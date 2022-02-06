You are here

Egyptian FM, Palestinian PM hold talks

Egyptian FM, Palestinian PM hold talks
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, left, Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh. (AFP, Reuters/File)
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, which began on Saturday.
The spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Shoukry affirmed Cairo’s support for the Palestinian cause, and the importance of reviving negotiations in pursuit of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
At the AU Summit in Ethiopia, Shoukry spoke about the state of peace and security in Africa. The summit’s theme is: “Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent.”

Topics: Egypt Palestine

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh
Updated 06 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh
  • Loyalist forces push to liberate Haradh from Iran-backed militia
Updated 06 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni civilians have been warned to avoid roads leading to the northern city of Haradh, a day after the Yemeni army launched an offensive to oust Houthi forces from the area.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen is backing the Yemeni army’s efforts to liberate the strategic city from the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, the coalition threatened to target vehicles on roads to Haradh and said the area is an operation site where Yemeni government troops are pushing to seize control of the city. 

A coalition spokesperson was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying that areas around Haradh are “within the area of operations and are being monitored round the clock, and any movements on these roads will be targeted.”

The coalition’s warning came as Yemeni army troops, backed by coalition air support, almost besieged Haradh after forcing militia fighters to abandon strategic locations east of the city. 

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News on Saturday that government troops had seized a military base and land east of Haradh.

Troops called on Houthis who control the city’s downtown area to surrender. 

“The national army liberated Al-Mehsam military base and the international road that links Hajjah with Hodeidah, and is now pushing toward the city’s downtown,” Majili said. 

FASTFACT

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, the coalition threatened to target vehicles on roads to Haradh and said the area was an operational site.

Gains by government troops were first announced on Friday by Maj. Gen. Yahiya Salah, commander of the Yemeni army’s 5th military region, hours after the start of the Haradh offensive. 

Military strikes in the northern province of Hajjah are part of the “Freedom of Happy Yemen” operation to liberate the country from the Houthis announced by Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki in January. 

Majili said the liberation of Haradh will allow government troops to push southward toward the port city of Hodeidah, secure Al-Tewal border crossing that links Yemen’s northern areas with Saudi Arabia, and help thousands of displaced people to return to their homes. 

Local media reports said that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at government forces surrounding Haradh and planted land mines in a bid to stop troops from advancing into the city.

Government forces also made advances in the northern province of Saada, the Houthi heartland, seizing several locations and areas in Haydan district. 

The Houthis suffered heavy casualties, while 13 militia vehicles were destroyed by coalition warplanes during the past 24 hours in the provinces of Hajjah and Marib, the coalition said in a statement.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia Haradh Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council

Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council

Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council
  • Saied dismissed the cabinet and suspended parliament last July in a move critics described as a coup
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, the body that deals with judicial independence, a move that raises fears about the independence of the judiciary and was sure to anger his opponents.
Saied’s decision caps months of his sharp criticism of the judges. Saied has frequently criticized the judiciary’s delay in issuing rulings in cases of corruption and terrorism. He repeatedly said he would not allow judges to act as if they are a state, instead of being a function of the state.
Saied called the council a thing of the past, adding he will issue a temporary decree to the council. He gave no details about the decree.
Last July, Saied dismissed the government and suspended parliament, a move his opponents described as a coup. He has been broadly criticized after seizing power and rejecting dialogue with all political parties.
The Supreme Judicial Council is an independent and constitutional institution, formed in 2016. Its powers include ensuring the independence of the judiciary, disciplining judges and granting them professional promotions.
Last month, Saied revoked all financial privileges for council members.
“In this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties. Their place is not the place where they sit now, but where the accused stand,” Saied said in speech in the interior ministry.
On Sunday, parties and organizations, including the powerful UGTT union, will demonstrate to pressure the judiciary to hold those involved in terrorism accountable, on the ninth anniversary of the assassination of secular politician Chokri Belaid.
It is expected that Saied’s supporters also will protest in a second demonstration against the Supreme Judicial Council.
“I tell Tunisians to demonstrate freely. It is your right and our right to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council,” Saied said.
Saied’s approval of Sunday’s demonstrations comes even though a government decision to ban all demonstrations remains in effect.
Last month, police fired water cannons and beat protesters with sticks to break up an opposition protest against Saied, whose seizure of broad powers and declared plans to redraw the constitution have cast doubt on Tunisia’s decade-old democratic system, and hindered its quest for an international rescue plan for public finances.
The president has initiated an online public consultation before drafting a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum. He has not brought major political or civil society players into the process. 

