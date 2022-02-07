Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile launch pad in Yemen

RIYADH: A Houthi launch pad for ballistic missiles has been destroyed in Yemen's Al-Jouf province, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday.
Coalition forces launched the strike in response to the continuing threat posed by the Houthi militia, the alliance said in a statement carried by Al-Ekhbariya TV and the Saudi Press Agency.
The Iran-backed militia had been raining missiles, rockets and weaponized drones on mostly civilian targets in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, since 2015 when the Coalition was organized to restore Yemen's UN-recognized government that was ousted by the Houthis.
Several attempts by the United Nations to broker an end to hostilities have all been rejected by the Houthi leadership.
Aafter repeatedly suffering battlefield defeats in the hands of government forces in Marib and adjacent governorates in central Yemen, the notorious militia stepped up its drone and missile attack, whcih had been met with fierce retaliatory strikes by Coalition forces.
Frankly Speaking: Terror threat won’t deter British investment expansion in the Middle East, UK trade official says
Simon Penney speaks of UK business interest in KSA’s Vision 2030 strategy and prospects for UK-GCC free trade agreement
His comments came in the video-conversation series featuring leading policymakers and business people in the region
Updated 07 February 2022
Frank Kane
DUBAI: Escalating terror attacks by Iran-backed Houthis will not deter British businesses from expanding investment in the Middle East, the UK official responsible for his country’s trade with the region told Arab News.
“The GCC, and within that the UAE, have been very popular destinations for both UK exporters and tourists over many years, and we certainly don’t see any drop-off in that interest,” Simon Penney, UK trade commissioner for the Middle East, said.
“In fact, the Gulf more broadly is the UK’s third-largest export market globally, outside of the EU. We are highly confident and have every reason to believe that our position as an exporting nation to the Gulf will improve even further in the years ahead.”
He was speaking after a spate of air strikes on the UAE, claimed by backers of Yemen’s Houthi militia, in an escalation of the terror campaign that has seen drones and missiles aimed at population centers and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
The UK authorities warned British citizens of an increased threat and urged them to be vigilant, ahead of a visit by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to the UAE this week. But Penney insisted that such threats would not dent the enthusiasm of British business for investment in the region.
“We continue to see a very strong and healthy pipeline of companies doing business here,” he said.
“In fact, only last week we had (in Dubai) the Arab Health (trade fair). More than 140 UK companies made the trip out here, which was fantastic to see, not only in light of the events that you highlighted but also off the back of two years of COVID-19.”
In a wide-ranging interview on “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video conversations with leading policymakers and business people in the region, Penney — who is also the British consul in Dubai — spoke of the “passionate” interest of UK business in many sectors of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation strategy, the imminent prospects for a UK-GCC free trade agreement, and the potential for the Middle East to help compensate for some of the trade forgone by the UK in the post-Brexit world.
Penney, a banker in the Middle East before he took up his current role in 2018, highlighted the attractions of Saudi Arabia as a trade partner for the UK.
“I have to say I’m very passionate about the Kingdom. I’ve been working there in my various different jobs for more than a decade now and I’m as enthusiastic if not more today than I’ve ever been about the opportunities that exist in the Kingdom and across the whole of the Kingdom.”
“It’s not just about Saudi Arabia. We see a lot of activity in Qatar, obviously, with the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, but also beyond that, in Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. There really is a lot of interest in this region both ways.”
He added: “In fact, only the week before last I had the opportunity to visit NEOM and I was absolutely blown away by the sheer scale of the project, by the ambition of the project, from what can only be described, really, as a blank sheet of paper today.”
UK interest in Saudi Arabia was strong across all sectors that have been energized by the Vision 2030 strategy, he said, including healthcare, education, food and drink, and leisure and entertainment.
“And energy, of course. You know, as the Kingdom and the world embarks on this journey of energy transformation toward ‘clean growth,’ we’re seeing increasing interest around ‘clean growth’ and how we can work with the Kingdom to develop the technologies of the future,” Penney said, referring to the goal of simultaneously increasing national income and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
British companies in the region were looking increasingly at Saudi Arabia rather than other GCC countries.
