Saudi Arabia introduces new e-passport
Saudi Arabia launched on Thursday a new electronic passport designed with modern security features used in international travel documents. (SPA(
The Saudi Minister of Interior, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif inaugurated the Saudi new electronic passport during a visit to the Directorate General of Passport in Riyadh on Thursday. (Supplied)
The pages of the new passport are decorated pictures that represent the Kingdom’s most famous historical and cultural landmarks, such as the Makkah Clock Tower. (Supplied)
The pages of the new passport are decorated pictures that represent the Kingdom’s most famous historical and cultural landmarks, such as the Makkah Clock Tower. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif inaugurated the new Saudi electronic passport during a visit to the Directorate General of Passports in Riyadh on Thursday.
With its advanced security features and aesthetic design, the passport is a step forward in the country’s digital transformation process — one of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The minister met with the employees of the command-and-control center, workers at unified call center 992, and the staff members of the beneficiary services center in the passport directorate.
He was briefed on the services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors. He also reviewed some of the technical devices that enable the General Directorate of Passports to continue providing its distinctive electronic services.
In his speech during the ceremony, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, said his directorate has witnessed “a great and rapid development over the recent years, thanks to Allah and then thanks to the directives and support of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and with continuous follow-up from Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud, minister of interior.
After that, the attendees watched a short video showing the beginnings of the passport sector, its progress, key achievements it has made, and the awards it has received.
The minister then inaugurated the new passport, which was designed with the highest technical specifications and modern security features used in international travel documents.
He signed the inauguration document of the new passport, which came as a result of the cooperation between the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The passport contains an electronic chip to protect the holder’s personal data and photos, in addition to a verification feature that can be auto-scanned at smart gates at international borders.
The pages of the new passport are decorated to represent the Kingdom’s most famous historical and cultural landmarks, such as the Makkah Clock Tower. The passport also includes three images of the passport holder, each containing different technology.
In Saudi Arabia, where, for generations, the Arabian Leopard and its prey were hunted and its habitat steadily eroded by human expansion and development, the animal is feared to be extinct.
How the ‘critically endangered’ Arabian leopard is being returned to the wild in Saudi Arabia
Only a handful of the magnificent animals are thought to survive in the entire Arabian Peninsula
A program managed by the RCU has bred 16 cubs at the Wildlife Research Center in Taif
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: Abdulaziz Alenzy will never forget the moment last April when he got the call. After more than three months of anxious waiting, one of the leopards in the captive breeding program at the Wildlife Research Center in Taif had finally given birth to a healthy, feisty cub.
“I cannot describe my feelings when she was born,” said Alenzy, veterinary manager at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “We were expecting a cub to be born that day, but when I got the call from the keepers it was, ’Wow!’ I got up, got dressed and rushed to work.”
For 12 weeks the team left mother and cub undisturbed — the first three months of life can be touch-and-go for a new-born leopard. Only then were they able to carry out a medical examination, when they discovered that “we were blessed with a female cub, which is a great thing for our program.”
On that cub, one of 16 that have so far been bred successfully in Taif as part of an Arabian Leopard Program being managed by the RCU, rests the hopes of one of the most ambitious rewilding experiments ever attempted anywhere in the world.
To help build awareness of the #ArabianLeopard, with a total adult population of fewer than 200 in the wild, the #ArabianLeopardDay will allow us to collectively recognise the responsibility we all have for the survival of this noble species.
“Our goal at RCU is nothing less than to restore the power of nature’s balance,” said Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Malki, the commission’s director general of nature reserves.
Working in partnership with Panthera, a global conservation organization dedicated to preserving the world’s seven big cats and their critical role in global ecosystems, the RCU plans to reintroduce the leopard to the wild in Saudi Arabia.
“We believe that saving endangered species such as the Arabian leopard is critical to the protection of our planet and the natural balance of our ecosystem,” Al-Malki said.
Right now, the Arabian leopard is classified on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List as “critically endangered.” It is all but extinct in the wild.
Only a handful of the magnificent animals are thought to survive in the whole Arabian Peninsula, holding out in a last refuge in Oman’s Dhofar mountains.
In Saudi Arabia, where, for generations, the animal and its prey were hunted and its habitat steadily eroded by human expansion and development, the leopard is feared to be extinct.
