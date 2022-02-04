Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia released the new logo for the “Founding Day,” which includes various historical and traditional symbols linked to the glories, heroisms and nobility of the Saudi state.

The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday adopted Feb. 22 to commemorate the Kingdom’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

The logo is made up of five symbols: the flag; dates, which signify growth, life and generosity; the Majlis, which symbolizes unity and societal cultural harmony; the Arabian horse, which stands for the chivalry and heroism of the princes and heroes of the state; and the market, in reference to economic mobility, diversity and openness to the world.

The phrase “Foundation Day — 1727 AD” is written below in a font inspired by several ancient manuscripts chronicling the history of the first Saudi state, so that the logo’s comprehensive message is linked to the values ​​that represent the common Saudi culture, and conveys the meanings of pride, enthusiasm, authenticity, interdependence, hospitality, generosity, knowledge and science.

The logo of this year’s Founding Day came under the slogan “The Day we Began” to reinforce the values ​​and meanings associated with this special national occasion, and to establish pride in the Kingdom’s cultural and social heritage.