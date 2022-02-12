You are here

Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off

date 2022-02-12
Al-Ahly players celebrate their fourth goal of the night against Al-Hilal. (Photo by Basheer Saleh)
John Duerden
John Duerden

Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off

Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off
  • Saudi and Asian champions had two men sent off against the Egyptian giants as they ended the tournament on a downbeat note in Abu Dhabi
Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Ahly defeated nine-man Al-Hilal 4-0 on Saturday to take third place at the FIFA Club World Cup, as the Saudi Arabian champions self-destructed in the “Arab Classico” in Abu Dhabi.

While victory gave the Egyptian giants a second successive bronze medal at the tournament, the main talking point was the performance of Al-Hilal.

If the Asian champions started slowly in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-final, that was nothing to events at the Al-Nahyan Stadium where, unlike the game three days earlier, there was no second-half rally that meant the players could leave the pitch with their reputations enhanced.

This game was lost inside a nightmare first 30 minutes, when central defender Yasser Ibrahim scored twice and Al-Hilal had Matheus Pereira and Mohamed Kanno sent off. In fact, the entire first half must have been one of the most painful in the illustrious history of the 17-time Saudi champions.

The signs were there right from the kick-off.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais, in the team for his debut as one of a number of changes made by Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim, almost had the worst of starts, spilling a low cross inside the opening 30 seconds.

The 10-time African champions continued to make the early running and it was no surprise that they took the lead after eight minutes in the simplest of fashions. The Saudi Arabian defense was nowhere to be seen when Maaloul swung the ball in from a left-sided free-kick and there was the unmarked Ibrahim to head home from close range.

Things got worse minutes later when Al-Hilal were reduced to 10 men with Pereira ejected for a rash foul. And then the Red Giants, who looked likely to score every time they entered the opponent’s half, extended their lead. 

Mohamed Hany let loose with a fierce shot from outside the area which Al-Owais did well to get a hand to, but the rebound fell to Ibrahim who headed his - and his team’s - second.

It should have been three after 25 minutes when the impressive Maaloul burst into the left side of the area and somehow dragged his shot wide of the opposite post with just the goalkeeper to beat.

There was no time to digest that miss as Al-Hilal were then reduced to nine men. The team had just managed to get a first corner and, while it was being cleared by the Egyptian defense, Kanno inexplicably kicked out at Ibrahim who collapsed to the floor. After a video check, the French referee Clement Turpin quickly showed the midfielder, who had been so impressive in earlier games, a red card.

If there was any doubt as to the game’s outcome, it was dispelled five minutes before the break. Ahmed Radwan dribbled down the left side of the penalty area and, when his attempted pass bounced back off defender Muteb Al-Muffarij, he was able to squeeze the ball in at the near post.

Al-Hilal were then playing for pride which meant avoiding a thrashing. Compared to the first, the opening period of the second half was quiet, with Al-Ahly unable to muster their earlier energy though Al-Owais was off his line quickly to make a couple of important saves inside the first 10 minutes.

Just after the hour, Al-Ahly extended their lead. A shot from outside the area by Amr El-Soleya, on the losing side for Egypt just six days earlier in the final of the African Cup of Nations, curled beautifully into the bottom corner.

Almost immediately, Moussa Marega had Al-Hilal’s first chance as he managed to break free of the Al-Ahly defense, but the Malian’s low shot was saved by Ali Lotfi. It was as good as it got for Al-Hilal as the Al-Ahly attacks continued with VAR overturning what would have been a fifth goal for offside and then Al-Owais having to make more saves.

That no more goals were scored by the 10-time African champions was a small mercy for Al-Hilal on what was the most miserable of evenings for the most successful club in the history of Saudi Arabian and Asian football.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
AFP