“I don’t think we can say for certain that the leopard is extinct in Saudi Arabia,” said biologist David Mallon, visiting professor in the department of natural sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University and a member of the IUCN Red List Committee.
“There could still be the odd animal or two hanging on somewhere. But over the past few years a lot of camera trapping has been carried out. This has been much intensified by the Panthera people, working with AlUla at a dozen sites over the past two years, but they haven’t found any photographs of the leopard.”
FASTFACT
* Famous buildings and landmarks in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman are lighting up to mark the very first Arabian Leopard Day on Feb. 10.
The leopard was already rare in Saudi Arabia by the 1960s. The last confirmed sighting in the Kingdom was in 2014, when a video was posted on YouTube of a leopard that had been poisoned by a farmer in the Wadi Numan area of Makkah.
That was the starting point for the RCU, which, even as the breeding of leopards goes ahead, is embarking on an education and awareness program designed to highlight the importance, and the benefits to local communities, of restoring the leopard to its ancient hunting grounds.
This will help communities to realize “there is a direct link between their prosperity, their future, and the fact that the leopard is being reintroduced,” said Thomas Kaplan, founder of Panthera. “(The most important part of) the process of reintroducing big cats is to ensure the buy-in of local populations.”
For its part, the RCU is “working hand-in-hand with the local community,” investing in “education and learning for AlUla’s next generation to create training and employment opportunities.”
The opportunity to see leopards in the wild will doubtless play a significant part in the development of the AlUla region as a cultural tourism destination rich in archaeology, heritage and stunning landscapes — one that creates many jobs for local people.
The RCU plans to release the first captive-bred leopards into the Sharaan Nature Reserve by 2030. The reserve is a protected habitat of 925 square kilometers being created at AlUla, in the dramatic canyon landscape east of the ancient rock-carved Nabateaen city of Hegra.
The timing could not be more perfect. The AlUla project — establishing the area as an international tourist destination rich in natural and human history — is one of the cornerstones of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic diversification.
The location is also perfect. Leopards, along with lions and cheetahs, lived in this very place for millennia before they lost the fight for living space with humans.
Evidence that the animals thrived here for thousands of years — alongside lions and cheetahs, now both long extinct — can be found in ancient rock carvings, or petroglyphs, scattered across the landscape, showing leopards prowling what was then the lush, verdant landscape of the Arabian Peninsula.
Now, says Kaplan, the leopard is coming home — and that is a vital step in Saudi Arabia’s broader plans to dramatically increase the number of protected habitats in the country.
“The beauty of saving the big cats is that they stand at the top of the pyramid in terms of the food chain,” he said. “Think of them as the umbrella species or the apex predator — the iconic megafauna within its ecosystem. It is the representation of a healthy landscape; a one-stop-shop for wildlife conservation.
“In other words, if you want to save large landscapes, then the way to go about it is to focus on the top of the food chain, the umbrella species. And in Saudi Arabia, that is the leopard.”
The commitment to the leopard program runs deep. In June 2016, in an open-air ceremony amid the stunning scenery of the AlUla landscape, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture and RCU governor, signed an agreement with Panthera, committing the commission to investing $20 million over 10 years to aid global conservation of the leopard and to revitalize the Arabian leopard population.
Prince Badr said after the ceremony: “It is our duty to protect, conserve and build the population numbers to preserve the species from becoming a footnote in history,” and to “ensure that populations in other countries around the world are preserved before they reach the levels of endangerment faced today by our precious native big cats.”
Preserving animals means preserving landscapes, and the leopard program is the flagship in a fleet of green initiatives being launched to restore and protect the balance of nature across the Kingdom, building on previous successes including the reintroduction of other threatened species and the designation of great swathes of the country as protected areas.
Following the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative in March 2021, other rewilding initiatives are under way across the Kingdom, including the reversal of desertification across vast areas, the restoration of habitats degraded by livestock overgrazing, and a huge planned increase in the number and scale of protected areas in Saudi Arabia.
The first protected area in the country was established in 1986 — a 13,775-square-kilometer reserve at Harrat al-Harrah in the north of the Kingdom. Today, it is home to a dazzling array of important animals, including the Reem gazelle, Arabian wolf, red fox, sand fox, striped hyena, Cape hare, jerboa, houbara bustard and golden eagle.
