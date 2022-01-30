You are here

  • Home
  • Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 
Dan Rosenfield is the Downing Street Chief of Staff. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cuzau

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 
  • Dan Rosenfield, the PM’s chief of staff, attended a match at Lord’s on Aug. 12 between England and India while officials were rushing through plans to send a UK force to Afghanistan
  • Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the army, said the government had been “asleep on the watch” a week after the capital fell to the Taliban
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide spent a full day watching a cricket match just three days before Kabul fell, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister’s chief of staff, attended a match at Lord’s cricket ground on Aug. 12 between England and India while officials were rushing through plans to send a UK force to Afghanistan to secure Britain’s biggest airlift evacuation since World War II.  

Rosenfield returned to Lord’s on Aug. 21 for another match, this time on a Saturday, as the crisis worsened in Kabul.

When Rosenfield was at Lord’s in the evening of Aug. 21, Kabul’s airport was shut down and the city was in full flight, with thousands desperately attempting to flee.

Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the army, said the government had been “asleep on the watch” a week after the capital fell to the Taliban.

A Downing Street source insisted to the Telegraph that Rosenfield had been “in constant contact with the office,” but former Brexit secretary David Davis said: “It is an extraordinary reflection of the work ethic and commitment of Number 10 staff that a senior member of that staff is taking days off when Afghanistan is falling and Number 10 demanding that ministers return from holiday.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Dan Rosenfield Richard Dannatt

Related

Email contradicts UK PM’s claim over evacuation of animals from Afghanistan
World
Email contradicts UK PM’s claim over evacuation of animals from Afghanistan
Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation
World
Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
  • Court of Appeal ruled last year over legal right to enter UK waters
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel is “misleading” the British public by labeling migrant Channel crossings as “illegal,” an MP has told The Independent newspaper.

In December last year, judges ruled that refugees who attempt to reach a British port or are rescued at sea have not committed a crime.

“As the law presently stands, an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the UK in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully,” said Lord Justice Edis.

But following the case, Patel and other government figures have continued to describe the growing number of crossing attempts as illegal.

Scottish National Party MP Stuart McDonald, who sits on the Home Affairs Committee, said that Patel’s choice of words is “a misleading way of talking about the issue and totally mischaracterizes what is happening.”

He added: “It is quite a deliberate attempt to dehumanize these people and make the public think worse of them.”

Patel is among other figures who have incorrectly repeated the claim. Attorney General Suella Braverman and government ministers Victoria Atkins, Baroness Williams, James Heappey and Baroness Goldie have all used the term “illegal” to describe Channel crossings since the December court ruling.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, a campaign group working to protect asylum seekers, said: “The home secretary and attorney general demean their office, and mislead parliament and the public, by falsely claiming those crossing the Channel have broken criminal law.

“That they continue to do so, in defiance of a Court of Appeal judgment, shows once again the disrespect this government has both for the law and for the truth.”

Topics: UK government British Home Secretary Priti Patel

Related

UK to deploy military to prevent migrant Channel crossings
World
UK to deploy military to prevent migrant Channel crossings
UK crime agency makes arrests over migrant Channel crossings
World
UK crime agency makes arrests over migrant Channel crossings

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks
  • Macron stressed ‘the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations’
  • Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the “need to accelerate” efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, aides said Sunday.
Macron’s call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for “political decisions” to break the deadlock.
Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
“The president has reiterated his conviction that a diplomatic solution is possible and imperative and stressed that any agreement will require clear and sufficient commitment from all the parties,” the French presidency said in a statement.
“Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context,” it said.
During a “long exchange” with his Iranian counterpart, Macron stressed “the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations.”
The Iranian presidency, in a brief statement after the call, said Tehran had proved its willingness and determination to reach a negotiated deal.
Western commitments to bring about a revival of the 2015 agreement needed to include a lifting of Western sanctions and a verification procedure for that process, it said.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Delegations waiting for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA in Vienna, in December 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks pause as diplomats confer with capitals
Iran nuclear talks approaching dangerous impasse — UK’s Truss
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks approaching dangerous impasse — UK’s Truss

US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges

US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges
Updated 30 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges

US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges
  • Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is former Kansas resident
  • She faces maximum 20 years in prison if convicted
Updated 30 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US Justice Department on Saturday unsealed charges against an American woman who led an all-female Daesh battalion terror team that planned attacks against US universities.

Allison Fluke-Ekren was charged in a sealed indictment after being apprehended in Syria in 2019, and was transferred to FBI custody at the weekend to face a federal court judge on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fluke-Ekren, also known as Allison Elizabeth Brooks, Allison Ekren, Umm Mohammed Al-Amriki, Umm Mohammed, and Umm Jabril, traveled to Syria in 2014 to organize terrorist attacks, the indictment contends.

Justice Department officials said that the 42-year-old former Kansas resident recruited operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the US. 

She served as the appointed leader and organizer of a Daesh military battalion, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, in order to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.

Fluke-Ekren is charged with “providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.” If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

She allegedly provided Daesh members with lodging, translated speeches made by Daesh leaders in Arabic to her recruits, and even trained children on the use of AK-47 assault rifles and suicide belts and teaching extremist Daesh doctrine, according to information released on Sunday.

The complaint detailed the eyewitness observations of six individuals who collectively observed her alleged terrorist conduct from at least 2014 through to approximately 2017.

According to the FBI, she allegedly told a witness about her desire to conduct an attack in the US.

“To conduct the attack, Fluke-Ekren allegedly explained that she could go to a shopping mall in the United States, park a vehicle full of explosives in the basement or parking garage level of the structure, and detonate the explosives in the vehicle with a cell phone triggering device. Fluke-Ekren allegedly considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources,” according to the Justice Department.

