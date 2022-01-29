You are here

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins

People scream at the police officers as they stop the demonstration march against the country’s coronavirus restrictions around the Vienna Ring on Jan. 8. (AP)
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

  • Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m.
  • Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops
AP

VIENNA: Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February after the country’s national vaccine mandate, the first of its kind in Europe, takes effect on Tuesday.
Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m., Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday news conference.
In addition, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops. A week later, on Feb. 19, entry into restaurants will be allowed for all who can prove vaccination, recovery or a negative coronavirus test.
Nehammer also said last week that lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people, which have been in place since November, will end on Monday.
The announcement Saturday comes in spite of record-high new infection numbers in recent days, fueled by the omicron variant. On Friday, Austria reported 34,748 new cases. As of Thursday, the Alpine nation’s 7-day rate of infections stood at 2,381.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, about 10 times as high as the rate at the start of January.
Still, Nehammer said the low rate of patients now hospitalized for the virus means additional steps toward normalcy are possible. Officials in Austria expect the omicron wave to peak in the first week of February.
Austria has seen over 14,000 virus deaths in the pandemic.

Kansas woman led all-female Daesh battalion

The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP)
The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP)
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP)
  • Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall
AP

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Daesh group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.
The US Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced on Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.
The complaint was filed under seal back in 2019 but made public on Saturday after Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the US Friday to face charges. Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the US and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall.
An affidavit from FBI agent David Robins also alleges that Fluke-Ekren became leader of a Daesh unit called “Khatiba Nusaybah” in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016. The all-female unit was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.

A detention memo filed by First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh states that Fluke-Ekren even trained children how to use assault rifles, and that at least one witness saw one of Fluke-Ekren’s children, approximately five or six years old, holding a machine gun in the family’s home in Syria.
“Fluke-Ekren has been a fervent believer in the radical terrorist ideology of Daesh for many years, having traveled to Syria to commit or support violent jihad. Fluke-Ekren translated her extremist beliefs into action by serving as the appointed leader and organizer of a Daesh military battalion, directly training women and children in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts to support the Islamic State’s (Daesh) murderous aims,” Parekh wrote.
According to court papers, Fluke-Ekren moved to Egypt in 2008 and traveled frequently between Egypt and the US over the next three years. She has not been in the US since 2011.
Prosecutors believe she moved to Syria around 2012. In early 2016, her husband was killed in the Syrian city of Tel Abyad while trying to carry out a terrorist attack, prosecutors said. Later that year, prosecutors say she married a Bangladeshi Daesh member who specialized in drones, but he died in late 2016 or early 2017.
Four months after that man’s death, she again remarried a prominent Daesh leader who was responsible for the group’s defense of Raqqa.
Photos from a family blog called 4KansasKids show her and her children in the years they traveled between Kansas and Egypt, posing at the base of the pyramids in Egypt and playing in the snow in the US
A 2004 article about homeschooling in the Lawrence Journal-World featured Fluke-Ekren and her children. She told the paper she pulled her kids from public school because she was dissatisfied with how her children were performing in public and private schools. Homeschooling allowed her to teach Arabic to her kids.

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Updated 29 January 2022
AP

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

  • Some compared COVID restrictions to fascism and made use of Nazi symbols on upside down Canadian flags
  • A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.
The sounds of honking horns echoed around Ottawa’s downtown core. A convoy of trucks and cars parked in around Parliament Hill with some parking on the grounds of the National War Memorial before police asked them to move.
“Parking on this sacred ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a sign of complete disrespect,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted.
Some compared COVID restrictions to fascism and made use of Nazi symbols on upside down Canadian flags. One truck carried a Confederate flag while many carried expletive-laden signs targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The statue of the late Terry Fox, a national hero who lost a leg to bone cancer as a youngster, then set off in 1980 on a fundraising trek across Canada, was draped with a upside down Canadian flag with a sign that said “mandate freedom.”
David Santos said he came from Montreal because he believes the vaccine mandates are not health-related but what he calls a “control thing” by governments.
The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown. A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.
Trudeau has said Canadians are not represented by this “very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice.″
The prime minister’s itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he’s at home, but on Saturday it said “National Capital Region” amid a report he’s been moved to an undisclosed location.
Some are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance said a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding they have a separate agenda to push. The alliance said in a statement that the industry must adapt and comply with this mandate, noting the vast majority of drivers have done so.
The organizers of the protest have called for the forceful elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and others called for the removal of Trudeau.
Some opposition Conservative lawmakers served coffee to the protesters and the party leader met with some truckers. The protest has also attracted support from Donald Trump Jr. and some Fox News personalities.
“Today the threat against democracy isn’t only happening in America,” former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman tweeted. Heyman earlier said the confederate flag and what it represents is offensive to most Americans and should be to Canadians as well.
The Parliamentary Protective Service expects as many as 10,000 protesters as part of a weekend-long rally.
“I’m locked into my own country right now,” said Tom Pappin, an unvaccinated man who came from just outside Ottawa. “I can’t go on a holiday. I can’t go to a restaurant, I can’t go bowling. I can’t go to a movie. You know, these are things that it’s just gotten out of control.”
The 52-year-old said attendees are likely to stay parked by Parliament until vaccine mandates are lifted.
Phil Haggart was among the group to counter-protest the convoy’s message, saying he wanted to show that there were voices in favor of public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. “Masks are important, vaccines are important, and mandates are important only because we need them to stay alive and not fill our hospitals up,” he said as protesters rang cow bells close by.

