here as well so it’s been a very good experience from that side to bring everyone closer together.”

While fans are keen to look to the big picture at United, with long-term plans and dreams very much on the agenda, that’s not the thought-process from within the club or ownership group.

For now, the focus is on the short-term, and staying in the Premier League.

Of Al-Rumayyan’s talk with the players, Howe said: “It was more short-term. There is no point looking too long-term with the players at that moment.

“It was more of a motivational and inspirational talk based on the shorter-term; the collective team spirit, the collective aims we have between now and the end of the season,” the Newcastle boss said. “No (long-term) assurances, it was more a conversation based around what’s happening on the pitch and the togetherness and fight we need and the fact everyone is there to support the players.

“It was just a nice feeling rather than any big promises or assurances. It was just a nice way for us all to spend a little time together and get to know each other better,” added Howe.

“That includes everybody connected with the staff, players. It was a really nice moment and we all enjoyed it.

“We were all very impressed with what was said and how it was said. I’m sure the players feel very enthused and ready to work.”

Topics: soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Yasir Al-Rumayyan

LIVE: Follow day one of the Diriyah E-Prix 2022

FIA Formula E World Championship's Season 8 double-header opener in Diriyah gets underway on Friday. (Twitter/@FIAFormulaE)
FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 8 double-header opener in Diriyah gets underway on Friday. (Twitter/@FIAFormulaE)
Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
&
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LIVE: Follow day one of the Diriyah E-Prix 2022

FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 8 double-header opener in Diriyah gets underway on Friday. (Twitter/@FIAFormulaE)
  The first E-Prix of the season kicks of in Riyadh and Arab News will bring all the latestd developments and results from the circuit in Diriyah as they happen
Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji & DANIEL FOUNTAIN

DIRIYAH: With new regulations, a refined sporting product and a world-class grid of 11 teams and 22 drivers, the FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 8 double-header opener in Diriyah gets underway on Friday. 

Follow live coverage below...(all times GMT)

16:45 - As the first race of this year's Formula E World Championship gets closer, you can remind yourself how the season went last year below...

16:30 - 22 of the best drivers in the world will race for eleven teams and the world championship in this season of the FIA Formula E World Championship. Here is a handy guide to the heroes behind the helmets.

16:15 - Missed the brand new qualification session earlier today? Not to worry, highlights below!

 

15:00 - UPDATE: Oliver Rowland will drop three places in the starting grid after receiving a penalty for impeding a car in the pit lane. He had qualified 8th.

14:30 - Right! We have some time to spare before it's lights out, which is a perfect chance to catch up with Julia Palle, the sustainability director at Formula E, who believes electrification is the way forward for motorsports. Read more of her interview here.

13:55 - It comes as no surprise that the driver who took the most pole positions last season has come out on top in the new qualifying format.

Vandoorne takes the first pole position of the eighth Formula E season here in Diriyah, giving himself a significant advantage over his fellow drivers in tonight’s season starter.

He will also claim three championship points for the pole position, meaning he's already the early pace-setter in the bid for the world title.

13:50 - The Flying Dutchman and reigning champion de Vries is bested by his teammate Vandoorne while a very quick lap for Dennis sees him proceed to the final and face off against the Belgian driver. Dennis however was faster than Vandoorne in the semifinals, so the Belgian will have to step up if we wants to take pole position.

With five minutes until the final gets underway, the teams call back the drivers to pit for tyre changes before the final qualifying.

13:40 - German driver Lotterer bests dutch opponent Frijns to progress to the semifinals, along with Dennis who beat Bird, Vandoorne who defeated Cassidy and reigning FE champion de Vries who just knocked out British driver Rowland out of a better qualifying result.

A surprise twist sees both Mercedes-EQ teammates face each other in the semifinals of the qualifying, with Lotterer to face Dennis first.

13:30 - Take a look at the Diriyah circuit below, which the drivers will be taking on at 17:00 GMT (20:00 KSA)...

13:25 - Poor Edoardo Mortara of Rokit Venturi - he crashed out with a mechanical problem last year, and now in the first session of the new season, he locks up and heads into the barriers on Turn 1, bringing out the yellow flag out in the first sector.

13:20 - So, after all that action - what happens next?

The top four from both groups now advance to a round of eight, during which power will be bumped up to 250 kW from 200 in the first round. Frijns, quickest in group A faces off against Lotterer, fourth quickest from Group B. Bird, Group A’s second quickest faces off against Dennis, third quickest from Group B. 

Group A third quickest Vandoorne faces Cassidy, second quickest form Group B, and finally Rowland, Group A fourth quickest faces Group B first quickest, de Vries.

13:15 - Mercedes-EQ’s Nick de Vries, Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy, Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer take top four in Group B and face off Group A’s top four.

13:00 - The top four from Group A saw Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns, Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird, Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Mahindra Racing’s Oliver Rowland advance to the duels in the second round of the qualifying.

12:45: Drivers take to the Diriyah circuit for the start of qualifying under the new knockout format as the 8th season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship gets underway.

The format sees two 11-driver groups, ordered based on their Championship position, set lap times in a 10-minute session.

