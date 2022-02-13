You are here

'SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets'
Last week, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, known as ADX, introduced its first SPAC framework, paving the way for these types of firms to launch on the bourse. (Reuters/File)
Mona Alami

'SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets'
  • Blank check companies allow for diversification, says former DIFC chief economist
Mona Alami

RIYADH: SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets, bringing together savvy investors and disruptive startups, said a former Dubai International Financial Centre chief economist.

Last week, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, known as ADX, introduced its first SPAC framework, paving the way for these types of firms to launch on the bourse.

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a special purpose acquisition company that goes public despite having no real business. It raises money from investors to buy into another company, but backers may not necessarily know the name of a specifically targeted firm, just general areas the acquisition company is interested in buying into.

“SPACs also allow for diversification in listed sectors, which are too concentrated on banks, real estate, and telecoms,” former chief economist of the DIFC business district Nasser Saidi told Arab News. “They will bring support for startups, especially those in disruptive sectors and later-stage growth companies.

“Target companies will certainly include promising technology ones, financial technology firms, the media industry, and health and education, as well as renewable energy and clean tech.”

Driven by strong liquidity and high technology sector growth, SPACs have boomed recently. There were 613 listings around the world totaling $145 billion in 2021, compared to $80 billion for 247 SPACs the year before, according to figures from the consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates.

These vehicles generally have around two years to find an acquisition target, or face being wound up and returning money to investors.

Being bought by a SPAC can be an easier way for a private company to go public, as disclosure rules are more relaxed.

Yet, SPACs are not without problems. The US Securities and Exchange Commission said last December it was poised to tighten the scrutiny around these firms after launching several investigations into these listings.

SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a speech that, in some SPAC launches, there was “inconsistent and differential disclosure” among the various parties.

“Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs.”

The SEC is exploring whether fee structures incentivize bank underwriters on SPAC listings to push ahead with unsuitable deals and then, at a later stage, the same bank may act as an adviser recommending the deal to unsuspecting investors.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority, the market regulator of the DIFC, has issued guidelines for listing SPACs to mitigate some of these risks. As an example, the listing of each investment vehicle will be considered on a case-by-case basis. It will also require it to ring-fence proceeds raised from investors.

Another problem is that, often, SPAC cash can spend a long time looking for a home.

“If you look at the 2021 cycle, 82 percent of 2021 SPACs are still searching for deals and only 3 percent of the SPACs realized their deals,” Saidi added.

SPACs also face a shifting financial environment as central banks tighten global monetary policies to battle inflation.

The fact that regional economies will profit from spiking oil prices does not necessarily mean that this cash will be injected into SPACs, but instead be used to buy into government initial public offerings, Saidi pointed out.

“The process in Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be more institutionalized, given that regulatory frameworks will look at the US example and avoid mistakes that were done there.”

This has not eaten into the regional appetite for SPACs.

Last July, Shuaa Capital said it planned to set up three SPACs, with $200 million in capital. Mubadala Capital unveiled a $200m blank check company IPO last August, which will seek acquisitions in the media and technology sectors, according to Saidi.

Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit, which is also backed by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, agreed to go public through a SPAC deal with the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which floated earlier this month with a $3.2 billion valuation.

Also, Saudi Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said last December, that the stock exchange was considering whether to allow SPACs to list along with 50 IPOs in its pipeline.

Saidi said: “SPACs’ future remains promising because the region has many young dynamic companies. SPACs will fill the gap, given the under-developed venture capital and private equity sector in the region.”

SPAC

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a special purpose acquisition company that goes public despite having no real business. It raises money from investors to buy into another company, but backers may not necessarily know the name of a specifically targeted firm, just general areas the acquisition company is interested in buying into.

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn
George Charles Darley

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia's next tech unicorn
  • Fund CEO Christine Tsai says they spread their bets over a large range of firms to find the startup that will make it big
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Venture capital fund 500 Global has brought its prolific funding pace to Saudi Arabia and is looking for the next tech unicorn — a startup valued at over $1 billion.