“In the UAE alone, we have 5,000 UK companies that call the UAE their home but, interestingly, as those companies look increasingly across the region for future business opportunities, it really is clear that Saudi Arabia, in particular, is going to be a major source of opportunity for those businesses,” he said.
Penney touched on the reaction in the UK to the recent proposals by the government of Saudi Arabia, which will require multinational companies to have their headquarters in Riyadh in order to conduct official business in the Kingdom.
“I think it’s varied. I know a lot of large British businesses that have been working in the Kingdom for quite some time that are actually embracing that because it makes good business sense — it’s where the majority of the business that companies are starting to do is, and you know it makes sense to be located in the Kingdom,” he said.
“I know other companies have a slightly longer-term watching brief on that. But I think companies will make decisions around what makes commercial sense. Certainly, in a lot of the companies that I’ve spoken to, based on what I said around the scale of opportunity that Saudi presents, that actually it will make good business sense to do so.”
As someone who has been closely involved in preparations for a free trade agreement between the UK and the GCC, Penney outlined the next steps of that negotiations process.
“We will be launching negotiations for a GCC free trade agreement in the spring of this year,” he said.
“We have just concluded a parliamentary process, which is a uniquely UK process we need to go through before we can launch FTA negotiations. That 14-week consultation closed in mid-January.”
He added: “We’re now going through a process of assimilating and capturing all the feedback that we received from businesses and stakeholders during that consultation period. We’re factoring that into the negotiating strategy and approach the UK will adopt as we commence those FTA negotiations with the GCC.”
Since the decision to leave the EU, the UK has been seeking to put in place trade alliances with other major economic blocs as part of the “Global Britain” strategy. However, Penney insisted a UK-GCC agreement was not just a way of compensating for business lost with Europe in the wake of Brexit.
“On the contrary, I think, if anything, it’s going to spur business further. The GCC already is the UK’s third-largest export market, outside of the EU, third behind the US and China,” he said.
“So, already today the Gulf features very highly in the minds of UK exporters. We’re highly confident that by putting in place a free trade agreement, we’ll be able to reduce even further some of the barriers and impediments that businesses face in doing business here, which are not unique to the Gulf.”
Penney insisted that political uncertainty in the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly beleaguered after a series of scandals, would not deter Middle East investors from doing business with the UK.
“We don’t see any let-up in investor interest in the UK,” he said.
“In fact, since we’ve left the EU and the referendum in 2016, in particular, we’ve seen investor interest increase exponentially. Confidence in the UK, I would say, is probably the highest we have seen for a very long time.”
Survey shows negative attitudes among Turks towards Syrians on the rise
Refugees scapegoated amid falling purchasing power due to high inflation rates, analyst tells Arab News
Study reveals concern over possibility of crime rates rising and negative impact on moral values
Updated 06 February 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: A new survey published by Turkey’s Social Democracy Foundation, known as SODEV, reveals negative feelings toward Syrian refugees in Turkey are on the rise.
Turkey, home to 3.7 million registered refugees from war-torn Syria, the world’s largest refugee population, has seen tensions in recent months between locals and Syrians, mostly driven by domestic politics and economic difficulties.
According to the SODEV survey, 66 percent of respondents think Syrians should return to their homeland, with this sentiment higher among voters of opposition parties.
More than half of those voters prefer the repatriation of Syrians, with this rate at about 42 percent among voters of the ruling Justice and Development Party.
Turkish respondents broadly describe Syrians negatively, with 45 percent thinking that Syrian refugees are dangerous people who could pose challenges in the future.
Forty-one percent of respondents consider them as a burden on society, and more than 70 percent of respondents said they were not “clean, trustworthy and polite,” while 57 percent believe that Syrians are not hardworking.
