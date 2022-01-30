You are here

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
RIYADH: Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways’ board of directors have approved a 1.03 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.4 billion) deal with European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to purchase 28 aircraft, local newspaper Al Rai reported.

Additionally, the airline signed another agreement to purchase two aircraft engines with an accumulated worth of 9.8 million dinars ($32.3 million) to aid the firm’s operations, Al Rai reported, citing a disclosure published on the Kuwait Stock Exchange website.

The airline further clarified that while there is no current financial impact on its operations, both agreements are anticipated to bring about a positive impact on the corporation in the medium and long term.

Topics: economy Airbus Kuwait Jazeera Airways Aviation industry aircraft

Technology key to unlocking region's aquaculture potential: UAE minister

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Technology key to unlocking region's aquaculture potential: UAE minister

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister
  The UAE minister talked about her country's efforts to develop both wild catch and aquaculture sectors
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirati minister of climate change and environment Maryam Almheiri has urged infrastructure investments to develop the region’s aquaculture sector, particularly highlighting the role of technology in unlocking its potential. 

“In the UAE, we have important projects in this sector that adopt modern technology for fish farming,” the minister said during the SIMEC event, which gathers stakeholders in the fisheries sector, in Riyadh. 

Modern technology has been allowing the UAE to produce tens of thousands of kilograms of salmon every month — in a controlled environment that mimics the conditions of Norway, the biggest salmon producer in the world. 

The UAE minister talked about her country’s efforts to develop both wild catch and aquaculture sectors, including implementing frameworks to ensure sustainable gains. 

The private sector will play a big role in this endeavor, Almheiri emphasized, encouraging better access to financing and more reliable supply chain from production to consumption. 

Topics: UAE SIMEC aquaculture Fisheries

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22
  Telecoms giant will exhibit groundbreaking technology and feature interactive 5G demonstrations at Riyadh tech event
  Products on show include Massive MIMO, Network Slicing and Time-Critical Communication
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Telecommunications giant Ericsson will showcase its latest 5G innvations at LEAP22, the tech conference to be held in the Riyadh Front Expo Center from Feb. 1-3, 2022.

The Stockholm-based multinational said that it will exhibit groundbreaking innovations in cellular technology.

Using speeches, demonstrations and orbital talk sessions, Ericsson will showcase its latest innovations along with interactive demonstrations that range from enterprise and consumer 5G use to industry 4.0 applications.

Highlighting its widespread 5G footprint in Saudi Arabia, Ericsson said that it will outline a digital and technological roadmap that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, including smart cities and steps to build a knowledge-based economy.

As part of its demonstrations, Ericsson will have a dedicated space for its partners to showcase collaborations, and engagements with industry leaders and tech disruptors across various sectors.

The company will also showcase its latest product in 5G innovation, Time-Critical Communication, a software toolbox built to resolve lags and interruptions in mobile networks.

LEAP 22 is a global technological event featuring more than 400 international speakers across six conferences delivering expert insights and cutting-edge content.

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
  In October 2019, China president Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

China has selected 15 pilot zones and identified several areas of application to “carry out the innovative application of blockchain” technology, according to a joint government statement on Sunday.


The pilot zones include areas in China’s major cities of Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Guangzhou and Chengdu in the southern Guangdong and Sichuan provinces respectively, according to statement on the Cyberspace Administration’s official Wechat social media account.


Apart from the pilot zones, 164 entities, including hospitals, universities and companies such as SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., China National Offshore Oil Corp, Beijing Gas Group Co. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. were selected to carry out blockchain pilot projects.


The entities will conduct the projects in fields such as manufacturing, energy, government and tax services, law, education, health, trade and finance, and cross border finance.


“Each area’s cyberspace administration and relevant industry regulator should... Give full play to the role of blockchain in promoting data sharing, optimising business processes, reducing operating costs and improving collaboration efficiency in building a credible system,” the statement said.


In October 2019, China president Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation.


Although China is promoting blockchain technology, it has banned bitcoin, which is based on the technology.

Regulators in September cracked down on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining.


The statement was jointly issued by 16 governmental bodies, including the ministry of education, ministry of industry and information technology, the central bank, the National Energy Administration and China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to the cyberspace administration statement.

Topics: economy China blockchain technology Cryptocurreny cryptocurrency mining

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani's $75bn green plan

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani's $75bn green plan

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Mukesh Ambani’s plans which aim to hinge his Indian multinational corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd on renewable energy could potentially transform the South Asian country into a clean hydrogen hub in the process.

Earlier this month Asia’s richest man Ambani vowed to allocate $75 billion in green groundwork amid a renewables push, Bloomberg reported.

The plan specifically tackles generation facilities, solar panels, and electrolyzers.

The general consensus suggested by analysts is that the scheme will convert the clean power in the country into hydrogen.

This comes as the firm attempts to circumvent the country’s wholesale electricity market which is governed by financially unstable businesses and deferred payments.

“Reliance is preparing itself to capture the entire value chain of the green hydrogen economy,” Bloomberg reported, citing Gagan Sidhu, director at the Centre for Energy Finance.

Moreover, Ambani has pledged to generate green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram, representing a 60 percent reduction from current costs.

Of the $75 billion investment, the amount to be devoted to hydrogen is yet to be disclosed.

Numerous other Indian based firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. have also set strategies for green hydrogen.

Topics: economy Mukesh Ambani Reliance India Hydrogen energy renewables Green Energy

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
The Trans-Andean oil pipeline on the western slope of the Andes, Ecuador. Sutterstock.
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
  Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

OCP Ecuador, the operator of Ecuador’s privately held heavy crude pipeline, suspended pumping crude on Saturday as a preventative measure after it ruptured in the Amazon, and began cleaning and repairs.


The burst happened late on Friday in the Piedra Fina zone, an area in Ecuador’s Amazon where regressive erosion caused the OCP pipeline and the state-owned SOTE pipeline to halt pumping in December, forcing the government to declare force majeure over its oil exports and production.


“OCP Ecuador S.A. informs that the pumping of crude oil has been stopped as a preventive measure, and that it will be restarted when the conditions are right,” the company said in a statement.


Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said. Repairs had also begun on the tube, it said.


Regressive erosion has advanced steadily in the area since 2020, threatening pipelines and causing problems for water sources for Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric plant and a highway.


OCP Ecuador said on Friday that the pipeline burst in an area which is not directly exposed to rivers, and that it had controlled the oil flow. However, Indigenous organization CONFENIAE said communities were already being affected.


“The impact of the oil spill has reached the Kichwa community of Panduyaku in the province of Sucumbíos,” CONFENIAE said in a message on Twitter, along with a video showing crude contamination in a river.


Both pipelines burst in 2020 due to the erosion, causing an oil spill in the Coca river and affecting numerous Amazon communities.


Energy Minister Juan Carlos Bermeo said he was keeping an eye on the situation.


OCP Ecuador has employed measures to make sure neither the flow of oil nor the country’s export of crude is affected, it said.

Topics: economy Oil Oil Pipeline Ecuador South America