The San Francisco-based firm, co-founded by CEO Christine Tsai, has cast its net wide, funding more than 2,600 startups in at least 75 countries since it was founded in 2010.

It has $2.3 billion in assets under management, and its portfolio includes stakes in 41 firms valued at more than $1 billion and 125 firms worth more than $100 million.

Its unicorns include US credit broker Credit Karma, Australian online design platform Canva and Singaporean food delivery payments and ride-hailing app Grab.

In the Kingdom, it has backed young firms such as shipping solutions provider Nitros, sports management company TeamUp and female professional network Playbook. Tsai founded the firm 12 years ago with partner Dave McClure as 500 Startups, before changing its name to 500 Global last year. Both had worked as marketing executives at tech giants such as Google, YouTube and Microsoft. McClure eventually left the business in 2017.

In an interview with Arab News, Tsai said their background was an advantage when they began to raise capital for the business because they shared “a big network of high-net-worth individuals, many of whom were ex-Google and ex-YouTube people.”

“Our first global fund in 2010 was about $30 million. Not huge, but a good first one to start out with.”

Global 500 spreads its bets over a large range of firms in a bid to find the startup that will make it big.

The fund’s investments are typically between $100,000 to $200,000 — a relative drop in the ocean compared to what many VC firms invest.

But Tsai points out that for a small operation, often with only two or three employees, “even a $100,000 check can be quite a lot”, to develop a product or hire extra staff.

“The traditional way of venture funding, concentrating capital into a small number of companies, is a risky asset class”, Tsai noted. “And certainly at the early stage, it’s even riskier.

“So our thesis was to make it a numbers game, investing much less in a larger number of companies, then using our experience and connections to help these companies to grow, and then doubling down on winners.

“From the start, it was very much a long-game venture. It can be 10 years from when we fund a startup to the potential exit or initial public offering. Now we’re at the 12-year mark, we can see how that strategy has played out.

“In some of the cases where we have taken early positions, the multiples on that have been very significant.”

The firm has received payouts from its early equity stakes in acquisitions such as the $403 million sale of 3D printing company MakerBot in 2013 by rival Stratasys, Google’s $350 million purchase of marketing software firm Wildfire in 2012 and the $200 million buyout of video streamer Viki by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten in 2013.

Tsai said she and her team focus not only on the quality of the founders and their products, but on the potential broad reach of the service being offered. The firm had international ambitions from the outset, initially targeting startups in Mexico, it quickly moved into the Far East, South Asia and MENA.

It has bases in more than 15 countries, with offices in New York, Lisbon, Shanghai and Mumbai. It has an office in Riyadh since 2020, led by partner Amal Dokhan, who is also a member of King Abdulaziz University’s female advisory board.

To spread know-how around its network of companies, its more successful firms act as mentors to younger firms in 500 Global’s 12-week “seed accelerator programs.”

One example is its December Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator, held with Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund-owned Sanabil Investments, where startup founders develop their management, financial and marketing skills during intensive programs.

“We have established Riyadh as our MENA hub,” Tsai said, “and it’s a big hub for tech now. We have more than 30 investments in the Kingdom.” We’ve really seen the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem flourish over the past six years. It’s now risen to be second to the UAE in the MENA region.”

Awsim Asmi, CEO of shipping solutions provider Nitros, which in December 2021 attracted a joint investment of SR1.1 million ($300,000) from Global 500 and KSA-based OMQ Investments, told Arab News: “Their network and experience are almost unmatched.

“We’ve seen unicorns such as Shippo thrive after going through a Global 500 acceleration program. We’re in the same space, we’ve gone through the same experience and we’re on the right track.”

As SNB celebrates merger, some clients struggled to find their way

As SNB celebrates merger, some clients struggled to find their way
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
One Carlos Diaz

As SNB celebrates merger, some clients struggled to find their way
  • The bank has transferred more than 1.4 million accounts of individual customers in less than six months
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR One Carlos Diaz

JEDDAH, DUBAI: It took only 15 months for National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group to complete the fastest and largest merger in the Middle East’s banking history.