'Like a dream': Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
  • Bayern conceded four goals in the first half for the first time in a Bundesliga match since 1975
  • Bayern had not lost to Bochum since 2004 ahead of this game
AFP
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich said his side need to question their mentality after they slumped to a shock 4-2 loss at Bundesliga minnows Bochum ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.
Bayern conceded four goals in the first half for the first time in a Bundesliga match since 1975 as promoted Bochum rampaged to victory, leaving the perennial champions stunned.
“This was our worst performance of the season. We need to ask ourselves whether this is the mentality which Bayern Munich embodies,” a dejected Kimmich told Sky.
“Luckily it’s happened in a Bundesliga match this time, but we have a Champions League game on Wednesday,” he added.
Bayern had not lost to Bochum since 2004 ahead of this game, and beat them 7-0 when the two teams last met in September.
When Robert Lewandowski bundled in the opener for Bayern on nine minutes, it seemed it would be a normal afternoon for the perennial champions.
But Bochum equalized quickly through Christopher Antwi-Adjei, before taking control in a frenzied 10 minutes before the break.
Juergen Locadia gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after a Dayot Upamecano handball, and unsettled Bayern wilted under pressure.
Cristian Gamboa smashed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area two minutes later, before Holtmann curled in another brilliant long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.
“My first Bundesliga goal, and it comes against Bayern. It’s like a dream!” Gamboa told Sky.
Lewandowski pulled a goal back in the second half, but it was too little for Bayern to avoid a fourth league defeat of the season.
After a week in which German football discussed a play-off format to combat Bayern’s relentless dominance, recently promoted Bochum delivered a brutal reminder that the champions are not unbeatable.
Yet Bayern remain nine points clear at the top of the table overnight, ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Union Berlin on Sunday.
In-form Bayer Leverkusen remain third after they eased to a 4-2 win over Stuttgart.
Leverkusen had scored ten goals in their previous two games, but were held at bay by a dogged Stuttgart defense until Moussa Diaby slalomed through the box to score the opener just before half time.
New Portuguese signing Tiago Tomas brought Stuttgart level with his first Bundesliga goal, but Amine Adli immediately restored the lead at a free-kick.
Florian Wirtz extended the lead five minutes from time, threading a crafty low shot through a flurry of legs and into the bottom corner.
Tomas gave Stuttgart fresh hope with an instinctive finish at the other end, before Patrik Schick sealed the win with a tap-in.
Elsewhere, struggling giants Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach both pulled away from the relegation zone with timely wins.
Wolfsburg beat former coach Oliver Glasner with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, a Max Kruse penalty and a late goal from Dodi Lukebakio handing them a second successive win.
Manu Kone and Jonas Hofmann gave Gladbach a comfortable lead, before Iago pulled a goal back for fellow strugglers Augsburg.
Ramy Bensebaini restored the two-goal lead before Alfred Finnbogason snatched a late consolation goal.
Bottom club Greuther Fuerth gave themselves hope in the relegation fight with only their third win of the season against Hertha Berlin.
Branimir Hrgota opened the scoring after just 27 seconds and doubled the lead with a second-half penalty before Hertha’s Linus Gechter scored his first Bundesliga goal late on.
Freiburg leapfrogged Union Berlin into fifth with a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz, substitute Nils Petersen canceling out Alexander Hack’s first-half opener.

Topics: Bayern Munich VfL Bochum Bundesliga

Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title

Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
Updated 50 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title

Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
  • Romelu Lukaku's superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes
  • Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea's match-winner again as he converted a penalty
AFP
AFP