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Egyptian president meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (WAM)
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Egyptian president meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (WAM)
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Saturday held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways of developing ties and opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy.
The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and global issues of common concern, Emirates state news agency WAM reported.
Sheikh Mohammed arrived in China on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following an invitation from Xi.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the president on the Chinese New Year, and thanked him for the invitation to attend the Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Xi also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to discuss strengthening communication and political consultation between the two countries on regional and international issues.
The Chinese leader said his country attaches special importance to its relations with Egypt in view of its pivotal role in the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Mediterranean, El-Sisi’s spokesman Bassam Rady said.
“In the context of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the (Egyptian) president affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on the momentum reached in bilateral meetings” and develop bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially development, economic and trade, and to attract more Chinese investments to take advantage of the promising opportunities available in Egypt in various sectors.
Rady said both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in scientific research activities, technology transfer in the pharmaceutical industries, manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, industrial technologies, communications and information technology, electric vehicles and health care.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Xi Jinping 2022 Winter Olympics Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron rages

Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron rages
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron rages

Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron rages
  • Iran has seen a surge in cases after a brief respite following mass vaccinations
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: Some 50 members of Iran’s 290-seat parliament have contracted COVID-19, a senior MP said on Saturday as the omicron variant spreads unabated across the county.
MP Alireza Salimi, speaking to YJC, a news agency linked to Iran’s state TV, said this week’s parliamentary session would be held in accordance with health regulations.
Parliament was suspended for two weeks last April due to an outbreak among MPs. In the early days of the pandemic, several lawmakers died from the virus.
Iran has seen a surge in cases after a brief respite following mass vaccinations. In recent days it has reported an average of more than 30,000 new infections a day. However, the number of cases over the previous 24 hours was 23,130, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Iran, with a population of about 85 million, has reported more than 6.5 million infections and more than 132,500 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
More than 50 million people have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, and more than 19 million have received three doses.

Topics: Iran COVID-19 omicron

Iran: US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’

Iran: US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

Iran: US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’

Iran: US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’
  • State Department spokesman Ned Price insisted this US step is a sanctions waiver for the civilian nuclear program and not broader sanctions relief
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: US steps on lifting sanctions are “good but not enough,” Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday, hours after Washington announced it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

The US action came as talks to restore a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers over its nuclear program reached an advanced stage, with the issue of sanctions relief a major issue.

“The lifting of some sanctions can, in the true sense of the word, translate into their good will. Americans talk about it, but it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

The US State Department on Friday said it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, prompting the country to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran’s civilian nuclear program without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and nonproliferation.

Iran’s civilian program includes increasing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that one of the “main issues” in the JCPOA talks is obtaining guarantees that the US will not withdraw from the 2015 deal again. “We seek and demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic sectors,” he said, adding that “agreements have been reached in some areas.”

The Vienna negotiations, which include Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, are at a stage where the sides have to make important “political decisions,” different parties to the negotiations said last week.

“Our negotiating team in the Vienna talks is seriously pursuing obtaining tangible guarantees from the West to fulfil their commitments,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “Naturally, Tehran is carefully considering any action that is in the right direction of fulfilling the obligations of the JCPOA,” local media reported.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, on Saturday called the US waiver decision “a move in the right direction.”

“It will help expedite restoration of #JCPOA and mutual return of #US and #Iran to compliance with 2015 deal. It also can be seen as an indication that the #ViennaTalks have entered the final stage,” he said on Twitter.

Talks on reviving the nuclear deal were halted last week and the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations. Experts say the JCPOA talks could resume next week.

Topics: Iran US sanctions Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