The new entity, Saudi National Bank, also known as SNB, is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia today, bringing at the same time many benefits to shareholders.

This can be found in the 10.7 percent rise in SNB profit for 2021, as the lender reported SR12.7 billion ($3.4 billion) in profit due “to the improved performance to a series of effects that followed the merger,” according to a bourse filing.

However, such a merger has left few old retail clients struggling to find their way in the new system, Arab New has learned.

The bank has transferred more than 1.4 million accounts of individual customers in less than six months.

“Needless to say that the process was not easy, and we faced many challenges, especially as we are talking about the merger of two giant banking entities,” SNB told Arab News.

Integrating the two banks was the “most difficult phase” of the merger, it added, “due to the technical financial, administrative, as well as the indicative procedures required.”

Saudi students such as Basel Al-Ameel could not access their student accounts where the government deposits each month an allowance to support them in finishing their studies.

“On December 28, I tried to withdraw the allowance from an ATM, and it failed. On the same day, 2 of my friends at the university tried and it failed,” he told Arab News.

“One of them went to about three ATMs to try to withdraw. The day after, my second friend was able to withdraw, but I was still not able. I went on for three days to different types of ATMs. In the end, I had to speak to the bank at the university in order to solve the problem,” he added.

Al-Ameel faced another problem where his card was suddenly rejected.

“My SNB card was suddenly rejected, and it contained money, and the problem occurred to a number of people whom I know personally,” he said.

The bank responded right away to solve the issue.

“When I called the bank, they said that the issue will be resolved the very next day and it was,” he said.

There were other complaints Arab News learned from customers, including the significant time it takes for them to get cards by mail or the difficulty of getting them if the client is abroad.

These issues were expected, especially in a merger of such magnitude.

The SNB merger started on Oct. 11, 2020 with the signing of a binding framework agreement between the two banks. It was until Dec. 31, 2021 that the transfer of customer accounts had been completed.

The merger included five areas with retail, corporate, treasury at the core.

It also included the merger of NCB Capital and Samba Capital, as well as other administrative sectors and branches such as human resources, procurement and finance management systems. Branches from both banks were also merged to provide integrated services to customers.

The corporate sector now has more than 11,000 clients with many small and medium business customers. SNB also completed opening and activating accounts for 100 percent of customers in the corporate category.

Chairman of SNB, Ammar Al-Khudairy said the Bank has completed all phases of the merger roadmap, resulting in the creation of Kingdom’s largest banking entity, with assets exceeding SR900 billion.

“Reaching the finish line of the merger agenda paves the way for a new stage of work and a promising future for the Saudi banking industry,” he said.

As of January this year, the bank has a market share of 31 percent of the total assets of the Saudi banking sector; a market share of up to 28 percent in individual financing and 24 percent of corporate financing.

“We have today more than 500 branches, more than 4,100 ATMs across the Kingdom, 950 cash deposit devices, and about 127,000 point-of-sale devices,” Al-Khudairy said.

A Saudi woman who preferred to only share her initials, A.S., was unable to use her credit card while traveling to Spain on the 31st of December.

“My card was declined as I was booking a hotel room. There is money in my account, I just could not access it,” she told Arab News.

She highlighted that the bank responded very well to her issue and acted immediately.

“I called them that day and told them that my credit card is not working and I am outside the Kingdom. They were very responsive and helpful and I was able to use my card later on for my trip,” she added.

The bank said there is “a large team in the front rows and back rows” who worked intensively on the merger, which it described as a turning point for the Saudi banking history.

Al-Khudairy said the bank has entered a new phase that is focused on pursuing new strategic aspirations.

