Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
  • President Joe Biden's top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985
  • Blinken also heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Australia next week for a Quad group ministerial meeting also involving his counterparts from India and Japan to discuss maritime security and cooperation against Covid, the State Department said Friday.
President Joe Biden’s top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985, to discuss what the department called “ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” using the administration’s term for the Asia-Pacific region.
After Fiji, Blinken heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to “deepen our cooperation in addressing threats from the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) nuclear and missile programs” and other current global “challenges.”
China was not mentioned in the statement announcing Blinken’s trip, but the Quad grouping is focused on countering a rising Beijing.
And while the phrase “free and open” was mentioned in the context of the Fiji visit, the wording has become code for expressing the big regional powers’ worry about swelling Chinese economic, diplomatic and military presence — including threats to vital international sea lanes.
Biden held an in-person summit at the White House last September with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan as they highlighted the Quad’s role in safeguarding a stable, democratic Asia-Pacific.
Beginning Wednesday, Blinken will meet his counterparts to discuss multiple bilateral and global priorities.
“With our Quad partners, we are delivering results for our populations and the region, including by advancing cooperation on Covid-19 vaccination delivery, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, climate change, and critical and emerging technologies,” according to the State Department.

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the main sources of remittance inflows from Sri Lankan expats
  • Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah commits to focus on diversifying bilateral trade relations
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will focus on sending more skilled manpower to the Kingdom and inviting Saudis to tap into its family tourism market, Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah has said, in a fresh bid to help kickstart its struggling economy.

Remittances and tourism are the main sources of the island nation’s foreign inflows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on Sri Lanka’s economy, which has been deprived of its tourism revenues while workers’ remittances from abroad have fallen sharply.

“I will be concentrating on the export of skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia, since Sri Lanka is more dependent on its migrant workers remittance to its national treasury,” Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana, the incoming head of Sri Lanka’s consulate general in Jeddah, told Arab News earlier this week.

He said that there are nearly 500,000 Sri Lankan nationals already living and working in the Kingdom, mostly in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, making Saudi Arabia one of Colombo’s main sources of remittance inflows.  

Mowlana would also seek to attract more Saudi travelers, especially families, to visit Sri Lanka, with the island nation declaring 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year.”

As Sri Lankan ministers seek to exploit its tourism offering, Mowlana said: “Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for a family holiday for Saudis, since they wish to travel with their families.”

With its famed palm-fringed white beaches and seaside resorts offering water sports, UNESCO World Heritage cultural sites, and rich wildlife on both land and water, Sri Lanka is popular among family travelers.

While encouraging more Saudis to make the country their family holiday destination, Mowlana is also set to work on attracting Sri Lankan visitors to the Kingdom, especially those traveling for religious tourism.

Improving bilateral trade ties will also be high on Mowlana’s agenda as he will take office in the Kingdom’s commercial hub.

Trade relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia are currently based on two commodities — tea and petroleum — and valued at $300 million.

“We can do much in this area after identifying our pluses and minuses and forge ahead,” he said, adding he would organize delegation exchanges to find new avenues for cooperation.

“With the help of the Ministry of Commerce, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and the Exports Development Board, I will arrange a trade delegation from Sri Lanka. I will coordinate with the Saudi authorities to reciprocate with a similar delegation to Colombo to identify new areas of cooperation in trade and investment.”

 

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
Updated 04 February 2022
Reuters

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
  • Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader
Updated 04 February 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister’s handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable.
Johnson could face a vote of no confidence in his leadership if 54 of his 360 Conservative lawmakers submit a letter to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.
Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader.
“However the breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

'All-American' female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
  • Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, allegedly led female battalion of fighters in Syria
  • Bail denied on basis of danger she poses to local community
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Kansas woman once described as a doe-eyed “all-American girl” has been denied bail from a jail in the US, where she faces terrorism charges for allegedly leading a female Daesh battalion in Syria.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is accused of training children as young as 6 to use machine guns and planning to commit “violent jihad.”

She was denied bail after appearing in court in Virginia on Thursday, and could face decades behind bars.

Fluke-Ekren, a former school teacher, rose through the ranks of Daesh to ultimately command her own battalion of fighters.

Her former science teacher Larry Miller told the BBC that he was utterly stunned at the news of her ties to the terror group.

