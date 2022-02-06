Saudi Ministry of Justice launches debt-related e-services facility

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched an e-services, related to debt statements, facility, through Najiz.sa portal, including debt acknowledgment, debt waiver, and acknowledgment of debt repayment.

The debt acknowledgment service enables the client, borrower, to easily certify acknowledgment of debt owed to someone.

The client logs into Najiz.sa, selects “Notarization,” “Declarations,” “New Declaration,” and fills in the lender and borrower’s information and the acknowledgment details, and confirms the statement.

“The service requires that the parties are over 18 years of age, mentally competent, with a valid power of attorney if the applicant is an agent, and that the total debt acknowledgments in a single year do not exceed three million riyals,” the MoJ said.

The acknowledgment of debt repayment e-service enables the client, lender, to declare the repayment of a loan given to someone without having to visit a notarial office.

The total amount of acknowledgments must not exceed three million riyals in a single year.

The debt waiver service enables the client, lender, to electronically certify waiver of a loan given to someone.

The e-services are part of the digital transformation and upgrading the ministry is witnessing in various sectors.