Crypto investors face more uncertainty after rocky start to 2022

Crypto investors face more uncertainty after rocky start to 2022
Reuters

Crypto investors face more uncertainty after rocky start to 2022
  • Investors are bracing for more gyrations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Reuters

NEW YORK: Investors are bracing for more gyrations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to flatten risk appetite across markets.

The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 percent since Jan. 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high.

Its main rival, ether, is up around 45 percent since Jan. 24 at around $3,200, following a nearly 56% percent nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

While proponents of cryptocurrencies once touted their lack of correlation to other assets, bitcoin and its peers saw huge gains over the last two years, rallying along with stocks as the Fed and other central banks pumped unprecedented levels of stimulus into the global economy.

Bitcoin is up 1,039 percent since March 2020 and ether has risen 2,940 percent, though the rallies in both cryptocurrencies have been interrupted by numerous-stomach churning selloffs.

Their recent volatility has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down 5.5 percent year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 9.3 percent.

Worries that an aggressive central bank tightening cycle going forward will hamstring risky assets has made it difficult for some traders to maintain their bullish outlook on bitcoin and other cryptos, an asset class already identified with intense volatility.

Escalating tensions in Ukraine, where Washington warned a Russian invasion could begin any day, could also spark broad market moves, investors said.

Bitcoin has “really become the ultimate momentum trade and there are so many risks that can trigger a 40 percent drop out of nowhere,” said Ed Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Bitcoin’s volatility hasn’t stopped some analysts from trying to gauge the currency’s fair value or point out potentially important price levels.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate bitcoin’s current fair value at around $38,000 – some 15 percent below its recent price – based on its volatility in comparison with that of gold, another asset that investors often use to hedge their portfolios against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Vanda Research, meanwhile, said in a recent note that most of the bearish bets on a weaker bitcoin price were entered at around $47,000, and “there could be a large short-squeeze if the aforementioned threshold is crossed, and retail investors return to crypto-trading.”

Meanwhile, correlations between bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Jan 31, according to data from BofA Global Research, undercutting the case for those hoping to use the cryptocurrency as a hedge against market turbulence.

Investors next week are expecting minutes from the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting, due out Wednesday. Walmart and chipmaker Nvidia Corp will be among the companies reporting results, as corporate earnings season rolls on.

Some investors are steeling themselves to ride out the volatility in bitcoin, betting that the long-term value proposition of blockchain technology, the built in supply limit, and the network effect it produces, will endure despite frequent price swings.

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity, likened the current speculation in cryptocurrencies to the turbulence tech stocks experienced during the dot-com era more than two decades ago, a boom-and-bust period that saw a comparatively small group of companies left standing.

“Amazon is still around and Apple is still around and they’re bigger than ever and the thinking is that for bitcoin that will be the same,” he said. “But it’s not immune to those waves of speculation and sentiment.”

Bitcoin could reach $100,000 as soon as 2023, Timmer has said, based on his supply/demand models.

Others believe mature cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are unlikely to deliver the kind of eye-watering gains they have notched since their founding.

Instead, they are looking to the universe of new, alternative coins that are being created to take advantage of the money pouring into the crypto space, including the metaverse and NFTs, which saw $30 billion worth of venture capital investment last year, according to PitchBook.

Some altcoins include cosmos, Terra Luna, and Polkadot, which are down around 20.5 percent, 38 percent and 25.5 percent year-to-date, respectively, according to coinmarketcap.com. Understanding the risks linked to them and decentralized finance is going to be one of the main challenges for investors in 2022, said Lily Francus, director of quantitative research strategy at Moody’s Analytics.

Cryptocurrencies “are going to remain very volatile going forward, but there are significant players on both the institutional side and the retail side that are still growing, so the interest is still growing,” said Oanda’s Moya.

Arabian Drilling Co. raises SAR2 bn from its first Sukuk issue

Arabian Drilling Co. raises SAR2 bn from its first Sukuk issue
Arab News

Arabian Drilling Co. raises SAR2 bn from its first Sukuk issue
  • Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi-based drilling company, has successfully raised SAR2 billion ($533 million) from the local debt market
Arab News

Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi-based drilling company, has successfully raised SAR2 billion ($533 million) from the local debt market.