Across the country, 55 percent of people preferred not to have a Syrian neighbor, and about 65 percent said they would not marry, or allow their children to marry, a Syrian.
Half of respondents said they would be disturbed if Syrians went to the same school as their children, with 70 percent adding they only communicate with Syrians when they are obliged to.
However, half of the respondents said they have not faced any concrete problems with Syrians in their daily lives, and 77 percent said Syrian refugees had not harmed them in the past five years.
Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, told Arab News: “In the last 11 years, and especially after 2016, the (Turkish) government prioritized project-based activities to induce and safeguard social cohesion over a strategy of integration.”
According to Kadkoy, the majority of Syrians and Turks live in parallel worlds, and populist politicians exploit this gap and enlarge it with misinformation and hate speech.
The survey also sheds light on the public perception about the ongoing financial help that has been extended to the refugee community in Turkey.
Half of the respondents think the Turkish state should provide humanitarian assistance only to Syrians in urgent need, while 70 percent think that Turkey has already helped Syrians more than enough.
With a debit card practice in force over the past six years, the EU supports one third of the vulnerable refugee population in Turkey to cover their basic needs each month.
So far, Brussels distributed over €4 billion ($4.579 billion) to NGOs and international aid groups working to improve the situation of refugees in Turkey.
Last year, the EU contributed an additional €3 billion to be used in refugee-focused projects until 2023.
Having repeatedly called on the EU share the burden, Turkey has spent more than €40 billion on refugees.
It has not solely been a story of deprivation, however; Syrians have established more than 10,000 companies in Turkey, some with the knowhow provided by EU-funded projects.
The companies are mostly active in the wholesale, real estate, hospitality, construction and manufacturing sectors.
Although these initiatives help sustain them and avoid being dependent on state aid, 67 percent of respondents are against the opening of Syrian businesses in Turkey, claiming that these companies do not pay taxes or trigger more unemployment in Turkey.
“This is largely driven by refusing (to accept) Syrians as members of the overall community,” Kadkoy said.
“Although there are informal businesses and the ones who run (them) are both Turks and Syrians, there are close to 10,000 companies registered with the Turkish chambers whose owners invested 2.1 billion lira ($154 million) to set up companies across Turkey, and they have created inclusive job opportunities,” he added.
However, about half of respondents said they would avoid shopping from a Syrian company; 82 percent of Turks think Syrians do not contribute to the Turkish economy, and 85 percent say they do not add to Turkey’s social fabric. Eighty percent think it would be impossible to live with Syrians peacefully.
Respondents expect that crime rates will increase, internal conflicts be exacerbated, that the economy will be weakened, and moral values will be harmed if Syrians stay longer in Turkey.
Ertan Aksoy, president of SODEV, said Turks consider the increased number of Syrian companies as a sign of permanence.
“They consider the presence of Syrians as a moral obligation, and accept the humanitarian assistance as long as they need it and in a restricted way,” he told Arab News.
According to Aksoy, ongoing prejudice against Syrian refugees is mainly motivated by the decreased purchasing power among Turkish citizens due to high inflation rates.
“As long as people struggle to earn a living, they start considering refugees as a scapegoat to blame (for) their daily economic problems,” he said.
“In addition to this, the influx of Afghan refugees following the Taliban takeover escalated social frustration,” added Aksoy.
“Rather than using the refugee card for domestic consumption and translating it into vote potential, opposition parties are mainly using a responsible rhetoric these days, apart from some breakaway figures.”
Experts also note that Turks from a lower socio-economic status are much more tolerant of Syrian refugees, though they have to share the job market with them.
“However, those who benefit from cheap labor of refugees, for instance the owners of factories, take a critical stance … when we survey them,” Aksoy said.
In the meantime, Turkish authorities recently found the bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death near Greece, blaming the tragedy on Greek guards sending them back across the border without shoes and clothes — allegations that were dismissed by Athens as “false propaganda.”
According to the official statistics on the readmission of migrants, Turkey took back 2,300 Syrians from the Greek islands as part of the readmission agreement.