ABU DHABI: Kai Havertz scored a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final on Saturday to complete their collection of major trophies.
Romelu Lukaku’s superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winners just past the hour in Abu Dhabi.
Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea’s match-winner again as he converted a penalty on 117 minutes awarded following a VAR review.
Chelsea have now claimed every possible trophy since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, and become the third English side to win the global tournament after Manchester United and Liverpool.
The Blues avenged their 1-0 loss to Corinthians in the 2012 final, but will have little time to celebrate with a critical stretch on the horizon once they return to London.
They face Lille in the Champions League last 16 either side of the League Cup final against Liverpool and FA Cup fifth round, playing in four different competitions in 12 days.
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was back in the dugout having flown out to Abu Dhabi on Friday after missing the past two games following a positive test for Covid-19.
Edouard Mendy returned in goal in the wake of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory, at the expense of Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose much improved form is likely to attract interest from other clubs in the summer.
Chelsea’s decline in the Premier League has coincided with lack of authority and conviction, and despite controlling possession it wasn’t until the end of the first half they forced Weverton into a save.
Even then, Thiago Silva’s searing drive from distance appeared to be going wide.
In contrast, Palmeiras were twice left to rue their lack of efficiency as Dudu stabbed well wide before Andreas Christensen made a key intervention to negate a promising attack for the Brazilians.
Lukaku has struggled to meet expectations after rejoining Chelsea from Inter Milan as the club’s record signing, but the Belgian made it two goals in as many games here early in the second half.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, given the nod at left wing-back, whipped in a cross and Lukaku soared above two defenders to power beyond Weverton.
Christian Pulisic, brought on 30 minutes in for the injured Mason Mount, curled just wide after tidy interplay with Lukaku, but Chelsea gave Palmeiras a way back in when Silva handled in the area.
Australian referee Chris Beath was recommended to review the incident on the touchline monitor as Palmeiras players and coach Abel Ferreira appealed, and he almost immediately pointed to the spot.
Veiga, on target in the 2-0 win over Al Ahly, held his nerve to slam the penalty beyond Mendy, greeted with bellowing roars from many of the near-capacity 32,871 in attendance — the majority wearing the green and white of Palmeiras.
Pulisic again rolled an effort narrowly wide from an inviting lay-off and extra time came as little surprise, Chelsea forced to play an extra 30 minutes for the second time in a week.
A frantic scramble inside the six-yard box saw Pulisic bundle against the bar, although an offside in the build-up would have ruled out any goal.
Timo Werner curled over as time ticked away and Palmeiras defended deep, but Chelsea got the late breakthrough when Luan was penalized for blocking Cesar Azpilicueta’s volley with his arm.
Havertz sent Weverton the wrong way to spark wild celebrations, and a bitter night for Palmeiras culminated in them finishing with 10 men after Luan was sent off for scything down the German.

Topics: Chelsea Palmeiras 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Kai Havertz

Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start

Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
AP

Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start

Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
  • The stalemate left Madrid four points clear of second-placed Sevilla
  • The Spanish league leader continues to struggle without injured striker Karim Benzema
AP
AP

BARCELONA: The only positive that Real Madrid could take away from its scoreless draw with Villarreal on Saturday was Gareth Bale, whose good form belied his return to the pitch after more than five months on the sidelines.
The stalemate left Madrid four points clear of second-placed Sevilla as the Spanish league leader continues to struggle without injured striker Karim Benzema, and with their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain just three days away.
Bale had not played for club or country since a brief appearance for Wales on Sept. 1 in a friendly. Before that, he made three appearances for Madrid in August before a series of injuries and a COVID-19 infection ensured he fell out of Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation in favor of younger players such as Vinícius Júnior and Marco Asensio.
With Benzema recovering from a left hamstring pull, Ancelotti gave Bale the nod to play as his striker. Bale needed almost the entire first half to finally get involved, but once he did, he showed the same ability he always had to produce scoring chances.
“(Bale) had his opportunity and he made the most of it. He could have scored, he gave us a threat up front, he did all we asked of him,” Ancelotti said about the former star who returned to Madrid last summer after his loan to Tottenham.
Only the goalkeeping of Gerónimo Rulli stopped Bale on three occasions, including one shot he pushed onto his bar in the 56th minute. Late substitute Luka Jovic almost grabbed a stoppage-time winner on the break when he sent his chipped shot onto the bar.
Villarreal, which moved into fifth place, was also without its top striker as Gerard Moreno nursed a right leg injury.
Villarreal, however, got the better of Madrid in an intense, and sometimes testy, first half.
Besides his surprise choice of Bale, Ancelotti also started the sparingly used Marcelo on the left side of his defense. Marcelo, whose contract is up in June, was slow to keep up with winger Samuel Chukwueze, while new arrival Giovani Lo Celso cued Villarreal’s passing attack.
A pass by Lo Celso set up Arnaut Danjuma in the heart of the area for back-to-back chances in the 18th. David Alaba blocked his first shot and the follow-up effort hit the post.
But it was Chukwueze and right back Juan Foyth who repeatedly surged past Marcelo on Villareal’s right flank that forced Madrid’s defense to scramble into its box.
Only Vinícius could respond for the pacesetters, but he spent as much time complaining about the rough treatment by defenders as he did tormenting the opponent.
Tempers flared midway through the half when Dani Carvajal kicked the ball into the face of the prone Lo Celso. The referee booked Foyth and Madrid’s Éder Militão for shoving.
Bale needed until the 42nd to finally make an impact, latching on to Casemiro’s long ball behind the backline and drawing a save from Rulli.
After halftime, Bale came closer on a counterattack, cutting back and firing a left-footed shot that Rulli got just enough off to nudge onto his crossbar.
Rulli had to rescue Unai Emery’s side twice more by denying Vinícius and Bale before Villarreal managed to restore parity and preserve the deadlock to split the points.
“Each side had their half. We did enough to have led the first half, but then they had their chances in the second and we struggled. I think splitting the points is a fair result,” Villarreal defender Raul Albiol said.
Madrid faces a trip to play PSG on Tuesday with only one win in its last four games and doubts if Benzema will be ready.