Indian man gets Pakistani visa after Arab News coverage

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2022

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
  • In 1947, Pakistan and India’s independence from Britain triggered one of the biggest forced migrations in history
  • Sikka Khan thanks Arab News for taking up the case of allowing him to visit his brither Sadiq
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When 76-year-old Sikka Khan learnt he had been granted a visa to Pakistan to spend two months with his elder brother, he burst in tears, and hugged the Pakistani Embassy official in New Delhi who handed him the stamped passport.

Sikka and his 84-year-old brother, Sadiq Khan, had been separated since British India split into two independent states — India and Pakistan — in August 1947.

The partition triggered one of the biggest migrations in history, forcing about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs to swap countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

Sikka and Sadiq were eventually able to briefly meet earlier this month, in Kartarpur, where Pakistan has opened a visa-free crossing to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims access to one of the holiest sites of their religion, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

When Arab News reported their story last week, the brothers said they wished to meet again, and were hopeful the Pakistani and Indian governments would allow them entry. On Friday, Sikka received a Pakistani visa.

BACKGROUND

When Arab News reported their story last week, Sikka Khan and Sadiq Khan said they wished to meet again, and were hopeful the Pakistani and Indian governments would allow them entry.

“It’s a dream come true. It gives me so much happiness that I would be staying with my brother in Pakistan for some time,” he told Arab News as he left the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi with a visa stamped in his passport.

He thanked the media and “especially Arab News for taking up the case. I know without your support, this visa could not have come,” he said.

For the past seven decades, India-Pakistan cross-border visits have been limited by tensions and conflict.

The Khan brothers got in touch in 2019, when a Pakistani YouTuber, Nasir Dhillon, heard their story as he visited Bogran, their paternal village, where Sadiq still lives.

He shared the footage on social media and soon received a message from Indian doctor Jagsir Singh, who lives in Phulewala, the village where Sikka remained with his mother after the area found itself on the Indian side of the border in 1947.

The YouTuber and the doctor helped the brothers meet virtually. They have been talking to each other over the phone at least 15 minutes a day ever since. 
“Sikka Khan was very excited when he entered the Pakistan embassy,” Singh told Arab News. “People in the embassy treated us like VIPs and really took good care of us.”

Sikka, who never married and has no children, said that finally he will be able to reconnect with his closest family. Sadiq has four sons, two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

“My mother’s soul must be feeling relieved that I am visiting my brother’s house in Pakistan,” he said. “I will carry the message of love for my brother from the Phulewala village. Everyone in the village treats him as family.”

Dhillon, whose own family was also separated by the partition, said it felt good to be a part of the reunion story.

“Allah used me for this nice work and it really feels so nice,” he told Arab News.

His YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, aims to reconnect Pakistani and Indian families that were divided by the subcontinent’s split. 
“My grandfather always desired to visit his old village and meet old friends,” Dhillon said. “By connecting people, I feel I am fulfilling the wish of my forefathers.”

He said it was necessary that both the Pakistani and Indian government finally move on with their differences and let the people on both sides of the border lead a peaceful life. 
“This is the need of the hour,” he said. “Look how the world has moved ahead, but India and Pakistan remain stuck with the baggage of history.”

Updated 29 January 2022
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

Updated 29 January 2022
AP

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

  • The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland
  • Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.
Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.
“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”
Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.
Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant.
New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million. But an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.
About 77 percent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93 percent of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