Since the designation of Harrat al-Harrah, a total of 14 other areas, covering more than 82,000 square kilometers, have been protected. Now, under the auspices of the Saudi Green Initiative, there are plans to increase the area of protected land to roughly 600,000 square kilometers — more than 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total land area.
Saudi Arabia has already successfully reintroduced the Arabian oryx to the wild — a prime example, according to Kaplan, of what can be achieved.
By 1972 the oryx, once common across the Arabian Peninsula, had been hunted to extinction in the wild. But, bred from captive specimens, by 1982 the species had been reintroduced in Oman, with subsequent reintroductions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Remarkably, by 2011 the status of the species on the IUCN Red List had been changed from extinct to vulnerable — the first time that a vanished species had ever made such a dramatic comeback.
“The recovery of the Arabian oryx has turned out to be one of the most inspirational case studies for captive breeding and reintroduction of any species anywhere in the world, and one of the most powerful models we have for the successful reintroduction of the Arabian leopard itself,” said Kaplan.
“Everyone involved in that program remembers when the first Arabian oryx was born in captivity. They had no idea that it was going to be as successful as it was.
“But we certainly do believe that with the births of the cubs in Taif we are seeing the first paw prints of the success of the Arabian leopard initiative.”
US says committed to supporting Saudi Arabia defend itself from Houthi attacks
“America will have the backs of our friends in the region”: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The US said it is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from Houthi attacks on Thursday.
The reiteration of commitment came after the Houthis launched a cross-border attack on Abha airport in which 12 civilians were injured at midday Arabia Standard Time.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Saudi air defenses thwarted a cross-border attack at 12:05 p.m that involved a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate attempt to target civilians at the airport.
“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack against Abha in Saudi Arabia, which injured at least a dozen innocent civilians,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
He promised to work with the US’ Saudi and international partners to hold the Houthis accountable.
“America will have the backs of our friends in the region,” he added.
The Red Sea Fund will expand from one funding cycle to four cycles throughout the year with two cycles dedicated to post-production and separate cycles for development and production
The four funding strands will accelerate the growth of film production and support the early careers of ambitious filmmakers in the region and Africa
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News
The Red Sea Film Foundation has announced a new funding strategy on Thursday to better serve filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the wider Arab region and Africa in bringing more diverse and authentic films to global audiences.
The newly designed Red Sea Fund will expand from one funding cycle to four cycles throughout the year with two cycles dedicated to post-production and separate cycles for development and production.
The first cycle for post-production for features, documentary and animation projects and closes on Feb. 24.
The cycle for development support will open in April, followed by production support in June and concluding with the second post-production support cycle in August.
The four funding strands will accelerate the growth of film production and support the early careers of ambitious filmmakers in the region and Africa by providing access to crucial funding throughout the year at various stages in the filmmaking process to propel projects further to completion.
The Red Sea Fund, launched in 2021, received more than 650 submissions — more than 30 percent from female filmmakers — from 81 countries in 36 languages.
Ninety-seven of these projects have now received support in the form of grants and funds.
An impressive 26 of these films are from an exciting new wave of Saudi filmmakers, 15 of them women; 11 projects are from African filmmakers, and the remaining 60 from the wider Arab region.
Shivani Pandya Malhotra, managing director of the Red Sea International Festival, said: “The Red Sea Foundation is committed to investing in, developing and promoting filmmakers from the Arab world and Africa as they continue to thrive and develop their skills to bring compelling and authentic stories across a range of genres, cultures and perspectives to the screen.
“Through the Red Sea Fund, we have supported a wealth of extraordinary projects, boosting the program with additional funding cycles that will provide talented filmmakers with the tools they need to develop unique and compelling films that represent and reflect the Arab world and Africa.”
MoU has been signed by Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud (L), Governor of AlUla and Minister of Culture, and Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, KSA Ambassador to the US and Founder of Catmosphere. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia celebrates inaugural Arabian Leopard Day
Kingdom aims to raise awareness of endangered species and create global conversations around initiatives that aim to protect the Arabian Leopard in Saudi Arabia and across the region
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia celebrated the first Arabian Leopard Day on Thursday. The Kingdom established the special occasion — which will take place annually on February 10 — in order to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.
“We want people to mark Arabian Leopard Day and engage with activities to raise awareness of, and help to protect, these majestic big cats,” Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said.
