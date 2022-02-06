You are here

  • Home
  • US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8rft

Updated 17 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Updated 17 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, raising by 0.44 percent to $41,682 at 1:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,017, up by 0.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Several US lawmakers have introduced the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act of 2022 to enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrency on Thursday.

The bill would create a workable structure for taxing purchases made in virtual currency, also known as cryptocurrency, the lawmakers explained.

It will also expand the use of cryptocurrency for payments and enhance its legitimacy in the digital economy, according to bitcoin.com.

Lawmakers emphasized that the current law makes daily use of virtual currency almost impossible, hinders people from using it, and hinders the growth of their digital economy.

The Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act would exempt personal transactions made with virtual currency when the gains are $200 or less, the lawmakers said.

Venezuela

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has approved a new tax that will affect transactions and payments made in cryptocurrency and foreign currency.

The tax which is called the large financial transaction tax, aims to incentivize the use of the national currency that has lost its relevance in a multi-currency environment like the one present in Venezuela in the last years.

The tax states that any transactions or payments made in foreign currencies or cryptocurrencies, without a limit quantity, will have to pay up to 20 percent over each movement, depending on the nature of it and the companies or persons making them.

Jose Guerra, a Venezuelan economist, believes that this will be a hit to the pocket of the Venezuelans that use foreign currency and cryptocurrencies to store their savings.

“It must be recognized that foreign currency has solved part of the cash problems, reserves of value and savings of everyone in the country. Also crypto assets, to a certain extent. Making this decision is trying to privilege one means of payment over another,” Guerra said.

Topics: CRYPTO cryptocurrency bitcoin ether Ethereum

Related

Special India to launch digital rupee, tax cryptocurrency earnings
Business & Economy
India to launch digital rupee, tax cryptocurrency earnings

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
  • Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami is the first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Shares of Anghami Inc. soared more than 80 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform’s $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company.


The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group. 

Topics: economy Anghami Spotify Big Tech Arabic Nasdaq IPO share price

Related

Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand
Business & Economy
Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
  • On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuances jumped by 37 percent in 2021, totalling $36.9 billion, up from $27 billion the year before, S&P Global Ratings revealed. 

The increase is attributed to the global issuance of foreign-currency denominated sukuk, which has increased by 10 percent in 2021, with large issuances in the Kingdom, such as that by oil giant Saudi Aramco, contributing to the rise. 

On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021, compared to $148.4 billion in 2020. 

In an earlier report, the credit rating agency expected the volume of sukuk disbursement in 2022 to linger around $145-150 billion without significant growth, amid lower and more expensive global and regional liquidity, increased complexity and reduced financing needs for some core Islamic finance countries.

 

Topics: economy Sukuk Saudi Arabia Islamic finance Shariah Banking

Related

Update Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy plans to slash 30 percent of carbon emissions in the emirate by 2030, Dubai media office said in a tweet.

This comes as the council aims to support the UAE’S efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The plan was announced – in a meeting held by Council's chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum - updated plans and objectives.

“We reviewed plans and a roadmap that include the implementation of the strategy and the use of the latest technologies in this field,” Albayan daily reported, citing Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The council has also begun to assess carbon emissions for the next decade, with the participation of the concerned authorities in Dubai, to attain the required measures for slashing carbon emissions, he added.

Topics: energy Dubai

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell
Updated 06 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index opened lower on dampened investment sentiment as earnings season gathered momentum.

As of 10:44 a.m. Saudi time,The main index — TASI — edged lower by 0.07 percent to reach 12,134, while the parallel market  Nomu was up by 0.05 percent to reach 25,227.

Fitness Time, or Leejam Sports Co., gained 2.88 percent after reporting its highest annual profit of SR206 million in 2021.

SAIC, or Saudi Advanced Industries Co., was today's highest gainer in early trading with a gain of 3.24 percent.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. 's shares fell by 0.94 percent after reporting a net loss of SR29.2 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank fell by 1.36 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives, while Al Rajhi Bank booked 0.14 percent of gains.

Shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco edged 0.81 percent lower.

In Energy trading, Brent crude settled around $93 per barrel and US WTI crude reached $92 per barrel. Oil prices reached their longest winning streak in more than a week.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing
Business & Economy
Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm
  • Founded by Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality startup
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The digital arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, has invested $15 million in US tech firm Two Platforms Inc., for a 25 percent equity stake on a fully diluted basis. 

The move comes as the company steps up automation to bring in the next generation of technology based solutions across its business, India's Economic Times reported. 

Founded by Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality startup that aims to build interactive and immersive AI experiences. 

Established in 2019, Jio Platforms, wholly-owned by Reliance Industries, is an Indian technology company. 

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is a significant investor as is the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co. 

Topics: economy Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani AI robotics automation

Related

Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Business & Economy
Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal

Latest updates

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival celebrates 10 years with a journey into the past and future of the UAE
Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival celebrates 10 years with a journey into the past and future of the UAE
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.