The transaction attracted large demand from various investor groups. Final order booked reached more than SAR5.5 billion which allowed the company to increase the issuance size from its original plan of less than SAR1.6 billion to SAR2 billion.

The demand also allowed the Sukuk pricing to land at Sibor+1.60 percent which was the low end of price guidance for 5-years tenor.

HSBC Saudi Arabia acted as Lead Coordinator of the transaction whereas HSBC Saudi and Fransi Capital were the joint lead managers for the issuance. Riyad Capital was appointed as the Sukuk holders’ agent and payment administrator 

“ADC has an established strong name in the oil industry for many years. The Sukuk issuance was mainly designed to expand the awareness of ADC impressive operational and financial track record to the wider market. The current conditions in the energy market is ideal for growth opportunities and such Sukuk financing will allow ADC to continue its journey to comfort its position as a leading national and future regional player in its field,” Ali Alghamdi, managing director administration of Arabian Drilling Company commented.

Established in 1964, Arabian Drilling Company is a joint stock company owned by Schlumberger and Taqa which is 45 percent owned by PIF. ADC is specialized in onshore and offshore drilling and owns a fleet of 45 active rigs.

 

More volatility is expected for U.S. investors as Ukraine concerns startle markets

More volatility is expected for U.S. investors as Ukraine concerns startle markets
Reuters

More volatility is expected for U.S. investors as Ukraine concerns startle markets
  • Geopolitical worries have added another layer of volatility to an already-jumpy market
Reuters

NEW YORK: Geopolitical worries have added another layer of volatility to an already-jumpy market as investors priced in the possibility of escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though some doubted the issue would weigh on U.S. asset prices over the longer term.

Reports of rising tensions between the two countries slammed stocks on Friday and lifted prices for Treasuries, the dollar and other safe-haven assets. Investors were already rattled by a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve.

“The market is reacting because an actual invasion has not yet been priced in,” said Michael Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller and Washington LLC. “The severity of an invasion, if one occurs, will correlate to the severity of the market’s reaction,” he added.

Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday. It urged all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it remained unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had definitively given the order to invade. Sullivan said he expected U.S. President Joe Biden to press for a phone call soon with his counterpart.

Despite market gyrations, some investors were skeptical whether a more serious conflict would drag broader markets over the longer term.

“The reaction the market is likely to have is selling until it becomes more evident what an invasion looks like and then what kind of response U.S. and European allies have to it,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. “We’re not suggesting making any changes predicated on the news cycle around the topic,” he added.

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down nearly 1.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off around 2.8 percent. The moves followed weakness on Thursday sparked by expectations that the Fed will aggressively fight surging inflation. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, was up for a second straight session, hitting its highest since the end of January.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, said the impact of major geopolitical events on U.S. stocks has been limited.

“For instance, after JFK was assassinated in November 1963 stocks went on one of their best six-month runs ever,” he said. “The truth is a solid economy can make up for a lot of sins.”

Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, said the S&P 500 would probably find support at around 4,200, more than 200 points below Friday’s closing level.

An intensifying conflict could add “more credence to our view that the Fed will be more dovish than the market currently believes as the war would make the outlook even more uncertain,” he said.

But the Fed could stay aggressive if oil prices keep surging. Crude has already soared to seven-year highs on Ukraine jitters.

“By pushing energy prices even higher, a Russian invasion would likely exacerbate inflation and redouble pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in a Friday note.

“From the Fed’s perspective, the inflationary effects of a Russian invasion and higher energy prices would likely outweigh the shock’s negative implications for global growth,” he said.

On Friday Brent crude futures settled up $3.03, or 3.3 percent, at $94.44 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.22, or 3.6 percent, to $93.10 a barrel.

Worries over the conflict will “create volatility until people verify it's true and what is the duration before international leadership steps in and to what extent does the rest of the world step in,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