“It is a sad reality that the Arabian leopard is critically endangered. Ongoing threats to its natural habitat highlight the pressing need to step up conservation efforts that are so vital to the species’ long-term survival,” he continued.
Minister of Culture and Governor of AlUla Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud and Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US and founder of Catmosphere signed an MoU on Thursday to support the RCU’s Arabian Leopard Conservation Program, which Prince Badr explained is “at the heart of extensive sustainable-development plans for the wider AlUla region.”
Catmosphere is a non-profit foundation that aims to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.
“The signing of this new MoU supports Catmosphere’s mission to secure a future for big cats, including the Arabian leopard,” Princess Reema said. “It builds momentum around regional conservation efforts with a focus on supporting the RCU as it strives to achieve its far-reaching ambitions to reintroduce the species to the wild.”
The RCU and Catmosphere hope to further strengthen the regional efforts to protect the Arabian Leopard and ensure its future growth through the MoU.
“This agreement also significantly strengthens existing partnerships with entities concerned with the conservation of natural fauna and flora, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature,” Prince Badr said.
Under the agreement, the two entities will work together on research projects to create sustainable and innovative events, including campaigns and outreach initiatives to safeguard the future of the Arabian leopard.
Through Arabian Leopard Day, the Kingdom aims to raise awareness of endangered species and create global conversations around initiatives that aim to protect the Arabian Leopard in Saudi Arabia and across the region, and to highlight the importance of preserving and protecting endangered animal species globally.
Neighboring countries including Oman and the UAE will show their support for the first Arabian Leopard Day by projecting images of endangered big cats onto major landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai and Sultan Qaboos University Road in Muscat. The big cats will also appear on Riyadh’s King Faisal Foundation building, Jeddah’s King Road Tower, Adeer Tower in Al-Khobar, and Elephant Rock in AlUla.
Government entities are also showing their support in the Kingdom by incorporating the official Arabian Leopard Day logo on their websites and social media.
To further raise awareness, The Royal Commission of AlULA has created social media initiatives featuring influencers and using the hashtag #ArabianLeopardDay.
The commission also encouraged young children to show their support by publishing coloring books featuring the endangered Arabian leopard.
The leopard was once common in the Kingdom, but overhunting and a lack of natural prey led to the predator all-but disappearing from the wild.
But thanks to conservation efforts such has the Leopard Breeding Center in Taif, which recently witnessed the birth of a female cub, the Arabian leopard is making a comeback. Still, reintroducing the species to its natural habitat and providing it with the necessary surroundings and prey to thrive will take time.
The RCU has committed $25 million to the Global Fund for the Arabian Leopard as an initial endowment and has designated five nature reserves spanning 12,500 square kilometers as a safe habitat in which the endangered species will one day roam freely. It is also working with experts including Panthera and the IUCN to implement its plans.
Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh
National carrier promotes festive atmosphere of Riyadh Season among guests on board a specially decorated aircraft with exciting surprises for passengers
Passengers boarded a decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season’s official colors on the plane’s seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudia airline, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia and a strategic partner and official carrier for Riyadh Season, delighted guests with a series of festival-themed surprises during a special flight from Paris to Riyadh on Feb. 8.
The initiative came as part of the airline’s efforts to promote the popular culture and entertainment event among guests arriving in the Kingdom.
Passengers boarded a decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season’s official colors on the plane’s seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers. Cabin crew members also wore brooches bearing the official logo of the festival.
Guests enjoyed a promotional video highlighting the main attractions of the cultural and entertainment event, which was shared on the aircraft’s inflight entertainment system.
Passengers also received special branded gifts and free tickets for several of Riyadh Season 2021’s most prominent events, including Riyadh Boulevard.
Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer at Saudia, said: “We are proud of our initiatives to promote Riyadh Season among our guests and highlight Saudi Arabia as a major global tourist and entertainment destination.
“We hope that these activities and the special gifts provided to our passengers will encourage them to visit the festival and discover its many unique events and attractions.
“Our sponsorship of Riyadh Season comes as part of our commitment to serving as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ by supporting the growth of travel, tourism, and entertainment in the Kingdom, in line with our ambitious target of welcoming 100 million visits annually by 2030.”
Saudia has launched a series of holiday packages and attractive deals to promote Riyadh Season and help position the capital as a leading global destination for tourists and visitors.