As alleged by the same witness, Fluke-Ekren would hear about external attacks taking place in countries outside the US and would comment that she wished the attack had occurred on US soil instead.

The complaint further described her alleged leadership role in the Khatiba Nusaybah, noting that a witness testified that in or about late 2016, the “wali” (or Daesh-appointed mayor) of Raqqa, Syria, allegedly permitted the opening of the Khatiba Nusaybah, a military battalion comprised solely of female Daesh members who were married to male Daesh fighters.

Shortly afterwards, Fluke-Ekren allegedly became the leader and organizer of the battalion. Her alleged main objective in this role was to teach the women of Daesh how to defend themselves against its enemies.

According to another witness, Daesh allegedly mandated women who were staying in Raqqa during the 2017 siege to attend the training. The siege was launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces against Daesh with the aim of seizing Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the militant organization in Syria. 

The battle began on or about June 6, 2017, and concluded on or about Oct. 17, 2017, at which point the SDF regained control of Raqqa.

Members of the Khatiba Nusaybah were allegedly instructed on physical training, medical training, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device driving courses, religious classes, and how to pack and prepare a “go bag” with rifles and other military supplies. 

According to eyewitness accounts, some of these classes were allegedly taught by Fluke-Ekren. One witness in particular allegedly observed that the leaders of Daesh and other members of the battalion were proud to have a US instructor. 

US Attorney Jessica D. Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement.

First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh and Assistant US Attorney John T. Gibbs from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case, with assistance from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Topics: Kansas Daesh Allison Elizabeth Brooks

Related

Homeless US woman charged with assaulting Saudi student, ripping off her hijab
Saudi Arabia
Homeless US woman charged with assaulting Saudi student, ripping off her hijab
US woman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bag
World
US woman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bag

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law
Updated 30 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law
  • Ruling follows lawsuit by Palestinian-American contractor who refused to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel
Updated 30 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A US federal court has blocked the state of Texas from enforcing its anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions law against a Palestinian-American contractor who refused to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel.

Rasmy Hassouna, owner of A&R Engineering and Testing, filed the lawsuit in November challenging a Texas law that bars government entities from doing business with companies taking part in the so-called BDS movement against Israel.

US District Court judge Andrew Hanen on Friday issued an injunction prohibiting Texas from enforcing a law that punishes contractors who refuse to sign an affidavit saying that they will not boycott the government of Israel.

Hassouna’s refusal to sign the pledge put his engineering contracts with the city of Houston valued at $150,000 to $300,000 a year at risk.

However, Hanen concluded that Hassouna’s views “are not calculated to undermine the economic interests of Texas or to pose a threat to its Jewish citizens.”

Hassouna argued that he is not antisemitic but is focused only on the acts of the Israeli government.
 
In his ruling, Hanan said: “The ‘speech’ contemplated by A&R may make some individuals — especially those who identify with Israel — uncomfortable, anxious, or even angry. Nevertheless, speech — even speech that upsets other segments of the population — is protected by the First Amendment unless it escalates into violence and misconduct.”

He added: “Hassouna denies any anti-Jewish motivation and testified that his desire to boycott has nothing to do with Jewish people (American or Israeli) but is only focused on the acts of the Israeli government.”

The judge compared Hassouna’s right to boycott Israel to the rights of African Americans in southern states such as Mississippi where the civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, called for boycotts of white businesses over alleged racist policies and practices.

Hanen said that the Texas law “covers speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Government law, he argued, prohibits governments from punishing an individual, including an employee or contractor, on the basis of free speech.

Hassouna’s views “are not calculated to undermine the economic interests of Texas or to pose a threat to its Jewish citizens,” the judge said.

Since 2015, 28 of America’s 50 states have passed laws that restrict the rights of citizens to boycott Israel’s government over its policies toward Palestinians.

Illinois, for example, passed an anti-boycott law in July 2015 prohibiting the state’s pension funds from investing tens of billions of dollars with any company that refuses to sign an affidavit to not boycott Israel.

The BDS movement seeks to force Israel to end what it describes as human rights violations and oppressive policies targeting Palestinian civilians.

Texas approved the anti-boycott law — considered one of the most restrictive — in 2017. The legislation has since faced a string of legal challenges and been rewritten several times.

Topics: Israel Palestine US

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say
  • The militants were killed in two separate overnight operations by Indian troops south of Srinagar,
  • In January, 21 militants, including 8 Pakistan nationals, have been killed across Indian Kashmir
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters
SRINAGAR, India: Indian troops on Sunday killed five militants, including a top commander from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, in stepped-up anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, police said.
The militants were killed in two separate overnight operations by Indian troops south of Srinagar, Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters.
“We had launched two separate operations on the basis of inputs about the presence of militants in these areas last night. Five militants, including JeM commander, Zahid Wani, and a Pakistani national, Kafeel, were killed in these two operations,” Kumar said.
A police officer was shot to death by militants outside his residence Saturday evening in the south of Srinagar, Kumar said.
In January, 21 militants, including 8 Pakistan nationals, have been killed across Indian Kashmir, according to police.
Last year, the disputed region witnessed a wave of civilian killings, with militants seemingly targeting non-Kashmiris, including migrant workers, and members of the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.
Indian forces in the heavily militarised region responded with a widespread crackdown.
More than 189 militants were killed in Kashmir last year, a police official said.

Latest updates

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
Strong investor interest in latest Saudi IPOs, CMA nods new listing
Strong investor interest in latest Saudi IPOs, CMA nods new listing
Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 Daesh militants, including 4 Lebanese
Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 Daesh militants, including 4 Lebanese
Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals
Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals
Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window
Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.