Topics: real madrid Gareth Bale villarreal

Man Utd must ‘change’ to make top four after Southampton stumble

Man Utd must ‘change’ to make top four after Southampton stumble
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after Southampton stumble

Man Utd must ‘change’ to make top four after Southampton stumble
  • For the third consecutive game, United let a 1-0 half-time lead slip
  • The Red Devils again failed to build on their advantage
Updated 12 February 2022

AFP
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United defender Luke Shaw warned there is “no way” the Red Devils will reach the Champions League next season if they continue to throw away leads after a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.
For the third consecutive game, United let a 1-0 half-time lead slip as Che Adams’ strike early in the second period earned the Saints a deserved point.
Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick’s men.
Yet the Red Devils again failed to build on their advantage and were punished when Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.
A point edges United level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.
But Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham have played three fewer games and are four points back.
“We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it’s not good enough and it needs to change quickly,” said Shaw.
“We want to get in the Champions League and it’s not good enough. There’s no way we will get in the Champions League if we keep dropping points.”
Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled by Rangnick after being dropped to the bench for a disappointing 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Burnley on Tuesday.
That followed a FA Cup exit to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 after extra time.
Rangnick had to cope with more leaks in the press this week that the United players are unhappy with his coaching techniques.
But the focus of criticism is falling on an underperforming group of star players.
Ronaldo’s longest goal drought for 12 years stretched into a sixth game despite having chances he would expect to bury.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s best sight of goal came early on when he rounded Fraser Forster, but did not get enough power on his finish to beat Romain Perraud who cleared off the line.
Sancho was by a distance United’s best performer of the day and ended his long wait for a Premier League goal at Old Trafford since a £73 million ($99 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.
Bruno Fernandes’ pass freed Marcus Rashford down the right and his low cross was turned in at the back post by Sancho.
Southampton did United’s top four chances a favor by twice coming from behind to beat Tottenham 3-2 in midweek.
The Saints started slowly after their exertions on Wednesday but gave the hosts a few warnings before the break as David De Gea was forced into saves from Stuart Armstrong and Perraud.
United conceded just two minutes into the second half at Burnley and were caught cold again at the start of the second period when Mohamed Elyounoussi played in Adams, who coolly slotted in off the far post.
“We didn’t have a good first half — we were a little bit slow in the mind and in the legs,” said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
“When we started playing our football, we dominated the game.”
Hasenhuttl suffered the embarassment of a 9-0 defeat for the second time in the Premier League when Southampton visited Old Trafford last season.
But they could easily have secured a famous win 12 months on as twice Armstrong fired wide with good sights of goal before Diogo Dalot cleared Armando Broja’s effort off the line.
The visitors were also thankful to Forster just for a point, though, as he turned away Harry Maguire’s header low to his left.

Topics: Premier league Manchester United Southampton

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

Denmark's Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead
  • The Uno-X man beat Jan Hirt at the top of the short final climb at Qurayyat
Updated 12 February 2022

AFP
AFP

QURAYYAT, Oman: Danish rider Anthon Charmig powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Saturday to take the overall lead from Mark Cavendish.
The Uno-X man beat Jan Hirt at the top of the short final climb at Qurayyat.
The 23-year-old Charmig is now four seconds ahead of Czech Hirt at the top of the overall standings, with Portugal’s Rui Costa eight seconds further back.
Cavendish struggled on a difficult day for the sprinters, finishing 82nd on the stage to slip down the rankings.
Sunday’s fourth and penultimate stage is a 119.5km ride from Al Sifah to Muscat.

Topics: Oman cycling Anthon Charmig