The fastest four from each progress into the knockout stages, where the winning driver takes pole.

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix 2022 Diriyah E-Prix Motorsport Formula E

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 
Updated 28 January 2022
Nada Hameed

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 
  The 24-year-old got the nod ahead of team-mate and friend Salman Al-Howaish for Saudi Arabia's solitary spot at the 2022 Beijing Olympics from Feb. 4-20
Updated 28 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Mention the Winter Olympics, and chances are you imagine participants from nation’s with snow-peaked mountains and cold weather.

What you don’t expect are athletes from a country known for its high temperatures, such as Saudi Arabia.

It’s time to adjust expectations. Saudi Fayik Abdi, 24, has qualified to compete in Alpine skiing — Giant Slalom category — at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to take place from Feb. 4-20.

The skier’s qualification created history as he became the first athlete from Saudi Arabia, and the GCC, to make the Winter Olympics.

On Jan.19,  the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee tweeted: “Fayik Abdi to participate in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, selected by the technical management of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the first Saudi and Gulf player to participate in the Winter Olympics.” 

Chen Weiqing, ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia and representative of China to the IOC, followed up with his own tweet: “Champions among us.” 

Two Saudi skiers had qualified to the games, Abdi and Salman Al-Howaish, but as the rules allowed only one to participate, the former got the nod.

The Saudi Arabian Winter Sports Federation told Arab News: “Two players achieved points that helped them to be both qualified for the Olympics, but due to the regulations of the Winter Games, there is only one seat for the eligible alpine skiers from the Kingdom.”

“A technical comparison was conducted in cooperation with the Saudi Olympic Committee, and Abdi was selected to officially participate in the alpine skiing competition in the giant slalom category,” they said. “As a result of obtaining the highest evaluation in the comparison and as an appreciation of the historical achievement, the two athletes will equally receive a financial reward for qualifying for the Olympics.”

Abdi, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, spoke about his journey as a Saudi skier and how honored and proud he is to represent his country in Beijing.  

“I was so happy when once I received the federation’s email in the first week of January, saying that the athlete with highest world ranking on the Olympic list will be chosen to go to the Olympics, but actually it did not change much because I knew I was the one chosen,” he said. “I think I need to try to keep my head down and focus on what I need to keep doing which is training, staying grounded and humble.”

To compete with your teammate for a historic spot at the Olympics needs some sort of understanding. 

“We mentioned early on, between him and I, that we need to have healthy competition, and we need to push one another to be better every day and if we do that, we will be able to qualify, so I would say it was a collective effort,” Abdi said. 

“To be honest I need to give a lot of credit to my teammate Salman Al-Howaish because he worked hard and his skiing motivated me to also work hard and ski well.” 

Abdi explained that the best skier in the world has 0 points so the closer the result to 0 the better.

“There is a slight difference between my score and Al-Howaish score. Mine was 131 FIS points and he had 151 FIS points.”  

FIS is the international governing body that sets international competition rules for a range of snow sports. He added: “Al-Howaish  and I are really good friends and I was so happy that we were able to cross paths as we come from a place where not so many people ski.”

Throughout his skiing journey, Abdi has skied in many countries including France, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Montenegro and Italy. In the Olympics, he will be competing with Alpine skiers from around the globe such as Brazil, the Philippines, Ghana, Beijing, India, Haiti, Austria, and Norway. 

“I started skiing at the age of four in Faraya, Lebanon, the country’s largest and most popular ski destination; not continuously as it was quite challenging to do that while living in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “My mom taught me how to ski; it is the sport I fell in love with right away ever since I have been going in skiing trips,” he said. 

Abdi has mainly been practicing skiing in Utah for the past five years after moving to the US in 2016. 

“I also skied many times on ski trips to Switzerland,” he said.

In 2019, Abdi received a certification called “Outdoor Emergency Care,” catered around dealing with emergencies in the mountains during snowy weather. 

“I did it in Snowbird, Utah in order to be prepared in case of emergency,” he said. 

Alpine skiing is a skiing technique known best in central Europe, and practiced in the mountainous terrain of the Alps, having evolved during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“I choose Alpine skiing because I like skiing fast,” Abdi said. “It is an extremely technical sport; when people watch it they do not realize how technical it is.”

The 2022 winter season in the southern region of Saudi Arabia has witnessed snowy weather, specifically in Tabuk’s Al-Lawz mountain.

Abdi said that he practiced skiing in the Kingdom once in NEOM last year while filming a shoot. 

“It was a great experience, I didn’t even know that we have mountains this high in Saudi, and I am really excited for what NEOM is doing regarding growing the skiing industry in Saudi and making it a sport that we can actually participate in.” 

Saudi Arabia may be a desert country with a first-time qualifier to the Winter Olympics, but it has provided the best support an athlete could hope for. 

“I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Winter Sports Federation, and the Olympic Committee for all the support, funding, and trust they put throughout this journey,” Abdi said. 

“The support we have received from the Kingdom and Saudi Winter Sports Federations is incredible, we have received what the best teams in the world won’t get half of. It is really impressive how much my country has put into this.” 