“She was a very, very good student. She was intelligent and had a sense of humor,” he said. “Her parents were very, very supportive.”

About 15 years ago, he received an email from her saying how much she admired him as a teacher.

“It was this really nice letter, saying how she had this love for science and nature, and that she was getting a degree to teach,” he said. “She never did anything that indicated to me that she wanted to harm another living thing.”

Witnesses later told US prosecutors that her views were “a ‘11 or a 12’ on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being extremely radicalized.”

It is not clear how she became radicalized, but prosecutors believe it was around the time that her and her husband lived in the Middle East with their children in the late 2000s.

She was smuggled to Syria in 2021, where she began her life as a Daesh acolyte. Fluke-Ekren is believed to have become deeply involved with Daesh activities, marrying several fighters after her husband died, and training women and girls to use guns, detonate bombs and use suicide belts.

One witness said they had observed one of her children, then aged 5 or 6, holding a machine gun at her residence while living in Syria.

Fluke-Ekren did not contest the judge’s ruling that she should remain in jail without bail, a decision made on the basis of the threat she poses to the local community.

Miller asked: “How does someone like Allison, an all-American girl, become a person that wants to go out and kill?” She must have been “brainwashed,” he concluded.

Topics: Daesh US Allison Fluke-Ekren terrorism

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
  • Two female suicide bombers struck two Moscow metro stations
  • The coordinated attacks killed 39 and injured dozens
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

MOSCOW- A Russian court on Friday handed a life sentence to an accomplice in the 2010 deadly bombing attack on the Moscow metro.
In March 2010, two female suicide bombers, both from the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, struck two Moscow metro stations. The coordinated attacks killed 39 and injured dozens.
An extremist group based in the North Caucasus claimed responsibility.
A military court in Moscow found Magomed Nurov “guilty of organizing terrorist attacks and illegally manufacturing explosives.”
Nurov denied his guilt and said he was acting “under pressure” from others involved in the attack, prosecutor Natalia Troshkina told reporters.
The organizers of the attack were killed in a security operation several years ago, Troshkina said.
Nurov was sentenced to life in jail and ordered to pay 17 million rubles ($224,000) in damages to the Moscow metro.
He was arrested in 2019 in Dagestan. Investigators said he acted as a fixer, driving members of the criminal gang to meetings and helping them hide from police, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The Moscow metro — famous for the lavish architecture of its stations — has seen several major attacks in its history.
Between 2000 and 2010, when Russia’s armed forces fought against separatists in the Muslim-majority North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the Moscow metro became the target of several bombing attacks that killed more than 100 people in total.

‘Bankrupt’ anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances

'Bankrupt' anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

‘Bankrupt’ anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances

‘Bankrupt’ anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances
  • English Defence League founder owes Syrian refugee teenager £100,000 in libel fees
  • Jamal Hijazi’s barrister wants to quiz Robinson over true nature of his assets
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: One of the UK’s most prominent far-right, anti-Islam activists will be quizzed by courts after failing to pay legal bills for a libel case he lost against a Syrian refugee.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sued by Jamal Hijazi for defaming him online.

In response to footage widely circulated online of Hijazi being bullied, Yaxley-Lennon, 39, released a video claiming the 16-year-old boy had attacked “young English girls.”

He failed to prove those claims were true, and was ordered to pay £100,000 ($135,604.50) in compensation to Hijazi and legal costs understood to amount to around £500,000.

At a later hearing in March 2021, however, Yaxley-Lennon claimed he was bankrupt and thus unable to make those payments.

But now, the English Defence League founder has been called in front of a judge to answer questions about his finances.

Hijazi’s barrister argued that Yaxley-Lennon, who did not attend the hearing, could be cross-examined about his finances over the debt, despite the ongoing bankruptcy process.

In written arguments, he stated: “The claimant envisages that counsel’s opportunity to cross-examine the defendant under oath, accompanied by documents provided by the defendant, will provide for a more detailed analysis of his assets than might be possible through the normal bankruptcy process.”

He said Yaxley-Lennon, who has long campaigned against the presence of Muslims in Britain, owes a “substantial sum” to Hijazi, and intends to question him “with a view to establishing what steps would be most proportionate to take with a view to maximizing recovery.”

Hijazi’s lawyers, he said, had information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Yaxley-Lennon’s) assets.”

The High Court hearing about his finances is due to take place on March 22.