Bennett, Biden discussed Iranian military activity across Middle East and efforts to block Iran's nuclear program
Earlier Sunday, Bennett said Israel is closely watching world powers' negotiations with Iran in Vienna
Updated 06 February 2022
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel's prime minister on Sunday congratulated President Joe Biden for last week's deadly raid in Syria that killed the leader of Daesh, the Israeli premier's office announced.
In a phone call with the president, Naftali Bennett told Biden that “the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the US forces,” his office said.
Bennett and Biden also discussed Iranian military activity across the Middle East and efforts to block Iran's nuclear program, it said.
Israel and Iran are arch-enemies, and Israel has raised vocal concerns about US-led efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
The deal unraveled after President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
Israel objected to the initial deal and believes any attempts to restore it will not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.
Israel also says any deal should address Iranian military activity across the region as well as its development of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.
Earlier Sunday, Bennett said Israel is closely watching world powers' negotiations with Iran in Vienna, but reiterated his position that Israel is not bound by any agreement reached by them.
Israel has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if it believes it is necessary to halt the country's nuclear program.
Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.
“Anyone who thinks such an agreement will increase stability is wrong,” Bennett told his Cabinet early Sunday. “Israel reserves its right to act in any case, with or without an agreement.”
West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
Protests leave future of 15,000 Birzeit University students in the balance
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK: Mohammed Khweis, 21, was enjoying his studies and looking forward to completing his course at Birzeit University’s College of Business Administration, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Now the third-year student from East Jerusalem has a very different outlook following sit-ins and violent protests by representatives of student blocs that have disrupted classes and forced the university to close at least once.
The protests have left students unable to complete their coursework and the academic future of 15,000 pupils hanging in the balance.
Khweis was used to traveling almost 40 km daily to the university and returning home at the end of the day — but now spends his days sleeping and nights playing cards with friends.
“I am bored and worried that this situation will continue,” he told Arab News.
Even in these circumstances, Khweis is not in a position to look for temporary work because he cannot predict when the university will reopen and students will be able to resume their studies.
The crisis escalated when the university administration — concerned that protest activities could be used as an excuse by Israeli armed forces to invade the institution — prevented Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine representatives from displaying cartoon rockets on campus during a march to celebrate the anniversaries of their political parties on Dec. 13-14.
However, politically affiliated students rejected the decision and accused the administration of imposing restrictions on freedom of political expression on the campus.
The dispute led to a temporary closure of the university, with students and academic staff prevented from entering the facility.
In the wake of the row, student activists are demanding that the university administration fire the vice president and the acting dean of students’ affairs.
Ghassan Al-Khatib, the university’s vice president, told Arab News on Friday that people are worried about their children’s academic future.
“Students have the right to sit and strike, practice freedom of expression and hold elections, but not through methods that have a high price,” Al-Khatib said.
“It is unreasonable to disrupt the educational process and mortgage the interests of 15,000 students to demands that can be achieved by other means without causing losses, such as closing the university,” he added.
“Academic and cultural institutions are not the place for military parades.”
Despite prominent Palestinian civil society institutions attempting to mediate between the university administration and student representatives, the students insist their demands be met.
Nader Oweidat, 23, a political science and international relations student, and the coordinator of the Islamic bloc at Birzeit University, claimed that “we do not like to close the university.”
But he told Arab News that the university administration had appointed an acting dean of student affairs “who took advantage of her position in an attempt to domesticate the student movement at the university.”
He added: “This is unacceptable, so we have clear demands for her dismissal.”
Oweidat said that Birzeit University enjoys unparalleled freedoms in comparison with other Palestinian universities, “and we want to preserve that democratic and pluralistic atmosphere.”
With the dispute threatening the academic year of 15,000 students, families have begun to voice their frustration with student representatives’ “irresponsible position.”
