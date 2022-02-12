Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla

DUBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys on Friday performed her first concert in Saudi Arabia, wearing an ensemble by Dubai-based Saudi label Abadia.
The superstar donned two outfits for her concert, singing for a packed house at the Maraya concert hall in AlUla.
Her first look was a two-piece white set, while her second was a mustard-yellow belted jumpsuit with a flowing and colorful floor-length waist cape.
During the concert, Keys paid tribute to the Saudi designer’s creation. “I had to make sure that I put on a second Abadia outfit. Abadia, as you know, is a local magnificent designer, and it’s her birthday today,” the music sensation told her thrilled audience.
The family-owned brand, co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt Naeema Al-Shehail, aims to empower and support Saudi female artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu (a weaving technique) and naqda (a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth) in their designs.
During the concert, Keys performed some of her hits “Unthinkable,” “New York,” “No One,” Nat King Cole’s “Unlocked,” “Blown Away,” and many more.
“Thank you AlUla,” the singer told her fans in Arabic at the end of the concert. “This has been a beautiful, beautiful night,” she continued in English.
The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy co-founded by Kasseem “Swizz Beats” Dean, who is the singer’s husband and co-produced her latest album, “Keys.”
US superstar Jennifer Lopez shines in Elie Saab ensemble
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: It is no secret that US superstar Jennifer Lopez is a fan of Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s creations.
The singer, actress and dancer, who previously stepped out in Saab’s designs multiple times, championed this week a show-stopping sparkly gown during a concert to promote her new film “Marry Me,” in which she stars alongside Colombian singer Maluma.
The ensemble, from the designer’s spring/summer 2022 collection, is a metallic form-fitting dress that features floor-length fringes dangling from the shoulders and the waist and a fully embellished high neck.
The one-hour show, titled “Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live,” saw the pair perform songs from the movie’s soundtrack, including “On My Way” and “Segundo.”
In the movie, a romantic comedy about the unlikely marriage between a math teacher and a pop superstar, Lopez wore a luxurious Zuhair Murad wedding dress for the onscreen wedding: an off-white strapless creation embellished with glittering pink and gold beading.
The Tinder Swindler: A life online that can spell doom
Updated 56 min 54 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Social media is a boon that among other things helps to connect people across continents. But it can also be a terrible bane, especially dating sites. Netflix’s latest scandal documentary, “The Tinder Swindler,” is a perfect example of how the gullible fall prey to predators. Wonderfully directed by Felicity Morris, it is seamlessly structured. I could not take my eyes off the screen for a moment as I heard the painful stories of three young women who had walked into a perfectly laid-out trap by an Israeli national, Simon Leviev, who “transformed” himself into a billionaire diamond merchant’s son.
Leviev, whose actual name is Shimon Hayut, lived in the lap of luxury, wore clothes from some of the biggest names in fashion (Gucci, Louis Vuitton and so on), had fancy yachts and fancier cars – but all paid for by his girlfriends. In fact, he stole money from one to give another a dream life – which he also enjoyed. Private jets, first-class travel and five-star hotels were all his.
But why did these women fall for him? I would answer this question with another. Why did they fall for a notorious criminal like Charles Sobhraj? He was venomous, and was nicknamed “bikini killer” because he usually preyed on women basking in the beaches of Thailand and other southeast Asian countries. Now Sobhraj is in a Nepal jail, but his lawyer, a woman from Kolkata, has married him! The lure of money and the great life it brings are too, too hard to resist. The same for the three young women who are featured in “The Tinder Swindler.”
It begins with Cecilie Fjellhoy, a serial dater who calls herself as “a bit of a Tinder expert”. Simon jets to Oslo, where she lives and arrives with a bouquet of the most exquisite roses. He wines and dines her in amazingly plush restaurants with caviar and the choicest of drinks. Then, one night, terror strikes, when he sends her photographs and videos of himself and his bodyguard, bruised and bloodied. Simon tells Cecilie that his enemies are after him, and he had to close his bank accounts and cancel his credit cards. May I use your card, he asks her, and his voice sounds so darned apologetic that she at once says yes. The swindling begins.
The next is Pernilla Sjoholm, a Swedish woman who is a little smarter than Cecilie. Pernilla does not hop into bed with him, but is still talked into being such a great friend that she too begins to part with her money. It is the same sob story he gives of being stalked and attacked. Pernilla, despite not falling for Simon’s romantic charms, develops a weak spot for him. Such is his carefully cultivated magnetism.
The third victim is Ayleen Charlotte, whose story ran along the same track. But it is Cecilie’s that touches the heart. It is so disturbing to see her breakdown in the end, especially after Simon’s story is broken by a Norwegian newspaper, and as shocking as it may sound, many began to accuse the swindled women of being gold-diggers. In fact, they did not make a penny out of this whole sordid business. Perhaps this is what happens when one lives a life online!
But let us not forget that “The Tinder Swindler” has many layers. The plot turns into a thriller with revenge and resilience taking over the three women, whose self-esteem had taken a bad beating. Unlike some Netflix documentaries, The Tinder Swindler is not sensationalist. It is snappy, executed with finesse and narrated with feeling, leaving us wanting more!
What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
Humans have been stumbling upon the petrified remains of ancient animals since prehistoric times, leading to tales of giant dogs, deadly dragons, tree deities, sea serpents, and all manner of strange and marvelous creatures.
In this richly illustrated book, David Bainbridge recounts how legends like these gradually gave rise to the modern science of paleontology, and how this pioneering discipline has reshaped our view of the natural world.
Bainbridge takes readers from ancient Greece to the 18th century, when paleontology began to coalesce into the scientific field we know today, and discusses how contemporary paleontologists use cutting-edge technologies to flesh out the discoveries of past and present.
He brings to life the stories and people behind some of the greatest fossil finds of all time, and explains how paleontology has long straddled the spheres of science and art.
Bainbridge also looks to the future of the discipline, discussing how the rapid recovery of DNA and other genetic material from the fossil record promises to revolutionize our understanding of the origins and evolution of ancient life.