Topics: 2022 Winter Olympics

Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix
Updated 28 January 2022
Ali Khaled

Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix
  Sport setting trends others will follow on, off track: Formula E sustainability director, Julia Palle
Updated 28 January 2022
Ali Khaled

Year on year, the profile of Formula E continues to grow.

And with Season 8 of the electric car series set to get underway with a double-header of night races in Riyadh, environmental sustainability will, more than ever before, be at the heart of the 2022 Diriyah E-Prix, a carbon net zero event.

Formula E sustainability director, Julia Palle, said: “Sustainability is this huge wave that is coming and really changing the way we are approaching sport.

“We’ve always had this view that sports were bringing something more to fans in the world than entertainment per se. And certainly, that’s why Formula E has been created.”

As a sport whose mission is to, in Palle’s words, “advance electrification,” Formula E has been setting the standards for others to follow.

“It’s really a way to showcase sustainable lifestyles. And as you’ve seen, there are a lot of other sports that are little by little taking the example, following the leadership that Formula E has been trendsetting for eight years now.

“You’ve seen the first Premier League game that was net zero carbon a couple of months ago, and a few other sports that have followed the lead, either in terms of net zero or strong initiatives regarding gender,” she added.

Last year’s Diriyah E-Prix launched Season 7 of Formula E with a double-header of night races for the first time, notably under new state-of-the-art LED floodlights. This year’s races will look to take it up a level or two.

Palle said: “We’ve decided to build on this kind of innovative approach to LED lighting. This year, the entire race is going to be powered by renewable energy.

“There’s another important thing, which is the fact that we work with a local charity each year, which is always the same, it’s the Society for Autism families. This is something that we always work closely on with the government, and what is important is that they’ve chosen us as the sport to develop this partnership.

“One of the beauties of the sport is that we have no noise pollution. So, we are able to be a family event that brings on different types of people, including people that suffer from autism, having a great day with us, including sharing something really special with their families.

“So, there’s much more to it than the environmental side, it’s also the social impact that we create,” she added.

Palle pointed out that every aspect of the Diriyah E-Prix had a sustainability obligation, from VIP hospitality areas to the stands and waste recycling outlets.

Formula E hopes its holistic approach to the event will have an influence on the lifestyles of its fans and beyond.

“We’ve actually done lots of studies and the good thing is that all sports are basically raising awareness, and inviting people to live more sustainable lifestyles,” Palle said.

“So, for example, on our events, you will see some vegetarian and vegan options, because we know that a less intensive meat diet is something that is better for your health, and also better for the planet.

“Waste recycling constantly, a very careful approach to the use of plastic, and this year we will have this partnership with Aquafina (brand of purified bottled water), and it’s clearly marked up that all the bottles will be recycled, again, locally. It’s really good, like trying to showcase some simple initiatives that the public can take,” she added.

Formula E has just launched No Turning Back, a season-long campaign setting the tone for the championship’s journey into a new era ahead of the Season 9 debut of the Gen3, the sport’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet.

Palle said: “No Turning Back’s messaging is literally about the fact that the future is electric, the way forward is electric. You see that in every country and city of the world that electrification is the biggest trend. Governments are taking legislation to basically ban the sale of anything that is not electric.”

The sustainability director is also involved in Extreme E, the all-electric SUV rally series that, similar to Formula E, has been spreading the sustainability message beyond its sporting boundaries.

“So really, the future in terms of mobility is electric. And I would extend that and say that the future is living sustainable lifestyles that are really exciting and that’s what Formula E or Extreme E are, showcasing that the future is promising and exciting and not showcasing that the future is doom and gloom. We have technological solutions, and we work with partners and experts in their field,” she added.

Season 8 of Formula E may be about to start but already there is excitement at what Season 9 will bring.

Palle said: “Gen3 is the pinnacle of racing performance and sustainability, and probably that’s the best way to sum up what the championship is all about. Gen3 is going to be super-light, super-fast, it’s going to create half of the energy it needs for the race during the race.

“But also, it’s been built with sustainability at its heart. All suppliers that are integrating the different parts, the tires, the batteries, and the chassis, have basically been given strong sustainability key performance indicators that they will have to deliver on.

“All the tires are going to be recycled, they’re going to be made at least by 30 percent of sustainable material. The batteries are going to be recycled. It’s something that has never been seen in the sport. It’s what the future of motorsport can look like, and not just should look like, because we’re doing it so we’re proving it’s possible,” she added.

And is Formula E increasingly becoming a championship that the best drivers and carmakers will turn to?

“One of our latest announcements speaks for itself. Maserati, the first Italian brand, are joining the championship and there are really high-performance cars that are capturing the imagination of any driver.

“It’s justifying the interest that manufacturers have for us, but also really showcasing that the platform is highly relevant for whichever type of car you’re producing.

“And certainly, that goes with the kind of drivers that you want to attract. We have an amazing lineup of drivers, with a couple drivers that are completely new coming from really prestigious backgrounds and carriers that are certainly going to continue to elevate the sport,” Palle said.

Topics: Formula E Motorsport Motor Racing Saudi Arabia sport