Mahmoud Khweis, father of university student Mohammed, told Arab News: “I do not trust the students’ ability and their future vision to maintain Birzeit University’s scientific position in Palestine and the world. We should not allow them to be responsible for the future of the university.”
The general rights of students are more important than the individual rights of a small group, he said.
Khweis said that the Palestinian police should reopen the university’s doors, and allow both students and teachers to resume the educational process.
The role of student activists should be limited to helping students reduce educational fees and solving their academic problems, and not engaging in political work on campus, he said.
The Birzeit University campus is the only West Bank arena left for the Hamas movement to stage its political activities freely.
However, Owaidat said: “While the university administration tolerated Fatah activists in the university organizing a military parade with real weapons, it was annoyed by the presentation of the Qutub (PFLP) and the Islamic bloc (Hamas) with cartoon models of rockets.”
The Palestinian Authority asked Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Mahmoud Abu Muwais on Jan. 31 to communicate with the university administration and student representatives in a bid to solve the dispute.
However, some believe that the government’s influence is minimal since Birzeit University is a private entity, unlike other Palestinian universities.
Birzeit University was established in 1972 as a private institution. It has become one of the oldest Palestinian universities, and is characterized by a liberal atmosphere and policies that allow freedom for various student activities.
Many prominent Palestinian leaders have graduated from the university, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
The university awards a bachelor’s degree in dozens of subjects, a second degree in 35 subjects, and a third doctorate in two subjects. It also maintains academic relations with many prestigious universities in Europe and the US.
“We get used to seeing the Israeli occupation closing the university and not its students,” Khweis said.
“We should raise our voices in the face of those students from a young generation and tell them what they are doing is wrong.”
Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster
Houthis first said they supported new plan by UN officials to pump one million barrels of oil out of the vessel
They then backtracked and said the UN was guilty of “continued disregard of its obligations” over the tanker
Updated 07 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Sunday reneged on a deal to head off an environmental disaster in the Red Sea, only hours after reaching an agreement with the UN.
The Houthis first said they supported a new plan by UN officials to pump one million barrels of oil out of the decaying oil storage vessel Safer, which is moored off the port of Hodeidah.
But as the UN’s Yemen coordinator David Gressly hailed “constructive” talks on the plan, which is also supported by Yemen’s government, the Houthis backtracked. They said the UN was guilty of “continued disregard of its obligations” over the tanker and accused the UN mission of wasting funds allocated for maintaining the vessel.
The rusting storage tanker is more than 40 years old and has not been maintained since early 2015, when international experts fled as the Houthis took control of swaths of Yemen in a coup.
FASTFACT
The Safer crisis erupted again as the top US military officer in the Middle East arrived in the UAE for defense talks after a series of Houthi missile attacks on Abu Dhabi.
Environmentalists have issued a series of warnings about the danger. The Safer has neither power nor a functioning fire-fighting system, and volatile gases are thought to be building up inside. “The risk of imminent catastrophe is very real,” Gressly said. “We need … action as soon as possible.”
Greenpeace said last week that the Safer posed a “grave threat.” An oil spill would prevent access to Yemen’s main ports of Hodeidah and Salif, affecting food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.
The environmental group said desalination plants on the coast could be affected, which would interrupt the drinking water supply for about 10 million people. Yemeni fisheries would probably shut down and ecosystems in the Red Sea would be destroyed, it said, with the impact reaching Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Eritrea.
The Safer crisis erupted again as the top US military officer in the Middle East arrived in the UAE for defense talks after a series of Houthi missile attacks on Abu Dhabi.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, said: “I think it’s a very worrisome time for the UAE. They’re looking for support. We’re here to help provide that support.” Last week the Pentagon deployed advanced F-22 fighter jets and the guided missile destroyer USS Cole to the UAE.
McKenzie blamed Iran for the attacks on Abu Dhabi. “Medium-range ballistic missiles that were fired from Yemen and entered the UAE were not invented, built, designed in Yemen,” he said. “All that happened somewhere else. So I think we certainly see the Iranian connection to this.”